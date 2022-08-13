Reviewers say they get SO many compliments on these cheap things

Nowadays, describing something as “cheap” can be seen as a compliment, as it implies that you were savvy enough to find a great deal. So when reviewers say that they get so many compliments on all the cheap things you’ll find below, they’re basically saying that each item looks and works way better than the price would suggest.

From affordable glasses to floating shelves, you’ll find no shortage of cheap things on this list that are actually worth their prices. But if that isn’t enough, I’ve also made sure to only select items so outstanding that reviewers have even received compliments on them — because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as being told that you have exceptional taste, especially when those glasses cost less than $25.

Keep scrolling for more.

01 These high-waisted, flared pants that are seriously soft Amazon SATINA Palazzo Pants $15 See On Amazon Made with a soft and stretchy combination of polyester and spandex that feels like peach-skin fabric, this pair of palazzo pants is a comfortable addition to your wardrobe and has over 23,000 reviews on Amazon. The flared pair is high-waisted and available in tons of colors as well as designs. Available size: Small — XX-Large What reviewers say: “So comfortable! Get lots of compliments when I wear them. Great as travel pants or pajamas too!”

02 A 14-pack of high-quality makeup brushes for under $20 Amazon Luxe Premium Makeup Brushes Set $19 See On Amazon At less than $20 per pack, this set of makeup brushes is a deal. The order includes 14 brushes that cover an array of areas from your eyelids and eyebrows to cheeks, and they’re all made with soft synthetic bristles that should begin shedding. A brush-cleaning solution is included as well. What reviewers say: “I absolutely love all of the brushes in the set. I have gotten so many compliments on my makeup lately. The cleansing solution is also very good. A little goes a long way and gets my brushes looking new and unused again.”

03 A pair of cloud-like slip-on sandals made with cushiony material Amazon BRONAX Cloud Slides $24 See On Amazon These highly rated slides are made of cloud-like EVA material that’s designed to support and cushion your feet with every step you take. There’s one large strap per sandal, and they’re available in over 20 colors. Not to mention, these best-sellers have well over 10,000 five-star ratings. What reviewers say: “I wear these everywhere and get many compliments on how cute they are.”

04 These highly rated highball glasses for nearly any occasion Amazon Paksh Novelty Highball Glasses (6-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Not only are these highball glasses “high quality” (according to some reviewers), but each one is even made from fine Italian glass. They’re also completely lead-free and feature a thick base that gives them a little extra durability when compared to other glasses. What reviewers say: “Perfect for those evening mixed drinks!! Very contemporary looking. Have had several compliments from guests.”

05 These 24-karat gold masks that can help refresh your under-eye areas Amazon DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (30-Pairs) $20 See On Amazon Try putting these masks underneath your eyes the next time you want a refresh. Real 24-karat gold works to help brighten skin, while hyaluronic acid works to soothe and hydrate any dry areas. The best part? You only need to wear them for about 20 minutes for the best results. What reviewers say: “I've gotten compliments about my eyes glowing since I've been using this product.”

06 An eyelash curler that can deliver dramatic volume Amazon Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler $14 See On Amazon You don’t have to put on fake lashes for a dramatic look — just use this curler on your natural lashes. The soft pad gently curls your lashes without any pinching, and the body is even ergonomically designed to deliver even pressure for uniform results. Choose from four finishes: prism, platinum, black, or rose gold. What reviewers say: “It works very well! I get compliments on my lashes all the time. Great buy!”

07 A reusable tub that’s perfect for storing homemade ice cream Amazon SUMO Ice Cream Containers (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Enjoy making your own ice cream? These reusable containers are a must-have, as their super-tight lids help keep your ice cream safe from freezer burn better than regular plasticware. They’re also insulated to help keep everything from melting if you decide to bring them to a friend’s house. Plus, the narrow shape makes it easier to fit them into crowded freezers. What reviewers say: “It fits great in the freezer, especially in tight narrow spots. It looks great as a serving container as well. I have received many compliments about how it looks when I serve my specialty ice cream to friends.”

08 The Bed Sheets With Over 200,000 Five-Star Ratings Amazon Mellanni Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases $38 See On Amazon Seriously: These bed sheets have over 200,000 five-star ratings, with tons of reviewers writing about how they’re “soft and comfortable.” They’re made with brushed microfiber that’s resistant to stains, wrinkles, and even fading — and they feature deep pockets that can fit mattresses up to 16 inches tall. Plus, tons of colors are available. What reviewers say: “We always get compliments on our guest bed because of these sheets!!”

09 The reusable water bottle that helps drinks stay cold Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Straw Lid $18 See On Amazon With vacuum-insulated walls that can keep cold drinks chilled for up to 24 hours, it should come as no surprise that reviewers are huge fans when it comes to this reusable water bottle. It’s also shatterproof, leakproof, as well as made from rust-resistant stainless steel. Plus, each order includes three lids: one flip-top, a straw top, and a clip-on. What reviewers say: “I love my water bottle. I get compliments all the time about how pretty it is. It keeps my water cold for 2 days.”

10 This sleek jewelry tray made from chic ceramic Amazon Simple Shine Decorative Dish Tray $18 See On Amazon With its gorgeous marble print and solid ceramic frame, this jewelry tray is sure to be a cute addition to your vanity or bathroom counters. The silver lining around the rim makes it look way more expensive than $18 — or, if you aren’t into silver, there’s also a gold-lined option available for the same price. What reviewers say: “This little tray is soooo pretty! I bought it to hold some odds and ends on my office desk and it looks super chic and classy. [...] I've already gotten compliments on it from co-workers.”

11 A 10-pack of shirts made with breathable cotton Amazon Gildan Men's Ultra Cotton T-Shirt (10-Pack) $35 See On Amazon When you order this pack of cotton T-shirts, you’ll get 10 of them — all for under $40. Each short-sleeve top is made with machine-washable material that’s simple to care for, and they match everything from jeans to sweatpants and everything in between. What reviewers say: “All my friends commented on the quality of the cotton. I’d never had my friends compliment my clothing before. But trust me, these shirts will get people’s attention.”

12 These grip socks with smooth, cushioned insoles Amazon LA Active Grip Socks $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re practicing yoga or simply relaxing around the house, these socks can help provide some extra support. The bottom of each sock is lined with grips, while the insides consists of a smooth, cushioned terry material. The heels are also padded for extra comfort, and the pairs are available in various colors. What reviewers say: “Love these, so durable, I’ve gotten so many compliments as they are different then your usual Pilates socks.”

13 These silicone oven mitts that give your forearms extra protection Amazon HOMWE Extra Long Silicone Oven Mitts $17 See On Amazon Some oven mitts only reach down to your wrists, whereas these extra-long ones give your forearms some much-needed protection when reaching into the oven. They’re also steam- and heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as waterproof. Plus, the textured palms help you keep a firm grip on hot cookware. What reviewers say: “These mittens are great. They keep heat out very well and are super easy to wash. I just run the silicon part under running water and all dirt comes right off. I've gotten some compliments from older generation of cooks who loved the silicon+cotton combination over either one alone. They've since bought their own.”

14 A helpful mirror that won’t fog up in the shower Amazon HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror $16 See On Amazon Not only will this mirror not fog up in a hot shower, but it also features a handy little ledge where you can hang a razor or scrubber. The suction cup on the back is designed to stick to any smooth, non-porous surface — and its compact size means you can even take it with you when traveling if you like. What reviewers say: “Bought this for my husband. He compliments it everyday and thank me profusely like his life depended on it... no more nicks during shaving.”

15 The bottle that adds fresh fruit flavors to plain water Amazon Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $24 See On Amazon Add your favorite fruits to the core of this infusion bottle, then fill it up with water. Their flavors will gradually seep out, giving the water a delicious flavor that you’ll actually look forward to sipping on. It also features a leakproof lid, as well as a grippy patch on the side to help you keep a firm handle if you bring it with you when exercising. What reviewers say: “I absolutely love my fruit infuser. I had it today at work for our district wide professional development and several teacher complimented me on the bottle. I even had one pick it up and walk off with it.”

16 A collapsible bowl that lets you pop fresh kernels in the microwave Amazon Hotpop Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper $17 See On Amazon In the mood for some fresh popcorn? Don’t break out that bulky air popper — instead, reach for this collapsible bowl. Simply add a little oil along with your kernels, then send it through the microwave for a spin. It’s large enough to make up to 15 cups of popcorn per batch, and the stay-cool handles on either side give you somewhere to grip when removing it from the microwave. What reviewers say: “I love that it popped every kernel!! This replaces the glass popper from Amazon that does not fit in my new microwave. [...] I have received gobs of compliments about the popcorn.”

17 This bookcase that’s shockingly easy to put together Amazon Furinno 5-Tier Luder Bookcase $34 See On Amazon Putting together furniture can be a real challenge — especially if the instructions are unclear. Luckily, many reviewers raved about how easy it was to put this five-tier bookcase together, as the directions are incredibly easy to follow. The best part? It’s available in a variety of sizes, from a smaller set of two shelves to an expansive 11-cube configuration. Plus, it’s made of durable engineered wood. What reviewers say: “I am not the most handy person, and yet I was able to put this together when it arrived. Directions are easy to follow, and all you need is a screwdriver and patience. [...] I have received many compliments on this so far, and I am happy with the purchase.”

18 These curtains that help shade your home without blocking too much light Amazon NICETOWN Light Blocking Curtains (2-PCs) $40 See On Amazon If your home lacks natural light, a set of medium-thickness curtains — like these ones — can help give you some privacy without blocking too much light. The fabric is smooth and soft, giving them a luxurious appearance despite their more-than-reasonable price tag. Choose from dozens of colors, including a trendy shade of olive. What reviewers say: “I love these curtains. They are thick and sturdy. If I place them in a certain way they will stay there. They are the perfect length (Which is really controlled by where you place your curtain rod) but overall I would order these again and again. I have had several compliments on how nice they look and they are heavy.”

19 A pair of terracotta pots with decorative patterns Amazon D'vine Dev Terracotta Pots (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Not only are these terracotta pots nice to look at, but the decorative pattern on the outside is almost sure to have guests asking where you bought them. And unlike some planters, these ones feature drainage holes on the bottom to help keep your plants from drowning if you accidentally overwater them. What reviewers say: “These are gorgeous planters! Exactly as pictured/described. It can be hard to find ones this stylish with drainage holes and trays. Everyone compliments them when they come over.”

20 The adjustable shelves that add storage to cluttered corners Amazon ZHWS 3-Tier Bathroom Counter Organizer $28 See On Amazon Whether the corners in your kitchen, bathroom, or home office are starting to look a little cluttered, this set of shelves is a smart way to get everything organized. You can adjust each tier left or right depending on what suits your space best, and they’re even made from durable bamboo. The stainless steel legs are also resistant to rust. What reviewers say: “I have gotten so many compliments on this shelf. So cute. Easy to put together and versatile.”

21 A stylish organizer for all your tea bags Amazon Nifty Solutions Bamboo Tea Box $16 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with leaving your tea bags in the cardboard boxes they came in, but if you’re looking for a nicer way to store them, make sure to check out this organizer. It’s made from bamboo and features a transparent lid so that you can easily see which bags are stored where. Plus, there’s enough room to store up to 100 bags. What reviewers say: “We are big tea drinkers. The boxes in my cabinets were taking you so much space. Now I have more room, less clutter she a cute tea bag holder! I have gotten many compliments on it. We love it.”

22 A bathtub caddy tray that extends to fit nearly any tub Amazon ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bathtub Tray Caddy $36 See On Amazon With arms that reach out to 43 inches when fully extended, you shouldn’t have any problem resting this caddy tray overtop your tub. It’s large enough to hold all your relaxation essentials, whether you like to sip on wine or read a book — and the water-resistant finish helps keep the bamboo wood looking new. What reviewers say: “Product is sturdy and well made. we get compliments on it all the time. Highly recommend.”

23 The polarized sunglasses made from tough carbon fiber Amazon Joopin Polarized Sunglasses $17 See On Amazon These polarized sunglasses are simple to travel with since they can be folded up. When unfolded, they feature a square-frame look that’s available in dozens of colors. Plus, the UV-400 lenses help protect your eyes from harsh sun rays, and they have over 10,000 reviews. What reviewers say: “These are pretty inexpensive and get a lot of compliments!! I love them and will order another pair in the future.”

24 The floating shelves with space for all your essentials Amazon Greenco S Shaped Shelves (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Whether you need somewhere to stash your phone or put pictures on display, these floating shelves have got you covered. Each order comes with all the mounting hardware included — and unlike some floating shelves, the hardware isn’t visible once they’re mounted. Choose from five finishes, including a gorgeous shade of walnut. What reviewers say: “People often compliment it when they come over. Love the product.”

25 This spinning organizer with space for up to 40 coffee pods Amazon BLACKSMITH FAMILY K Cup Holder Carousel $24 See On Amazon Instead of letting all your coffee pods clutter up a drawer or cabinet, why not put them inside of this organizer to save a little space? There’s enough room for up to 40 pods, and the tower even spins so that it’s easy to reach any pods stored in the back. Plus, the classic black finish meshes with just about any style. What reviewers say: “Turns easily & is well made. I get lots of compliments on it from family & friends.”

26 A rustic tablecloth that’s resistant to stains Amazon Oubonun Rustic Lattice Tablecloth $19 See On Amazon From the cute tassels along the border to its simple embroidered pattern, this tablecloth is sure to look good in just about any room, regardless of its style. It’s made from a cotton-linen blend, with a stain-resistant finish to help keep it looking clean from meal to meal. Plus, you even have the choice of 11 colors, as well as five different sizes. What reviewers say: “It truly looks nicer than any tablecloth I have used in years. It's not thin, it has some weight to it and looks and feels great! [...] Most people enter our home through our side door and I have had a few compliments on it just within the first few days of it being on our table.”

27 The word clock that’s sure to stand out from the crowd Amazon SHARPER IMAGE Light Up Electronic Word Clock $27 See On Amazon Looking for decorations that are sure to turn heads? Search no further than this word clock, as the light-up words let you tell the time in style. It tells you the time in five-minute intervals — and the sleek copper finish looks good just about anywhere you put it. What reviewers say: “It is so cool... easy to read, unique, and accurate. Not too bright to be distracting, just right. We get compliments constantly on it, so this has been a really great purchase.”

28 A decorative circular rug that’s perfect for tight spaces Amazon Uphome Small Round Boho Rug $20 See On Amazon Don’t have room for a full-size rug, but still want to add some pizzazz to your floor? This rug comes in small sizes that suit cramped spaces, ranging from as small as 2 feet all the way up to a medium-sized 4 feet in diameter. And unlike some rugs, this one even has a latex backing to help keep it from shifting out of place. What reviewers say: “It's super soft and looks really nice anywhere! I have it in front of my bedroom door and have gotten compliments on it from everyone who's seen it!”

29 These acrylic picture frames that look oh-so sleek Amazon TWING Acrylic Frame $19 See On Amazon Unlike regular picture frames, these ones are made with a thick acrylic panel that looks oh-so sleek just about anywhere you put it. They also help block UV light so that your photos are less likely to fade over time. The best part? You can also double up your photos, as the backside is just as see-through as the front. What reviewers say: “Fantastic picture frames. The clear acrylic offers a modern look offering the ability to place a picture on each side to view. I’v[e] received many compliments and given the frames as gifts.”

30 The LED TV backlights that are so easy to install Amazon Maylit Tv Led Backlight, $14 See On Amazon Installing these LED backlights is as easy as peeling off the adhesive backing, then pressing them right into place — no drilling or wiring required. They’ll help ease how bright the TV screen looks when you’re watching movies in the dark. Plus, the included remote lets you adjust their color and brightness without having to get up from the couch. What reviewers say: “The colors look great and provides a unique background, and having a few different brightness levels and programmed patterns is a nice touch. I've had this for a little over a month now and it's still working great. I've gotten a couple compliments on it as well!”

31 A pair of floating shelves with decorative criss-cross patterns Amazon Greenco Criss Cross Floating Shelves $48 See On Amazon These criss-cross floating shelves are made from lightweight MDF laminate, and they’re large enough to hold everything from spice bottles to picture frames. Plus, they come in five different finishes to suit any style and have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. What reviewers say: “These are so nice! I arranged them how I wanted, but they can be put at any angle and direction. [...] Overall these function well and I get compliments on them daily!”

32 This reversible throw blanket that’s made from soft sherpa Amazon Genteele Sherpa Blanket $34 See On Amazon Since this throw blanket is reversible, it’s almost like you’re getting two blankets for the price of one — and the faux sherpa fabric also feels so soft against your skin. It’s perfect for chilly days at home, as many reviewers wrote about how warm it is. The best part? You have the choice of more than 20 colors, as well as seven sizes. What reviewers say: “This is a perfect lap blanket! The size is not too small, it is just right. Very good looking, I have received many compliments from friends. It looks soft and is soft! It is very, very warm!”

33 This doormat that you can leave outside in any season Amazon Calloway Mills Hey There Doormat $20 See On Amazon Not only is this coir doormat suitable for year-round use, but its vinyl backing even helps keep it from shifting out of place when you’re scrubbing your shoes against it. And unlike some doormats, this one also features two greetings: “Hey There” for when guests arrive, as well as “Take Care” when they’re leaving. What reviewers say: “Simple, effective, and clever. So many compliments from my new neighbors!”

34 These floating wine glasses that won’t shatter if dropped Amazon BubbleWally Floating Wine Glasses (2-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Not only will these 12-ounce wine glasses float if you place them in water, but they’re also made from tough plastic that shouldn’t shatter if dropped. The plastic also offers high clarity, making them look like real glass until you touch them — and two glasses arrive with each pack. What reviewers say: “Get lots of compliments from my friends. These glasses are perfect for the pool. We use them all the time.”

35 A brush that gently detangles knotted hair Amazon Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $9 See On Amazon Pulling knots out of your hair can be incredibly painful — unless you’ve got this detangling brush helping you out. Cone-shaped bristles gently separate knotted hairs without any tugging or pulling. It’s suitable for all types of hair and even comes in six colors: turquoise, orange, coral, purple, black, or blue. What reviewers say: “I have used it for about a year now and it is my favorite detangling brush I have ever used.”

36 A mini cooler that gets your cans chilled in just 60 seconds Amazon Chill-O-Matic Instant Beverage Cooler $30 See On Amazon Putting your canned drinks in the freezer will cool them down eventually, but if you want a cold drink now? Try putting your cans inside of this mini cooler. It can help get your drink chilled in just 60 seconds — and since there’s no shaking involved, you won’t have to worry about any fizz when you pop the tab open. Choose from two colors: white or black. What reviewers say: “Easy to use. Put the can in add ice and in one minute you have an ice cold drink.”

37 These satin pillowcases that are more gentle on hair than cotton Amazon BEDELITE Satin Silk Pillowcase (2-Pack) $7 See On Amazon While your cotton pillowcase is undoubtedly soft, these polyester-satin ones create less friction against your hair. Their envelope closures help secure your pillows, and they even come in dozens of shades so that it’s easy to match them to your current sheets. What reviewers say: “I bought this for my hair and I love it. Perfect color and it matched my sheets.”

38 This measuring cup that doubles as a food scale Amazon Digital Kitchen Food Scale & Measuring Cup $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re measuring flour or trying to figure out how many tomatoes to use in your dish, this food scale measuring cup combo has you covered. The large LCD display makes it easy to read the measurements, and each order even comes with batteries included. Plus, the automatic shut-off helps preserve the battery for later. What reviewers say: “I love this scale. Easy to use and very well designed. Worth every cent.”

39 A breathable blanket that’ll help keep you cool at night Amazon AmyHomie Cooling Blanket $32 See On Amazon If you tend to run hot at night, consider adding this lightweight throw blanket to your bedding. It’s made from 100% bamboo fibers, allowing your skin to breathe to help keep you from overheating. Plus, you even have the choice of eight different colors, ranging from bright yellow to deep navy. What reviewers say: “These bamboo blankets are awesome... they're thin and soft but still have some weight on them. Even the dogs love them because it's cooler than just laying on our microfiber sectional.”