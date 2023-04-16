Spending time in your backyard would be way more enjoyable if you had any of these clever, cheap things

Is your outdoor space a vast landscape of meh? Luckily, you don’t have to hire a pro to improve the situation. Just pick up a few of these cheap and clever things for your backyard that I’m about to spill the tea on right now.

Lighting, for instance, makes everything better, and this list has some incredible ideas for adding some illumination to your landscape. Go ahead and pick up a few of these clever outdoor products, then get out there and enjoy your yard.

01 These retro-style hanging lights that are solar-powered Amazon ROSHWEY Solar Lanterns (2-Pack) $33 See On Amazon Extend your time outside well into the evening with these vintage-style hanging lights that are solar-powered, so you don’t have to worry about cords or batteries. Featuring warm white LEDs, they illuminate automatically as dusk sets in and cast up to 10 hours of illumination. The rope-style hangers make them easy to hang from your patio umbrella, but you can also set them on any surface.

02 These incense sticks that repel pesky mosquitoes Amazon Mosquito Guard Mosquito Repellent Sticks (12 Count) $12 See On Amazon Made from citronella, lemongrass, and rosemary essential oils, these mosquito repellent sticks fend off pests with their incense-like power — just stake them in the ground and light the tops. They’re completely DEET-free, and you can set up multiple to create a protective perimeter. They’re great for use in the yard and can also be taken on outdoor excursions.

03 The wildflower seed mix that attracts hummingbirds & butterflies Amazon SWEET YARDS Wildflower Seeds Butterfly and Hummingbird Mix $8 See On Amazon If you want to add some color to your yard, you’ll want to make sure to stock up on a few bags of this wildflower seed mix that packs a double punch: Not only does it contain a whole ounce of live seeds, but the specially selected varieties attract butterflies and hummingbirds to your outdoor space. There are 24 species in the mix, including foxglove, larkspur, snapdragons, and zinnias.

04 A ring toss game that the whole family will enjoy Amazon Tiki Toss Ring Toss Game $36 See On Amazon An attractive decorative element as well as a way to add some fun to your time outdoors, this ring toss game is crafted from natural bamboo and comes in a variety of styles. It’s easy to mount on a wall, post, or tree, and the game itself couldn’t be simpler — try to toss the loop (which is attached to a string) so that it latches onto the hook. You can play it solo, one-on-one, or in teams. Available sizes: 3

Available styles: 10

05 These solar garden lights that look like swaying fireflies Amazon TONULAX Solar Garden Lights (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Made with soft and flexible wires that sway in the breeze, these garden lights will add a whimsical touch to your landscape. With six lights on each stem, they’re topped with solar-powered bulbs that give off the look of fireflies. They come on automatically at dusk and feature both steady-on and twinkling modes. At about 24 inches tall, the height of these unique lights can be customized to complement your landscape.

06 These deck lights that can be used on railings or steps Amazon SOLPEX Solar Deck Lights (16-Pack) $40 See On Amazon For some lighting that adds sleek style and an element of safety to your environment, these solar deck lights are a sure bet. The solar-powered lights install quickly and easily with the included hardware and illuminate as the sun goes down. The understated lights are available in both warm white and color-changing options. Available styles: 2

07 The anchors that make it easy to hang cafe lights Amazon YARDHAUS Crown Anchors (4-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Always dreamed of stringing cafe lights across your patio but have been intimidated by the installation process? These crown anchors make it a cinch — and you don’t have to rely on wires, clips, or zip ties. A single screw on each anchor helps you mount it, and the adjustable tension lets you pull the string taut. Once your lights are up, you can linger outside over dessert well into the evening.

08 A grill caddy that makes it easy to tote your dining supplies outdoors Amazon Superior Trading Co. Steel BBQ Caddy $35 See On Amazon This grill caddy has room for all your outdoor dining essentials, and enables you to make just one trip from the kitchen to the deck. Crafted from durable, powder-coated steel, it has compartments for condiments and utensils, as well as a rod for your paper towels and a hook for grilling tools. The wooden handle makes it easy to carry.

09 This portable mister that keeps you cool on scorching days Amazon Orbit Flex Cobra Portable Mist Stand $31 See On Amazon When temps get sky high, reach for this portable mister that attaches to your garden hose. The flexible design can be manipulated into any shape, and the three nozzles deliver a gentle mist that cools the surrounding area by 20 degrees. For fun, a flower-shaped nozzle is also included. Pick up a few of these and place them along your patio to stay comfortable all day long.

10 The birdbath that’s easy to mount to your deck railing Amazon Hanizi Deck-Mounted Birdbath $22 See On Amazon Enjoy the view of colorful birds frolicking with this birdbath that clamps onto your deck railing for quick and easy installation (no tools required). It’s made from lightweight yet durable plastic and mounted on a sturdy stainless steel frame. The bowl is detachable for easy cleaning and filling.

11 A dual-sided grill brush that removes tough food messes Amazon BBQ-AID All Angles BBQ Grill Brush $19.99 See On Amazon Equipped with an 18-inch handle and stainless steel bristles, this grill brush makes it easy to clean every square inch of your barbecue. The flip side of the brush features a notched blade, so you can work off any tough-to-remove residue from individual grates. Simply heat up the grill, wet the brush, and use the power of steam to get things sparkling — even after your messiest burger grilling session.

12 This patio umbrella light that attaches right to the pole Amazon Brilliant Evolution Patio Umbrella Light with Remote $19 See On Amazon While it may look like a little like a UFO, what’s really out of this world about this patio umbrella light is the genius way it illuminates outdoor dinners. The battery-operated light encircles the pole, and can be controlled via the remote — turn it on and off, dim the brightness, or set a variety of timers. You’ll get 75 hours of operation before needing to replace the batteries.

13 The magnetic mesh screen that can be hung in any doorway Amazon CHERAINTI Mesh Magnetic Screen Door $16 See On Amazon This mesh screen door can be hung in any doorway and features a magnetic closure, so it automatically snaps shut behind you — or your dog. Not only will you be spending less time letting your pup in and out, but you’ll also be able to walk out to the yard with your hands full since you won’t have to reach for the doorknob. The fine mesh material won’t let in pests, but will still let a nice breeze blow through. Available sizes: 2

14 A gorgeous glass pitcher that fits right in your refrigerator door Amazon Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher $30 See On Amazon Perfect for your next al fresco brunch or dinner party, this pitcher is made from durable Italian-crafted glass, and is slim enough to fit right in the door of your fridge, where it can keep your lemonade or sangria chilled. The BPA-free, leakproof lid gives you an airtight seal, and the whole thing is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

15 This patio sun shade that blocks up to 95% of UV rays Amazon AsterOutdoor Sun Shade $21 See On Amazon Take a break from the heat of the day underneath this sun shade that looks like a giant sail. The easy-to-install canopy can be attached to trees, the eaves of your house, or a fence with the included D-rings and ropes. The material blocks up to 95% of UV rays, and comes in colors like gray, sand, and blue. Available sizes: 13

Available colors: 6

16 The electric s’mores maker that doesn’t require a fire Amazon Nostalgia Electric S'mores Maker $24 See On Amazon Serve up some nostalgic s’mores without an open fire using this electric s’mores maker. It’s accompanied by two stainless steel marshmallow-roasting forks that let you get the ideal crispiness on the outside and gooeyness on the inside without getting too close to the heat. The burner is surrounded by a tray for storing all your supplies — all you need is a plug and you’re ready to go.

17 These solar floodlights that provide illumination & security Amazon CANDLITE Solar Outdoor Lights (2-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Designed with four pivoting heads each, these solar outdoor floodlights will allow you to enjoy volleyball or badminton late into the night. The ultra-bright beams illuminate up to 800 square feet, which means you can cover your whole yard or driveway. The weather-resistant lights operate on three different modes, including one that’s motion-activated.

18 A fan-favorite waterproof Bluetooth speaker that’s designed for the outdoors Amazon NOTABRICK Bluetooth Speaker $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re lounging by a pool or just want to bring some tunes outdoors, this waterproof and dustproof Bluetooth speaker will come in handy. Boasting a sky-high 4.7-star overall rating, it’s engineered for outdoor use and delivers crisp sound despite its compact footprint. With an impressive 100-foot Bluetooth range, it even has a built-in microphone for taking phone calls. You can even pair it with a second speaker for surround sound.

19 The insulated wine glasses that are shatter-resistant Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses (Set of 4) $31 See On Amazon Serve up a glass of rosé or a mocktail outdoors — without worrying about the risk of shattering glass — with these stainless steel wine glasses that are simply unbreakable. Available in more than two dozen colors and styles, they’re also insulated to keep your beverage chilled for maximum enjoyment. When you’re done, these tumblers clean up easily in the dishwasher. Available styles: 2

Available colors: 27

20 This grill pan that keeps smaller foods from falling through the grates Amazon Grillman Grill Basket $19.99 See On Amazon This grill basket features a super secure design, so you can grill up smaller, more delicate foods (think: peppers, asparagus, or even small shrimp). The unique stainless steel design also makes it easy to flip all your food over, and you can add it to the dishwasher after grilling.

21 These hanging planters made from recycled plastic & stone powder Amazon QCQHDU Hanging Planters (2-Pack) $24 See On Amazon With a minimalist, two-tone design, these hanging planters are the perfect accent on any patio or front walkway. They’re made from recycled plastic and stone powder, and each one has a self-watering tray with a window that helps you know when it’s time to refill. Choose from a range of colors, including sage green, sky blue, and white. Available sizes: 3

Available styles: 16

22 This rack that will get your garden tools organized Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer $15 See On Amazon Clean up your storage closet, shed, or garage with this organizing rack that can hold up to five long-handled tools like rakes, hoes, and brooms. It also has six hooks for gardening gloves, a baseball cap, and smaller tools like spades and dustpans. Just use the included hardware to mount it. Available colors: 4

23 A lightweight hammock that’s perfect for those lazy afternoons Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock $43 See On Amazon Designed for the ultimate in portability, this 24-ounce hammock folds down to the size of an eggplant but supports up to 400 pounds. Made from soft yet strong parachute nylon, it can be hung between posts or trees — so it’s ready to go any time you have a quick second to laze in the sun. Not only is it great for the backyard, but the packability makes it perfect for camping, too. Available sizes: 2

Available styles: 15

24 The portable campfire that’s easier to start than a bonfire Amazon Radiate Portable Campfire $28 See On Amazon Enjoy the ambience of a bonfire anytime you want with this portable campfire that measures just 8 inches across. Made from eco-friendly soy wax plus paper briquettes, it’s clean-burning and safe for roasting marshmallows. It provides up to five hours of burn time, and you can slide the lid back on to extinguish it.

25 These nonstick grill mats that make post-BBQ cleanup no big deal Amazon Grillaholics Grill Mats (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon These barbecue mats make it possible to grill the trickiest foods flawlessly while also keeping the grates squeaky clean. Suitable for use on any kind of grill, the nonstick mats are PFOA-free and thin enough so that you still get those enviable grill marks. (And when used with charcoal or wood chips, you’ll still get that delicious smoky flavor.) Not to mention — they’ll keep smaller foods from falling through. They’re dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

26 This garden sprayer that makes watering your yard a breeze Amazon Almadirect Garden Hose Nozzle Sprayer $13 See On Amazon With 10 spray patterns ranging from a gentle mist to a focused, high-pressure jet, this garden hose sprayer head makes watering the yard and the shrubs a cakewalk. It’s crafted from zinc alloy that’s rust-resistant, and finished with a connector that fits most standard hoses. An on-off valve on the ergonomic handle can be toggled with your thumb for easy control. Available colors: 3

27 These waterproof throw pillow covers that make over your patio decor Amazon Phantoscope Waterproof Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Give your outdoor furniture an update with these waterproof throw pillow covers that are sturdy enough to stand up to sprinkler splashes and afternoon showers. Machine-washable, they have hidden zippers and piped edges for a streamlined look. Available in a variety of colors and sizes, you can use them with your existing pillows or pick up a set of inserts on Amazon. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 18

28 An inflatable solar lantern that creates instant outdoor lighting Amazon LuminAID Solar Inflatable Lantern $30 See On Amazon Creating instant, portable illumination, this solar lantern inflates from nearly flat into a compact cube with a convenient handle. It offers multiple brightness settings, as well as a gentle flickering mode, and is available in warm white, cool white, and multicolor options. You’ll get up to 24 hours of light after charging for approximately 12 hours in the sun or about two hours via the included USB cord. Available styles: 3

29 The wind chimes that add a meditative sound to your yard Amazon UpBlend Premium Wind Chimes $25 See On Amazon Every time the breeze blows, you’ll enjoy the supremely relaxing melodic tones of these wind chimes. They’re hand-tuned to E major, and come in two sizes: the 28-inch chimes offer gentle soprano tones while the 38-inch chimes produce a rich alto sound. The chimes are suspended from wood and come in colors like bronze, gold, and silver. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 6

30 This natural-fiber doormat that grips dirt before it can get tracked inside Amazon SlipToGrip Natural Coir Door Mat $32 See On Amazon Keep the dirt in the backyard — instead of tracking it into the house — with this natural coir doormat. The tough fibers trap dust, debris, and moisture, and the heavy-duty nonslip backing won’t budge when you give your shoes a good wipe. The best part: You can choose from a dozen fun designs that perk up your doorstep. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 13

31 A fire starter that’s wind- and moisture-resistant Amazon Power Practical Sparkr Electric Lighter $21 See On Amazon Ditch all your other fire starters and get this plasma lighter because it’s simply the last one you’ll ever need. Rechargeable via USB, it generates a plasma arc that makes it easy to light a fire in even the windiest weather — plus you’ll never have to fill it with lighter fluid. It has an extra-long wand to make reaching deep into grills and candles easy. Available colors: 3

32 The mosquito net that keeps those pests out of your way once & for all Amazon EVEN NATURALS Mosquito Net $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re backyard camping or trying to enjoy a meal at your picnic table, there’s really only one guaranteed way to keep the mosquitoes away and that’s by creating a physical barrier — and this mosquito net does the trick. Made from a super-fine mesh, it blocks out all bugs but still maintains breathability. It comes with a hanging kit that makes installation easy. Available sizes: 2

33 This inflatable lounger that can be used in the pool or on the grass Amazon Jasonwell Inflatable Tanning Pool Lounger Float $40 See On Amazon This inflatable floating lounger is the perfect way to relax in the pool, but it works just as well on the grass — just fill the inside with water to stay nice and cool. Sized for one to two people, it has a built-in pillow to support your head and neck, as well as integrated cupholders, so you can keep your iced tea nearby. This ultra-sturdy, phthalate-free float can even double as a kiddie pool. Available colors: 2

34 A waterproof tablecloth with a cutout for your umbrella pole Amazon USHVIDA Moroccan Outdoor Tablecloth $21 See On Amazon Featuring a gorgeous geometric design, this waterproof tablecloth will cheer up your outdoor dinners, and it has a cutout in the middle to accommodate an umbrella pole (just undo the zipper). Spills can be blotted off with a paper towel, but it washes easily in the machine for a more thorough clean. Choose from neutrals like gray and black, or opt for pops of color like bright red and royal blue. Available sizes: 11

Available colors: 13

35 This privacy screen that looks like real ivy Amazon DearHouse Artificial Ivy Privacy Screen $48 See On Amazon Dress up your fence or deck — and create a more secluded oasis —with this privacy screen that looks like real ivy. Available in a wide range of sizes, this material comes in a roll and can easily be cut to size and attached with zip ties. The leaves are mounted on a mesh backing, allowing air to flow through while blocking the neighbors’ view. Available sizes: 40

36 These weather-resistant LEDs for zero-effort cozy lighting Amazon Brightown Outdoor String Lights $17 See On Amazon It’s definitely worth finding a spot for these classic and easy-to-setup string lights somewhere outside (preferably over your trendy patio furniture). Each of these warm and glowy LEDs is covered in a super durable globe that’s completely weather-resistant, so they’re pretty much zero-effort once they’re up.

37 The gel glasses that give your drinks a frosty chill Amazon Host Freeze Beer Glasses (Set of 2) $23 See On Amazon Put these glasses in the freezer and you’ll be able to enjoy a frosty beer, cocktail, or soda that doesn’t warm up on even the hottest of days. Made from BPA-free plastic, they feature a proprietary gel within the walls that provides an ice-cold chill for hours. A silicone band provides a comfortable grip that keeps your hands from getting too cold while you hold it. Available colors: 6

38 This wheat straw dinnerware set that’s unbreakable for outdoor use Amazon Grow Forward Premium Wheat Straw Dinnerware Set (8 Pieces) $22 See On Amazon This reusable dinnerware set has everything you’re looking for in outdoor plates and bowls. Made from wheat straw, the four bowls and four plates are totally unbreakable, so you can use them without having to be too careful. The material is eco-friendly, and produced with a lower carbon footprint and less energy — a feel-good all the way around. They’re even safe for the freezer, dishwasher, and microwave, so you’re not sacrificing convenience, either. Available colors: 5

39 The heavy-duty BBQ set that’s made from stainless steel Amazon Steven-bull Heavy-Duty BBQ Grilling Tool Set (3 Pieces) $24 See On Amazon When you’re serious about grilling, you need barbecue tools that are equally serious to provide an assist while you work. Crafted from stainless steel, they’re super thick to eliminate the possibility of bending or breakage no matter how big that ribeye is. Besides durable tongs and a skewering fork, the set includes a spatula that incorporates a serrated edge for cutting, as well as a bottle opener.