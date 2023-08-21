The 40 highest-impact things you can do to upgrade your home with the least amount of effort

Ever wished you could rewind time and see what happened to your car, on your porch, at your front door, or in your house last night? This smart home camera grants that wish. Install it so it can see your important areas: the kids' room, pet play area, or porch. It films in full color, night or day, so you can look back and see what happened and who did what. It also detects motion and alerts you when something is happening so you can watch it in real-time.