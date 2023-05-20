The most genius problem-solving products with near-perfect Amazon reviews

If you’re trying to find innovative solutions to everyday problems, thousands of items and devices are out there, all claiming to be the answer. Unfortunately, it can be hard to separate the truly genius products from the rest — and that’s where customer reviews on Amazon come in handy. When it comes to buying a tried-and-trusted product, online reviews are the new word-of-mouth. With the help of honest feedback, you can uncover the most brilliant problem-solving products that have garnered near-perfect ratings.

From gadgets that organize your home to gizmos that help in the kitchen, I’ve put together a list of products that have earned their reputation as problem-solving champions. Scroll on to discover a range of innovative solutions that will make your life easier.

01 This paint that touches up dings & scratches in your furniture Amazon Country Chic Chalk Style Paint $29 See on Amazon If your favorite furniture shows wear and tear, make it good as new with this all-in-one decor paint. With a built-in primer and top coat, it's designed to tackle any surface, from wood to laminate and glass to metal. Its self-leveling properties ensure a flawless finish, while the 50 blendable color options offer endless creativity. You can achieve a stunning chalky matte finish that dries quickly and allows for easy distressing if desired.

02 A rechargeable lantern that provides light in emergencies Amazon Kizen Solar Powered LED Camping Lantern $16 See on Amazon The concept of a solar-powered flashlight used to be a punchline, but this compact and lightweight solar-powered lantern is no joke. It collapses to the size of a hockey puck, making it easy to store in any bag or emergency kit and can provide up to 10 hours of bright LED light, and with three light modes, it serves as a beacon, a campsite light, or an emergency candle alternative. It even doubles as a portable power bank to charge your phone.

03 These paint pens that take the mess & hassle out of touchups Amazon Slobproof Fillable Brush Pens (5-Pack) $30 See on Amazon Say goodbye to messy touchups with these paint pens. This complete kit includes five refillable paint pens and syringes for easy filling with your choice of latex paint. They keep your paint fresh for years, so there’s no need to haul out the messy paint sticks and brushes every time you find a new ding or scratch in your trim. Instead, the small brush tops and twist-action paint control allow you to achieve professional-quality touchups in even the hardest-to-reach spaces.

04 The strip lights that help prevent eye strain Amazon Power Practical LED Strip Lights $30 See on Amazon Say goodbye to eye strain and headaches caused by the contrast between a bright screen and dark surroundings; upgrade your TV viewing experience with these USB light strips. They’re easy to install and perfectly customize your mood lighting with 15 LED color options, 10 brightness levels, and three fade modes. Enjoy richer colors and greater contrast in your favorite shows alongside vibrant ambient lighting.

05 A rechargeable book light for late-night reading sessions Amazon Glocusent USB Rechargeable Book Light $13 See on Amazon Perfect for any bookworm, experience the joy of a well-lit page with this reliable and compact rechargeable book light. With five adjustable brightness levels and three color modes, you can customize the light to suit your needs, protect your eyes, and read at night without disturbing others. The flexible design allows for easy adjustment and portability, so it’s perfect for travel. With a long-lasting battery and lightweight construction, it’s both practical and convenient.

06 This light bar for illuminating dark corners Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Light Bar $13 See on Amazon With its super bright 75 lumens and warm white glow, this battery-operated wireless LED light bar is perfect for under-cabinet, kitchen, and closet lighting. It has a wireless remote that allows for convenient control, dimming options, and even an auto-off timer. With a run time of over 100 hours, this light is long-lasting and efficient. It’s simple to install and runs off three AA batteries.

07 These felt pads that protect floors from furniture scratches Amazon iPrimio Felt Furniture Pads Protectors $12 See on Amazon Protect your wooden, laminate, and tile floors from scratches any time someone moves a chair with these heavy-duty felt pads. They can be easily fastened to the bottom of table legs, couches, counters, and more with their sticky self-adhesive side. Each pack comes with eight pieces of felt that can be cut to whatever size you need, and the reinforced fibers also dampen sound.

08 A pen that rejuvenates grubby grout Amazon Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen $9 See on Amazon When scrubbing in between bathroom tile won't do the job, you can get that fresh and clean look with the grout pen, which effortlessly paints and recolors your grout. With its long-lasting ink, this pen can cover up to 150 feet of thin grout, making it ideal for both minor touch-ups and large DIY projects in your bathroom and kitchen. The water-based formula is non-toxic and costs less than $10.

09 This heavy-duty case for better battery organization Amazon The Battery Organizer and Tester $20 See on Amazon Never scrounge through junk drawer clutter to find the right battery again. This battery organizer keeps your batteries neat, organized, and easily accessible. With a capacity to store up to 93 batteries in various sizes, including AA, AAA, 9-volt, C, D, and flat batteries, it's perfect for any household. The transparent lid allows for quick visual identification of the batteries you have and need to replenish, and it can be conveniently stored in a drawer or mounted on the wall. The best part? It includes a tester so you can find out asap if your battery still works.

10 These granite whiskey stones that keep drinks from becoming diluted Amazon Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones (Set of 6) $16 See on Amazon Say goodbye to watered-down drinks; these premium whiskey stones will chill your beverage without diluting it. Made from high-quality materials, the set includes six cube-shaped natural granite stones and a wooden tray for easy storage and freezing. Whether purchased as a thoughtful gift or as a stylish addition to your barware collection, these whiskey stones are a must-have for cocktail connoisseurs.

11 A party-ready beverage dispenser that shouldn’t leak Amazon Estilo Glass Drink Dispenser $20 See on Amazon Experience mess-free drink dispensing with this gorgeous mason jar beverage dispenser. Featuring a convenient spigot, you can effortlessly pour liquids without lifting the pitcher, eliminating spills and cleanup hassles. Made from durable glass, this dispenser can hold up to one gallon, making it perfect for serving iced tea or any beverage at parties and gatherings. Refilling and cleaning it is a breeze thanks to its wide-mouth design and easy-to-use lid.

12 This carpet tape that keeps your rugs & mats in place Amazon iPrimio Mighty Indoor Rug Tape $14 See on Amazon Rugs that curl up can make rooms look messy. Thanks to its strong adhesive powers, this carpet tape grips to the underside of rugs and hard floors or carpet, providing a secure hold and keeping edges firmly in place. The two-way tape won’t cause damage to floors and comes in two sizes.

13 These smart light bulbs that respond to voice commands Amazon Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $18 See on Amazon It’s time to turn out the light, but you’re already snug in bed. If you had these smart light bulbs, it wouldn’t be an issue, because you’d enjoy hands-free control with Alexa or Google Assistant. With a powerful 810 lumens and a lifespan of 20,000 hours, they have an energy-saving design and offer long-lasting brilliance. Choose from 16 million colors to match your mood.

14 An infuser water bottle that makes your water more fruity & refreshing Amazon LeafLife Infuser Water Bottle $17 See on Amazon Brew your favorite hot and cold drinks anywhere with this loose-leaf tea steeper that features a bonus tea infuser and strainer. This durable stainless steel tumbler is double-walled, holding 12 ounces of your beverage, and keeps drinks hot for 12 hours or cold for 24 hours. Made from 100% organic bamboo, each leak-proof tumbler has a unique grain pattern and boasts its own personality.

15 This collapsible popcorn popper that won’t burn your fingers Amazon The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper $15 See on Amazon This microwave popcorn maker has a lid and built-in handles, and it ensures even heating and up to 15 cups of delicious popcorn with minimal unpopped kernels. It’s made from heat-resistant silicone (props for no more burning your fingers on hot popcorn bags), is dishwasher-safe, plus it’s collapsible for easy storage. Choose from 20 fun colors.

16 These food covers that keep pests from ruining your BBQ Amazon PicniKing Mesh Food Tents (5-Pack) $35 See on Amazon Experience guaranteed bug protection at your next outdoor gathering with these pop-up food covers. A double-layered flap design keeps ants out, and sturdy rods and clips ensure durability and longevity. Cleaning them is a breeze, requiring just a little dish soap and water. This five-pack includes an extra-large net, four standard-size food nets, and a very convenient carrying bag.

17 This bidet that lowers your toilet paper bill Amazon Greenco Slim Bidet Attachment $39 See on Amazon Does your current toilet situation “bum” you out? Upgrade your bathroom experience with this slim bidet attachment. Made of durable, high-quality plastic, it won’t rust, and installation is a breeze with included accessories and easy-to-follow instructions. Adjust the water temperature and pressure for your optimal cleansing experience. This eco-friendly bidet saves money on toilet paper and is also perfect for homes with septic tanks.

18 A pet hair remover that takes the fur out of your furniture Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $30 See on Amazon Say goodbye to stubborn pet hair with a product that is hailed by many reviewers as the world's best pet hair remover. This innovative roller effortlessly picks up embedded cat and dog hairs from sofas, beds, carpets, and more. Unlike sticky tapes and other pesky one-time-use products, this pick is reusable and doesn't require a power source. Over 100,000 reviewers have given it five stars.

19 An exfoliator that helps prevent razor bumps Amazon Dylonic Exfoliating Brush $8 See on Amazon Razor bumps and ingrown hairs can be itchy or painful and uncomfortable. This silicone exfoliating body scrubber serves as an effective post-shave and pre-shave tool. Not only does it treat ingrown hairs and razor bumps, but it also doubles as a gentle exfoliator, revealing silky smooth skin. With its ergonomic grip, this palm-size brush is easy to hold in slippery conditions.

20 These motion-activated lights to help prevent fumbling in the dark Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Motion Sensor Lights (3-Pack) $24 See on Amazon No more stubbing your toes when you get up for a midnight snack with these puck lights. They automatically turn on when they detect movement within a 10-foot range, ensuring you have light exactly when you need it. With a cable-free design, installation is a breeze using screws or adhesive tape included in the package. Plus, they are weather-resistant, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor areas.

21 A pack of pimple-healing patches to stop you from picking at blemishes Amazon Dots for Spots Pimple Patches $15 See on Amazon Achieve blemish-free skin with these hydrocolloid patches. They are ultra-thin and translucent, making them invisible day and night. Not only do they protect your skin from picking and touching, but they also help minimize redness and create the perfect environment for your blemishes to heal faster. They’re vegan, free from harsh ingredients, and suitable for all skin types.

22 This mug warmer that keeps your drinks at the perfect temperature Amazon VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer $26 See on Amazon Prevent your hot beverages from getting cold with this coffee warmer. It has three adjustable temperature settings, so you can easily control the warmth of your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. The smart safety feature ensures automatic shut-off after four hours of continuous use, and the splash-proof heating plate fits most standard mugs. It's easy to clean, portable, and comes in five colors.

23 A bottle organizer that maximizes storage space Amazon YouCopia Water Bottle Organizer $25 See on Amazon No more cluttered shelves and clanking avalanches of canteens: Maximize your cabinet space and stay organized with this adjustable bottle organizer. It fits all sizes of bottles, including travel mugs and sports bottles. The nonslip feet and grooved shelving prevent slips and keep everything in place, while its durable steel wires and sturdy shelves can hold up to 15 pounds.

24 An adorable deodorizer mushroom that absorbs unwanted fridge smells Amazon OTOTO Fun Guy Fridge Deodorizer $15 See on Amazon Banish unpleasant odors in your fridge with this quirky and fun fridge deodorizer. Simply fill the mushroom-shaped deodorizer with baking soda, place it in the egg section of your fridge, and let it work its magic absorbing odors from foods like fish, meat, and dairy. It has a high 4.6-star rating.

25 A mounted toothbrush holder that clears counter space in your bathroom Amazon iHave Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder $17 See on Amazon Keep your vanity uncluttered with this space-saving and convenient bathroom organizer. With its large capacity, it neatly holds up to six toothbrushes, with room for toothpaste, combs, razors, and other bathroom essentials. The wall-mounted holder comes with three colorful mouthwash cups for easy identification and installation is a breeze with the adhesive strip.

26 This rainfall showerhead that conserves water Amazon WaterPoint Rainfall Shower Head $27 See on Amazon Conserve water while simultaneously treating yourself to an upgraded shower experience with this rainfall shower head. Its genius air intake system injects tiny bubbles into the water stream, creating higher pressure using less water. This universal shower head is easy to install without tools and its silicone nozzles can be easily cleaned; plus, you can adjust the angle effortlessly with the brass swivel ball and enjoy a luxurious shower every time.

27 A kitchen sink splash guard to maintain dry counters Amazon OXO Kitchen Sink Splash Guard $10 See on Amazon Unlike fabric splash guards, this 100% silicone kitchen faucet splash guard won’t absorb water, so you don’t have to worry about it getting moldy or musty. It’s soft, durable, and easy to clean, and can be used as a drying mat, sponge holder, dish soap tray, or organizer for your kitchen or bathroom. It catches splashed water and drains it back to your sink, keeping your countertop dry and tidy.

28 These sheets that extend the life of your produce Amazon THE FRESHGLOW CO FRESHPAPER (2-Pack) $20 See on Amazon If you’re tired of fresh produce turning bad before you get a chance to use it, you need to try these produce saver sheets. These BPA-free sheets are infused with organic botanicals that naturally extend the freshness of your fruits and vegetables and each two-pack bundle contains 16 reusable sheets, so you'll save money by reducing food spoilage and making fewer trips to the store.

29 A set of blackout curtains for insulation & total darkness Amazon NICETOWN Blackout Window Curtain Panels $22 See on Amazon When it comes to getting good sleep, blackout curtains are a real game-changer. Experience the joy of true blackout effects with these heavyweight blackout-lined curtain panels. They come in over 30 colors and have a sewn-in black liner backing that keeps out sunlight while also reducing noise and providing a quiet environment for your undisturbed slumbering.

30 These tablets that deep-clean your washing machine & banish unwanted odors Amazon Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets (6-Pack) $12 See on Amazon If your “freshly-washed” clothes smell a little musty, you may want to give your washing machine a deep clean with these washing machine cleaning tablets. Not only are they recommended by all the top brands of washing machine manufacturers, but they also have over 150,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, so you know the crowd has spoken. This cleaner works with top and front load washers and cleans deep inside various components. The time-release tablets dissolve slowly throughout the wash cycle, and they can be used once a month for maintenance.

31 This weatherstripping that blocks drafts & dust Amazon CIKKIO Weatherstrip $17 See on Amazon Whether your door or windows require windproofing, weatherproofing, or soundproofing, this weather stripping has you covered. It features a strong adhesive that makes it easy to install, and it works on everything from glass doors to windows, sliding doors, wooden doors, cabinets, and more. It can be easily customized and cut to size with scissors.

32 A meat thermometer to ensure your meals are never undercooked Amazon Kizen Meat Thermometer… $20 See on Amazon You’ll “meat” your temperature goals every time if you cook with this meat thermometer. It provides quick temperature readings in just three seconds, and it’s waterproof, so it’s easy to clean under running water. The large LCD screen with a blue backlight allows for clear and convenient temperature readings, and it even has a built-in bottle opener for added versatility.

33 These watering stakes for hydrated plants without the maintenance Amazon FAMILy Plant Watering Stakes (10-Pack) $21 See on Amazon True story: if it weren’t for these fantastic plant-watering stakes, all my potted plants would have wilted long ago. Made of high-quality terracotta, they can effectively water your plants for up to a week. Simply bury the watering stake in the soil next to your plant, insert a long-necked bottle filled with water, and let it work its magic through osmosis. It's an environmentally friendly and efficient method to keep your plants hydrated, especially when you're away on vacation.

34 A pack of sound-absorbing wall tiles to reduce unwanted noise Amazon Xin&Log Soundproofing Wall Tiles (48-Pack) $34 See on Amazon If the neighbors don’t appreciate when you rock out, don’t let it stop you. Get these soundproofing wall tiles. Made of high-quality acoustic foam, the sound-absorbing sponge reduces excess reverberations, enhancing vocal clarity and room acoustics. Their wavy triangle shape minimizes sound dispersion, making them ideal for vocal booths, control rooms, and studios. They come in a pack of 48 tiles and are easy to install.

35 An alarm that notifies you at the first sign of water leaks Amazon THE BASEMENT WATCHDOG Model Water Alarm $13 See on Amazon This water alarm is a small investment that provides significant protection against water damage and potentially costly repairs. It is capable of detecting even the smallest amount of water and features a loud 110-decibel alarm that can be heard throughout the house — so you can stop small leaks before they turn into big problems. The alarm boasts a high 4.7-star rating.

36 These markers that color in scuffs & scratches in furniture Amazon Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) $10 See on Amazon Make old furniture good as new. This furniture repair kit is a convenient solution for fixing scuffed furniture. It includes six color markers, six paper-wrapped wax sticks, and a wax stick sharpener. With a comprehensive kit of colors that include maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black, you can easily cover up scratches and restore your furniture's appearance.

37 A dryer cleaning kit that saves you money & keeps your home safer Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $29 See on Amazon Dryer lint isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s a fire hazard. With a high-quality synthetic brush head and flexible rods that extend up to 40 feet, this dryer vent cleaning kit ensures professional results. Whether used with or without a power drill, this kit effectively removes lint and dust build-up, improving dryer performance and reducing fire risks. Save money and prevent potential hazards by cleaning your dryer vents yourself.

38 This quiet dehumidifier that removes moisture from small rooms Amazon SEAVON Electric Dehumidifiers $37 See on Amazon Fight muggy humidity with this compact dehumidifier that boasts a 16-ounce capacity tank and is perfect for rooms up to 156 square feet. It can extract up to 9 ounces of moisture from the air per day and has an ultra-quiet operation, with a convenient auto shut-off function. No more feeling like you're breathing air through a straw — create a more comfortable environment with this affordable pick.

39 These sealing strips that weather-proof your garage Amazon Papillon Universal Garage Door Bottom Threshold Seal Strip $27 See on Amazon Upgrade your garage with these easy-to-install garage door threshold seals. Made with durable rubber that can be trimmed to size, they keep out water, rain, snow, and leaves, helping to maintain a clean and dry interior. These seals provide long-lasting protection from the elements and will not crack, dry out, or break. They come in four sizes and two colors: black and gray.

40 An ironing mat that allows you to ditch bulky ironing boards Amazon WLLIFE Ironing Mat $12 See on Amazon Never struggle to set up bulky, creaking ironing boards again: the double-layer cotton padding of this portable ironing mat provides superior heat resistance, ensures smooth ironing without leaving imprints on clothing, and can be used on almost any flat surface. A silicone iron rest pad is also included to offer heat dissipation and protection for any surface you rest your iron on.

41 These barbed drain clog removers that save you money on plumbers Amazon Vastar Drain Clog Remover (4-Pack) $6 See on Amazon If you think clear drains are a pipe dream, you’re wrong: unclog with ease using this four-pack of drain clog removers. The flexible barbed wand effortlessly grabs and removes hair, food, and other obstructions, while the snake-shaped design allows for easy maneuverability. This cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to chemical cleaners is backed by more than 42,000 reviews — and it will save you a ton of money on plumbers.

42 A duster that cleans all those hard-to-reach places Amazon Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster $11 See on Amazon Clean hard-to-reach places without the need to stand precariously on ladders or chairs with this reliable duster. With its extendable pole, reaching high ceilings and ceiling fans is a breeze. The large microfiber head is shaped to slide over a fan blade, and effectively traps dust and allergens, providing a convenient and eco-friendly cleaning solution. The duster is detachable, washable, and gentle enough to use on a variety of surfaces.

43 An extendable squeegee for cleaning high windows Amazon Lomida Professional Window Squeegee Cleaner $25 See on Amazon No more smudgy, dirty windows — this versatile window cleaning set includes a bendable head squeegee and microfiber cloths, ensuring quick and spotless window cleaning. With a lightweight and extendable aluminum pole, reaching high windows is effortless and safe. In addition, the super-absorbent cloth effortlessly removes excess water, leaving your windows clean, dry, and streak-free.

44 A mirror that won’t fog up in the shower Amazon HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror $20 See on Amazon Save time and eliminate the hassle of cleaning up snippets of hair when you shave or groom in the shower with this fogless shower mirror. The anti-fog coating ensures a crystal-clear reflection, even in the steamiest showers. Installing it is as simple as securing its powerful suction cup to any shower surface — plus, the built-in hook keeps your razor within reach and helps it dry faster. This mirror is compact, portable, and serves as the perfect grooming companion wherever you go.