People who stage homes for a living swear by these cheap tricks to make your home look more expensive

“Once, I worked with a young couple who had just bought their first home,” explains Ryan Fitzgerald, realtor and the owner of Raleigh Realty. “Their living room was big, but it was pretty empty. We first added different types of lights, like wall lights and table lamps with dimmer switches. This made the room look fancy without costing much.”

This wall mounted light is a great way to add light to a space without any expensive renovations. It uses a 3M adhesive to attach directly to the wall, and the modern circular design makes it look like an installed sconce when it’s actually battery-powered, so you still get that wire-free look. Plus, it has three color temperatures and three brightness levels to adjust to whatever room you’re in.