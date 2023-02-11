People on a budget say they wish they'd gotten these clever money-saving things sooner

Coming up with a budget is never a bad idea; the only trick is making sure that you stick to it. Reducing your electricity usage, avoiding take-out meals, and opting for reusable products over disposables are some of the ways you can manage to cut down on monthly expenses. But if you’re still struggling? Not a problem, as I’ve put together this list of helpful items that people on a budget say they wish they’d gotten sooner.

From meat thermometers to clothes drying racks, this list is absolutely chock-full of all sorts of products that can help you spend less money. Frankly, I’m not sure how I was able to function without at least a few of these — especially when it comes to that meat thermometer. But if you want to see more, you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

01 These storage bins that help keep your fridge organized Amazon Greenco Refrigerator Storage Bin $13 See On Amazon If you’re always losing ingredients in the back of your fridge, try using these bins to help keep everything organized. They’re made from clear plastic, making it easy to see what’s inside without having to unpack anything — and the handles on the front make it easy to pull them out whenever you need something. What reviewers say: “These things are seriously amazing and I'm sad I didn't get them sooner.”

02 This pitcher that lets you make cold brew at home Amazon County Line Kitchen Cold Brew Coffee Maker $33 See On Amazon Buying pre-made cold brew quickly adds up, so why not make your own at home with this pitcher? The fine mesh filter works to keep grounds out of your mug — and since it’s made from stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about it becoming rusty. Plus, the leakproof lid helps prevent accidental spills. What reviewers say: “This is so easy to use, and the coffee always comes out great. We just use regular coffee grounds. I'm sad that no one told me about cold brew sooner!”

03 The dishcloths that can help you save money over time Amazon FEBU Swedish Dishcloths (5-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Whereas paper towels are incredibly wasteful, these Swedish dishcloths can be washed and reused as many times as you need. They’re made from soft cotton, making them safe to use on everything from window sills to nonstick cookware. The best part? It only takes about 16 weeks for them to break down once thrown away, which means they won’t add any waste to landfills. What reviewers say: “I really wish I knew about these sooner. I was introduced to these via gift last year and I highly recommend to everyone!”

04 These dispensers help you keep track of how much oil you’ve poured Amazon Belwares Olive Oil Dispenser Bottle (2-Pack) $35 See On Amazon Always running low on olive oil? There’s a good chance you’re using more than you need — and these dispensers can help you cut back. Each one features a small measuring cup built into the top, making it easy to keep track of how much oil you’ve used. Plus, the drip-free spout helps keep your counters clear of mess. What reviewers say: “I wish I would have found these sooner. Absolutely work the way they are described. Easy to fill ... Easy to use!”

05 A set of food containers that help keep dry ingredients fresh Amazon Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers (14 Pieces) $46 See On Amazon Cereal, pasta, lentils — you name it, and the airtight lids on these food storage containers can help keep all sorts of dry ingredients fresh. They’re also stackable, making it easy to maximize the storage space in your cabinets or pantry. And unlike some containers, these ones come with a set of chalkboard labels to help you keep everything organized. What reviewers say: “Wish I would have bought this sooner! It’s definitely a game changer for space, organization and keeping everything fresh!”

06 This heavy-duty pitcher that helps drinks stay fresh Amazon County Line Kitchen Glass Mason Jar Pitcher $22.95 See On Amazon Whether you prefer sipping iced tea or fresh lemonade, this pitcher can help make sure that your drinks stay fresh while sitting in your fridge. The lid is airtight as well as leakproof — and the thick soda lime glass is durable enough to withstand frequent use. Choose from two sizes: 1 or 2 quarts. What reviewers say: “I Use this item for tea, I brew my own tea half gallon is the perfect size, these lids with handles are very sturdy leakproof and are perfect for what I use it for, I wish I would have found them sooner.”

07 A meat thermometer that helps prevent food waste Amazon Kizen IP100 Digital Meat Thermometer $8 See On Amazon Don’t risk under or overcooking that burger — instead, use this meat thermometer to make sure it’s perfectly pink in the center. The LCD screen is backlit, making it easy to read if you’re grilling outside at night. Plus, there’s even a helpful temperature guide for fish, poultry, and more printed right on the handle. What reviewers say: “Wish I would of brought this a lot sooner than I did. It is so very fast getting the temp. of the food & very easy to read. If this one ever stops working to be to need a new one I sure will be buying this one again.”

08 These LED light bars can help you cut down on energy bills Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Add these LED light bars to dark closets or hallways, and they can help you cut down on expensive energy bills. They only need three AA batteries (which are not included) in order to provide hours’ worth of light — and their built-in motion sensors keep them from turning on when no one is around. Installation is also a total breeze, as each order comes with double-sided adhesive included. What reviewers say: “I so wish I had gotten these sooner! […] Overall, absolutely love these and it’s a great, cost effective way to solve the problem of a dark set of stairs. Super easy to install and such a great purchase.”

09 An organizer that helps you keep track of loose batteries Amazon The Battery Organizer Battery Storage Case with Tester $25 See On Amazon Every home has that one drawer filled with loose batteries, so why not consolidate your collection into this organizer? There’s space for up to 180 batteries, ranging from small AAAs to chunky Ds — and each order even comes with a tester so that you can throw out any batteries that have lost their juice. What reviewers say: “It keeps you from throwing away good batteries, and keeping batteries that are no good. My only regret is I didn't buy it sooner.”

10 The dispenser that injects the perfect amount of soap into your sponge Amazon OMAIA 4-in-1 Dish Soap Dispenser Set $25 See On Amazon It’s tempting to dish soap all over your sink when scrubbing dishes — but if you’re sticking to a budget, opt for this dispenser instead. Simply press your sponge down, and it’ll inject the ideal amount of soap into its fibers, helping minimize waste to save you money. And since it can hold almost an entire bottle of soap, you won’t be stuck having to constantly refill it. What reviewers say: “I wish I would of purchased this sooner. My son would use an entire 8oz of soap everytime he washed dishes. With this, we fill it up maybe twice a month. I love it.”

11 A jar opener that helps save you time & frustration Amazon EZ Off Jar Opener $23 See On Amazon Few things are as frustrating as a stubborn lid — that’s where this opener comes into play. It mounts underneath your cabinets using adhesive or screws (both of which come included), staying out of sight until you need it. And unlike some openers, this one is so versatile that it can be used to open lids of practically any size, from small nail polish bottles to large pickle jars. What reviewers say: “Does exactly what it says it will do! I use it all the time and should have bought it sooner!”

12 This reusable coffee pod that you can fill with your own grounds Amazon PERFECT POD K Cup Coffee Pod Filters & Coffee Scoop $13 See On Amazon Tired of wasting money on disposable coffee pods? Not only can you fill this reusable one up with your own grounds, but each order also includes a coffee scooper to help keep you from overfilling it. It’s also compatible with most coffee pod machines, as well as completely BPA-free. What reviewers say: “You can put any flavor in that you want, and you are not bound by what the store sells. They save on waste in the landfill too! I don't know why we didn't buy this sooner!”

13 These reusable straws that are compatible with tumblers Amazon Flathead Products Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (20-Pack) See On Amazon Whereas some reusable straws aren’t long enough to use with tumblers, these ones are compatible with tumblers up to 30 ounces. They also feature angled tips that allow for easy sipping — and the food-grade silicone is soft, giving them a comfortable feel inside your mouth. Each order also includes a pipette brush to help you clean them from the inside-out. What reviewers say: “Should have bought these sooner. Easy-to-use and clean. Provided brush takes guesswork out of cleaning.”

14 The silicone lids that stretch to fit nearly any container Amazon Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (Set of 7) $16 See On Amazon If you have a ton of plasticware containers that are missing lids, it might be time to grab these silicone replacements. They stretch to fit nearly any container and can be safely sent through the microwave as well as the dishwasher. Plus, their airtight seal helps keep your leftover meals fresh. What reviewers say: “It's very convenient. It came in different sizes so I can easily find one that would fit with my containers. I regret not having it sooner. So much time and money got wasted on those plastic wraps.”

15 A pack of mop pads that you can wash & reuse Amazon Turbo Mops Reusable Floor Mop Pads (4-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Unlike the disposable mop pads you’ve likely seen, these reusable ones are made from soft microfiber, allowing them to latch onto all sorts of dirt and dust — even if you use them without any cleanser. The best part? They’re compatible with most floor mops, including the Swiffer Wet Jet. What reviewers say: “Genius idea, can't believe I never thought to buy these sooner. I love them! Helps us cut down on spending and our waste as well.”

16 These reusable grocery bags that stand up on their own Amazon Creative Green Life Reusable Grocery Bags (3 Pack) $28 See On Amazon Unlike the floppy grocery bags you’ve probably been using, these reusable ones are made with rigid sides that allow them to stand up on their own, making them easier to fill up. They’re also less likely to fall over inside your trunk — and the extra-long handles mean you can carry them on your shoulder if you prefer. What reviewers say: “They can hold quite a lot and they’re so sturdy I never have to worry about anything ripping or tearing. I’ve used them quite a bit already and they have made the transition away from plastic bags easy, I wish I would have bought these sooner.”

17 A cleaning solution that leaves silver jewelry sparkling Amazon Simple Shine Silver Jewelry Cleaner Solution $18 See On Amazon Silver will gradually tarnish over time, which is why it’s never a bad idea to keep this tub of cleaning solution on hand. It’s 100% nontoxic as well as biodegradable, making it safe to use around kids — and you can even use it to clean silver coins and other keepsakes. Each order also includes a dip tray to help get you started. What reviewers say: “Wow! I wish I had purchased this solution sooner. Truthfully as advertised this product has made all of my jewelry sparkle and shine where appropriate.”

18 The washer that breathes new life into dirty makeup brushes Amazon Luxe Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner $33 See On Amazon This washer is designed to accommodate makeup brushes of practically any size. The washing speed is adjustable up to three levels, helping you get your bristles clean as new — and each order even comes with a bottle of cleanser included. What reviewers say: “This is a real game changer I don’t think You can find anything that would clean your brush as properly as the luxe beauty make up brush cleaner. I wish I had bought it sooner and didn’t waste time/money trying other products.”

19 A stain remover that’s shockingly potent Amazon Emergency Stain Rescue Stain Remover $8 See On Amazon From blood to pet stains, this stain remover is so effective that you can use it on practically any sort of mess. Despite its potency, it’s still gentle enough to use on a variety of fabrics — including furniture, clothes, and more. And since it’s unscented, there’s no need to put up with any unwanted chemical odors after you’ve finished cleaning. What reviewers say: “This removes organic stains from sweat better than anything I've tried thus far. […] I can't believe I didn't have this sooner…”

20 This tub that can help your facial cleanser last longer Amazon Nooni Facial Cleansing Tool Marshmallow Whip Maker $7 See On Amazon Add a small amount of facial cleanser to this tub, then give the handle a few pumps — it’ll whip up your cleanser into a rich foam so that it spreads farther, helping it last longer than it would without. It’s designed to work with liquid-, gel-, and powder-type cleansers, and the tub is even completely BPA-free. What reviewers say: “Hands down to the best purchase I ever did on Amazon, this item right here not only helped me saved the cleanser I am using it also help cleared up my skin dramatically. 100 stars for this product I wish I had knew about this sooner.”

21 A pet hair remover that’s infinitely reusable Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $29 See On Amazon Unlike lint rollers that rely on sticky sheets, this pet hair remover uses hundreds of tiny bristles to latch onto hair, pulling them off your clothes and stuffing them into a built-in dustbin. It’s safe to use on nearly any surface, from curtains to upholstery — and the dustbin can easily be emptied simply by pressing a button on the handle. What reviewers say: “This product claims to be the "world's best pet hair remover", and, honestly, it lives up to the hype. I have two cats (one being a 16 pound orange Maine Coon) and a dog and no matter what I do, there is always pet hair everywhere. This will change my life and I wish I had bought this sooner.”

22 These meal prep containers that won’t leak in your bag Amazon FineDine Superior Glass Meal-Prep Containers (3-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Tired of meals spilling out in your bag? Not only are these meal prep containers airtight, but the leakproof lids also help keep your bag spill-free if they ever tip over. They’re also safe to send through the microwave, or even warm up in the oven — and the stackable design helps you save space in your fridge and cabinets. What reviewers say: “After using many different types of freezer storage and being disappointed I finally decided to try these glass ones. Why didn't I buy them sooner? Great for freezer prep. Reheat food from frozen in my instant pot. Easy clean, even the toughest burnt on food comes off in the dishwasher without soaking.”

23 A roll-up dish rack that takes up hardly any space Amazon Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack $7 See On Amazon Whereas some dish racks take up a ton of counter space, this one is designed to roll out overtop your sink, helping you make the most of cramped kitchens. Any stray drips fall right into your sink basin — and since the rungs are made from tough stainless steel, you can even use it as a trivet for hot cookware in a pinch. What reviewers say: “I love this product. I wish I would’ve bought one sooner. I can wash my fresh fruit and it dries perfectly. Makes everything easier for drying anything from dishes to fruit and vegetables! Highly recommend.”

24 The silicone food baggies that you can wash & reuse Amazon Stasher Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bags (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Instead of wasting money on disposable plastic baggies, why not save yourself some green by investing in these reusable ones? They’re made from tough silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, making them dishwasher-, microwave-, and oven-safe. Plus, the pinch-lock seal helps keep your food fresh until you’re ready to eat. What reviewers say: “Why didn’t I buy this sooner! So convenient, easy to clean and environmentally friendly!”

25 These LED candles that flicker just like real flames Amazon Enido Flameless Candles (9-Pack) $30 See On Amazon If you’re concerned that fake candles won’t deliver the same relaxing vibe as flame ones, consider taking a look at these LED ones. The bulbs flicker just like real flames, yet won’t go out in poor weather — and they even have a lifetime of up to 50,000 hours. Each order also includes a remote so that you can control them from afar. What reviewers say: “I am so pleased with these I ordered more. I hesitated for weeks and now I regret not getting them sooner.”

26 A vacuum attachment that helps you clear out your lint trap Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit (2-Pieces) $12 See On Amazon Designed to fit onto nearly any vacuum, this attachment should be considered a must-have if your home has a dryer. It reaches deep into your lint trap, helping you retrieve any stray pieces of lint that are clogging up your machine — and each order even includes a long brush to help you grab any pieces you may have missed. What reviewers say: “You know what's super satisfying? Vacuuming your dryer on a Friday night. I only wish I'd bought this sooner. So satisfying.”

27 This rechargeable lighter that works in breezy weather Amazon RONXS Flexible Lighter $14 See On Amazon Whereas regular lighters can go out when a breeze rolls through, this rechargeable one produces an electrical plasma arc that stays “lit” in poor weather, even if it’s raining. When fully charged, it can light up to 600 candles — and the flexible gooseneck makes it easy to reach distant wicks that have burned down low. What reviewers say: “Love this for all my candles, wish I would've bought it sooner.”

28 A clothes drying rack that collapses for easy storage Amazon Honey-Can-Do Collapsible Drying Rack $33 See On Amazon Looking for ways to cut down on your energy bills? Try using this rack to let your clothes air dry. It’s made from tough steel that can handle being loaded up with wet clothes — and with 24 linear feet of space, there’s ample room for jeans, tops, delicates, and more. Plus, the collapsible design takes up hardly any storage space. What reviewers say: “Wish I would have ordered this sooner. Works great, very sturdy. Would definitely recommend this product.”

29 These yogurt cups that let you take breakfast on the go Amazon CRYSTALIA Breakfast On the Go Cups (4-Pack) $27 See On Amazon Instead of buying breakfast when you’re in a rush, just load up one of these cups with yogurt. The dome lid is a separate compartment, allowing you to keep your favorite toppings separate until you’re ready to eat. And since it’s leakproof, there’s no need to worry about it spilling in your car or bag. The best part? Each one comes with a spoon that you can attach to the side for safekeeping. What reviewers say: “The containers are optimal size and durable. Easy to keep granola separated to avoid the dreaded sogginess and it comes with a handy dandy spoon, and all in all it's easy to clean as well. Wish I found this sooner but I'm so happy to have it now.”

30 A toothpaste dispenser that helps cut down on waste Amazon iHave Toothpaste Dispenser Wall Mount $7 See On Amazon It can be tempting to squeeze way too much toothpaste onto your toothbrush — that’s why I’m a big fan of this dispenser. Simply press your brush against the trigger, and it’ll squirt out the ideal amount of paste so that none goes to waste. Installation is also a total breeze, as each order includes double-sided adhesive. What reviewers say: “This is an awesome product wish I found it sooner. Great idea and value for the price.”

31 The heated coaster that helps keep coffee warm Amazon Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $15 See On Amazon You don’t have to chug your coffee before it turns cold — just keep it on this heated coaster. The extra-long power cable makes it easy to use with distant outlets at the office, while a spill-resistant surface gives you peace of mind if you happen to knock your mug over. And if you aren’t into coffee? It also works great with hot chocolate or tea. What reviewers say: “No more cold coffee. Good to the last drop. I love this thing. I only wish I bought it sooner. The cord length is perfect I'm able to plug it in on my side table and it reaches me just fine. It keeps my coffee hot until I drink all of it.”

32 These measuring spoons that are harder to lose Amazon YellRin Magnetic Measuring Spoons (Set of 8) $20 See On Amazon You shouldn’t have any trouble keeping track of these measuring spoons, as there’s a strong magnet built into the center of each that keeps them stuck together until you need one. And since they’re made from sleek stainless steel, it’s highly unlikely that they’ll ever develop rust. What reviewers say: “This is one of those things that I wish I had thought of. I mean, why didn’t someone make these sooner? I love them and bought a second set to give to a friend. Recommend!!”

33 A tile that helps you find misplaced items Amazon Tile Slim Thin Bluetooth Tracker $25 See On Amazon Keys, phone, wallet, bag — this tile can help you find all sorts of items that you’re commonly misplacing. Simply attach it to the item in question, and the next time it goes missing you’ll be able to use the smartphone app to have the tile let out a loud ring. Or, if can’t find your phone, you can also press the tile to make the phone start ringing. What reviewers say: “We purchased this after my husband misplaced his wallet. We had to cancel all his card and other items. Wish we'd had this sooner.”

34 The LED night lights that only turn on when you’re around Amazon AUVON Plug-in LED Motion Sensor Night Light (4-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Some night lights run up your energy bills since they stay on for hours, whereas these ones feature built-in motion sensors that prevent them from wasting electricity when no one is around. The LED bulbs are also energy-efficient — and you even have six colors to choose from: warm white, cool white, green, red, pink, or purple. What reviewers say: “Just what I have been looking for. Turns on every time without being always on. Wish I would have found it sooner.”

35 A fabric shaver that breathes new life into tired clothes Amazon Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer/Shaver $14 See On Amazon Whether your sweaters are fuzzy or your leggings have started to pill, this fabric shaver can help make tired fabrics look good as new. The shaving grate is adjustable, making it suitable for most fabrics — and it only needs two AA batteries (which are not included) to get up and running. Plus, the small size makes it perfect for traveling. What reviewers say: “After using this just once I was agonizing over the fact I didn’t buy one sooner. The batteries last forever, and it’s really given new life to my sweater collection.”

36 These makeup remover pads that you can wash & reuse Amazon Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Made from soft bamboo fibers, these makeup remover pads are an eco-friendly alternative to the disposable wipes you’ve probably been using. They can be washed and reused hundreds of times — and each order even includes a drawstring mesh bag to help keep them together as they tumble through your washer and dryer. What reviewers say: “I love being able to use the cotton pads over and over again. I don’t know why I didn’t buy these sooner! Makeup washes right out of them too.”

37 A lunch bag that helps keep your meals cold Amazon MIYCOO Leakproof Insulated Lunch Bag $22 See On Amazon Not only does this lunch bag look way better than the paperback you may have been packing meals in, but its insulated walls also help keep your foods at their ideal temperature — regardless of whether you’ve packed a hot or cold meal. It’s also leakproof and separated into three zippered compartments to help you keep everything organized. What reviewers say: “Fits literally everything I need for the work day. Wish I bought this sooner. Good material, highly recommend.”

38 The clips that help keep your bagged snacks fresh Amazon GRIPSTIC Bag Sealer (24-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Not all clips are created equal — these ones are extra-long, spanning the length of your snack bags to help make sure that no air leaks inside. Each order includes five sizes designed to fit a variety of bags. Or, if your snacks are already good, you can also use them to divide bags into smaller sections when meal-prepping or marinating ingredients. What reviewers say: “These work great for keeping chips fresh as newly opened for weeks. They're also pretty great at keeping freezer smell and frostbite out of those partially used bags of sides that pile up in the freezer. I wish I'd owned some sooner.”

39 An electric blanket that you can use in the car Amazon Stalwart Electric Car Blanket $43 See On Amazon Whether you’re tailgating or stuck in the car for a long drive, this electric blanket can help keep you comfortably cozy for hours and hours. It plugs into your car’s cigarette lighter, so there’s no need for an additional adapter in order to use it — and the extra-long power cable means that people in the backseat shouldn’t have any trouble using it. What reviewers say: “I don't know why we didn't order one sooner. Works perfectly and heats up quickly.”