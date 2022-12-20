Some skin care products take months to work their magic; others take mere days. This buzzy, best-selling foot mask falls into the latter category, and that’s one of the reasons people are so obsessed with it. The other reason? The results are next-level. Designed to give you super-smooth, impossibly soft feet, this exfoliating treatment encourages all your rough, dead skin to shed off over the course of a week. Best of all, it’s on sale right now, so if you’ve never tried a foot mask before (or have, and want to stock up on more), it’s the perfect opportunity to do so.

Fast Facts:

What’s included: 2 pairs of booties

Who’s it for: anyone with dry feet, calluses, or cracked heels

When will you see results: within one week

How It Works

The secret behind this Plantifique foot treatment is its blend of exfoliating ingredients, which includes lactic, malic, and salicylic acids. The peach-themed mask also contains nutrient-rich peach extract, which aids with rejuvenating your feet, according to the brand, as well as aloe vera, which is known for its soothing and healing properties. Together, you’ve got a formula that simultaneously removes dead skin and leaves your feet feeling softer.

Science aside, here’s how this mask works in practice. The “mask” is actually an essence, and that’s what the booties inside the box are drenched in. After soaking your feet in regular water for about 10 to 20 minutes, you simply slip your feet into the booties and wear them for an hour and a half. That’s literally all that’s involved, and within a week, your dead skin and thick calluses will begin to shed off. Gross? Kind of. Satisfying? Definitely. Either way, you won’t care when you witness how smooth your feet look and feel.

Plantifique Plantifique INFO 1 / 2

The Results

Plantifique’s Peach Foot Mask went viral on TikTok (the brand says their video gained over 115 million views), and not long after, Amazon shoppers caught on, too. As of right now, the foot treatment has amassed over 25,000 five-star ratings and thousands of rave reviews on Amazon. Here’s a glimpse at what people are saying:

“I really didn’t expect it to work but here I am on day 6 after using it and I took my socks off at home only to find a sheet of dead skin falling off my feet. Not flakes or little pieces, actual sheets of dead skin falling away to reveal soft skin. I’m just amazed.”

“Probably the weirdest and most satisfying purchase I’ve ever made. It feels nice when first doing the treatment, and then after like a week the real peeling starts. I feel like I now understand the satisfaction snakes must get with shedding their skin!! If you’re on the fence about purchasing it, go for it!! Leaves skin soft as a baby and takes off calluses, and the whole process is oddly satisfying. 12/10 would recommend.”

“I didn't believe all the hype but decided to give it shot just in case. These do exactly what they say they do! My feet began peeling at about day 7 and continued for about 2 weeks. You get better results if you soak your feet and moisturize every day. My feet are softer than they have been in years.”

Shop The Plantifique Peach Foot Mask

For a limited time only, Plantifique is offering their peach foot mask bundle for 50% off, so if your interest has been piqued, now is definitely the time to try it.