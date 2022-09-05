The cheapest, most stylish home upgrades skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon

Making upgrades around your home doesn’t have to break the bank. Amazon is home to plenty of budget-friendly finds that have earned cult-status thanks to their versatility and trendiness. Check out the cheapest, most stylish home upgrades that are skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon.

Luxury living may feel far away, but a few cheap swaps can make a huge difference. I’ve included a heavyweight shower curtain and duvet set reminiscent of your favorite hotel linens, as well as a soap dispenser for the shower that feels expensive but isn’t. From the practical to the downright stylish, this list is packed with crowd-favorite home items that you’ll want to immediately add to your cart. And at these prices, you can do so guilt-free.

01 A mildew-resistant bamboo bath mat Amazon Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat $35 See On Amazon Keep your bathroom smelling fresh by avoiding common mold traps — using this bamboo bath mat is a smart swap that can help. Made from sustainable bamboo, it looks chic and dries quickly. The nonslip mat features rubber padding on the underside to prevent it from sliding around. It’s lightweight, durable, and a unique home decor choice that gives bathrooms an instant facelift.

02 This compact knife holder that replaces bulky blocks Amazon Signature Living Knife Drawer Organizer Insert $32 See On Amazon Replace your bulky knife block with this one that’s designed to go inside a drawer. The natural bamboo knife holder features 16 grooves to safely store knives without exposing the blades. The set also comes with a manual knife sharpener, which has its own designated spot inside the holder. The compact design saves space and actually protects your knives for years to come.

03 A beautiful bamboo box for storing tea Amazon Signature Living Bamboo Wooden Tea Box Storage Organizer $32 See On Amazon The simple things in life are often the ones that make the biggest impact and this wooden tea box is a prime example. The beautiful natural bamboo box has eight compartments to hold your favorite tea bags, as well as a drawer for additional storage. The entire box is customizable — you can remove and replace the dividers to create your own configuration.

04 The powerful toilet spray to keep unwanted odors at bay Amazon PiperWai Toilet Spray $20 See On Amazon This odor-eliminating toilet spray is made with chamomile, lemongrass, and frankincense essential oils and leaves a subtle, fresh scent. Spray this formula directly into the toilet bowl before and after you do your business and no one will ever know you were there. Considering the power of just one spritz, these 1-ounce bottles will last you a while.

05 This shaggy rug that cozies up any space Amazon Signature Loom Fluffy Shaggy Area Rug $35 See On Amazon This cozy area rug is ideal for a kid’s bedroom, family living room, or playroom because it’s easy to clean, soft, and under budget. It’s plush, thick, and fuzzy — and the soft, luxurious material comes in nine colors as well as six sizes. It has an antislip base that helps keep it in place (even on slippery floors). Plus, it can be vacuumed, spot-cleaned, hand-washed, or washed in the machine.

06 A clever water bottle storage solution Amazon ClearSpace Water Bottle Organizer $24 See On Amazon Water bottles can be a pain to store, that’s why reviewers love this transparent organizer. The two-tier design features half-moon inserts that perfectly cup your water bottles so they won’t roll around. These organizers fit in most cabinets to make the most of your kitchen space. “I don’t know about you, but my family collects a ton of reusable bottles and they’re all over the kitchen,” one reviewer wrote. “We used to have a designated spot in the kitchen but it looked messy and cluttered. Then I found this gem and we put it in the pantry on a shelf. Wow! Huge difference!”

07 These matching airtight food storage containers to create an Instagrammable pantry Amazon ClearSpace Airtight Food Storage Containers (14-Pack) $40 See On Amazon Avoid attracting bugs, critters, or mold by storing your food in these low-cost, airtight storage containers — that also look pretty in your pantry. This set of eight comes with several sizes of jars to accommodate all your favorite snacks and keep them fresh — from coffee beans to noodles or candy. Their BPA-free plastic design is shatter-proof and the set includes labels and a liquid chalk marker so you can more effectively organize your kitchen and keep your food fresher for longer.

08 A one-coat chalk paint to affordably refurbish outdated furniture Amazon Country Chic Chalk Style Paint $15 See On Amazon This chalk paint has earned more than 8,000 reviews and the title of #1 best-seller for furniture paint. The paint includes a built-in primer and top coat so you can paint almost any surface in one coat. Use it on wood, laminate, glass, metal, and even kids' toys. The chalky matte finish dries in 30 minutes and thanks to the self-leveling formula, your DIY projects will come to life in no time.

09 This customizable shower seal to help prevent leaks Amazon Aulett Home Frameless Shower Door Bottom Seal $20 See On Amazon More homeowners are discovering this budget-friendly shower seal that protects your home and gives you peace of mind. The $20 door seal strip is made of vinyl and creates a barrier between your glass shower door and the floor. You can trim it to your stall’s exact size to keep water and moisture inside the shower. You’ll forget it’s there and won’t have to worry about leaks.

10 These nonslip furniture grippers that help protect hard floors Amazon SlipToGrip Non Slip Furniture Gripper Pads (8-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Hardwood floors can be expensive to maintain, but you can use tools like these nonslip furniture pads to preserve them. These felt core pads come in multiple pre-scored sizes, but can be cut to your exact dimensions. Adhere them to the bottoms of your couch legs, chair legs, and beds so that furniture slides easily when they inevitably get bumped or moved. They’re made with antislip rubber that grips the floor and furniture without any glue or nails.

11 The velvet hangers that upgrade your closet Amazon Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) $24 See On Amazon These thin nonslip hangers with more than 50,000 reviews give you the look of a high-end closet system, and each one is covered in velvet to help keep your clothes in place. They each feature a tie bar for accessories and notches on both sides to help prevent spaghetti straps from sliding off. The hooks swivel 360 degrees around and they come in packs of 30, 50 (shown here), or 100.

12 A stainless steel set of matching bowls in 6 different sizes Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 6) $31 See On Amazon These stainless steel mixing bowls are a step up from your old plastic ones. This set of six nests inside one another and includes airtight lids. They feature an easy-grip edge and are versatile enough for all kinds of baking or cooking — or even storing leftovers. This under-$35 set has earned more than 38,000 reviews and the brushed-metal bowls come in .75, 1.5, 3, 4, 5, and 8 quarts so you can use them for every one of your cooking needs.

13 A trio of cutting boards made with durable plastic Amazon HOMWE Kitchen Cutting Board (Set of 3) $18 See On Amazon It’s probably time to update your cutting boards and this set is under $20. The non-porous boards are made of plastic and come in three sizes. They’re ideal for chopping veggies, meat or fish and unlike wood, they won’t splinter over time. The durable boards are dishwasher-safe and feature a grooved design that catches juices, making post-dinner clean-up a breeze.

14 This hotel-inspired duvet set in 12 colors Amazon HC COLLECTION Queen Duvet Cover Set $18 See On Amazon Spend every night in your very own hotel suite by transforming your bed at home with this duvet cover set. The hotel-inspired collection features a 1500 thread count and a zipper closure and comes with two matching pillow shams. The ultra-soft material will whisk you away to dreamland, while the stunning, modern design will transform your bedroom in a snap. Choose from queen or king sizes and 12 colors.

15 The most reliable manual wine opener Amazon Hicoup Wine Opener $11 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a reliable wine opener, this one is approved by bartenders and sommeliers. The manual design features a stainless steel corkscrew wine opener that works in just five twists. The double-hinged fulcrum provides extra stability. It includes a built-in, serrated edge foil cutter that’s a crucial first step to enjoying your glass of vino.

16 These versatile silicone spatulas Amazon M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Spatula (4 Pieces) $12 See On Amazon Odds are, it’s time to upgrade your kitchen utensils. This four-piece set of spatulas is a great place to start. The lightweight yet durable silicone construction of these spatulas is a win and their unique shapes and size make them undeniably versatile. The set includes a large spatula, a small spatula, a spoon spatula, and a jar spatula. These utensils are heat-resistant up to 540 degrees Fahrenheit and boast more than 19,000 reviews.

17 An elegant glass pitcher that will wow guests Amazon Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher $22 See On Amazon Before your, next get-together, order this glass pitcher to wow your guests. The elegant, thick glass pitcher features a large handle, a built-in pouring spout, and a wide mouth for adding ice or fruit garnishes. Not to mention, it has a leak-proof lid. It holds 68 ounces of your favorite fruit-infused water, lemonade, tea, or milk. The modern square design is a statement piece at any dinner table.

18 A $15 hanging organizer that expands your closet possibilities Amazon Zober 5-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer $15 See On Amazon Your stuff has to go somewhere, but are you really utilizing your space well? This five-shelf hanging organizer hooks onto your closet rod and seamlessly blends in with your closet. Use it for shoes, jeans, or accessories like scarves and belts. It offers additional closet space for less than $20.

19 The stainless steel cocktail set that elevates your bar Amazon FineDine Cocktail Shaker Set Bartender Kit (14 Pieces) $29 See On Amazon Why pay $14 for a cocktail at the bar when you can make your favorites at home with this simple and affordable bartender kit? The highly rated bar kit comes with a cocktail shaker, bottle opener, muddler, two pourers, and more, along with a velvet bag to store everything in. The set, which has earned more than 5,000 reviews, even includes a helpful recipe book for whipping up those drinks in style.

20 A sleek decanter & whiskey glass set for your bar cart Amazon Paksh Novelty Italian Crafted Glass Decanter & Whisky Glasses Set (7 Pieces) $29 See On Amazon Upgrade your shot glass collection to something a lot more elegant like this seven-piece whiskey decanter and glasses set that looks expensive but is surprisingly affordable. The set includes a crystal decanter and six whiskey glasses that are refined and retro-inspired with classic diamond cuts that catch the light. Keep it on a bar cart for an elevated look that won’t cost too much.

21 This shower filter to help purify your water Amazon AquaBliss High Output Revitalizing Shower Filter $36 See On Amazon A rejuvenating shower at home doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. This shower filter is easy to install behind your handheld, fixed, or rain shower head. It removes hard chemicals like chlorine that might be causing itching skin, dandruff, or brittle nails and hair. Its multi-level filtration system removes sediments and neutralizes odors while infusing beneficial minerals back into your hair, skin, and nails.

22 An adhesive lighting option like these Hollywood vanity lights Amazon Chende LED Vanity Mirror Lights $23 See On Amazon If you’re looking for additional lighting in your bathroom, but don’t want to spend the money on custom lighting, try this: a smart stick-on vanity light solution. It comes with 10 large daylight bulbs that you can stick around your mirror to feel like a star in your green room. The string of lights measures just over 11 feet and plugs into the wall.

23 A sleek wall dispenser that replaces bulky shampoo bottles Amazon HotelSpaWave Shower Soap Dispenser System $10 See On Amazon Keep your shower clean by using one of these soap dispensers. Bid farewell to bulky bottles or annoying suction cup shower caddies because this sleek design solves all your issues. This soap dispenser attaches to the wall without tools using the included adhesive shower bracket. Easily refill the dispenser by lifting the lid. It won’t clog and easily dispenses shampoo, conditioner, lotion, liquid dish soap, and more.

24 This corner-tiered shelf that utilizes more counter space Amazon Bambusi Premium Bamboo Kitchen Corner Shelf $20 See On Amazon ​​Your kitchen might benefit from some decluttering, too. Use this bamboo corner shelf to organize pantry goods or leave it on your counter to hold fruit or bread. The shelf is easy to assemble and weighs less than 2 pounds. It has three tiers of shelves, with sturdy wooden slats on the base of each shelf.

25 A set of LED puck lights for additional lighting without the cost Amazon STAR-SPANGLED Mini Night Touch Light LED Puck Lights (5-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Poor lighting may be hurting the vibe in your house. But no need to splurge on custom lights: these battery-powered push lights are Amazon best-sellers. They are easy to use and install in your home and they instantly upgrade your lighting without spending a fortune. This five-pack is available in warm white or cool white lighting, with different finishes as well. Stick them anywhere with their strong adhesive backs.

26 These easy-to-clean mats that protect fridge shelves Amazon AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These shelf mats make cleaning a breeze. Just place the mats on refrigerator shelves to help keep your fruits and veggies last longer, as well as provide a barrier between your fridge and any spills. They’re easy to remove and can be wiped down — which is so much easier than taking a shelf out to clean.

27 The lovely floral placemats to spruce up your dinner table Amazon Maison d' Hermine Placemats (Set of 4) $24 See On Amazon Hosting a gathering or looking for a fun way to dress up your dinner table? Try these adorable floral placements. The set of four is made of 100% cotton and features colorful, water-colored wildflowers. It can be machine washed in warm water with like colors to keep them in great shape. Choose from 42 different colors and patterns.

28 These super-absorbent hand towels that add a decorative element to kitchens Amazon Zeppoli Kitchen Towels (12-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Towels in the kitchen are often on display so you want them to look nice, while also being practical and able to handle big messes. These 100% cotton dobby weave towels are remarkably absorbent and shockingly lint-free. The classic design looks nice hanging on a towel hook or over the oven. This set of 12 includes six towels with a white and black windowpane pattern and six solid gray towels. It’s soft and gentle on delicate pots and pans, but tough on spills.

29 The magnetic curtain tiebacks to let sunlight into your space Amazon Hion Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Don’t just push your curtains open, tie them back with these magnetic curtain holders that keep them in place and add a charming accent. Not only are they easy to use, but they’re also decorative with a modern spindle-shaped clasp and rope tie that’s stylish. They come in a pack of six for an affordable price and you can choose from seven colors and a number of different styles.

30 An adjustable plant stand to add height and interest to rooms Amazon MUDEELA Adjustable Plant Stand $18 See On Amazon Reviewers can’t get enough of this adjustable plant stand that’s designed to accommodate plants and pots between 8 and 12 inches. The bamboo stand expands by loosening the base’s screw. The mid-century modern design is classic and provides an easy way to upgrade your plant display. You can even flip the stand upside down if you want the pot to sit further off the ground.

31 A classic waffle-pattern shower curtain that’s an affordable bathroom upgrade Amazon AmazerBath Waffle Shower Curtain $17 See On Amazon It’s hard to find shower curtains that feel luxurious but are also easy to clean. This white waffle pattern curtain offers the elegance of a hotel or spa bathroom, yet the curtain can easily be thrown into the washing machine. It’s soft and weighty to stay put while you shower, keeping all that steam in. It features 12 rust-resistant grommets that provide an extra element of extravagance without the price.

32 These faux marble coasters that are fancy and functional Amazon LIFVER Drink Coasters with Holder (Set of 6) $13 See On Amazon Coasters save your wood furniture from annoying water rings, but I’ve found the more beautiful the coaster, the more likely your guest are to use them. This set of six faux marble coasters is elegant and eye-catching without losing their utility. The set is made of ceramic and comes with a convenient holder to store the artsy coaster in when they’re not in use. This set has earned nearly 10,000 reviews and was named Amazon's #1 best-seller in “bar coasters.”

33 A decorative storage option to hide toys and blankets Amazon Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket $25 See On Amazon Store toys, dirty laundry, or linens in this woven basket and instantly make your home feel more put together with minimal effort. You’ll wonder how you ever lived without this cute home accessory that is actually really practical. It’s made from durable jute and features two handles so you can carry it around the house. Choose from the natural brown color or white; either one comes with a decorative beaded tassel.

34 This trusty set of pillow inserts that allows you to swap out different covers Amazon Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert (Pack of 4) $25 See On Amazon It’s much more economic to purchase different pillow covers for each season and just keep the same trusty inserts and these budget-friendly set of pillow inserts are the home decor purchase you need. Not only are these 18-by-18-inch pillows soft and fluffy, with more than 65,000 reviews, but they will last you years. This set comes with four durable pillows made with a fiber filling that holds their shape year after year.

35 A slim cart with three tiers that opens up storage options Amazon Flowmist 3 Tier Slim Storage Cart $24 See On Amazon This rolling cart is just slim enough to fit in those seemingly useless spaces like between your washer and dryer or between the toilet and your vanity. Now you can utilize that wasted space for more useful storage. This affordable cart has three tiers, removable hooks, and is on wheels that make it easy to move around.

36 The apothecary jars for your bathroom essentials Amazon Tbestmax Apothecary Jars (Set of 3) $16 See On Amazon Upgrade your bathroom storage with this set of three apothecary jars. The variety of sizes is ideal for cotton balls, cotton swabs, hair ties, and more. The plastic containers are transparent so you can see what’s inside and they have classic lids that easily lift off. These look world’s better on your bathroom shelf than the branded boxes your bathroom essentials come in.

37 This raised tray that drains water from soap and sponges Amazon Anwenk Wooden Soap Dish $7 See On Amazon Tired of slimy soap or sponges that mold quickly? This rectangular tray is designed to solve those problems. It features curved slats that allow water to drain from the sponge or soap. The lifted design keeps air flowing, which makes it hard for mold and mildew to grow. The tray is made from soft pinewood and finished with a non-toxic protectant that seals the rustic design. At just $7 you can order a few: one for your bathroom, one for your kitchen sink, and one for the guest bath.

38 A tiered shoe storage shelf to prevent clutter by the front door Amazon Whitmor Wood Household Shelves $16 See On Amazon This two-tier shelf is affordable and versatile enough to use in your closet, entryway, living space, or kitchen. The natural wood can be stained or painted to match your space so it’s stylish as well as functional. The slatted design of the tiers is perfect for shoes that need to properly dry or plants that may leak water every once in a while. This shelf has earned more than 12,000 reviews. One reviewer noted, “This shelf is large enough without overwhelming the space, my teapot fits on top, my pretty ceramic bowls fit on the shelf, and there is room for wine bottles and my cheese cutting board on the bottom.”

39 This collapsible dish rack you can use and then store to free up space Amazon Bambusi Collapsible Dish Drying Rack $18 See On Amazon For those few dishes that need to be hand-washed or those evenings when the dishwasher fills up too quickly, you’ll appreciate having this collapsible dish drying rack on hand. The two-tier design allows plates, cups, and bowls to dry quickly while protecting them from cracks or scratches. When you’re not using it, just fold it up and store it flat under your sink.