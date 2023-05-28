The most popular things on Amazon that people are buying to save money

Whether you’re saving up for something or are just trying to cut back on your spending, Amazon has a bunch of easy ways to save money by making small swaps in your day-to-day routine. There are accessories that can help you cut back on how much you order takeout, items designed to give extra life to the stuff you already have, and reusable things that’ll reduce the number of single-use products in your home.

To help cushion your savings, scroll on for this list of popular products on Amazon that reviewers swear by to save some dough.

01 A set of wool dryer balls to replace your dryer sheets Amazon Simple Natural Wool Dryer Balls $24 See On Amazon Swap your dryer sheets for these wool dryer balls that’ll soften your clothes while speeding up dry time. They’re made of 100% natural wool, don’t contain any chemical softeners or fragrances, and can last for years before needing to be replaced, according to reviewers. Plus, you can even add a few drops of your favorite essential oil for a lightly scented load. One reviewer wrote: “Best purchase I ever made! I never have a problem with static cling when I take my clothes out of the dryer. Plus I’m saving money NOT buy dryer sheets!” — Tracy Kirkpatrick

02 These reusable K-cup pods you can use with your own coffee Amazon K&J Reusable K Cups (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Single-use coffee pods can really add up when you use them every day, but these reusable K-cups can be filled with whichever coffee you like and reused for a fraction of the cost. The pods are compatible with most single-serving machines, including Keurig, Breville, Mr. Coffee, and Cuisinart, and are easy to rinse out and air dry after use. Choose from two colors. One reviewer wrote: “We are big coffee drinkers. Far too expensive to keep up w buying pods. Trust me, you'll save money.” — Amazon customer

03 A set of dishwasher-safe silicone straws Amazon Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (Set Of 10) $11 See On Amazon Instead of throwing your straws away after each use, consider these soft silicone straws that can be washed and used over and over again. The 10 colorful straws can be cleaned in the dishwasher or hand-washed with the included brush, have a slight bend in the top for comfortable drinking, and are large enough to accommodate tumblers up to 40 ounces. One reviewer wrote: “I’ve been wanting to try reusable straws for a while, both to help the environment and to save money in the long run. I really like that these are dishwasher safe and that they also come with a brush to clean them if you're hand-washing. They certainly feel different than a disposable plastic straw, but that's to be expected. So far they've held up really well to being used and run through the dishwasher.” — angeledyam

04 These ice packs to keep your lunch cold Amazon Cooler Shock Reusable Ice Packs (5-Pack) $29.99 See On Amazon If you’re trying to cut back on how much you spend eating out, consider packing your lunch with these reusable ice packs to keep it nice and chilled without a fridge. Each one will stay cold for up to 48 hours, is the perfect size to fit in a lunch bag, and can be reused indefinitely. One reviewer wrote: “I purchased these on whim in 2019 as i was trying to save money at work and bring my own lunch. I didn't think I needed 5 but they all came in handy when my husband started using them as well! I got them in april of 2019 and in october of 2022 they were still in perfect condition staying cool 8-10 hours and keeping everything Ice cold.” — CHO

05 A set of reusable dishcloths made of biodegradable materials Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Save money on paper towels with these reusable dishcloths that can be used to clean up spills and splatters and then thrown in the washer to clean. Each thick cloth is made of biodegradable cellulose cotton and can be used up to 100 times — enough to replace about 15 rolls of paper towels. They can even be used on glass and stainless steel. One reviewer wrote: “We save so much money on paper towels (not to mention not adding to the landfills!). I use and wash these every day and am just replacing my first pack after 18 months.” — Jamie

06 These washable mop pads that you can use wet or dry Amazon Turbo Microfiber Reusable Pads (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon While one-time-use sweeping and mopping pads may be convenient, purchasing them over and over again can get pricey. Instead, use these reusable microfiber pads that wrap securely around your Swiffer Sweeper. They can be used dry to attract dirt and hair, or wet with your favorite cleaner. When done, simply toss them in the washer to clean and reuse them up to approximately 100 times. One reviewer wrote: “I clean houses and these are a great money saver! Instead of using throw away Swiffer pads, I use these and they work just as great! I like how I can just what floor cleaner scent I want as well.” — Amanda Gross

07 A set of tiny spatulas to get every last bit out of your bottles Amazon BICASUU Mini Spatula (4-Pack) $5 See On Amazon Grab a pack of these tiny spatulas to get every last drop out of your bath and body products, cosmetics, and even your favorite condiments. They’re made of 100% silicone with a sturdy stainless steel core, are dishwasher-safe, and include small, medium, and large sizes to accommodate various containers. One reviewer wrote: “Where has this been all my life? Simple and practical, gets every last drop so I get my money’s worth from a product!” — Lynne Georgevich

08 This storage container that’ll keep herbs fresh for longer Amazon NOVART Premium Herb Keeper $30 See On Amazon If you ever find yourself throwing away fresh herbs before you’ve had the chance to use them, consider this handy herb keeper that helps them stay fresh for up to three weeks. Just fill the inner cup with water, place your trimmed herbs inside, and keep the container in the fridge to maximize freshness. One reviewer wrote: “I hate wasting food almost as much as I hate wasting money. I love fresh herbs when I cook and they ALWAYS come in bunches far bigger than I need for a single meal and NEVER stay fresh long enough to get incorporated into enough recipes. The NOVART herb keeper addresses all these issues. It's cool looking, easy to use and keeps my herbs bright and fresh for weeks!” — Richard Keller

09 A wine stopper to extend the life of your vino Amazon Sunwuun Wine Bottle Stoppers (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Keep your vino fresh for longer with this wine stopper that actually sucks the air out of the bottle and creates an airtight and leakproof seal. It fits most wine bottles and even has a convenient date tracker on top so you know how old it is. One detail worth noting: It’s not designed to fit champagne, sparkling wine, or screw-top bottles. One reviewer wrote: “I like red wine but am not a big drinker, so keeping a bottle drinkable for several days is great and I save money!” — Dr. Deb

10 These smart bulbs that can be controlled while you’re away Amazon Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Not only do these smart light bulbs connect to Alexa or Google Home for voice control capabilities, but they can also help lower your energy bill by keeping lights and appliances on a schedule and allowing you to control them from your smartphone while you’re away. Plus, customizable dimming and color-changing capabilities provide cool ways to create ambiance. One reviewer wrote: “Easy to install and lowered light bill. [...] When we leave our home we forget to turn lights off constantly and with these bulbs you can turn them off as you long as you have cell phone service or wifi and you can access the app.” — Diana Norris

11 A set of reusable silicone bags for snacks, sandwiches, & leftovers Amazon SPLF Dishwasher-Safe Reusable Storage Bags (12 Pack) $15 See On Amazon Use these silicone food storage bags for lunches, leftovers, and snacks to save on how much you spend on single-use plastic bags. The set comes with five sandwich bags, five snack bags, and two 1-gallon bags, and they all have a double zipper for a leakproof seal. They’re also freezer-safe and dishwasher-safe up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. One reviewer wrote: “This product cleans up very nicely and lets me use them again and again without throwing them away. Saving me money and space in the landfill.” — Fortennis

12 This wildly popular stain remover that works quickly Amazon Miss Mouth's Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Get some extra life out of your clothes with this powerful stain treatment that’s effective on grease, coffee, grass, and sauce stains. The gentle formula has been EPA Safer-Choice certified and is safe to use on most fabrics, and it works on fresh and set-in stains. Plus, you can even use it on carpets and rugs to clean pet messes. One reviewer wrote: “I swear this stuff is magic! You can literally watch the stain disappear when spraying. With an 11 month old these are literally a life saver and money saver! Keep one at home and one on the go so you never have stained clothes.” — Ally L.

13 An insulated lunch bag with room for food & drinks Amazon High Speed Daddy Insulated Lunch Bag $30 See On Amazon Save money on lunch by bringing it from home in this insulated lunch bag. It’s designed to keep food hot or cold for hours, and it has a front pocket to store napkins, condiments, and wipes. There’s also a shoulder strap for easy carrying and a large capacity that can hold several lunch containers and your favorite beverage. One reviewer wrote: “With today's high prices this bag carries my lunch And Saves me money.” — ChromeDragon Sizes: 3 | Colors: 7

14 This bottle that lets you make fruit-infused water Amazon Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $15 See On Amazon Instead of purchasing flavored waters and specialty beverages, you can save money by making your own in this fruit infuser bottle. The 32-ounce BPA-free bottle has a perforated insert for your favorite fruit, which allows the flavor to infuse the surrounding water. It also has a leakproof construction, nonslip grip, and lid to keep the spout covered. One reviewer wrote: “Flavored water helps me be more consistent in my water intake. For that reason I often buy a lot of flavored water beverages. You can imagine how expensive that can get. With this fruit Infuser Water Bottle, you don't have to worry about wasting that money any more. Just grab a piece of fruit out of the fridge, cut it into small pieces, load it into your infuser, and fill it with water. There you go!” — Daniel F. Porter

15 A silicone popsicle mold for custom creations Amazon WYOK Popsicle Mold Set (4 Pieces) $14 See On Amazon Making your own popsicles can be cheaper than buying pre-made and lets you fully customize the flavor. This silicone popsicle mold makes four popsicles at a time and is nonstick so they pop out easily. It also comes with reusable handles with built-in drip trays and can be cleaned in the dishwasher. One reviewer wrote: “Kept buying popsicles at the store and said, wait a minute, let's just make them! [...] The material is easy to clean and does well in the freezer. It's nice that you can fill the liquid to the rim and still fit the handle on top - and that it acts as a lid while the popsicles freeze. They are pretty easy to pop out and it's like a minute to clean. We've been using it steadily!” — KC42 Colors: 8

16 This cold brew maker for iced coffee at home Amazon Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker $25 See On Amazon Reduce your trips to the coffee shop with this cold brew coffee maker that you can prep in the evening for delicious coffee in the morning. Simply add your grounds to the stainless steel filter, pour water over the grounds, and refrigerate the pitcher for 12 to 24 hours. Then just remove the filter and pour over ice. One reviewer wrote: “This is BEAUTIFUL carafe is easy to use, and clean. I drink a lot [of] cold brewed coffee so it saves me a lot of money. I’m glad I added it to my kitchen.” — D.E. Wilson

17 A smart plug that can control nearly any device Amazon Amazon Smart Plug $25 See On Amazon With over 540,000 ratings and an overall 4.7 stars on Amazon, this smart plug is a must-have to conserve energy in your home. When paired with Alexa, the plug will let you set timers and schedules and turn any device on or off via the app or voice control. And if you don’t have an Alexa hub, you can control everything through the Alexa app. One reviewer wrote: “Every lamp in our home is now connected to Alexa using the Amazon Smart Plug. It has saved some on our electric bill as well. No more light left on after everyone has turned in for the evening.” — Michael Orr

18 This fun popcorn maker with a butter-melting feature Amazon Ecolution Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper $13 See On Amazon When it comes to snacking, you can save some cash with this microwavable popcorn popper. The dishwasher-safe glass bowl comes with a perforated lid that first lets you easily measure kernels and then, if desired, allows you to melt butter over your popcorn while it pops. Choose from two sizes and six fun colors. One reviewer wrote: “At first I was not sure if it would fit in my small microwave but it did and it popped within 2 minutes, my microwave is only 700 Watts. Almost all the kernels were popped, it came out delicious I put a pat of butter on top of it and it melted right into the popcorn. I would highly recommend this, as it will save money by not buying prepackaged popcorn packs in the future.” — D.T. Warterian Sizes: 2 | Colors: 6

19 A solar-powered lantern that’s great for camping or emergencies Amazon Kizen Solar Powered LED Camping Lantern $16 See On Amazon Instead of using electricity to power your camping or emergency lantern, use this solar-powered lantern. It has a collapsible design that’s easy to stash in a backpack, and it even features a USB port to charge your phone in a pinch. A bright LED light on the inside has three modes (high, low, and SOS), and it’s water-resistant against rain. One reviewer wrote: “I bought these to be emergency lights around my apartment. I like that they charge up with a USB cord or solar and that no AA or AAA batteries are needed. I also appreciate that the outer casing is a hard plastic. I had a different brand a few years ago that had a soft rubber casing that deteriorated and became sticky.” — Rachel S.

20 This backseat cover to protect your car's interior Amazon Active Pets Bench Dog Car Seat Cover $31 See On Amazon Damage to your car’s interior can depreciate the value of your vehicle quickly, so consider using this durable, waterproof back seat cover. It features a series of buckles, anchors, and a nonslip backing to help keep it in place, and it has side flaps to protect your doors. There are also strategically placed openings for access to your seat belt clips. One reviewer wrote: “On top of 2 kids, I have a water crazy malinois-x who wrecked the back seat of my ram 1500. We spend alot of time in the woods as well as the lake so after almost every trip, I had to pay a small fortune to have my truck seats cleaned as they were covered in dirt/mud, dog slobber & fur. My husband & I purchased a new truck last week that has leather seats so a dog proof seat cover was necessary. I chose this one and I am 100% over the moon about purchasing it. It fits our truck wonderfully, is waterproof, easy to attach to the seat & washable.” — Sheena Adams Sizes: 2 | Colors: 4

21 A derma roller for at-home facials Amazon Sdara Skincare Derma Roller $12 See On Amazon Instead of spending on spa treatments, conduct facials at home with this derma roller that can help exfoliate and brighten the skin. Just gently roll the tool across sections of your skin four to five times and then apply your favorite moisturizer or serum. Use it once or twice a week for best results and sterilize in between uses. One reviewer wrote: “I have seen so much improvement from using this. I struggle with adult acne/sensitivity and have tried so many different high end products and have waisted so much money on products that just didn't work for my skin. This dermaroller [...] has been a success and worked for my skin. It has [helped] my products absorb into my skin better.” — Aric

22 These foot masks that may save you a trip to the nail salon Amazon Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Extend the amount of time between pedicures with these foot masks that use a blend of fruit extracts to help remove dry skin and calluses. Simply slip the booties on your feet and keep them on for about an hour before removing them. Then, in six to 11 days, the dead skin from your feet will peel off to reveal silky smooth skin underneath. One reviewer wrote: “Within a week my feet started shedding the old dead skin. The skin underneath is so soft and smooth. My feet don’t even feel this good after spending a lot more money on a pedicure.” — Jen Sizes: 2 | Scents: 11

23 A pet hair roller that can be used over & over again Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $30 See On Amazon If you have pets, chances are, you probably have a few sticky tape rollers that need replacing every so often. To save cash, swap them out for this reusable pet hair remover that dispenses trapped fur into a compartment for easy disposal. And it’s not sticky, thanks to its special textured brush and a roller that creates an electrostatic charge to collect hair. One reviewer wrote: “I have dogs, a furry cat and a guinea pig. I used to use a ton of the tape rollers and spent so much money…. Not anymore! This is the best! I do my throw rugs, sectional, car seats and everything in between. I love this product! Highly recommend it.” — Milana Forkapa

24 These highly rated sheets with a budget-friendly price tag Amazon Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set $28 See On Amazon Get comfy without spending a lot thanks to this bed sheet set that’s made of soft, moisture-wicking microfiber and backed by over 100,000 five-star Amazon reviews. They’re wrinkle and fade-resistant, great for year-round use, and available in six sizes and seven colors to choose from, including white, ice blue, and gray. One reviewer wrote: “I really loved the one set I bought for my son, so I got one for the master bedroom and my daughter's room. I wish I found out about this before - we could have saved a lot of money on the expensive bed sheets from the past.” — JB Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Colors: 7

25 These reusable cotton rounds that are machine washable Amazon Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) $13 See On Amazon These reusable makeup remover pads can be used with your favorite cleanser and machine-washed after each use. Each pad is constructed of layers of bamboo and organic cotton for softness and absorbency and is great for removing eye makeup or cleaning your face and neck. Plus, you’ll get a laundry bag and a storage container to keep them organized. One reviewer wrote: “I love these. I've had my set for 3 years. They are gentle on my skin - especially with eye makeup removal. I appreciate not wasting money on single use items. They are easy on my skin, easy on the wallet, and easy on the environment.” — JoDee

26 A set of reusable grocery bags that hold up to 65 pounds each Amazon Green Bulldog Reusable Grocery Bags (Set Of 3) $39 See On Amazon Use these sturdy and earth-friendly shopping bags for groceries and reduce the number of single-use bags you may have to pay for at the store. The structured bags are easy to keep open and will stand up on their own, and they have side handles in addition to their long carrying straps. Each one can hold up to five regular bags of groceries. One reviewer wrote: “Our state is slowly starting to convert to full plastic ban plan and there are grocery stores that will charge you for bags. These reusable bags are amazing. They are so sturdy, comfortable and durable! I went with them to Costco and each bag easily held over 30lb of groceries with no issues. The straps are super comfortable too and make carrying groceries in one trip very easy.” — Edita D.

27 These solar-powered string lights to save on electricity Amazon Brightech Waterproof Solar-Powered String Lights $30 See On Amazon When lighting up your outdoor space, opt for a set of these solar-powered string lights that don’t need to be plugged in. The 27-foot string features 12 shatterproof Edison bulbs that automatically turn on when it gets dark and stay lit for up to six hours. What’s more, the attached solar panel can either be staked into the ground or clipped to a convenient spot. One reviewer wrote: “These solar powered lights are exactly what I have been looking for since I have wasted a lot of money on rechargeable batteries over the years [...] I immediately installed the lights and they have been working every night automatically ever since.” — Zack Sizes: 2

28 A set of travel bottles to take all of your own products on the go Amazon Morfone Travel Bottle Set (16-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Stocking up on travel-sized products for your trip can get expensive, but you can save by getting these mini travel bottles and filling them up with the products you already have. In addition to 10 jars and bottles, the kit also includes a funnel and two jar scoops for easy filling, a travel bag, a mini bottle brush, and a set of labels. One reviewer wrote: “Buying this ended up being way cheaper than travel size everything, I can just [fill] up these with my products I already have and love the labels that come with it!” — Shannon Includes: 2 x 3-ounce squeeze bottles, 2 x 2-ounce squeeze bottles, 2 x 1-ounce jars, 2 x 0.3-ounce jars, 2 x 1-ounce spray bottles, 2 jar scoopers, 1 funnel, 1 bottle brush, 1 page of labels, 1 carrying bag

29 This alkaline pitcher that filters up to 96 gallons of water Amazon Invigorated Water Alkaline Water Filter Pitcher $38 See On Amazon Instead of buying bottled water, use this filtered pitcher that removes chlorine and heavy metals while increasing the water’s pH level and allowing calcium, magnesium, and other minerals to remain. The BPA-free pitcher has a 3.5-liter capacity and includes a multi-stage filter that can purify up to 96 gallons of water before needing to be replaced. One reviewer wrote: “I have been using 2 months now and I love this water filter. So easy to fill and water tastes great...have saved a ton of money not buying water anymore!” — Amazon customer Colors: 5

30 This gel callus remover for spa-like results at home Amazon Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel, 8 Oz. $14 See On Amazon To take care of your rough heels at home, grab a bottle of this professional-grade callus-removing gel. After soaking and drying your feet, simply apply the gel and allow it to sit for five to 10 minutes. Then, rinse it off and use a pumice stone to remove the dead skin. One reviewer wrote: “I get spa pedicures every single month, specifically for the callus remover. This purchase has saved me $30 this month alone ! It easy to use, just soak your feet, apply the callus remover and scrub! My calluses were out of control so I used it twice this week, but only used 1/10 of the bottle. Easy to use, very effective & HUGE money saver.” — Amber

31 A container designed to make your avocado halves last longer in the fridge Amazon Prepworks by Progressive Avocado Keeper $15 See On Amazon If you ever find yourself throwing away the unused portion of your avocado because it goes bad so quickly, grab one of these avocado keepers that’s designed to prolong the life of your fruit in the fridge. The container has a clear lid so you can easily see what’s inside and it’s dishwasher safe for convenience. One reviewer wrote: “This has definitely saved me money by preserving my avocados a bit longer.” — T. Swain

32 These convenient teeth-whitening pens that can brighten up to 8 shades Amazon VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pens (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Teeth whitening treatments (both in-office and at home) can get expensive, but these teeth whitening pens offer a more economical option that’s also super effective, according to reviewers. Each pen is filled with an enamel-safe peroxide formula that gets brushed on and dries in place so you can go about your daily activities. Plus, they’re designed to whiten without causing sensitivity. One reviewer wrote: “I never write reviews but definitely get this if you can’t afford or don’t want to spend money on expensive whitening, easy to use and works super quick!” — Anne

33 A wood conditioning cream to restore your cabinets, tables, & chairs Amazon Therapy Furniture Polish & Wood Cleaner Kit $20 See On Amazon Give new life to your wooden furniture with this restoring cream that helps remove dirt and grime while conditioning and adding shine. Simply apply it directly to your furniture surface and buff it in with a microfiber towel. The plant-based formula is safe to use around kids, pets, and food preparation areas, and promises to leave no residue behind. One reviewer wrote: “I have tried just about everything on the market over the years to clean my 30-yr-old cherry stained oak kitchen cabinets. I’d rub and scrub for hours with little or no success. Recently I had decided to look into professional refinishing. But first I thought I’d see if there was any product on Amazon that was reviewed positively. Therapy Wood Cleaner had a lot of positive comments, so I decided to give cleaning one last shot. So glad I did! The difference in my cabinets is really amazing. [...] This product saved me the cost of professional refinishing - yahoo!” — Pam

34 These silicone can covers to save your pet’s wet food Amazon Bonza Pet Food Can Covers (Set of 2) $9 See On Amazon Easily save the unused portion of your dog or cat’s wet food without aluminum foil or plastic wrap by using these handy food can covers. They can fit on top of almost any can thanks to multiple rings on the inside and are made of food-safe BPA-free silicone. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe. One reviewer wrote: “I used to use a little foil on the top of the dog food can and put in the fridge between servings. These have changed everything! Not wasting foil, they seal up tight and can go through the dishwasher. LOVE!” — Oddone460

35 This travel-friendly cereal cup for breakfast on the go Amazon CRUNCHCUP Portable Cereal Cup $30 See On Amazon Instead of buying breakfast on the road, take it along with you in this portable cereal cup. It has a thoughtful compartmentalized design that keeps your milk and cereal separated until you take a sip, plus a leakproof lid to prevent spills. Choose from five colors, including blue, pink, and white. One reviewer wrote: “This cup has saved me so much money [...] I use to spend approximately 10 dollars a day on fast food restaurants [...] I don't get much sleep, getting early enough to have a good meal is not doable. this has helped tremendously.” — Amazon customer Colors: 5

36 A wood repair kit that can conceal scratches & dents Amazon Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) $10 See On Amazon Instead of tossing scratched furniture to the curb, you may be able to get a few more years out of it with this wood repair kit that conceals scratches, dings, and marks. It includes six wood-toned crayons for filling deep indents, as well as six markers to touch-up light scratches and stains. One reviewer wrote: “I removed the runner from our hardwood stairs and it left all kinds of holes from the staples and nails. Using the [crayon] to fill it in and the marker to touch up the color worked amazing! Saved us a ton of money on having the hardwood floors sanded and re-stained. You can’t even tell!” — Amazon customer

37 This soft, stretchy slipcover for your couch or chair Amazom Easy-Going Sofa Cover $30 See On Amazon Whether you want to protect or refresh your couch, this stretchy slipcover is a great way to extend the life of your furniture. It’s made of soft polyester-spandex with 360-degree elastic around the bottom, and it has nonslip foam runners on the backside to prevent sliding. Plus, it comes in seven sizes to accommodate your couch or chair and 36 colors to choose from. One reviewer wrote: “Purchased a couch cover because I no longer liked the color of our old couches but didn’t want to spend the money on new ones. I also love the fact that you can just take a cover off clean it and throw it back on the couch vs taking off cushions and having to clean them individually. HIGHLY recommend.” — Chelsea Sizes: 7 | Colors: 36

38 These waterless detergent sheets that dissolve in the wash Amazon Earth Breeze Laundry Detergent Sheets (30 Count) $14 See On Amazon For a long-lasting detergent, switch to these waterless laundry detergent sheets that dissolve in your washer. Regular loads only need half a sheet to effectively clean your clothes, and they’re made of a biodegradable formula that’s also hypoallergenic. Plus, you won’t have to lug around heavy jugs of detergent. One reviewer wrote: “It's eco friendly and a money saver. Half a sheet is usually enough for my normal load. I feel like my clothes are so clean.” — Danielle

39 A pack of press-on nails that rival the staying power of gel manicures Amazon KISS imPRESS Color Press-On Manicure $7 See On Amazon If you love the look of perfectly manicured nails but don’t love the price tag associated with going to the salon, consider using these best-selling press-on nails that have a super-strong adhesive. You’ll get 30 nails per pack, and they come in a wide variety of bold, neutral, and metallic colors to suit your mood. One reviewer wrote: “These press on nails are amazing. I can get 2 plus weeks of wear out of these and I am not easy on them. [...] I get so many compliments, save money, and don’t destroy my nail bed from over filing and removal of gel polish.” — RozaM Colors: 14