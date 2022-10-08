If your dog is a picky eater, air-dried dog food could be the answer — & It’s 50% Off For Black Friday

I used to think there were two types of dog food: kibble (which is affordable and super easy to serve, but not very nutritious) and fresh dog food (which is often great for your dog, but also expensive, messy, and needs to be refrigerated). When I first got my dog, I started with the former, but soon found that my Maltese-mix rescue wouldn’t tolerate most kibbles due to a sensitive stomach and a picky palate. So, with fresh dog foods as expensive as they are, for a while, I bought chop meat, rice, and sweet potatoes from the grocery store and spent hours every week prepping his meals myself.

Two years in, I finally learned that there was a third option — air-dried dog food — which offered the best of both worlds: nutrition you don’t have to prep (or refrigerate). And vet-created Sundays for Dogs is one of the highest-reviewed options out there, and you can even get refunds on your first order if it’s not for your pup. Plus right now you can get 50% off (and free shipping) with code CYBERSALE.

FAST FACTS:

Made from human-grade meats, vegetables, and fruits (no synthetics)

Created by a veterinarian and an engineer

Choose between two recipes: chicken or beef

Free shipping

Refunds on your first order if your dog doesn’t like it

Plans start at less than $2 a day

Get 50% off with code CYBERSALE

What to know about Sundays For Dogs

For one, Sundays for Dogs was created by a veterinarian and an engineer for their own dog.

For another, Sundays checks all of the boxes at once: It’s easy to pour straight into your dog’s bowl (without prep or refrigeration); its air-dried ingredients retain all of their nutritional value; and dogs love its jerky-like texture — yes, even the picky ones.

Sundays offers two flavors, chicken and beef, both of which start with human-grade meats, fruits, and vegetables. What’s more, if you opt for the subscription, your dog’s personalized meal plan ships straight to your door in regular intervals, so you can cross dog food off of your shopping list for good.

How much does it cost?

Yes, it’s more expensive than your standard bag of kibble — but Sundays costs less than you might think. (According to the brand, it’s 40% cheaper than refrigerated brands.) You customize a feeding plan to your dog’s needs and size, so prices do differ, but plans start at $2, and you can save 20% when you subscribe for regular deliveries. Shipping is free, too. And right now, you can also get 50% off with code CYBERSALE.

Finally, if your dog is especially picky or if you’re not sure it’s worth the investment, Sundays offers a hassle-free money-back guarantee on your first purchase.

What’s in it?

Sundays for Dogs is currently offered in two different recipes: beef or chicken. Both meet the nutritional levels for adult dogs as established by the AAFCO dog food nutrient profiles.

Ingredients: USDA Beef, Beef Heart, Beef Liver, Beef Bone, Quinoa, Pumpkin, Fish Oil, Sunflower Oil, Zucchini, Kale, Flaxseed, Sea Salt, Parsley, Dried Kelp, Dried Chicory Root, Turmeric, Mixed Tocopherols (Preservative), Ginger, Selenium Yeast, Blueberries, Carrots, Apples, Tomatoes, Shiitake Mushrooms, Broccoli, Oranges, Cranberries, Spinach, Beets, Tart Cherries, Strawberries.

Ingredients: Chicken, Chicken Liver, Egg, Millet, Oat, Pumpkin, Kale, Ground Bone, Fish Oil, Sea Salt, Flaxseed, Parsley, Turmeric, Chicory Root, Kelp, Mixed Tocopherols (Preservative), Ginger, Blueberries, Carrots, Apples, Tomatoes, Shiitake Mushrooms, Broccoli, Oranges, Cranberries, Spinach, Beets, Tart Cherries, Strawberries.

What are reviewers saying?

Overall, Sundays has a 4.8-star rating from buyers. “It’s so easy to store and feed,” one reviewer raved, while other buyers love that there’s “no prep involved.” But the humans aren’t the only ones who are thrilled: “Tito is always running around in circles with excitement while I'm putting it in his bowl.”

Another wrote, “We have three dogs who are all very picky. They have never been able to all love one food so we had multiple kinds of dog food at all times,” but all three love and happily eat Sundays. Even dogs who aren’t typically motivated by food act like Sundays is “a special treat.”

Take the quiz to start and see how your dog reacts to this effortless, nutritious food. If your dog doesn’t like it, you can get a refund.

Get 50% off with code CYBERSALE