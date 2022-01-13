A guide to public speaking for people who hate public speaking

Dry those clammy hands and reach for the mic.
The mere thought of public speaking makes most of us queasy and anxious, especially if we’re already prone to overthinking. At the same time, we all know it’s an essential skill that can help advance our careers, make us better leaders, and boost our confidence.
Glossophobia is actually a subset of fear of social situations and affects 75% of the population...Stage fright happens because we are wired for connection, so the fear of being rejected from our “tribe” still sits deep within us. So our actual fear is that a speaking engagement gone wrong will socially ostracize us.
Simone Heng, human connection specialist