Why these brands are skipping Black Friday

REI’s annual “Opt Outside” movement is probably the most famous anti-Black Friday campaign. The outdoors retailer has been closing its stores and offices post-Thanksgiving (and giving employees the day off, paid) since 2015 — and this year, they announced they’ll continue to do so for good.

“Over the years, Opt Outside has evolved from a response against consumerism to a movement that has advocated for causes important to the co-op, including environmental welfare, inclusivity in the outdoor industry and responsible recreation,” the company noted in a blog post about the decision to make Opt Outside a permanent annual event.