These are 6 of the toughest hiking boots under $100

When you're shopping for the best hiking boots under $100, you don't have to sacrifice quality. Especially if you're an absolute beginner, good boots don't have to break the bank. The best hiking boots are made from lightweight, durable materials that can stand up to the elements. They should be comfortable enough to wear for days at a time on backpacking trips while still providing protection and support.

When choosing a pair of boots, pay close attention to the materials. Durable leather or suede uppers and rubber soles that provide excellent traction are commonly used in quality hiking boots, but don't be afraid to consider high-performance synthetic materials — especially if you're looking for a lightweight-style boot. And while not all hiking boots need to be waterproof, it's a nice quality to have, since you never know what kind of weather awaits you in the mountains.

With these factors in mind, read on for the best hiking boots on Amazon — all of which can handle serious outdoor adventures without requiring a serious financial investment.

The basic boots Men's: Amazon Timberland White Ledge Boot $80 See On Amazon A sturdy, mid-rise option with a full-grain leather upper, Timberland's White Ledge Boot can be worn for everyday outdoor work in addition to day hikes. Leather hiking boots are a classic option, and these Timberland boots are made to last. This pair boasts waterproof construction at the seams and rust-resistant lace hardware. The rubber sole will give you traction even on rough terrain, and the padded collar and removable dual-density EVA footbed means they'll be as comfortable as your favorite sneakers. One reviewer says: "I own these boots. Had them for over 2 years now. Worn in summer, winter, and all in between. Stomped through creeks, snow, sand, rocks, and chased deer in Eastern KY. [...]" Available colors: 3 (including brown, black, and wheat)

Available sizes: 7-15 (regular and wide) Women's: Amazon Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot $80 See On Amazon A lightweight, waterproof option from a reputable brand with thousands of positive reviews, the Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot is a strong all-around choice. The waterproof upper is made with a sturdy-yet-breathable combination of leather, suede, and mesh, and the rubber sole features a multi-terrain traction system that will keep you feeling stable in all conditions. The adjustable lace closure provides solid ankle support, and the cushioned midsole ensures that these lightweight hiking boots feel supportive, no matter how many hours you wear them for. One reviewer says: "These boots held up against all different types of climates and weather and water on my road trip and they still look great! We went to Arizona, Utah, Nevada; the Grand Canyon, Joshua Tree, Zion, Salt Lake. We went through water, dessert, rain, and mud, and these boots held it fine." Available colors: 22 (including gray ash, black, and light brown)

Available sizes: 5-12 (regular and wide)

The budget boots Men's: Amazon Hi-Tec Bandera Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot $45 See On Amazon The Hi-Tech Bandera Hiking Boot is a comfortable mid-cut option at a wallet-friendly price. It features a breathable leather and textile upper that keeps your feet from getting sweaty on long hikes or during everyday wear. The Bandera features a reinforced steel shank that offers stability on rough hikes, as well as a rugged rubber outsole that provides grippy traction as you move. There are even contoured insoles (that are removable) for added comfort. One reviewer says: "A high quality, well made pair of shoes or boots should fit comfortably from the first time they are put on, without a [break-in] period and these hiking boots do just that! It's been a long time since I've had such a good pair of boots as these [...] These boots get more comfortable the longer I wear them and my feet are flat and archless so I am used to quite the opposite (which is having shoes that cause me more and more pain the longer I walk in them). I plan to reorder as soon as my size is back in stock.[...]" Available colors: 7 (including cool grey and chocolate orange)

Available sizes: 8-14 (regular and wide) Women's: Amazon Mountain Warehouse Adventurer Hiking Boots $45 See On Amazon The Mountain Warehouse Adventurer is a breathable, waterproof option in a classic style. The synthetic upper with a full mesh lining ensures that your feet stay cool and sweat-free, even on warm-weather treks. Rubber soles, deep lugs and a cushioned footbed add comfort and stability, while heel and toe bumpers extend the wear, so you won't need to replace these boots in a year. One reviewer says: "I didn’t break these boots in prior to my hike in Acadia and I was pleasantly surprised at how great these boots were. I had no blisters at the end of the trip and they provided moderate support for the cost, however I do have high arches and could have benefited from inserts but these were purchased on a whim. Overall they were comfortable and I would purchase again, they were what I needed without spending a ton of money." Available colors: 5 (including black, gray, and navy)

Available sizes: 6-10