So many people are obsessed with these weird-but-genius dog products
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
My dog is my best friend, which is why I always like to keep an eye out for cool stuff that he can use. Sometimes it’s a toy that squeaks or an extra-comfy bed for him to relax on after he’s done napping on the couch (he’s very spoiled). However, there are some items that stand above the rest — like all of these genius dog products that I’ve found on Amazon.
From breath-freshening sprays to food bowls that won’t go sliding across your floors, there’s a little something in here for every pup. And since your dog is probably your best friend as well, I’ve made sure that the items on this list are also incredibly popular with reviewers. You wouldn’t buy something lackluster for yourself, would you? Of course not. That’s why each product you’ll find below is accompanied by a glowing review from a satisfied shopper.
Trust me, your dog will appreciate more than a few of these — even if they don’t say so out loud.