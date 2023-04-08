These Crisp Linen Sheets Are Half The Price Of Competitors — & They’re So Comfortable

Cool, crisp linen sheets usually come with a hefty price tag, but the direct-to-consumer brand Quince — known for its high-quality but surprisingly well-priced clothing (including those famous $50 cashmere sweaters) — is changing that. Made from 100% European flax, they’re less than $175 for a queen set, and these OEKO-TEX 100 certified sheets are only about half the price of comparable sets from Brooklinen and Parachute. But, after sleeping and washing these linen sheets for a week , I can confirm that the quality is absolutely there.

Plus, each order comes with free standard shipping and a one-year return window (even for washed, used bedding), so it’s essentially risk-free to give these a try. If you act quickly, you can even take advantage of Quince’s buy two linen sheet sets and get a $30 store credit deal.

Fast Facts

Wide range of colors and sizes: 15 solid colors and three striped patterns

Quince’s sheets cost nearly half the price of Brooklinen and Parachute’s sets. For the queen-size set: Quince’s are $169.90 while they’re $299 at Brooklinen and $329 at Parachute

Free standard shipping and a one-year return window

Designed to fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep

Sizes: twin, full, queen, king, and California king

100% European flax and OEKO-TEX 100 certified

My Experience

True to their ethos of not unnecessarily marking up prices, the packaging for these sheets was simply a matching drawstring linen bag. I was impressed with how accurate the sage color I chose was compared to the image on their site; it held up during washing with zero fading. (I dried mine with wool dryer balls as per Quince’s recommendation.) There was some light wrinkling, but not as much as I expected; it was just enough for that luxuriously lived-in look. The fitted sheet fit my 14-inch-deep mattress with lots of room to spare, and despite the extra material, it stayed in place all night.

I tend to sleep cold, so I was concerned I’d be too cool in these open-weave sheets on an early spring night. Those fears were unfounded: These sheets truly are temperature regulating. I stayed as warm and cozy as I do in our usual flannel sheets. My husband, who runs hot (even in the winter), said he was comfortable all night. We were thrilled to find something that (finally) worked for both of us.

The sheets strike a balance between soft and crisp. I washed one of the pillowcases once and put the other pillowcase through four extra washes — there was a noticeable difference in softness (but none in the color), and I can tell these will only get more cuddly with time.

The sage sheet set. Lauren Beach

According To Reviewers

Shoppers love these sheets just as much as I did; the sheet set has a 4.8-star rating on Quince’s site after more than 1,500 reviews.

Julia D. raved, “These are much nicer out of the bag than our brooklinen set and so much more affordable. Perfect weight.”

Jennifer wrote, “I've had these sheets for six months now and absolutely love them. They get softer with each wash. It's time to get another set because I'll just wait until these are dry instead of swapping sheets out during laundry day.”

“Love the feel of these sheets. Like sleeping on a cloud,” Jessica W. wrote.

