Harlee’s owners were already experimenting with making fresh dog food, but when she was diagnosed with a compromised immune system and her vet recommended an entirely fresh diet, the idea for Nom Nom gained steam. Today, the company will tailor recipes specifically for your dog’s nutritional needs and deliver meals to your door. Each recipe is formulated and scientifically evaluated by two board-certified veterinary nutritionists and several Ph.D. nutritionists on staff. Using an algorithm developed by Nom Nom’s scientists, your dog’s every meal is calculated based on the latest in veterinary nutrition.

What’s in Nom Nom dog food?

Developed by in-house scientists, Nom Nom’s algorithm will suggest a meal plan that meets your dog’s needs — you’ll just have to fill in some information about your dog’s size, age, and any conditions or allergies that should be noted, like a sensitive stomach or joint pain. You can even add multiple pets. And the meals are also pre-measured, so all you have to do is pour and serve.

Once you sign up for a meal plan, you can add multiple recipes to each order, automatically rotate meals for variety, and reschedule the delivery if needed. Food is packed with dry ice and recyclable liners and arrives cold at your door. According to Nom Nom, meals can be stored in the fridge for up to seven days or in the freezer for up to six months.

There are no secret ingredients in Nom Nom’s food, just proteins and vegetables. You can choose between beef, chicken, pork, or turkey, which are mixed with things like potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, kale, spinach, mushrooms, and eggs. And the board-certified veterinary nutritionists on Nom Nom’s staff create each recipe in accordance with the nutritional levels established by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO)’s food nutrient profiles.

The reviews

After giving their pets Nom Nom, dog owners have noticed positive changes in their pups’ health. Here’s a sampling of reviews:

“Jones is a rescue and he came to us with a *very* sensitive stomach. Since starting Nom Nom, his stomach has been doing well, and I didn't think his fur could get any softer.”

“Mya has suffered from colitis & IBS for many years, and she's also the pickiest with food. Since being on Nom Nom she is eating much better & has perfect poop!!!”

“Tula gets so excited when it's mealtime. She no longer has skin issues, her coat looks wonderful and her stools are the best they've ever been. I can't imagine ever feeding her anything but Nom Nom!”

How much does it cost?

One week of meals starts at $20, but the price of every meal plan depends on the details of your pets: age, size, activity level, and sensitivities. Nom Nom will ask for your shipping address before revealing the cost of your trial order (for sales tax reasons), but you will be able to see an exact price before finalizing any payment.

Who is Nom Nom not for?

Nom Nom doesn’t currently offer prescription diets. And if your dog is experiencing kidney disease or failure, liver disease, pancreatitis, or urinary stones, the brand recommends consulting with your vet before choosing a meal plan. Lastly, having fresh pet food delivered can be pricier than other options, so keep that in mind if you’re working with a limited dog food budget.