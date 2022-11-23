Why these brands are skipping Black Friday

Some things are more important than sales.
Let’s face it: Our culture’s obsession with consumption takes its toll on the planet, and no single day exemplifies that more than Black Friday. The biggest shopping day of the year comes at a huge cost to the environment. While you’re being inundated with endless sales and “urgent” deals, though, these sustainable brands are opting out of the whole process.
REI’s annual “Opt Outside” movement is probably the most famous anti-Black Friday campaign. The outdoors retailer has been closing its stores and offices post-Thanksgiving (and giving employees the day off, paid) since 2015 — and this year, they announced they’ll continue to do so for good.
“Over the years, Opt Outside has evolved from a response against consumerism to a movement that has advocated for causes important to the co-op, including environmental welfare, inclusivity in the outdoor industry and responsible recreation,” the company noted in a blog post about the decision to make Opt Outside a permanent annual event.