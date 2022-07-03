Life with a dog is always an adventure. And, as any dog parent who has purchased a last-minute leash or food bowl knows, that adventure goes a lot more smoothly with the right tools. Sometimes a dog tool is a toy or treats to make that pet happy. Is there anything cuter than a smiling dog? And sometimes that tool helps a dog exist more safely in a human world that’s full of dangerous automobiles, dog-averse neighbors, and furniture you’d like to keep fur-free.

It’s possible to drop a lot of money on fancy accessories for a dog. And I’m sure that there are billionaires out there who think nothing of dropping thousands on a designer pet kennel or diamond collar — but most of us don’t want to be “that guy” even if we do have the billions. Your dog is your best friend, not a status symbol. That dog cares about you and wants you to stay within your budget, which is why I found the 30 cheapest, most clever things for your dog on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

01 These gloves that de-shed while you pet your furbaby Amazon Pawradise Grooming Gloves $15 See On Amazon Pull on these grooming gloves and pet your furry friend. Your pet will love it because not only are you petting them, but you are doing it with nubby little bristles that feel great. And, those bristles pull out shedding fur so you don’t have to vacuum it up later. They are ideal during a bath, too. This is a pair and they come in blue or yellow.

02 The dog bowl that stops your pup from eating kibble too fast Amazon Leash Boss Slow Feed Dog Bowl $16 See On Amazon Some dogs inhale their food so fast it can’t be healthy. But this slow-feed dog bowl has a built-in maze that will slow that habit down and make mealtimes healthier and more fun. Just add the kibble in the usual way. The ridges in the bowl make it a challenge to get every piece so your pup will take much longer to eat and enjoy it more.

03 This dog scooper that makes cleaning the yard so much easier Amazon Pawler Dog Pooper Scooper $25 See On Amazon If your dog is lucky enough to have ready access to a yard, you probably have to clean that yard of pup poo on a regular basis. And this dog pooper scooper is the tool you want for that job. Just rake the poo into the flat bin, and empty that into your trash bin. You don’t have to bend over, grab the offending item, or get too close to any of this process.

04 This dog toothbrush you wear on a finger Amazon Hertzko Finger Toothbrush $10 See On Amazon Brushing your dog’s teeth isn’t difficult if you wear this finger toothbrush. It’s very healthy for your dog and does much work by way of preventive care. Just put the brush on a finger, rub the teeth, and be done. Your dog will likely enjoy it and you won’t have to pay a veterinary dentist later. This package has seven finger toothbrushes so you can switch them out frequently.

05 A silicone feeding mat to keep the meal area clean Amazon iPrimio Feeding Bowl Mat $19 See On Amazon Set the food bowls on this neat silicone feeding mat with two big paw prints to create a welcoming area for your pet to enjoy meals. It has a raised rim to keep stray kibble from getting all over the kitchen, keeps spilled water contained so it doesn’t damage floors, and is easy to pick up and wash.

06 This retractable dog leash for an off-leash-like experience anywhere Amazon Hertzko Retractable Dog Leash $26 See On Amazon If your dog is well trained, it’s nice to walk them off-leash. But it’s not always safe. This retractable dog leash gives you and your pet off-leash-esque walking freedom while maintaining a safe grip on the situation. If danger appears, shorten the leash and lock it with the big brake-and-lock button. The ergonomic handle is easy to hold and the ribbon extends and retracts seamlessly.

07 A dog pool for cool fun & outdoor bathing Amazon Greenco Foldable Dog Pool $28 See On Amazon Giving the dog a cooling play area is easy with this foldable dog pool. You don’t need to inflate it, and that means the pup can’t pop it. Just unroll it and fill it with water. Your dog will enjoy cooling off on a hot day. You will enjoy having a clean dog without getting the entire house wet. It’s a win-win.

08 The protective seat cover that’s also in-car canine containment Amazon Active Pets Back Seat Cover $42 See On Amazon Give your dog a safe place to travel in the back of the car with this back seat cover that not only protects the dog from its own impulse to run around a moving car, but also protects your car seat from whatever wet and smelly mischief your canine companion got into before getting in. It snaps in place firmly, also works in a hatchback, and is easy to wipe or hose off.

09 This seatbelt clip for your dog so everyone is safe Amazon Active Pets Dog Seatbelt $9 See On Amazon Buckle up your beloved pooch when you both get into the car and prevent all sorts of terrible, car-related outcomes from the dog leaping into your lap when you are trying to drive to even worse. This simple and easy-to-buckle dog seatbelt clips to the dog’s collar and into the seatbelt clip so it’s as easy to buckle as your own seatbelt.

10 A poop bag dispenser that’s easy to carry along Amazon Active Pets Dog Poop Bag Dispenser $11 See On Amazon Clip this bone-shaped poop bag dispenser to your belt loop or dog leash and you will never be caught without a poop bag when walking the dog. It holds a roll of 15 leakproof, heavy-duty, clearly labeled, lavender-scented bags and is easy to load with a fresh roll when that one runs out. The dispenser comes with four rolls for a total of 60 bags.

11 This backpack stuffed with sturdy rope toys Amazon AMZpets Rope Dog Toys (7-Piece Set) $23 See On Amazon You love your dog, right? And your dog loves toys? This bag full of dog toys, then, is a no-brainer. It has seven rope balls, pull toys, and rope tugging games in it and you can wear it so your dog knows where the toys are. “My puppy loves these!!” said one reviewer. “I barely got it out of the bag before she tore out of the house and was throwing it around the backyard. They feel very sturdy but also soft.”

12 A complete dog-training kit in a wearable belt bag Amazon AMZpets Dog Training Set (5-Piece Set) $9 See On Amazon This wearable collection of dog-training tools is everything you need to bring your pup to heel. There’s a clicker, which is a much-recommended tool for training, bells that help aid potty training, treats, and a dog whistle all in a compact belt bag that holds everything for training sessions. It also comes with a guide on how to train a puppy so you know how to put it all to proper use.

13 The potty time doorbell your dog can ring Amazon SadoTech Potty Training Door Bell $30 See On Amazon If you want to teach the dog not to bark or scratch at the door, you have to give them an alternative way to get your attention. Mount this wireless doorbell ringer at snout height and teach your pup how to use it. You won’t have to listen to barking, your dog won’t scratch the door, and everyone will be happy. Just stick the bell at your dog’s entry, choose an alarm sound you like, plug the receiver in where you will hear it, and enjoy how smart your furball is when they use it.

14 This mat that turns mealtime into a forensic adventure Amazon Paw 5 Snuffle Mat $34 See On Amazon Let your dog use that nose for the purpose it was intended by putting every meal — or even just a handful of treats — into this snuffle mat. In order to locate that snack, your pup will call on that incredible sense of smell, which is fun, slows eating, and gives a bored dog a fun task with a terrific reward. The long shag is like deep grass but you can throw it in the wash when it gets dirty.

15 The no-pull harness that looks sleek & feels good to your dog Amazon Embark Pets Dog Harness $30 See On Amazon This dog harness takes pressure off your dog’s trachea so that you can clip a leash to your pet without worrying about injury or discomfort. There is a clip in both front and back, it comes in four colors and four sizes, and it’s a great way to train your dog not to pull on the lead.

16 This easy-to-transport paw washer for dogs Amazon Dexas Portable Paw Washer $17 See On Amazon Dogs love to run in mud, swamps, sand, and all manner of other unpalatable ground coverings that you don’t want in your car or home. Port this puppy paw washer with you and you will never have to endure cleaning up a huge mess after those canine decisions. Fill it with water, dip the paws in, and let the soft interior brushes scrub those paws clean. Then just empty the water and get on with your day.

17 The travel water bottle with a bowl-lid all dogs can handle Amazon MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle $22 See On Amazon Some dogs can drink from water bottles. Others simply cannot master it. This dog water bottle enables all dogs to drink water that humans can carry in a bottle because the lid is a little bowl. Just press the button, pour water into that bowl, let the dog drink, and you have enabled mobile hydration. It’s easy to fill and wash and comes in two sizes and colors.

18 A fresh water fountain that encourages hydration Amazon Veken Pet Fountain $25 See On Amazon Dogs and cats love water that seems to come from a moving stream, and this pet water fountain manages to convince them that this water bowl is that. Fill it, turn it on, and the water movement will attract your pet to it and encourage water consumption. It holds three liters of water, has a viewing window so you know when to fill it, filters the water, and gets over 4,000 five-star reviews from pet owners.

19 An elevated pet bed that helps your pup catch the breeze Amazon Coolaroo Cooling Elevated Pet Bed $22 See On Amazon This elevated pet bed lifts your poor pooch up off the ground so that the air conditioning, ocean breeze, or whatever cooling air circulation is available keeps them cooler when they nap. It’s supportive without being a hard surface, too, so your dog will be more comfortable.

20 This nail grinder for safer puppy pedicures Amazon Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder $30 See On Amazon Trim your pup’s nails without worrying about cutting too deeply by using this nail grinder. It takes the edge off of sharp nails so they don’t scratch or tear up fabrics and trims them so they don’t bother your dog or damage the floor. Simply hold the nail briefly to the diamond drum grinder and it gently files back those nails. The speed is adjustable, it has three ports for nails of different sizes, is rechargeable, and comes in six colors.

21 The treat-dispensing ball to keep pup’s mind & mouth entertained Amazon Pet Zone Treat Ball $10 See On Amazon Fill this treat ball with pup’s favorite treats, toss it to them, and rest as the dog gets to work trying to get every tasty morsel out of there. It’s a great way to keep a pet occupied when you go out and is good for your dog’s mental acuity. You can also use it to slow feed a dog that tends to gobble too fast.

22 A licking mat that keeps even the most bath-averse dog busy Amazon KILIN Dog Lick Pad $12 See On Amazon If you want to distract a dog from getting a pedicure, bath, or from being bored, fill this lick pad with peanut butter or another tasty treat and let them lick it. Licking is calming for dogs and if you give them something really good to lick, it will help make them more relaxed and even prevent them from licking themselves, which can lead to problems.

23 The buoyant lifejacket for your water dog Amazon Outward Hound Dog Life Jacket $20 See On Amazon If your dog loves to go boating or to the beach but isn’t the best swimmer — or conditions aren’t safe for swimming — strap on this dog life jacket so the little puppins is water safe. It makes them float if they fall into the drink, is a bright color to make retrieving them easy, and has a rescue handle on the back so you can haul even a terrified dog out of the water without getting bitten.

24 This pet backpack so you can take your companion anywhere Amazon Texsens Pet Backpack Carrier $26 See On Amazon You know this backpack carrier is exactly what your dog wants. (And maybe the cat, too.) It’s a comfortable place to rest and yet be right near you at all times. You will do all the walking but you won’t be uncomfortable because the weight of carrying your pet is distributed evenly and easy to bear. Your pet will peek out from the comfort of the shaded interior, and there will be treats in all the pockets. Your bud will be so happy in there, they won’t even mind that the destination is the vet’s office.

25 A fancy car booster seat for small dogs Amazon SWIHELP Pet Car Booster Seat $19 See On Amazon Keep everyone in the car safe from a small, roaming puppy while giving your little dog a comfortable place to sit and sleep with this car booster seat for small pets. It clips to the headrest to hold it in place, has an interior leash so your dog can’t leap out, and provides a comforting and safe place for your little canine to ride shotgun.

26 A handheld shower attachment that makes dog baths easier Amazon Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush $25 See On Amazon Attach this clever shower attachment to your shower or hose, wear it on your hand, and get complete control over where the water goes when you give your dog a bath. There is a button on the palm of the dog bath brush so you can turn the water on and off with one hand, the water shoots out of the center, and soft, silicone, nubby fingers on the palm section help you get water under thick fur.

27 The classic Kong chew toy you can stuff with snacks for long-lasting fun Amazon Kong Dog Toy $8 See On Amazon When you want to leave a dog home yet prevent the destruction a bored or anxious dog can wreak on your unattended home, fill this Kong chew toy with that dog’s favorite snack and give it to them when you are walking out the door. It will keep that canine energy focused on getting every last lick out of it, stand up to the chewing energy of even the largest dog, and make your dog very happy and, eventually, tired. It comes in six sizes

28 This 2-pack of super absorbent, washable pee pads Amazon Pet Parents Washable Pee Pads (2-Pack) $19 See On Amazon If your dog is potty training, getting older, or you can’t always make it home to let them out in time, these washable pee pads are the solution to your woes. Line the bed of an older dog or set them in a corner and teach a younger dog that these are the emergency solution. Your house will thank you. When an accident — or an emergency — happens, just toss that mat in the wash and clean it up.

29 A plush & comfy dog bed you can throw in the wash Amazon Sycoodeal Plush Dog Bed $25 See On Amazon Line your dog’s kennel or sleeping area with this super plush dog bed so your little buddy has a comfortable place to sleep that’s not your couch. Your house will stay cleaner, your pet will be happier, and you will have an easy way to manage dog fur and muddy play outings. This cushy bed is both comfy and machine washable. It looks nice in the house, too.