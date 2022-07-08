While acne-clearing products and internet-famous skin care hacks abound, sometimes taking care of your skin is simpler than it looks. For acne-sufferers, it can be as simple as examining the place you lay your head every night. The pillowcase you sleep on can exacerbate or lead to breakouts. And, as someone who has struggled with acne for years of my life, I take a genuine interest in new products designed for acne-prone skin. So when I first saw Silvi’s anti-acne pillowcase, which is designed with silver ions, I knew I’d have to try it for myself. Could a pillowcase clear my skin?

Skin care experts and dermatologists frequently recognize that both the material of your pillowcase and the frequency with which you wash it can impact your skin’s overall health. If you have acne-prone skin, you should swap your pillowcase out at least once a week. And, while it’s still conjecture, silk is thought of by many as the ideal fabric for acne-prone skin thanks to the silky, irritation-reducing feel of the fabric.

Silvi’s anti-acne pillowcase is made of 100% mulberry silk with grade 6A fibers and a 22 momme weight. Materials wise, that translates into a medium-weight silk with super high-quality fibers. I was shocked by the feel of this pillowcase. I’ve tested pillowcases that cost more than $100 and ones that tout higher momme weights, and the Silvi pillowcase left little to want for. While in theory, higher momme weight pillowcases are a thicker and softer silk, in actuality, they can often demand a gentler and more intricate cleaning process that’s completely unideal for anyone with acne-prone skin. Why are they designed with silver?

Where Silvi’s pillowcase really differs from other silk pillowcases on the market is in the design. Their SilvTech™ design uses silver ion technology to eliminate 99.7% of bacteria on the surface of your pillowcase. Research has confirmed that silver provides antimicrobial benefits, and thanks to its silver design, the Silvi pillowcase can go a lot longer between washes without acne-causing bacteria lingering on your pillowcase.

If you’re like me, you’ve probably grown a thick skin when it comes to claims that certain products can clear your acne. So imagine my surprise to find glowing reviews from Silvi’s customers. According to one reviewer, “It is luxurious and aesthetic! It has definitely helped a lot with my acne prone skin. I am in love!!” And while no one review could sway me, the before-and-after pictures from customers that have used these pillowcases really sold me.

After sleeping on these pillowcases, I can attest to how luxurious they feel. I feel confident that when laundry day arrives, I’ll be reaching for those pillowcases every time I change my linens. The experience of sleeping on these, coupled with the fact that they are machine washable on delicate, means these are rapidly becoming my favorite pillowcases in my linen closet.

As with any over-the-counter acne solution, I’m reserving judgement to see if these have a meaningful impact on my acne over time. But I have extremely high hopes. And after having tried pricey spa treatments, inconvenient dermatologist appointments, and multi-step cleansing routines, I’m ready to invest in a pillowcase that isn’t working against me and my skin. A pillowcase that reduces the bacteria on my skin at night and feels like a dream to sleep on? Sign me up.

Studies referenced:

Sim, W., Barnard, R. T., Blaskovich, M., & Ziora, Z. M. (2018). Antimicrobial Silver in Medicinal and Consumer Applications: A Patent Review of the Past Decade (2007⁻2017). Antibiotics (Basel, Switzerland), 7(4), 93. https://doi.org/10.3390/antibiotics7040093