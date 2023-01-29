So many people are using these clever, viral products to upgrade their homes now

As shopping editors, it’s our job to keep tabs on the most worthy buys out there at any given moment, but here’s a secret: Sometimes we get our best ideas from customers themselves. We keep a close eye on Amazon’s Movers & Shakers page to track what’s popular with real buyers in real time — and that’s exactly how we tapped the viral home upgrades on this list.

Some of these products have style in spades while others solve seemingly impossible household dilemmas. Take a look before these trending home finds sell out.

01 A wall outlet extender that lets you plug in from any angle Amazon POWRUI USB Wall Charger $18 See On Amazon If you’re still using a big old power strip, it’s time to trade up to this outlet extender that plugs directly into the wall. With a 4.7-star overall rating after 58,000 reviews, it takes up way less space and has six sockets that are angled for plugging in from any direction. The two USB charging ports and built-in night light just sweeten the deal.

02 These floating shelves that are both storage & decor Amazon AMADA HOMEFURNISHING Floating Shelves (Set of 3) $27 See On Amazon These floating shelves are good for so many things, whether you’re looking to spice up a blank wall or are in the market for extra storage. Mount them to your living room wall and use them to display framed photos and plants, or use them in the bathroom and get some extra storage space for toiletries and spare hand towels. Available colors: 6

03 The herb keeper that maintains freshness up to 3 weeks Amazon NOVART Premium Herb Keeper $30 See On Amazon Herbs: You buy them at the store, then open up the fridge and find them totally wilted by the time you’re ready to make that one (very) specific recipe. That scenario is history, thanks to this ingenious herb keeper that keeps greens like parsley, cilantro, mint, and even asparagus fresh for two to three weeks. It’s vented to allow for airflow, and the pull-out design means you can easily grab a few sprigs when you need them.

04 This best-selling bread saver that prevents stale, crushed sandwich loaves Amazon Buddeez Sandwich Size Bread Buddy Dispenser $13 See On Amazon Speaking of food freshness, this best-selling bread saver keeps sandwich loaves from going stale or moldy before their time. Plus, the rigid container lets you store loaves upright while keeping them from getting crushed. When you grab a slice, just pull the original store wrapping over the sides of the container and pop the lid back on — this keeps slices near the top of the container for easy access. (Genius.)

05 The power scrubber that cleans without a bunch of elbow grease Amazon Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $18 See On Amazon Multiple reviewers have raved this battery-operated power scrubber is “so satisfying” to use, and it’s easy to see why. The brush head operates 60 times per second, working to whisk away dirt and grime from tiny places that are otherwise impossible to tackle — think: grout, grill grates, and the nooks and crevices of sink fixtures. It’s water-resistant and features both continuous and pulse scrubbing settings.

06 An ‘80s-inspired mirror with an artsy frame Amazon Z PLINRISE Decorative Mirror $20 See On Amazon Paying homage to the ‘80s aesthetic, this mirror with a wavy frame adds instant visual interest no matter where you place it: on a mantel, on your dresser, or hung on the entryway wall. The petite size means it’ll draw just the right amount of attention. Choose from black, white, and gold frames. Available colors: 3

07 A cordless table lamp that adds instant mood lighting Amazon O'Bright LED Table Lamp $30 See On Amazon If you like a little mood lighting at dinner, but don’t want to burn candles every day of the week, this highly rated LED table lamp is for you. Cordless and rechargeable, it features three brightness settings, so you can get just the right amount of illumination. The art deco-inspired design is totally timeless, so this will be a dinner party companion for year to come. (Hot tip: You can use this on your desk nightstand as well.) Available colors: 5

08 The smiley face rug that adds whimsy anywhere Amazon FOMAILE Smiley Face Rug $24 See On Amazon Start your day on the right foot by stepping onto this smiley face rug. Soft and plush, it’s an easy way to cheer up a bare floor in your home office or bedroom, but since it’s water-resistant and fast-drying, you can also use it as a bath mat. Available sizes: 2

09 A microwave popcorn popper that collapses for storage Amazon Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper $17 See On Amazon Make movie nights a little more special by keeping this microwaveable popcorn popper at the ready. BPA-free, it makes up to 15 cups of popcorn in just two to three minutes — no butter or oil needed. Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 25,000 reviews, the silicone popper doubles as a serving bowl, and when you’re done snacking, it cleans up in the dishwasher and collapses for compact storage. Available colors: 13

10 The cult-favorite cleaning paste that tackles any household job (really) Amazon Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste $6 See On Amazon Replace your arsenal of cleaning fluids with this simple, versatile cleaning paste that’s earned more than 100,000 perfect five-star rating on Amazon. Costing less than the price of a latte, this paste removes dirt, grease, and grime from just about anything: ceramic, metal, shower doors, stainless steel, porcelain, pots and pans — you name it. One reviewer wrote, “I thought my pan was ruined, until I found this stuff. I used a dry washcloth and covered the pan with the pink stuff and with effortless scrubbing, it was basically brand new again.”

11 This easy way to keep butter soft & spreadable Amazon Norpro Butter Keeper $16 See On Amazon Keep your butter soft and spreadable by storing it in this highly rated butter keeper instead of in the fridge. Just insert up to a whole stick of butter in the top, then fill the base with water; it’ll create a tight seal that maintains freshness right there on your countertop. Both pieces are made from gorgeous glazed stoneware.

12 The battery organizer that reviewers can’t get enough of Amazon The Battery Organizer & Tester $25 See On Amazon Reviewers are nerding out about this battery organizer, saying it’s a “total game changer” and a “perfect buy.” Ideal for the techie and organization virtuoso alike, it stores a total of 93 batteries, all ordered by size. The built-in tester means you won’t have to go to the trouble of swapping out the batteries in your remote — only to discover the new batteries are dead too. Available colors: 5

13 A rechargeable lighter that won’t run out of butane Amazon SUPRUS Electric Lighter $14 See On Amazon Bid farewell to lighters that run out of butane right when you’re trying to get some candles lit for a birthday cake — this best-selling electric lighter is USB-chargeable, so you never have to fill it (or replace it). It provides up to 500 lights on a charge, and — just as good — it’s windproof, making it perfect for use on your patio. Available colors: 7

14 These round ice cube trays that come with a bin for parties. Amazon WIBIMEN Round Ice Cube Trays and Bin $23 See On Amazon Square ice cubes are decidedly square. Well, not necessarily, but these ice trays that make round ice are a fun way to switch things up. The popular set comes with two trays, as well as an ice bin with a lid, so you can make a big batch before company comes over. You even get a convenient scoop.

15 These flameless taper candles with a realistic flicker Amazon GenSwin Flameless White Taper Candles (6-Pack) $26 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star overall rating, these flameless taper candles look just like the real thing, but they’re safer around children, pets, and adults that are forgetful about blowing candles out (ahem). The candles have a realistic flicker, and come with a remote control that lets you adjust the brightness and set timers. Available colors: 8

16 The mirrored alarm clock that’s also a charger Amazon SZELAM Digital Clock $24 See On Amazon It’s hard to decide which bonus feature of this alarm clock is the best: the fact that doubles as a mirror or the fact that it has two built-in USB ports for charging phones and tablets. Arguably the very best aspect, though, is the fact that it has a modern, sleek design, with oversized numerals that light up for easy viewing. (And don’t worry — those lights are dimmable, so you can still get a good night’s sleep.) Available styles: 12

17 This charging station that powers up all your devices Amazon Poweroni Wireless Charging Station $33 See On Amazon This charging station is handy to have around, whether you frequently lose track of your smart devices or are simply tired of giving up multiple outlets in order to charge everything. With space for a phone, smart watch, and earbuds, it wrangles everything into one neat and tidy spot. Plus, it offers universal charging, so you can use it with Apple products and Androids alike.

18 An adhesive paper towel holder with upmarket finishes Amazon DR CATCH Self-Adhesive Paper Towel Holder $19 See On Amazon This best-selling paper towel holder manages to be both utilitarian and elegant at the same time — it comes in gold, rose gold, black, and gray options. To boot, installation is a cinch; the self-adhesive backing can be applied directly to the underside of your kitchen cabinet. Made from sturdy steel, the rod is water-resistant and rustproof. Available finishes: 4

19 This breakfast sandwich machine that streamlines mornings Amazon Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $30 See On Amazon This breakfast sandwich maker makes mornings more delicious — without the hassle of cleaning multiple pans. A perennial reviewer favorite, the multilayer machine has space for bread, meat, cheese, and an egg — add your preferred ingredients, then press down to produce a sandwich within a quick five minutes. All the nonstick cooking plates are removable and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

20 The fan-favorite comforter that’s surprisingly budget-friendly Amazon LINENSPA Down-Alternative Comforter $31 See On Amazon Boasting 88,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, this down-alternative comforter proves you don’t have to spend half a paycheck to get great bedding. The all-season comforter is quilted to keep the hypoallergenic microfiber fill in place, and the eight loops around the hem let you add a duvet cover if you like. You can choose from an all-white design or multiple reversible colors. One reviewer enthused, “Like snuggling with a cloud!!! So comfy!!” Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, oversized queen, king, oversized king, California king

Available colors and styles: 6

21 A wall-mounted holder for toothbrushes, toothpaste & other toiletries Amazon iHave Wall Mounted Toothbrush Holder $17 See On Amazon Tight on bathroom counter space? This wall-mounted toothbrush holder will come in clutch. It has space to hold up to six toothbrushes (with the bristles protected from any airborne germs) and the automatic toothpaste dispenser doles out the perfect amount every time. The built-in drawer and storage shelves can be used to store everything from moisturizer to hair brushes to floss, and two magnetic rinsing cups secure to the underside of the unit. It mounts with simple adhesive — no drilling into the wall required. Available styles: 6

22 The snap-on strainer that frees up both hands for draining Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer $24 See On Amazon To drain a big batch of potatoes or pasta, you really need three hands: two to hold the pot and one to hold the strainer. Don’t have three hands? This snap-on strainer can help. This Amazon best-seller clips onto pots and bowls of all sizes, so you can use both hands to hold the pot handles. Made from heat-resistant silicone, it also collapses for storage. Available colors: 5

23 This hanging planter that looks just like a disco ball Amazon SCANDINORDICA Disco Ball Planter $29 See On Amazon Plant life meets nightlife in this cheeky disco ball planter. The hanging planter is covered in mirrored tiles that reflect sunlight for sparkly party vibes any time of day. Available in silver, gold, and rose gold, the planter comes with an 18-inch steel chain as well as a 39-inch macramé rope. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 3

24 A spoon rest that looks like a giant ravioli Amazon Genuine Fred Ravioli Spoon Rest $14 See On Amazon Your inner Italian nonna will get a kick out of this spoon rest that looks like a ravioli — and it’s earned a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon. Made from dishwasher-safe and stain-resistant silicone, it’s indented in the middle to keep saucey ingredients from dripping onto the counter. For the full effect, take your time wiping the marinara off of it the next time you make spaghetti.

25 This 4-pack of night lights with dusk-to-dawn sensors Amazon Briignite Plug-In Night Lights (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Illuminate your path to the bathroom in the middle of the night with these night lights — it’s earned a 4.7-star overall rating from reviewers. They feature dusk-to-dawn sensors, so they automatically turn on once the sun sets. Sleek and minimalist, each one has a compact construction that keeps the bottom outlet free for another appliance. Choose from a range of colors as well as warm white and daylight white. Available colors: 9

26 The sponge holder that dispenses soap Amazon LIFEEZY Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder $9 See On Amazon Doing the dishes is so much easier when you have this sponge holder. Not only does it tidy up your sink area, but it doubles as a soap dispenser when you press down on it, so you don’t have to pause to turn the detergent bottle upside down to squeeze some onto your sponge. The clear basin makes it easy to see when it’s time to refill. Available styles: 3

27 These stackable organizers for water bottles & wine bottles Amazon ClearSpace Water Bottle Organizers (2-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Water bottles can quickly cram your cabinets — use these stackable organizers to bring some order back to your kitchen. With a stellar 4.7-star overall rating, each BPA-free organizer holds three bottles horizontally. The best part? You can also use this organizer for wine bottles.

28 A food chopper that makes meal prep easier Amazon RAIQEE Vegetable Chopper $23 See On Amazon Make food prep a lickety split affair with this veggie chopper. It comes with five interchangeable blades that dice, slice, and grate, so you don’t have to stand at the kitchen counter with a knife doing drudgery work. The catch bin is big enough for making a batch of pico de gallo, and the removable basket allows juice to drain away.

29 This “guillotine” that slices bagels smoothly & safely Amazon Hoan Bagel Guillotine $27 See On Amazon Cutting through a bagel with a standard knife results in a raggedy piece of breakfast bread — use this guillotine-inspired bagel slicer instead. Just insert your whole bagel into the base, then use the blade piece to create an even cut. A large handle and safety shield keeps hands and fingers safe throughout the entire process. Most impressively? It has a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon (pretty hard to beat).

30 The fan-favorite window privacy film that still lets light in Amazon Rabbitgoo Rainbow Window Privacy Film $10 See On Amazon This window film is a great way to enhance privacy in your home while still allowing natural light to filter in. And unlike most privacy films which use a frosted design, this one has a multicolored mosaic pattern that reviewers say is “gorgeous.” It applies to your windows via static cling and a few spritzes of water, so it won’t leave sticky residue behind. Available sizes: 10

31 These can-shaped drinking glasses with bamboo lids Amazon Netany Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids (4-Piece Set) $23 See On Amazon A fun style shakeup for your kitchen, these drinking glasses are shaped like soda cans and come with bamboo lids so you can sip next to your computer or on the couch with minimal risk. (You’ll also get reusable straws with scrubbing brushes to keep them clean.) They’re dishwasher-safe and perfect for everything from smoothies to cocktails.

32 The cult-favorite dishcloths that scrub dishes & clean up spills Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Replace your paper towels and your sponges with these Swedish dishcloths made from plant-based, biodegradable cellulose. They’re gritty when dry — perfect for scouring — and soft when wet, so you can scrub delicate glassware. They’re also highly absorbent, making them perfect for mopping up spills. Each cloth is reusable up to 100 times and can be cleaned in a washing machine. Available colors: 9

33 These penguins that make it easy to boil eggs Amazon Peleg Design Egguins 3-in-1 Egg Cooker $22 See On Amazon Let a group of penguins make breakfast for you in the form of this clever egg cooker. With space for up to six eggs, this cooker has a heat-resistant handle that makes it easy to lift from boiling water — ideal for preventing overcooking. You can even keep cooked eggs inside this holder and store them in the fridge for later use.

34 A utility cart that provides extra storage wherever you need it Amazon Pipishell 3-Tier Utility Cart $37 See On Amazon The definition of “versatile,” this utility cart can be used to expand storage in just about any room of the house. Try it in the kitchen for spices and condiments, your home office for overflow desk items, the laundry room for detergent and cleaning supplies, or in the bathroom for toiletries. It has four locking casters and a sturdy handle for steering. Available colors: 4

35 These smart light bulbs with so many customizable features Amazon Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $23 See On Amazon These smart light bulbs from Kasa have so many convenient features; for starters, they can be controlled via mobile app, which means you can turn them on and off — even when you’re away from home. They can also be voice-controlled if you have a smart home assistant (perfect for those of us who like to order our appliances around). Last but not least, they are endlessly customizable — toggle between millions of colors, dim brightness, and set them on schedules.

36 A matching kitchen tool set that’s safe for nonstick cookware Amazon Oannao Silicone Cooking Utensils (14 Pieces) $28 See On Amazon Matching cooking utensils can actually do a lot to tie your kitchen together, and this set comes in chic colors like beige, blue, and coffee. This set comes with 13 tools, including a pasta spoon, a whisk, tongs, basting brush, and ladle. The utensils feature silicone heads — so they’re easy to clean and safe to use with nonstick cookware. Available colors: 4

37 This mega-popular masher for meat, potatoes & more Amazon Farberware Meat/Potato Masher $10 See On Amazon Browning meat just got so much easier, thanks to this food masher that’s earned an impressive 4.8-star overall rating after racking up 47,000 reviews. Made from tough nylon and heat-resistant to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, it features a comfortable handle and five thick blades. It’s also ideal for mashing potatoes, stirring sauces, making guacamole, and breaking up fruit juice concentrates.

38 The wall-mounted shelves that are perfect for storing small items Amazon OKOMATCH Adhesive Shelf $14 See On Amazon This wall-mounted shelf is the buddy you need for storing small items, and it comes in three different configurations that are ideal for phones, sunglasses, remote controls, books, and more. Decide where you need a little extra storage (in the entryway, next to your bed, in the living room), then choose which style suits your needs best. No tools are necessary for installation — it mounts with simple adhesive.

39 A tiny white noise machine that’s easy to take anywhere Amazon Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine $25 See On Amazon Measuring a mere 4 by 4.3 inches, this white noise machine takes up minimal space on your nightstand — and is ideal for packing in a suitcase, too. Besides traditional white noise, this little machine uses nature sounds like rain, thunder, and ocean to lull you into a peaceful sleep. Timers and volume adjustment will satisfy even the most finicky sleeper.