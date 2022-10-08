Smart ways to fix the eyesores around your house

Outside of the office, your home is probably where you spend the majority of your time. It’s where you host friends for a low-key movie night, or even just relax after a long day — which is exactly why you want it to look as good as possible. Luckily, there are tons of smart ways to fix those random little eyesores that you’ve learned to ignore (but might stick out to guests).

From hiding cable clutter to repairing scratched appliances, even the most stylish homes can still benefit from a few of the items I’ve included below. Besides, who can resist a sleek bamboo bath mat? Because I have one in my bathroom, and guests can’t resist asking me where I got it from. But if you want to find out how to fix the other common eyesores around your home, you’ll just have to keep scrolling for more.

01 Fix unsightly cables with these covers Amazon EVEO Cord Cover Wall $15 See On Amazon Consider this pack of cord covers the easiest way to tidy up cable clutter. They’re large enough to fit two chunky HDMI cables, as well as two standard-sized USB or AUX cables. You can also paint them so that they blend seamlessly into your walls, and each order includes double-sided adhesive for effortless installation.

02 Breathe new life into tired furniture with this chalk-style paint Amazon Country Chic Paint Chalk Style Paint $15 See On Amazon With dozens of colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding this chalk-style paint in a shade that suits your style. The ultra-thick formula makes it easy to paint over wooden furniture, cabinets, and more without needing to sand it down beforehand. It’ll also level itself, eliminating the chances of a streaky finish.

03 Protect clean patio furniture with these covers Amazon Modern Leisure Basics Outdoor Patio Chair Cover $15 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy for your patio furniture to get dirty, so why not save yourself some cleanup with these covers? They’re water- as well as UV-resistant, helping protect your furniture from fading and grime — all while leg ties on the bottom help keep it from furling upwards in strong winds.

04 Spritz away old pet stains with this stain remover Amazon Angry Orange Cat Urine Odor Eliminator & Pet Stain Remover $20 See On Amazon Not only is this stain remover effective on tough pet messes, but it also breaks down the enzymes in cat urine, eliminating unwanted odors and replacing them with a fresh citrus scent. The scent lasts for up to 80 hours — and the formula is even suitable for use on nearly any surface, from soft carpet to artificial turf.

05 Give dirty windows a thorough clean with this squeegee set Amazon eazer Squeegee Window Cleaner Set $26 See On Amazon There’s no need to bust out a ladder to clean those dirty windows — just grab this squeegee set. The telescopic handle extends out to 62 inches, while multiple scrubbers and squeegee heads help you clear away dirt so that your glass is left sparkling. Plus, the flexible neck even helps you reach awkward areas.

06 Strip pet hair off of furniture with this brush Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $29 See On Amazon Furniture, curtains, carpets — this brush can be used to strip pet hair off all of them and more. Hundreds of tiny bristles latch onto hair, depositing them into a built-in trash bin until you’re ready to dump them out. And since there are no sticky sheets required, you can clean and reuse this brush as many times as you need.

07 Tidy up cluttered desks with this organizer Amazon Greenco Mesh Desk Organizer $9 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy for your desk to become a jumbled mess of papers and office supplies, so why not tidy things up using this organizer? Six compartments give you ample room for pens, sticky notes, papers, and more. There’s also a small sliding drawer for items like paperclips or thumbtacks — and the steel frame is even resistant to scratches.

08 Get your stainless steel sparkling with this spray Amazon Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit $20 See On Amazon Regular cleansers can leave stainless steel looking cloudy, whereas this spray is specially formulated to deliver a streak-free clean. The best part? Its plant-based formula also creates a protective barrier on surfaces, helping keep fingerprints and other smudges to a minimum so that your appliances stay looking cleaner, for longer.

09 Clean dirty ceiling fans with help from this duster Amazon Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster $15 See On Amazon There’s no need to break out a ladder when your ceiling fan is looking dirty — just grab this duster. Its telescopic handle extends out to 47 inches, while the microfiber duster head latches onto dirt without letting go until you shake it out over a trashcan. Once dirty, simply toss it into the wash for an easy clean.

10 Hide cat litter with this enclosed litter box in the corner of the room Amazon Van Ness Corner Enclosed Cat Pan $25 See On Amazon Not only does this litter box keep dirty litter hidden and out of sight, but it’s also small enough to fit into the corner of nearly any room. The flap entry door also helps keep unwanted odors trapped inside, and the polished finish even helps keep it from absorbing any unwanted odors or stains.

11 Keep rugs from shifting with these grippers Amazon StepNGrip NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Whether your rugs have a tendency to shift out of place or the corners are always curling up, these grippers can help. EVA foam tips allow you to pull up the corners when you need to clean underneath them, yet the adhesive is flexible enough that they’ll still stay put once you lay them back down. Reviewers also appreciated how they’re “easy to use” and “work like a charm.”

12 Touch up scratched appliances using this paint Amazon Rust-Oleum Specialty Appliance Touch Up Paint $7 See On Amazon It doesn’t matter whether your appliances are made from metal, porcelain, or enamel — you can still use this paint to touch up any scratches so that they look good as new. The formula only takes about 10 minutes to dry and has a glossy finish so that it easily blends in. Choose from four colors: white, black, biscuit, or almond.

13 Add storage to messy pantries using this organizer Amazon Zober Over The Door Pantry Organization and Storage $18 See On Amazon Running out of space in your pantry? Not a problem — just grab this organizer. The 24 pockets give you tons of space for condiments, dry ingredients, cleaning products, and more, while tough metal hooks along the top let you easily hang it over any standard-sized door. And since the pockets are transparent, there’s no need to unpack each one to see what’s inside.

14 Organize jumbled battery drawers with this helpful case Amazon The Battery Organizer Case with Clear Cover $18 See On Amazon If you have that one drawer filled with loose batteries, why not organize them all inside this case? There’s enough space for up to 93 batteries of different sizes, and the clear lid makes it easy to see where everything is stored. Plus, each order also includes a tester.

15 Stop cat litter from dirtying up your floors with help from this mat Amazon iPrimio Jumbo Size Cat Litter Trapper $55 See On Amazon Place this mat in front of your cat’s litter box, and the grippy surface will latch onto any loose bits of the litter so that they don’t go skittering across your floors. The base layer is also waterproof, and cleaning it out is as easy as shaking it over a trashcan.

16 Keep that deck box looking new underneath this cover Amazon YardStash Deck Box Cover $19 See On Amazon Your deck box gets subjected to all sorts of harsh weather, so why not use this cover to help keep it looking new? It’s made from high-quality ripstop fabric, making it resistant to tears, waterproof, as well as UV-resistant. Choose from three sizes, as well as two colors: green or tan.

17 Stash seasonal items inside of these expandable storage bags Amazon Zober Expandable Clothes Storage Bags $17 See On Amazon There’s no need to clutter up your shelves and drawers with seasonal garments — just stash them inside of these storage bags. They expand and collapse as necessary depending on how full they are, and can easily be slid underneath your bed to save space. Reinforced seams help prevent tears, while a transparent lid makes it easy to see what’s inside without having to unpack anything.

18 Swap unappealing fluorescent lights with these wall sconces Amazon Greenco Wall Hung Mason Jar Sconce (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Unlike many fluorescent lights, these wall sconces cast a warm, cozy glow — and the faux flower even gives them a rustic farmhouse touch. The best part? Each one is powered using two AA batteries, so there’s no need to figure out any complicated wiring.

19 Hide chipped deck boards under this stylish area rug Amazon DII Outdoor Reversible Striped Rug $31 See On Amazon There’s no denying that this reversible area rug would be a stylish addition to your deck or patio. The low pile is ideal for high-traffic areas, as it’ll help keep it looking good from season to season. You also have the choice of three sizes, as well as 11 different striped color combinations.

20 Give your sink an upgrade with this stylish faucet Amazon FORIOUS Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer $50 See On Amazon Are you still using the outdated kitchen faucet that came with your home? Now’s your chance to upgrade to this sleek pull-down version. It’s made from rust-resistant stainless steel, with a rocker-style button that lets you switch between spray or stream mode. Plus, there’s also a second button that pauses the stream of water until released.

21 Stop shower water from leaking onto floors with this drip rail Amazon Aulett Home Frameless Shower Door Bottom Seal with Drip Rail $21 See On Amazon If your shower is always leaking onto your floors, try swapping out your current drip rail with this sleek upgrade. It’s made from high-quality PVC, allowing it to grip your shower door without any adhesives necessary. Simply press it into place to install — no tools are required.

22 Keep door knobs from damaging walls with these rubber shields Amazon Strongest Home Wall Door Handle Stopper $10 See On Amazon Add these shields to the part of your wall where the doorknob hits. They’ll help cushion the impact so that your walls stay damage-free — and since each one is made from transparent rubber, they even blend in for a seamless look. Plus, the adhesive backing means you can easily stick them right into place.

23 Get rid of red wine stains using this potent spray Amazon Emergency Stain Rescue Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover $15 See On Amazon Not only is this stain remover effective on red wine, but you can also use it on chocolate, tomato sauce, and nearly everything in between. It’s so powerful that it’ll even work on old stains that have set into fabrics — and despite being incredibly potent, it’s still suitable for use on clothing.

24 Brighten up dark, dreary patios with these garden lights Amazon Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights $52 See On Amazon Brightening up a dark patio is as easy as pressing these garden lights into the ground. Each one features a solar panel built into the top, which means they won’t cause an increase on your utility bill — even when they stay lit all night long. Choose from three finishes: black, stainless, or bronze.

25 Organize jumbled flatware drawers using this stylish organizer Amazon Dynamic Gear Premium Bamboo Drawer Organizer $30 See On Amazon Instead of letting your flatware roam freely inside of a drawer, why not use this organizer to tidy things up? It expands out from 13 to 20 inches, allowing it to fit into nearly any drawer — all while nine compartments give you ample space for everything from forks to spatulas. Plus, it’s even made from sleek bamboo.

26 Increase the storage space in cramped closets with these shelves Amazon Zober 5-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer $16 See On Amazon If your closet doesn’t have shelves, you can easily add some by hanging up this organizer on your closet rod. It also features six mesh pockets on the side, giving you extra space to store small items — and the sturdy frame helps it keep its shape when each shelf is filled to the brim.

27 Throw away worn-out bathroom rugs in favor of this sleek bamboo mat Amazon Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat $35 See On Amazon Not only is this bamboo mat a definite upgrade to the grimy rug currently sitting on your bathroom floor, but it also features nonslip gaskets on the back to help keep it from shifting out of place. It’s suitable for indoor as well as outdoor use, and it even has three protective coats on top to help keep it looking good no matter how often it gets wet.

28 Keep dirty clothes out of sight inside this stylish hamper Amazon Greenco Bamboo Foldable Double Hamper $48 See On Amazon It’s easy for dirty clothes to wind up on the floor — but it’s also just as easy to toss them inside this hamper so that they’re hidden from sight. It’s made from lightweight bamboo, with a gorgeous espresso finish that’s sure to look good regardless of how you’ve already decorated the room. Handles on either side make it easy to carry around, and you can even collapse it down flat when you aren’t using it.

29 Organize messy cables with these helpful clips Amazon SOULWIT Cable Holder Clips (3-Pack) $8 See On Amazon If your desk has devolved into a mess of wires and cables, consider using these clips to help get things organized. They’re suitable for use with most wires, and each one features an adhesive backing that lets you stick them right into place. Choose from three colors: black, gray, white, or faux wood.

30 Decorate plain walls with these stylish floating shelves Amazon Greenco Geometric Mounted Floating Shelves (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Blank walls can make any space feel stale, so why not hang up these stylish floating shelves? They’re made from rustic paulownia wood, with a gorgeous metal backsplash that makes them stand out from the crowd. Plus, each one is sturdy enough to hold up to 13 pounds.

31 Clean up messy vanities with this cosmetic organizer Amazon Greenco Acrylic Cosmetic and Jewelry Storage Organizer $17 See On Amazon Lipsticks, palettes, brushes — this cosmetics organizer can fit all sorts of makeup supplies. It’s made from durable, crystal-clear acrylic, allowing it to mesh effortlessly with however you’ve decorated your bathroom or vanity. And if it ever gets dirty, simply wipe it down with a damp cloth for an easy clean.

32 Repair small drywall holes with this kit Amazon 3M High Strength Hole Repair Kit $14 See On Amazon If you’re tired of looking at drywall holes caused by previous decorations, this kit can help you out. It’s suitable for holes up to 3 inches in diameter and dries quickly. Plus, it’s not likely to shrink, crack, sag, or create flashbacks underneath wall paint.

33 Get wrinkled curtains looking crisp with this handheld steamer Amazon polardo Hand Held Portable Travel Garment Steamer $40 See On Amazon Not only is this handheld steamer great for curtains, but you can also use it on clothes — and the small size makes it easy to take with you when traveling. Plus, it only takes about 45 seconds to heat up, yet produces up to 10 minutes of continuous steam.

34 Keep track of plasticware lids with this organizer Amazon YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer $19 See On Amazon With adjustable compartments that can fit lids up to 9 inches wide, this organizer is a great purchase — especially if you have a jumbled cabinet filled with mismatched plasticware. Setup only takes a few minutes without using any tools, and the plastic frame is even BPA-free.

35 Illuminate dark kitchens with these under-cabinet lights Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Under Cabinet Light (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg for chic under-cabinet lights — just grab these LED bars. They stick right into place using double-sided adhesive (which comes included with every order). They also feature a touch-sensitive timer that can be adjusted from 15 up to 120 minutes, and they require three AA batteries to operate.

36 Organize messy fridges using these bins Amazon HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins (8-Pieces) $24 See On Amazon Having trouble finding ingredients inside your fridge? These bins are great for keeping everything organized, as their transparent walls make it easy to see what’s inside without having to empty them out. Each one also features a handle on the front so that they’re easy to pull out — and they’re also completely BPA-free.

37 Save counter space by upgrading to this roll-out, over-the-sink dish rack Amazon Fixparts Roll Up Dish Drying Rack Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack $20 See On Amazon Bulky dish racks can take up a ton of counter space, so why not upgrade to this sleek over-the-sink version? Any stray drips fall right into your sink, eliminating the need to clean up a messy drip tray. You can also use it as a trivet for hot cookware in a pinch, as it’s also heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

38 Fix crooked artwork with help from this bubble level Amazon CRAFTSMAN Torpedo Level $18 See On Amazon This bubble level can help ensure your pictures and shelves are hung straight, and it’s available for less than $20. It’s compact enough to fit into most toolboxes, making it great for small apartments — and rubber end caps help prevent scratches on your walls.

39 Hide bulky surge protectors inside of this box Amazon D-Line Cable Management Box $17 See On Amazon You don’t have to leave that bulky surge protector sitting out in the open: Instead, hide it inside this box. Three slots let you thread cables through, while curved edges give it a sleek look to help it blend into your furniture. Choose from two colors: black or white.