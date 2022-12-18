Holiday gifting is all fun and games until it’s time to shop for the person who has everything. But if there’s one thing hard-to-gift-for folks can likely agree on, it’s that comfort is everything. Enter Therafit, a shoe brand specializing in pain-relief slippers, slip-ons, clogs, and other comfortable and supportive shoe styles, which is currently running a special $79 sale on a selection of their best-sellers.

Specially designed to relieve foot and joint pain, all of Therafit’s shoes are equipped with contoured footbeds that provide major arch support, plus cushioned orthotic inserts and customizable shock-absorbing technology to alleviate pressure and encourage proper alignment. Though they’re ideal for folks with foot concerns, like bunions or plantar fasciitis, they can also simply provide next-level comfort for anyone who’s been on their feet a lot. Plus, the grippy outsoles mean you can wear them both in and outdoors — slippers included — so you don’t have to swap shoes each time you go to check the mail or let the dog out. That patented support has earned the brand the stamp of approval by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA).

Shop Therafit’s Special Holiday Sale

This holiday season, a collection of Therafit’s slippers, clogs, sneakers, boots, and sandals are on sale for under $100 — so you can buy a pair for your loved one (and even snag a pair for yourself) without completely breaking the bank.

1. A pair of classic wool clogs

For the person who values functional fashion, look no further than these classic indoor/outdoor clogs, complete with maximum support for pain-free wear all day long. With toasty wool uppers and a full wool lining to match, these slippers have the brand’s signature plush insoles and adjustable, impact-resistant rods along the outsoles. Choose from an array of neutral shades, all with a classic, Nordic-inspired collar.

One reviewer wrote: “I love these shoes/slippers. I've worn them every day since I received them. They are so comfortable and give me the support I need. I would definitely buy them again.”

Sizes: 6.5-7 — 11.5-12 | Colors: 8 | Material: Wool Uppers, Wool Lining

2. These sheepskin clogs with a luxurious faux-fur lining

Slip into comfort with these luxurious house slippers that are both comfortable and supportive. Adorned with a full faux-fur lining and a collar to match, paired with genuine sheepskin uppers, they have all the support features you never knew you needed in a slipper, like a built-in toe box for sturdy protection and cushioned, shock-absorbing insoles with tons of arch support. Plus, they’re made with a special microbe shield to prevent mold, bacteria, and odors from building up in the lining.

One reviewer wrote: “I have plantar faciitis, and these slippers allow me to walk around the house without pain. They are attractive and well made, with good support in the sole and a nice hard rubber bottom that can also be worn outside for those trips to the mailbox. Very happy with this purchase! [...] They are also very warm for my toes in our cold Kansas winters. Fit is true to size.”

Sizes: 6.5-7 — 11.5-12 | Colors: 9 | Material: Genuine Sheepskin Uppers, Faux-Fur Trim & Lining

3. A pair of lightweight slip-on sneakers

Lightweight and equipped with all the supportive features Therafit is known for, these sleek slip-on sneakers are ideal for walks, low-impact workouts, or even wearing around the house as a more polished alternative to a slipper. The sock-style design features stretchy mesh uppers that minimize pressure and are super breathable (and happen to be on-trend), and that microbe shield prevents odors from forming, so you can go sockless. Therafit recommends sizing down for the perfect fit, since these tend to run a bit big.

One reviewer wrote: “Feels great, looks great. Right now using as a supportive house shoe, instead of slippers all day.”

Sizes: 9.5 — 12 | Colors: 2 | Material: Stretch Fabric Mesh Uppers

4. These cross-trainers for workouts & more

These cross-trainers are designed to offer support and comfort for more intensive activities, like runs and high-impact workouts, but anyone who’s on their feet all day long will benefit from them, too. (One reviewer in the healthcare industry wrote that they favor these shoes for their long shifts.) The breathable, odor-resistant mesh uppers keep feet cool and dry, while responsive cushioning provides shock-resistance on tough surfaces.

One reviewer wrote: “Took away my aches and pains overnight. Also a very good looking shoe and made well.”

Sizes: 9 — 13 | Colors: 3 | Material: Mesh Uppers