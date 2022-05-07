So many people are obsessed with these weird-but-genius dog products

My dog is my best friend, which is why I always like to keep an eye out for cool stuff that he can use. Sometimes it’s a toy that squeaks or an extra-comfy bed for him to relax on after he’s done napping on the couch (he’s very spoiled). However, there are some items that stand above the rest — like all of these genius dog products that I’ve found on Amazon.

From breath-freshening sprays to food bowls that won’t go sliding across your floors, there’s a little something in here for every pup. And since your dog is probably your best friend as well, I’ve made sure that the items on this list are also incredibly popular with reviewers. You wouldn’t buy something lackluster for yourself, would you? Of course not. That’s why each product you’ll find below is accompanied by a glowing review from a satisfied shopper.

Trust me, your dog will appreciate more than a few of these — even if they don’t say so out loud.

01 These wipes that help deodorize your dog Amazon Pogi's Grooming Wipes (100 Count) $13 See On Amazon Whether you have a cat or dog, these wipes are an easy way to give them a quick clean without having to run a bath. They’re hypoallergenic, as well as made without any parabens or drying alcohols. Plus, they’re thick enough to handle heavier coats. What reviewers say: “These wipes work perfectly! I have an English bulldog who loves these wipes. Every time I pull out the package he gets all excited. I use these wipes to regularly wipe his face, eyes, and all his crevices between his wrinkles.”

02 The spray that helps freshen your pet’s breath Amazon Pets Are Kids Too Premium Pet Dental Spray $16 See On Amazon It only takes a few spritzes of this dental spray to help freshen your pet’s breath. The gentle formula also helps eliminate and prevent tartar, plaque, as well as gum disease. And if they don’t like having it sprayed in their mouth, you can simply add it to their water bowl to achieve the same effect. What reviewers say: “This stuff made my cat's breath smell so much better! I was blown away at how quickly this product worked. My cat didn't seem to mind the flavor or taste either. One spray after she ate her wet food and her breath was so much better.”

03 A backseat hammock that helps keep your car clean Amazon Active Pets Car Seat Cover $29 See On Amazon I’m a huge fan of this backseat hammock, as it helps keep my car clean from pet hair whenever I need to take my pup somewhere. It’s also waterproof — just in case he has an accident — and the universal fit means there’s no need to worry about choosing the correct size. What reviewers say: “I took my dog to the beach with me, but before that I made a little test because I was afraid that my dog would get my back seat dirty. So, I spilled 2 glasses of water on the seat cover and the back seat stayed dry! Now I can take my buddy with me anywhere.”

04 These waste bags with a refreshing lavender scent Amazon Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags with Dispenser (30 Bags) $8 See On Amazon Nothing is grosser than catching a whiff after scooping up my pup’s waste; that’s why I use scented bags similar to these ones. The lightweight lavender scent saves yourself and others from unpleasant smells, and the clip-on dispenser easily attaches to your leash so that it’s always with you. What reviewers say: “These are a great size for large dogs who make large deposits... Easy to open, which you might not think of, but when you have two 80 plus pound dogs on leashes and are trying to open a plastic bag, easy open is a big benefit.”

05 A puzzle toy that can entertain dogs for hours Amazon Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Interactive Treat Puzzle $15 See On Amazon If your dog needs to be constantly entertained, try hiding a few treats inside of this puzzle toy. They’ll have to sniff, nudge, and paw at the compartments in order to flip open the lids, keeping them focused while you’re trying to work from home — or even fit in a quick nap. Plus, it’s available in four different difficulty levels. What reviewers say: “My border collie’s level of intelligence is a part time job for me. He requires engagement and he figures out everything fast. This puzzle took him a good hour and a half to figure out the first time and every time after that, he sits with this for about an hour. He’s really calm (which he’s normally not) and concentrated with it, methodically moving pieces.”

06 This rooster toy that’s made for tough chewers Amazon goDog Tough Plush Dog Toy with Chew Guard Technology $17 See On Amazon Regardless of how heavy a chewer your pup is, this rooster comes with a manufacturer’s guarantee that it’ll outlast any standard plush toy. It’s available in sizes that are suitable for all dog breeds — from miniature to extra-large — and reviewers appreciated how well the squeaker inside held up. What reviewers say: “My little guy loves to eviscerate his toys, extract the squeakers and chew them to plastic bits, and spread the wadding all over the house. I have bought several of these toys now and none of them have yet to meet the fate of so many plushies before them.”

07 A car seatbelt that’s made specifically for your dog Amazon Active Pets Dog Car Harness (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon You always wear a seatbelt when you’re in the car, but what about your dog? Not only does this set of leashes help protect them by clipping onto their harness, but they’re also made from sturdy nylon fabric that’s tear-resistant as well as non-irritating. The universal fit is made to work with nearly any dog, and the rotating clasp allows them to sit, lie down, or stand comfortably. What reviewers say: “Such a simple and effective product!! We’ve gotten so many comments from people that they had no idea something like this existed.”

08 The foam pet bed that’s easy on their joints Amazon Furhaven Pet Bed $33 See On Amazon With its egg-crate orthopedic foam base, this bed helps cushion joints so that your dog can lie back and relax comfortably. The exterior is lined with faux fur, and there’s even a supportive bolster that runs around two of the edges. Plus, the cover zips off for easy cleaning — just in case of accidents. What reviewers say: “My standard poodles love this bed. I bought the jumbo size and it is big enough for them to fully stretch out without hanging over the side.”

09 The mini staircase made just for your dog Amazon PetSafe CozyUp Folding Pet Stairs $38 See On Amazon With a weight limit of up to 150 pounds, these stairs make it easy for dogs of nearly any shape or size to climb up onto your bed or sofa. The nonslip pads on each step help stabilize their footing, and they even fold down so that you can easily stash them underneath your furniture. What reviewers say: “I have a very high bed and these were a perfect fit. Super easy to assemble. No more fears of my dog leaping from my bed and hurting herself, and no more crying at night from her wanting to get up on the bed.”

10 A solution to help get dirty ears squeaky-clean Amazon Pro Pooch Dog Ear Cleaner Solution $9 See On Amazon Not only is this cleansing ear solution made from plant-based ingredients, but it also helps eliminate unwanted odors in addition to getting rid of wax buildup. Simply add a few drops to their ear canal until the liquid becomes visible, massage the base of their ear, then wipe away any excess grime with a soft cotton pad. What reviewers say: “Our dog didn't cooperate and it seemed there was no way we got enough in her ears. But we did, even a small amount helped. The next day she wasn't shaking her head or scratching her ears.”

11 This reflective leash that helps keep you visible at night Amazon BAAPET Strong Reflective Thread Leash $10 See On Amazon It’s important to stay visible while you’re walking the dog at night, which is why this leash is made with highly reflective threads woven throughout. The handles are also padded to help keep you safe from rope burn when your dog pulls — and at 5 feet long, there’s enough slack to let your dog roam without giving them too much freedom. What reviewers say: “I love the soft handle that makes holding the leash more comfortable and easy to manage. The cord is thick and sturdy. I love the additional waste holder as well! I would definitely recommend this leash!”

12 A pet hair remover you can use over & over again Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $25 See On Amazon Whether you have fur stuck to your furniture, carpets, or anywhere in between, this pet hair remover can help get your fabrics and upholstery looking clean as new. Thousands of tiny bristles latch onto loose hair and fur — and unlike lint rollers, there’s no need to purchase any sticky sheet replacements. Plus, all bits of hair are gathered into the attached collection bin for easy disposal. What reviewers say: “Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever completely removed all the cat hair from my bed. [...] After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing.”

13 A silicone feeding mat that helps keep mess to a minimum Amazon Gorilla Grip Silicone Pet Feeding Mat $8 See On Amazon If your dog sends kibble skittering across the floor during mealtime, this mat can help keep mess to a minimum. The raised edges help prevent spills, while the waterproof surface easily wipes clean with a damp cloth. Choose from more than 15 colors, including a fun shade of orange. What reviewers say: “This mat is great addition to save your floors. It is great for the small spills of food or water. Usually my malinois makes a bit of a mess when drinking water. This mat has saved the area where the bowls sit.”

14 The mat that forces pups to eat their treats slowly Amazon Lickimat Slow Feeder (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Add a dollop of peanut butter or yogurt to this slow feeder mat, and your pup will have to navigate around the raised grooves in order to slurp away. The result? They’ll eat the treat more slowly, which can help keep them occupied. Choose from five colors, including a gorgeous shade of turquoise. What reviewers say: “This keeps my dog busy for hours! I have to put it down in a corner or else she would chase it all around the kitchen floor. My baby is 8 years old and prefers to sleep all day, but if she hears peanut butter and sees her LickiMat, she doesn't want a nap any longer!”

15 A slow feeder bowl with thousands of positive reviews Amazon Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl $10 See On Amazon Not only can this slow feeder bowl help prevent bloating and regurgitation if your dog eats too quickly, but it also has more than 72,000 four- and five-star ratings from happy Amazon shoppers. The nonslip base keeps it from skidding across the floor while your pup eats, and it’s also completely BPA- as well as PVC-free. What reviewers say: “I have a 1 yr old German Shepherd who inhales food instead of eating it. I got her this and it has slowed her down so much! Normally a cup of food (I feed her 3x/day) takes her all of two seconds to eat but this bowl slows her down to about 5-7 minutes.”

16 These squeaky toys that don’t have any stuffing Amazon Best Pet Supplies Stuffless Dog Squeaky Toys (4-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Since these squeaky toys are made without any fill, your dog won’t send clumps of stuffing flying across your home if they rip through. Unlike some toys, these ones feature squeakers in both the tail and head. Plus, there’s also an opening where you can insert an empty water bottle — perfect for pups who enjoy that crinkling sound when they bite down. What reviewers say: “My dog loves this toy. I thought she wouldn't, because it has no stuffing. But she plays with it every day. I replace the 16 oz water bottle in it when it gets too flat. The squeakers in the beak and the tail are still holding up. The Velcro that hold the water bottle in place is very strong. She cannot rip it open, no matter how hard she tries.”

17 The collapsible dog bowls that are easy to pack in your bag Amazon SLSON Collapsible Dog Bowl (2-Pack) $6 See On Amazon Headed out for a hike or day at the park with your dog? Make sure to bring one of these bowls with you for when they need some water. They collapse down to a fraction of their original size so that they’re easy to pack in your bag — and they work just as well with kibble as they do with water. What reviewers say: “We travel, walk and bike a lot with our 92 lb Labrador, and we like having water and sometimes food along for him. He is a big boy, so the smaller collapsible bowls are a little too small for him to use easily. These hold more, and he can get his nose down into them.”

18 A starter kit that comes with all the puppy-training essentials Amazon AMZpets Dog Training Set $17 See On Amazon Not sure what you’ll need when it comes to training your puppy? This starter kit comes with all the essentials, including a clicker, treat pouch bag, whistle, as well as potty training doorbells — all for less than $20. Plus, the treat pouch bag even has extra space where you can stash a few extra waste bags. What reviewers say: “The treat pouch alone was worth it but the whistle and clicker make this an all around perfect training kit. Though I am not magically transformed into the dog whisperer when I put all these tools on they definitely do help with my pups training.”

19 These treats that can help calm nervous pups down Amazon PetHonesty Hemp Calming Chews (90 Count) $27 See On Amazon Fireworks, thunder, loud noises — regardless of what is stressing your dog out, these treats might be able to help ease their stress. They’re made with calming ingredients, like organic chamomile and ginger, but don’t contain any sugar, wheat, corn, GMOs, or harsh preservatives. Plus, the soft texture makes them easy to gobble up. Ask your veterinarian if you can add these to your pup’s diet before doing so. What reviewers say: “My pup had separation issues and anxiety when trying to crate train her. She couldn’t be in her kennel for longer than 10 minutes without crying uncontrollably, feeling scared, and having accidents. [...] After 30 minutes the treat officially kicked in and she was so calm!! It was like she was a different puppy.”

20 A tin of nose butter to help hydrate dry snouts Amazon The Blissful Dog Bulldog Nose Butter $9 See On Amazon If you’ve noticed your dog’s snout has gotten a little dry, you might want to take a look at this tin of nose butter. Unlike some dry nose remedies, this one is specially formulated for more than 120 different dog breeds, including bulldogs, Australian cattle dogs, and more. Plus, shea butter and beeswax are only a few of the nourishing ingredients you’ll find listed on the back. What reviewers say: “My senior pug developed a dry, crusty ridge on her nose. [...] I applied it twice a day and by day three her nose is completely back to normal! I'm shocked at how quick it worked.”

21 The stain remover that powers through potent pet accidents Amazon Angry Orange Enzyme Cleaner & Pet Stain Remover Spray $20 See On Amazon Formulated with hardworking enzymes that can tackle everything from pet odors to stains, this spray is a must-have — especially if you have a puppy at home that isn’t quite housebroken yet. It also has an orange scent that won’t overpower your nose, yet still leaves your home smelling refreshed. What reviewers say: “This is simply the best odor removing product I have ever used. I am still amazed at how it does exactly what it promises. It completely removed all odors from my carpeting. All I did was follow the directions and I now have a wonderfully odor free home again.”

22 A harness that’s gentle on your dog during walks Amazon rabbitgoo Dog Harness $16 See On Amazon Sometimes, collars can be uncomfortable for your dog as they start to pull, which is why I like to walk my pup in a harness like this one. Two metal rings give you the choice of attaching a leash in the front or back, while four adjustable straps around the body make it easy to customize the fit. Choose from more than 10 colors, as well as four sizes. What reviewers say: “I love this harness. I've tried a ridiculous amount of harnesses in my life, but this one is definitely one of my favorites.”

23 These stainless steel dog bowls that won’t skid across the floor Amazon VIVAGLORY Double Stainless Steel Dog Bowl $17 See On Amazon Since these food and water bowls sit inside a silicone mat, it’ll be significantly harder for your dog to send them skidding across the floor. The bowls are made from rust-resistant stainless steel instead of plastic, and the raised lip around the mat helps stop kibble and water from spilling out. What reviewers say: “This is perfect! The silicon tray catches dropped food and water and holds the bowls securely in place. The bowls come out easily for cleaning and filling. My puppy is 8 weeks old and has no trouble using this.”

24 A toothbrush made specifically for pets Amazon Jasper 360º Dog Toothbrush Dental Kit (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Not only does this pet toothbrush feature soft silicone bristles that shouldn’t irritate their gums, but it’s also designed to fit onto fingers of nearly any shape or size. Each order includes protective cases to help keep the brushes clean when you aren’t using them, and both the cases as well as the brushes are completely BPA-free. · What reviewers say: “Such a simple, and creative solution to pet teeth cleaning. Our dog usually never lets us go near his mouth. Saved us $100s in going to a vet for a deep teeth cleaning. Super easy usage, easy to clean, can throw it in the dishwasher or just rinse off after use.”

25 The supplement chews that are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids Amazon Ready Pet Go! Omega 3 Supplement (90 Chews) $30 See On Amazon Packed with nourishing omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids, these supplements can help support proper hip and joint health in your furry friend. The extra dose of biotin works to leave their coat looking oh-so shiny — all while the fish oil and cheese flavoring gives them a pleasant taste that your dog will actually look forward to eating. As always, ask your vet before adding this to your dog’s diet. What reviewers say: “This product has been a lifesaver for my dog's severe skin allergies. Her skin was so dry and reactionary that skin was literally peeling off and leaving big bald spots. [...] After nearly a month, her hair is growing back and almost no flakes! She hasn't chewed her skin in weeks and she seems way more comfortable in her skin.”

26 A dog paw washer that helps keep your floors clean Amazon Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner $21 See On Amazon Don’t let your dog track muddy prints throughout the house — instead, use this washer to give them a quick clean before they head inside. Simply add a little soap and water, insert the dirty paw, then give it a few twists. The silicone bristles inside will gently scrub away all sorts of grime, saving you the hassle of mopping later. What reviewers say: “Best. Thing. Ever. This product works like a charm. It gets the sand from between their pads, and is gentle enough that even my most stubborn pup tolerates it!”

27 This water bottle designed specially for dogs Amazon MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle $22 See On Amazon If you don’t have space to pack an extra water bowl, this dog water bottle is a genius alternative. Pressing the button on the top will allow water to flow from the bottle to the bowl so that your dog can easily lap it up — and since it’s leakproof, there’s no need to worry about it spilling in your bag. What reviewers say: “I cannot imagine using any other travel water bottle for my pups! It is slim, fits perfectly in a bottle slot in my travel bag; it is lightweight and has a loop to put around my wrist when I walk with my pups. It is extremely convenient on car rides, when my pup is thirsty and needs a quick pick-me-up!”

28 A soft, crate-friendly pet bed that’s easy to wash Amazon Mora Pets Ultra Soft Pet Liner $19 Unlike some pet beds that can be difficult to fit into the wash, this one is a little thinner, making it easy to toss into the wash when it’s dirty — and there’s no need to remove the outer cover. It’s lightweight enough that you can easily take it with you when traveling, and the reversible design means you’re almost getting two beds for the price of one. What reviewers say: “They are easy to clean. Just throw them in the washer. They have kept their shape, and even after being washed a few times, still look new.”

29 These silicone lids that help keep canned pet food fresh Amazon IVIA PET Food Can Lids (4-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Instead of using wasteful plastic wrap to save that open can of dog food for later, why not make the switch to these reusable lids? They’re designed to fit most standard-sized cans — and since they’re made from tough silicone, it’s unlikely that they’ll ever crack, melt, or warp. What reviewers say: “I have a lot of pets and these are the best lids out there.”