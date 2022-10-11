Watch Selena Gomez talk candidly about her mental health in an emotional new video

It’s very likely that, if you were a millennial in the aughts, you remember watching Selena Gomez on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place — back when streaming wasn’t a thing — or shamelessly belting her hit, “Love You Like a Love Song,” every time it played on your iPod Shuffle. We’ve watched the triple threat grow up, make mistakes, and come out on top — all while being candid about the dark, vulnerable side of life as a high-profile celebrity.

Now, the Only Murders in the Building star is welcoming the world inside her mind with Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, her new documentary premiering on AppleTV+ next month. The trailer, which debuted Monday on World Mental Health Day, shows a stripped-down version of Gomez, whose voiceover can be heard throughout. “Just be who you are, Selena,” she says quietly in the opening scene. “No one cares about what you’re doing. It’s about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

Gomez has long been open about her battles with anxiety and depression — even famously taking a break from social media in order to prioritize her mental health — as well as her diagnosis of bipolar disorder, a mental disorder that "causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, concentration, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks," according to the National Institute of Mental Health. But My Mind & Me promises to give viewers an even closer, unedited look at Gomez’s current mental state.

These past few years have served as a sort of renaissance for Gomez. She’s no longer the super-bubbly, always-on celebrity many of us idolized as tweens and teens. She’s much more real now, more willing to share her rawest self in hopes it will encourage others to seek help and embrace their own truth. "My whole life, since I was a kid, I've been working,” she says in the trailer. “And I don't want to be like, super famous. But I do know that if I'm here, I have to use that for good."

Just last week, Gomez launched her new website, Wondermind, a “mental fitness” resource that aims to remove the stigma around mental health. According to an April 2022 study in the Journal of Adolescent Health, 48% of young adults (ages 18-25) surveyed in June and July 2021 reported feeling symptoms of depression and anxiety. If Gomez can help even some of those people through things like her documentary and her new site, it’s worth it.

I know I personally can attest to her impact. Do I still find myself humming along to “Love You Like a Love Song”? Without fail. But instead of solely imagining myself performing at a sold-out concert (i.e. singing into a hairbrush in front of my mirror), I think about how I can keep evolving and be more vocal about my own mental health struggles, just like Gomez has done and continues to do.Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will be available to stream on November 4, only on AppleTV+.