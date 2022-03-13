Of The Home Items Most Added To Amazon Wish Lists, These 45 Are The Most Clever

I’m always looking for smart ways to keep my home organized or improve my decor. Amazon is a great place to look for practical and clever home goods. In this list, we’ve collected some of the items on Amazon that are not only ingenious, but also the most frequently added to shoppers’ wish lists.

From innovative kitchen tools to accessories for your toilet, you’re sure to find something on this list to improve your home surroundings. This inventive kitchen tool combines the best part of both a spatula and a pair of tongs, so you can flip and pick up at once. This bidet attachment easily affixes to your toilet and makes going to the bathroom much more pleasant, not to mention cleaner.

Or maybe you want to improve your work-from-home setup with this lap desk for your laptop, or this mug warmer that keeps your coffee and tea at the ideal temperature.

Whatever your home needs are, you’ll almost certainly find a solution in this list of beloved Amazon products. You might even find some to add to your own shopping wish list.

01 This cold brew maker that also works for iced tea Amazon Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker $25 See On Amazon Save money by making your own coffee at home with this cold brew maker. This pitcher has a glass carafe and fine mesh filter so you can fill it with your favorite coffee grounds, pop it in your fridge, and let it brew. It also works with loose leaf tea, so you can make a tasty glass of iced tea as well.

02 This smart switch that can press buttons remotely Amazon SwitchBot Smart Switch $25 See On Amazon Sometimes you need to turn a light on or off from far away, and this SwitchBot smart switch makes it much easier. If you have an Alexa device, this smart switch can be connected to you can operate a switch with voice controls. “This is a great invention to automate and schedule things with a physical switch and that can’t be controlled by a smart plug,” wrote one reviewer.

03 A weighted blanket made from a plush material Amazon Comfort Spaces Reversible Weighted Blanket $24 See On Amazon A weighted blanket is a great way to relax and relieve stress and anxiety. This weighted blanket is reversible, so you can alternate between a soft microfiber side to a fluffy and plush side. The blanket comes in several neutral colors as well as different weight levels, depending on your preference.

04 This 4-sided power strip with with 12 ports Amazon HANYCONY Surge Protector Power Strip $20 See On Amazon Traditional power strips often don’t work with the number of chords and plugs we use nowadays. This surge protector power strip has outlets on four different sides, including eight 3-prong outlets and four USB charging ports. This strip can also be mounted on the wall, so it can be used anywhere in the home.

05 These tongs that double as a spatula Amazon Clever Tongs 2-in-1 Kitchen Spatula and Tongs $20 See On Amazon Two of the most useful tools in the kitchen are a spatula and tongs, so it only makes sense to combine them. These Clever Tongs have a built-in spatula so you can grab a piece of food from the sides and from beneath. The tongs are made from a nonstick and heat-resistant silicone that is easy to clean.

06 This tray that thaws your meat without heat Amazon Malochef Defrosting Tray $23 See On Amazon Freezing meat is a great way to preserve it... until you realize it’s dinner time and you forgot to let it thaw. Setting your meat on this defrosting tray pulls in heat faster than just setting it on a plate. The set comes with silicone feet to keep the tray elevated as well as a silicone basting brush and scrubbing tool.

07 A lightweight lap desk with anti-slip grips Amazon AboveTEK Portable Laptop Lap Desk $30 See On Amazon A lap desk can be a handy way to work from a chair, couch, or bed. This lap desk has non-slip grip pads, so your laptop isn’t in danger of sliding around. It also has retractable mouse pads, so you can easily create more workspace. Weighing just over two pounds, the desk is easy to carry in a backpack or briefcase.

08 A wireless doorbell that’s easy to install Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbell and Chime $18 See On Amazon You don’t need any special tools or skills to install this wireless doorbell and chime. The outdoor doorbell can be attached with the adhesive or anchors that come with the kits, as well as the receiver. Choose between 50 doorbell chimes and four volume settings to give you more control. The doorbell is durable, so it will work in rain, heat, and freezing weather.

09 Some silicone gloves with built-in scrubbers Amazon MITALOO Silicone Scrubber Gloves $16 See On Amazon Streamline your cleaning tasks with these silicone gloves that have built-in scrubbing tools on the palms. Whether you’re scrubbing a toilet with harsh cleanings or washing your fruit and vegetables, these gloves make it easy. One reviewer even suggests that they would be “great for auto washing and pet baths!”

10 This screen magnifier that makes watching movies on your phone easier Amazon Deer Lady Smartphone Screen Magnifier $27 See On Amazon Watch a movie on your phone without having to squint at the small screen. This smartphone screen magnifier enlarges the image from your phone without plugging anything in or using batteries. The device has a stand to hold your phone upright and can easily be folded up for transportation.

11 A measuring tape with digital readings Amazon eTape16 Digital Electronic Tape Measure $40 See On Amazon Ensure your measurements are accurate with this digital tape measure. This tape measure has a ribbon with traditional tape measure markings, but it also has a digital reader that displays measurements in inches, feet, millimeters, and centimeters. The tape also has a memory function so you can store measurements without having to write them down. It’s perfect if you’re planning on any home renovation projects this year.

12 This tough sponge with a fresh lemon scent Amazon Scrub Daddy Sponge $7 See On Amazon Scrub Daddy sponges have a cult following for their durability and versatility while scrubbing tough messes. These sponges are odor resistant, so they won’t get smelly like most sponges. They also won’t scratch your surfaces and are safe to use on cast iron, stainless steel, and nonstick pans. Plus this sponge has a refreshing lemon scent. And, who can resist that smile?

13 This bidet attachment that will improve your bathroom experience Amazon Greenco Bidet Attachment $25 See On Amazon Sure, toilet paper works fine, but it doesn’t work nearly as well as this bidet attachment for your toilet. With a dial that lets you adjust the water pressure, this bidet will help you save money on toilet paper and leave you feeling clean and refreshed. You can also adjust the angle of the spray to make sure it gets the job done.

14 These string lights that make your TV pop Amazon Power Practical LED TV Backlight Strip $26 See On Amazon Brighten up your TV watching experience with these LED light strips. Just place these lights around the back of your TV and it will provide richer colors and greater contrast to your viewing. The strips have adjustable brightness and can also be used for lighting other parts of the house like your closet or stairs.

15 An alarm clock that projects the time onto your ceiling Amazon EVILTO Projection Alarm Clock $23 See On Amazon Change the way you wake up with an alarm clock that projects the time onto the ceiling. This alarm clock has a built-in FM radio along with charging ports that you can plug your phone into. Having the time projected above is a great way to see how early (or late) it is while you’re still comfortably in bed.

16 This cocktail shaker set that’s made from stainless steel Amazon Nuvantee Cocktail Shaker Set $12 See On Amazon Become your own favorite bartender with this cocktail shaker set that has everything you need to get started. Made from stainless steel, this set has a built-in strainer and comes with a jigger for measuring cocktail ingredients. The shaker can make between two to three cocktails at once and it’s dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

17 These reusable wool balls that replace dryer sheets Amazon Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Using and throwing out dryer sheets can be costly and wasteful. These dryer balls are made from 100% wool and help soften fabric and reduce static cling. But unlike dryer sheets, these balls are reusable and can last up to 1,000 dryer loads. “A fantastic product that helps save money and the planet,” wrote one reviewer.

18 This glass decanter that will make your home bar look fancy Amazon Paksh Novelty Glass Decanter $17 See On Amazon In old movies, people are always pouring a glass of scotch from a fancy bottle. This glass decanter can be your very own fancy bottle, with a 23-ounce container and a glass stopper. It’s versatile, meaning that you can use it to help better display whiskey, wine, fresh juice, or any other beverage of your choice. The bottle has sloped sides to make it easier to pour.

19 This mug warmer that keeps your coffee at the ideal temperature Amazon Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $12 See On Amazon Keep your coffee or tea from getting too cool with this Mr. Coffee mug warmer. Small enough to fit on your desk or countertop, this warmer heats up beverages in two minutes or less, so you never have to dump a drink again. It can even be used to heat up soup for a satisfying and easy work lunch.

20 A handy device that reseals your snack bags Amazon Mempedont Mini Heat Sealer and Cutter (2-Pack) $19 See On Amazon I’m always guilty of having several snack bags open at once, but that also means that sometimes they get stale before the bag is finished. This mini heat sealer makes it easy to reseal your bags of chips, cookies, or any other bagged snack. The device is battery-operated and has a hook so you can conveniently hang it around your kitchen.

21 This headband that has built-in Bluetooth headbands Amazon Perytong Bluetooth Headphone Headband $20 See On Amazon Keep your ears warm while listening to music at the same time with this headphone headband. This headband can be worn while running or walking outside, but it’s also handy for wearing in bed if you want to listen to music or podcasts as you fall asleep without hurting your ears. The headphones are rechargeable and each charge lasts 10 hours.

22 A cushioned mat that helps prevent fatigue from standing Amazon Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Cushion Mat $46 See On Amazon If you find yourself standing in front of the sink doing dishes for a long time, or if you work at a standing desk, then you might want one of these anti-fatigue cushion mats. Designed to improve your balance and posture, this mat supports you with its cushioned base, so you don’t get tired from standing.

23 A portable fabric steamer that easily removes wrinkles Amazon BEAUTURAL Portable Fabric Steamer $35 See On Amazon Whether you’re at home or on the go, this portable fabric steamer makes it easy to remove wrinkles and creases from your clothing. This steamer heats up in 30 seconds and can run for up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming. The steamer has a leak-proof design and also comes with a handy lint brush.

24 This mini space heater that is compact enough to fit on your desk Amazon Amazon Basics Mini Ceramic Space Heater $23 See On Amazon Keep yourself warm and toasty with this Amazon Basics mini space heater. This compact heater is small enough to fit on your table or desk and heats up in just a few seconds. One of the best features about this heater is that it includes tip-over protection, which automatically shuts down the device if it falls over. It comes in four colors, so it’s easy to match with your home decor.

25 These food storage containers that come with customizable labels Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (7-Piece Set) $32 See On Amazon Store your pasta, rice, granola, and any other dry goods in these airtight containers. The containers come in a set of seven, with various sizes included. The set also comes with black labels and a white marker, so you can get your pantry extra organized. Need another reason to put them in your cart? They’re designed for easy stacking, meaning you can actually end up saving a ton of pantry space.

26 This set of silicone straws that come with a cleaning brush Amazon Flathead Products Silicone Straws (10-Pack) $9 See On Amazon You’ll never need to use a disposable straw again with this set of 10 silicone straws. The straws come with their own carrying case and a cleaning brush, so you can keep them with you and ready to use. They work with both hot and cold drinks and are also dishwasher safe — and of course, environmentally friendly.

27 A magnetic bar to organize your favorite kitchen utensils Amazon Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar $20 See On Amazon I have a magnetic knife bar in my kitchen and it’s been a gamechanger. This stainless steel bar can hold your knives so they’re always at the ready, but it can also hold other metal utensils like whisks, scissors, and spatulas. The bar is easily mounted to the wall with just a few screws, making it a quick and easy way to save some space.

28 A phone sterilization box that doubles as a charger Amazon HOME SANITIZER SOLUTIONS UV Smartphone Sanitizer $40 See On Amazon Ensure that your phone is clean with this UV sanitizing device. The sanitizer fits most common smartphones and works in just 15 minutes. It also doubles as a wireless charger and can be used for other small objects, like your headphones or wallet. The device is compact, making it ideal for travel.

29 This stainless steel soap that removes strong scents Amazon Ueasy Stainless Steel Soap $7 See On Amazon Some of the tastiest foods leave strong smells on your hands, like garlic and onions. This stainless steel soap easily removes strong scents from your hands by binding them with sulfur. The bar also comes with a holder so you can keep it by your sink like regular soap. But unlike soap, this is built to last forever.

30 An electric kettle designed to prevent spilling Amazon Willow & Everett Electric Gooseneck Kettle $30 See On Amazon Electric kettles are so handy to have in your kitchen because they heat up water much faster than the stove. This gooseneck kettle has a long and slender spout which makes for a more precise pour, so your hot water doesn’t spill. The kettle automatically shuts off after the water starts boiling. It’s the best way to get a fresh cup of tea in mere minutes.

31 These silicone food bags that stand upright Amazon Xomoo Silicone Food Containers (6-Pack) $33 See On Amazon Using these silicone food bags is a great way to reduce your single-use plastic consumption. The bags can be used to hold snacks, leftovers, or lunch items and are safe to use in the microwave and dishwasher. The bags also have a flat bottom so they can stand upright, making them easier to fill and store.

32 This water flosser that keeps your teeth clean Amazon Hangsun Cordless Water Flosser $26 See On Amazon Floss can be tricky to use, but this cordless water flosser easily gets in between your teeth to remove food and plaque. The flosser has four settings and is designed to be extra quiet so you don’t wake up the rest of the house while caring for your teeth. It also comes with interchangeable nozzles, so multiple people in your household can safely use it.

33 Some bamboo cutting boards with grooves for catching liquids Amazon Kikcoin Bamboo Cutting Boards (3-Piece Set) $20 See On Amazon There can never be too many cutting boards in the kitchen. These bamboo cutting boards come in a set of three with varying sizes. The boards have grooves to catch liquids from running off the board while you’re cooking. And since they’re not plastic, these bamboo boards won’t accumulate knife marks.

34 A hanging device that saves space in your closet Amazon HOUSE DAY Space Saving Clothes Hangers (10-Pack) $12 See On Amazon If your closet is filled to the brink with clothes, you might try one of these space-saving clothes hangers. The hangers can hold up to five items and have hooks on either side so they can hang vertically or horizontally. “I found these and it's like my hanging space quadrupled!” raved one reviewer.

35 A mini air purifier that’s compact enough to fit on your desk Amazon Pro Breeze Mini HEPA Air Purifier $40 See On Amazon If you want to clean the air in your home or office but don’t want a bulky device that takes up space, then this mini air purifier will come in handy. The purifier is compact enough that it can easily fit on a desk or table without taking up much space. It helps filter out particles including dust, pollen, and pet dander.

36 These motion sensor lights that illuminate the stairs Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Motion Sensor Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon No one wants to trip down a dark flight of stairs. These LED lights can be mounted with adhesive tape or screws and can easily attach to your steps to help light the way. The best part is they’re activated by a motion sensor, so you don’t have to fumble for the light switch in the dark. The lights are battery-operated and come in a pack of three.

37 This yoga wheel that mixes up your workout Amazon URBNFit Yoga Wheel $30 See On Amazon Workout tools like this yoga wheel are a great way to mix up your workout routine. This wheel supports up to 550 pounds and can be used for balancing, stretching, and strengthening. It also comes with a matching yoga strap, which can be used for even more stretching. It also comes with a workout guide with suggestions on how to use the wheel.

38 A shoehorn that makes it easier to get dressed Amazon Velette Shoe Horn (3-Pack) $7 See On Amazon When you’re running late, the last thing you want to do is to be fumbling with your shoes at the last minute. This shoehorn set makes it easy to slip on your shoes so you can get out the door faster. It comes in a set of three, which includes a 4” mini shoehorn that’s perfect for traveling.

39 These dog bowls with a non-slip base Amazon EZ Trading LLC Stainless Steel Dog Bowls (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Dogs have a tendency to eat and drink with vigor, which can cause their bowls to move and spill. This set of stainless steel dog bowls has a nonslip rubber base, so the bowls stay in place. They’re dishwasher safe and can hold up to 32 ounces.

40 A shoe rack that keeps your entryway organized Amazon BAMEOS 2-Tier Bamboo Shoe Rack $20 See On Amazon If your entryway is anything like mine, then it has a pile of disorganized shoes. This two-tier bamboo shoe rack makes it easy to organize your shoes, and it looks good while doing it. The rack has a minimalist design and can hold about six pairs of shoes, with a raised bottom shelf to slide smaller shoes underneath the rack.

41 This wedge pillow that can be used in a ton of different ways Amazon Zen Bamboo Wedge Pillow $28 See On Amazon Whether you want to elevate your legs to relieve discomfort or provide more support for your back, this wedge pillow made from rayon is an enjoyable option. Crafted to sit at a 45-degree incline, this pillow helps encourage better circulation. It even has a removable cover for easy washing. “It's soft but firm enough your legs don't sink,” wrote one reviewer.

42 This popcorn maker that works in the microwave Amazon POPCO Microwave Popcorn Maker $14 See On Amazon Make your home feel like a movie theater concession stand with this microwave popcorn maker. Just put your kernels into this popcorn maker (no oil necessary) and you’ll have a tasty snack in just a few minutes. The bowl is collapsible for easy storage and dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

43 These oven mitts with a protective silicone coating Amazon HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts and Pot Holders (4-Piece Set) $20 See On Amazon Oven mitts are one of those things that you can never have enough of. This set comes with two silicone oven mitts and two pot holders, so there will always be one on hand when you need it. The mitts and pot holders have a silicone layer for better gripping and better protection for your hands.

44 A ring light that makes your selfies pop Amazon GearLight LED Ring Light $15 See On Amazon Regular ring lights are bulky and take up space, but this ring light is designed to attach to your phone or laptop. Use the ring to take perfectly well-lit selfies or light up your video calls. The light is rechargeable and small enough to fit in your coat or purse. It has three light settings, so you can choose which one you prefer in any given situation.