10 gifts to make pandemic travel more bearable

Pandemic travel is still nerve wracking. These accessories can help.
Once a carefree, aspirational mood board staple, travel now comes with a heaping dose of COVID-related anxiety. If your loved one is worried about an upcoming trip, a fun yet practical travel accessory could help soothe their nerves — and maybe even allow them to enjoy themselves.
Here are 10 gifts for the hesitant pandemic traveler in your life.
Ethically made from bamboo cellulose, these pillowy pants — available in sizes for all genders — hold heat and wick moisture, keeping travelers toasty even on chilly flights.