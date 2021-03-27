When it comes to fitness, there's a lot of information out there. Between different types of exercises and the various equipment, it can be overwhelming. But as thousands of reviewers will tell you, there are some cheap home fitness products on Amazon that work wonders — and they swear by them.

The thing about building strength and endurance is that it takes commitment, but it doesn't have to be overly complicated. As long as you're challenging your muscles regularly, that's what matters most — and it doesn't matter if you're using the latest high-tech gadget. Take these resistance bands, for example. They're extremely simple and really affordable, yet over 55,000 reviewers insist they've helped them build muscle strength.

In my opinion, it's also important to have fun when you're exercising. Hear me out: if you hate the exercise you're doing, you're less likely to do it. So why not grab a mini trampoline, crank up your favorite music, and try jump-dancing in your living room? You can even make a game out of your workout with exercise dice. The more fun you have, the more eager you'll be to get back at it the next day.

Ready to find some fun and affordable fitness products that are easy to use? Here's a round-up of some great picks to help you get started.

01 This resistance band set that has over 55,000 fans Amazon Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Bands (5-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Over 55,000 fitness enthusiasts gave these versatile exercise bands five-star reviews — and it's for a good reason. For only $10, this set comes with five natural latex bands ranging from extra light to super heavy so you can adjust your workouts accordingly. They're perfect for amping up just about any arm, ab, or glute exercise, and they even come with their own drawstring bag so they're easy to store between workouts. Positive Amazon review: "These are the best exercise bands I've ever used, and they are a steal at this price."

02 This high-density foam roller that works loosens sore muscles Amazon Amazon Basics High-Density Foam Roller $11 See On Amazon For less than the price of brunch, you can snag this high-density foam roller. At 12-inches long, this roller is the perfect size to work out knots in your shoulders, back, hamstrings, and more. Plus, this roller is incredibly firm, so it only takes a few minutes to roll out your muscles so you're ready to work out again the next day. Positive Amazon review: "This foam roller helps to get a deeper stretch/massage in a short amount of time. Highly recommend for anyone with lower back pain/hip pain, this is a miracle worker!"

03 This insulated bottle that keeps your water ice cold Amazon Iron Flask Insulated Water Bottle $18 See On Amazon Not only does this insulated bottle help you stay hydrated, but it's really affordable, too. This bottle features double-walled insulation with helps to keep your water cold while also preventing it from sweating. It also comes with third different lids, including a twist lid, sports lid, and flip lid, as well as two straws. Positive Amazon review: "I put it to the test right away, filled it up halfway with ice and then to the top with water, put it outside on a 90 degree day and waited, and waited, and waited. [...] 6 hours after bringing it in the house is still had some. 12 hours total."

04 These affordable hand weights with a nonslip coating Amazon Portzon Anti-Slip Dumbell Hand Weights $13 See On Amazon These hand weights are the perfect addition to your home gym. Each weight features a nonslip coating that's slightly textured, so these weights never leave your hands when you're mid workout. They also come in a ton of different weights ranging from one pound all the way up to 10 pounds. Positive Amazon review: "Bought for my wife to use. I'm a coach... have trained two world champions and 1 Olympic Trials Finalist. These little things are very good for home fitness. The grip feels amazingly comfortable. Color is nice. Balance is perfect."

05 This yoga mat that comes up with its own strap Amazon BalanceFrom GoYoga Thick Yoga Mat $22 See On Amazon This padded yoga mat is great for practicing at home. It's made from premium foam and features an anti-slip texture so you can feel confident in your postures. It's also a half-inch thick, making this mat an excellent pick if you have knee pain. It even comes with its own strap so you can easily carry it when you're ready to practice in studio. Positive Amazon review: "I just received this in the mail, and I knew immediately I would like it. It is incredibly cushioned, which for me is of major importance. [...] This has awesome grip."

06 This jump rope that's totally cordless Amazon APLUGTEK Ropeless Weighted Jump Rope $15 See On Amazon No more dealing with tangled ropes with this completely cordless jump rope. This genius device features a weighted ball at the end of each handle, which simulated the effort and rhythm of moving the handles without the hassle of the cord. The handles themselves are also ergonomically-designed and covered in cushioned memory foam for a comfortable grip. Positive Amazon review: "This is a pretty nice weighted jump rope that feels like you are using a standard style jump rope. This is great if you are not that great at jumping rope but want to add it to your workout. The handles are easy to hold and the weight makes it feel like it has a long cord."

07 These compression knee sleeves that help relieve pain Amazon Modvel Knee Compression Sleeves (2 Pack) $14 See On Amazon Reviewers swear by these compression knee sleeves to help with pain and inflammation. Each sleeve is made from a nylon-spandex blend that pulls on over your knees to help stabilize your joints and keep your knee in alignment while your squat, deadlift, or jog. These sleeves also offer plenty flexibility over the knee cap to avoid being too constricting. Positive Amazon review: "These sleeves are doing everything they advertise and more, i.e.,stabilizing my knee joint while relieving pain naturally. They are well made, very affordable and you get two in the pack."

08 This soft puzzle mat that's customizable Amazon BalanceFrom Puzzle Exercise Mat $27 See On Amazon You can create your own protective flooring with this puzzle mat. It comes with six foam tiles and 12 edge borders so you can create any shape you want on your floor for the exact level of coverage you need. Plus, these foam tiles are water-resistant so your sweat won't sink into the foam and you can easily wipe them clean after a workout. Positive Amazon review: "I'm happy to report that after 5 months of heavy use they still rock. They got a little loose in a couple junction spots, but nothing major really, they never separated, and I love that you can always add or remove things to fit your needs. They are really good quality, I highly recommend them."

09 This 6-pack of fitness socks that have mesh ventilation Amazon Saucony Ventilating Fitness Socks (6-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Reviewers insist that these Saucony socks are some of the best on the market. They're made from a soft an stretchy fabric blend so they cradle your foot without slipping down in your shoe. They also feature engineered arch support, as well as mesh panels throughout to allow for plenty of airflow. That way your feet stay fresh and dry, no matter how hard your workout. Positive Amazon review: "They vent well, stay in place, comfy padding, no bunching or noticeable seams. If I had paid $13 for a pair of these, I wouldn't be dissatisfied, but the fact that I got 6 pairs for less than the price of one pair from those other brands, that to me is icing on the cake."

10 This resistance band set that comes with handles Amazon VEICK Resistance Fitness Band Set (5-Pack) $30 See On Amazon You can use this resistance band set just about anywhere to work any muscle group. It comes with a set of five tube bands ranging from 10 to 50 pounds of added resistance. Each one has a steel clasp at the ends so you can attach the included handles, snap them to sturdy surfaces, or thread the bands through the door anchor. This set even comes with its own convenient carrying bag so you can take it on the go. Positive Amazon review: "I begrudgingly bought a cheap power tower and these bands. I was actually really surprised that this cheap setup allowed me to reliably do similar workouts to what I was able to do before with the added benefit of being super cheap and easy to move."

11 These yoga cards that'll change up your flow Amazon NewMe Yoga Exercise Cards $20 See On Amazon It's super simple to switch up your yoga routine with these yoga exercise cards. Each of the 70 cards features a different yoga posture for you to try at home. You can shuffle these cards and pulls as many postures as you want to make your own flow, or you can follow one of the nine curated flows that come with this pack to keep it simple. Positive Amazon review: "I love these cards! Im a beginner at yoga and the cards really inspired me to do yoga every day. Difficulty of poses is rated from easy to hard and each pose is explained. The quality of the pictures is amazing. I love the durable material of the cards and how they are sweaty hands proof."

12 This mini trampoline that folds up for storage Amazon Stamina Folding Trampoline $48 See On Amazon Not only will this mini trampoline get your heart pumping, but it's incredibly easy to store, too. This trampoline features a 36-inch surface, which gives you plenty of room to jump and work up a sweat. When you're finished, you just tuck in the legs and fold this trampoline in half to minimize space. Positive Amazon review: "I can actually say this is the first time in years I've really enjoyed exercising. I can do it anytime I want. Instead of sitting, I do exercises instead. Instead of taking a nap, I do some runs instead. And the best part, I know this is better for me & helps me get back in shape."

13 This portable device that helps strengthen your wrist Amazon Sportneer Wrist Strengthener Forearm Exerciser $16 See On Amazon It couldn't be easier to use this wrist strengthener while you're hanging out at home. All you have to do is grip this tool, and flex. The memory foam band both supports your forearm while also providing extra resistance to increase your muscle density. You can even adjust the tension level as you get stronger. Positive Amazon review: "It actually works out the muscles in your forearms surprisingly well, and is great if you have to type or work with your hands a lot."

14 This wobble board that helps train your core Amazon EVERYMILE Wobble Balance Board $40 See On Amazon Reviewers swear by this wobble board to increase their core strength. This board features an anti-slip surface so you can stand on it, clenching your core to keep yourself upright and stable. There are also two handles on either side of the board so you can also use it to amp up your planks and push-ups. Positive Amazon review: “I happen to be a balance training addict and so far this is the best equipment I’ve had. I’ve gotten other wobble boards from different brands and different materials, this one is the best built and doesn’t make any creaking sounds when using.”

15 These handles that deepen your push-ups Amazon Perfect Fitness Pushup Handles $30 See On Amazon You can increase the intensity of your workout with these push-up handles. Even time you use them to do push-ups or planks, you engage your muscles at a deeper level. These handles are also ergonomically designed and feature a ball-bearing system that allows you to rotate them to hit your upper back and chest muscles from all angles. Positive Amazon review: "Deep pushups with the correct form are the single best exercise you can do. With these quality, comfortable handles, you will want to pump out those reps. I am 70 years old. When I began using these handles, I could barely do 20 push-ups. I can now do 50 slow ones. With good form."

16 This pull-up bar that's easy to install Amazon CEAYUN Pull-Up Bar $22 See On Amazon You can install and workout with this pull-up bar in 10 minutes flat. Simply hook this bar over any standard doorframe when you're ready to work out. It can hold up to 440 pounds of resistance while you work your upper body, and nonslip foam grips cushion your hands. When you're finished, simply remove it from your doorframe until you're ready to use it again. It’s also useful for ground exercises such as push-ups and dips. Positive Amazon review: “The pull up bar is easy to assemble and even easier to install on the door frame. I like that I can remove it from the frame when I'm done with my pull ups. We've tested it with people of various weights in my house, ranging from 112lbs to 200lbs and it has been stable with what seems like no stress on the door frame at all.”

17 This ab roller that works your core from every angle Amazon BLUERISE Ab Roller Wheel $12.99 See on Amazon Over 10,000 reviewers gave this ab roller five-star reviews. Here's how it works: To use, just grip the steel handle and roll out, then back in. Each time you roll out, your core muscles extend to their fullest capacity so that when you contract them to roll back in, you work your entire abdominal wall from every angle. It even comes with an e-book of different ab exercises. Positive Amazon review: "This is a quality product, very sturdy, ergonomic handles, and has a non-slip wheel that works great on both hardwood floors and carpets. The wheel is wide enough and has a large enough diameter that the roller is stable when doing oblique exercises. I work out 5-6 times per week and this ab roller compliments my training well."

18 These sliders that you can use on any surface Amazon Synergee Core Sliders $9 See On Amazon These lightweight sliders are easy to travel with and work on any and every surface. They come in a set of two, and each one features a hard plastic surface on one side, and a softer foam surface on the other. The plastic side slides easily over rugs and carpets while the foam side works best on tile and hardwood. And when it comes to exercising, these sliders can be used to work your entire body, making them a great choice to pack in your suitcase. Positive Amazon review: "I would hands down buy these again! They work great on both carpet (even my longer-ish carpet) and my hard wood floors. They're exactly as described, [and] the perfect size."

19 This Pilates bar that works your whole body Amazon ZTDXPH Portable Pilates Bar Kit $23 See On Amazon Once you workout with this Pilates bar, you won't want to go back to heavy, expensive weights. Just attach the 30-inch resistance bands to each end of the bar and you're ready to go. You can slip your feet into each loop and use this bar to add more resistance to your squats and hamstring curls. Some reviewers also use this bar for added resistance to core exercises or even increasing upper body strength. Positive Amazon review: "I get a great, full body workout in my living room between zoom meetings. It’s helping me stay in shape while I stay home, and very easy on my joints. I also love that you can adjust the resistance level by shortening the bands around the stick."

20 These dice that make HIIT workouts actually fun Amazon Altair Exercise Dice $28 See On Amazon HIIT workouts can be intense, but these exercise dice make them a lot more fun. You can choose to roll just one of these foam dice for a quick mini workout, or all three to string together a full HIIT sequence. Each one is 12-sided had has a variety of activities that are sure to get your heart pumping while constantly changing up your routine. Positive Amazon review: "I love the variety of workouts! I had never heard of some of the workouts before, so it was fun to learn new routines and the illustrations were really helpful and cute."

21 These yoga blocks that help with stability Amazon Gaiam Essentials Yoga Blocks (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon These yoga blocks are great for increasing your flexibility and stability in your practice. Each one is extremely lightweight and easy to position even when you're in the middle of a flow. You can set them up on their ends to support you during challenging balancing postures, or you can lay them on their sides for less support as your flexibility increases and you need less support overall. Positive Amazon review: "I've never used yoga blocks before, but realized they could help prop me up as I gradually work towards my splits. These are perfect. Sturdy to do the trick, while also being just soft enough to be easy on the body. Would definitely recommend."

22 This exercise ball that comes with an exercise guide Amazon ProBody Pilates Exercise Ball $18 See On Amazon If you aren't sure how to use this exercise ball to workout, it comes with a comprehensive guide to help you work every part of your body. It's virtually indestructible and puncture-proof, and you can use it to engage your core muscles on a deeper level during sit-ups and planks. You can even just sit on it while you're at your desk for a low-key core workout. Positive Amazon review: "My exercise ball has replaced my chair at the computer and also my chair for watching TV! It makes me aware of not allowing my posture to slouch, to keep everything in alignment, good for my lower back Also it is restoring my confidence following lower-back surgery."

23 This thigh master that gives you quads of steel Amazon SigridZ Thigh Master $10 See On Amazon This thigh master works your inner and outer thighs even while you're just watching TV at home. The ball in the center features a spring coil that provides tons of resistance. All you have to do is place this genius device between your thighs and squeeze. The foam covering protects your legs while you build even more muscle. Positive Amazon review: "Works great, has toned my thighs more than I expected. I am pleased with this purchase."

24 This pilates ring that's excellent for building strength Amazon URBNFit Pilates Toning Ring $20 See On Amazon To amp up your bodyweight workouts, this pilates ring is a must. The inner ring is made from flexible, yet durable, fiber glass that won't crack under pressure. It's also covered with foam for added protection while also making this ring sweat-resistance. Plus, the options for using it are truly endless. You can strengthen your upper back, lower body, and abs with this versatile tool. Positive Amazon review: "Just received this today. I can't believe how small and compact it is! I travel for work and will definitely be taking this with me to keep up the toning exercises when I'm gone. Perfect for what I need. Thank you!"

25 This wobble cushion that can help relieve back pain Amazon Gaiam Balance Wobble Cushion $22 See On Amazon Just set this wobble cushion on your desk chair and you're set for the day. Its dome shape forces your core muscles to gently engage to keep you steady and upright, which can also help relieve lower back pain and improve your posture. Some reviewers even use this cushion as an additional back support when they spend long days at their desk. Positive Amazon review: "It's kind of fun, you sit and wobble around a bit, feels pretty good on the butt. After the first hour of wiggle butt I got up to stretch and get some water, and my core was like wet spaghetti. You may not feel it, but you are getting a little muscle work out while you stare at your screen."

26 This running belt that's water-resistant Amazon Dimok Water Resistant Running Belt $10 See On Amazon Once you invest in this water-resistant running belt, you'll never leave for a run without it again. This belt features three pockets, each with their own individual flap. The larger middle pocket is the perfect size for a smartphone, while the two smaller pockets are great for storing your keys or wallet. And no matter how much you sweat, this belt keeps your stuff dry. Positive Amazon review: "I love this running belt and use it just about every day. It has held up well so far and still looks like new. It fits a pretty hefty phone too, I have an Asus Zenfone Laser 2 with one of the rubber and plastic tough cases on it and it fits. It keeps your phone nice and dry if you're out in the rain and it mostly stays in one place when I run."

27 This fitness tracker that also has a heart rate monitor Amazon Waterproof Fitness Tracker for Everyone $28.99 See on Amazon This fitness tracker monitors your heart rate and activity levels, and it's a lot less expensive than some of the other options out there. This tracker lets you know how many steps you've taken throughout the day, and can even track your sleep. Plus, with 14 exercise options and an intuitive heart rate monitor, this brilliant little band helps to keep your fitness goals on track. Positive Amazon review: "This fitness tracker itself totally helps me to stay motivated. One thing I like to do is compete with myself by trying to take more steps than I did the day before. [...] A few other things it does is vibrate when I have a call or text and it works with both my iPhone 8 and my Alcatel Android. Easy pairing, quick charge and long lasting battery. Excellent price!!"

28 This sit-up bar that grounds you while you do crunches Amazon CAP Barbell Doorway Situp Bar $14 See On Amazon Getting in a few extra crunches is a breeze with this portable sit-up bar. Here's how it works: Slide the bar under any standard-sized closed door and adjust it by turning the screw. The bolt that tightens onto the door frame is cushioned with a foam pad to prevent damage to your door. Foam-covered handle bars offer comfortable spots for your feet to rest. Positive Amazon review: “I needed something to help with crunches and sit-ups. At my age my fitness is even more important than when I was younger. This is great for helping with that. Breaks down and packs easily for travel, sturdy and well made. I can assemble it and get a quick 30 minute workout almost anywhere.”

29 This interval timer that's great for cardio sprints Amazon Gymboss Interval Timer and Stopwatch $20 See On Amazon Set this interval timer before you next workout and you'll definitely feel the burn. You decide how long you want each working and resting interval to be, and you can customize the time with each workout so you can continue to change up your routine. You can also set this timer to automatically cycle through the intervals to keep your heart rate high. Positive Amazon review: "This product replaces the motivating pager products made for the behavior mod world that cost upwards of 50 dollars. I find that they serve the same exact function and can usually find them for 15 or less. I have shared this link with so many people grateful to have an alternative that is light weight, user friendly and so inexpensive."

30 These quick-dry shorts that have a secret pocket Amazon Pinkbomb Running Shorts $23 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers insist that these running shorts are some of the best out there. The outer layer is made from breathable, sweat-wicking mesh, and the inner layer is made from compression fabric to help increase blood circulation and decrease post-run soreness. They also feature a hidden pocket that's the perfect size for your phone. There's even a hole you can thread your headphones through. Positive Amazon review: "These 7-inch shorts are great all-around short. I like the comfortable liner that allows moving in all directions, and I also love the well-placed pockets, including a “zipper pocket” made to hold smartphones. It will hold a phone securely in place, whether you’re rowing a 6k or sprinting a 2k." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 This sweatband that has thousands of positive reviews Amazon DASUTA Women's Sport Headbands (8-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers swear by this super comfortable sweatband for their workouts. It's made from a luxe poly-spandex blend that's both lightweight and moisture-wicking so you never have to stop for sweat. On top of that, it comes in a ton of different patterns and colors so you can grab a few to have on hand while the others are in the wash. Positive Amazon review: "I was looking for a headband that was comfortable and absorbed well. This one did the trick for me. It is lightweight. So it doesn’t feel like I am wearing a heavy piece of cloth on my forehead. It isn’t tight like other headbands. I can wear these a long time and not feel like I’m getting a headache. They do a good job of absorbing the sweat too."

32 These Bluetooth headphones that hook over your ear Amazon SENSO Bluetooth Headphones $24 See On Amazon Over 31,000 customers have given these Bluetooth headphones a positive review. They feature comfortable gel ear tips and noise-canceling capabilities, as well as convenient silicone over-the-ear-hooks so they stay put even during your most intense workouts. They even have a security strap that connects between the earbuds and hangs around the back of your neck in case one falls out while you're on a run. And for less than 25 bucks, they're a steal. Positive Amazon review: "The foam buds are amazing, really, so comfortable, I'm never going back to the rubber ones. Also, the rubber thing that goes behind your ears, you don't feel it. I thought at first that it would annoy me, it doesn't."

33 This aerobics platform that's completely adjustable Amazon The Step Original Aerobic Platform $29 See On Amazon Not only does this aerobics platform help your heart rate climb, but it's simple to adjust, too. It comes with a shock-absorbing platform that has a textured surface to prevent you from slipping. It also comes with three sets of "steppers" so you can choose to use just one or all three to adjust the height and amp up your cardio workouts. Positive Amazon review: "Love this step! I bought this for the purpose of being able to do morning HIIT cardio. As I live in a small apartment, I don't really have room for a conventional piece of workout equipment like a bike or treadmill. This step is the perfect alternative."

34 This stretch band that has multiple rings Amazon calliven Ring Stretch and Resistance Exercise Band $13 See On Amazon This stretch band is a great tool for warming up and working your muscles. It features seven bands, and reviewers love to use the outer bands for a looser grip and gentle stretch at the beginning and end of their workouts. If you want a full-blown, workout though, you can simply grip the inner rings for more resistance while you work your arms, abs, glutes, and more. Positive Amazon review: "I bought this resistance band to use at home when doing exercise classes online. It's very thick and sturdy and is well manufactured. I find it provides real resistance when doing arm exercises and, for the price paid, provides good value for money. I would recommend it."

35 These workout leggings with convenient side pockets Amazon Heathyoga Yoga Pants $20 See On Amazon When you're wearing these workout leggings, you'll always have a convenient spot for your phone, keys, and cash. They have two outer pockets (in addition to a hidden inner pocket), and they're constructed with stretchy, yet durable polyester and spandex that's moisture-wicking. They're also available in more than 20 colors. Positive Amazon review: "Love these pants. I’m about to order several more. They are great for working out in. Extremely flexible, breathable and moisture wicking."

36 A spandex armband sleeve for your phone & keys Amazon E Tronic Edge Phone Armband Sleeve $13 See On Amazon This sleek armband sleeve is made out of stretchy spandex material and can hold onto your phone while you're exercising (along with other items, such as your keys). It also has slots for your headphones to slide through so you can listen to music while you move. Choose from six available colors. Positive Amazon review: "This armband is made of a light stretchy and breathable material that does not irritate my skin. I was initially worried my phone (LG G7) would pop out of the pocket because it was closed by Velcro, but it was not a concern at all. The Velcro is strong and your phone secure on your arm while jogging or working out."