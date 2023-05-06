Giving Good Gifts Is Hard, But These Mother’s Day Will Impress The Hell Out Of Her
From a bougie bird feeder to a monthly Japanese snack box, there’s something for everyone.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
When it comes to Mother’s Day, it can be all too easy to go with the usual chain restaurant gift card or flowers — which are lovely, sure — but also why not shake it up a little? There are so many thoughtful, unexpected gift ideas that will introduce something new into your mom’s life or add something useful to an existing hobby. For instance, if she’s a bird watcher, there’s an
Architectural Digest tour-worthy bird house that might be up her alley. Or if she could use a spa day, there’s a gift card option that will let her find the best deals in her area. Read on to see what our shopping editors have researched and included on this list of clever, cool gifts your mom will actually use. 01 A pearl hair clip that’s vintage-inspired
This pretty hairclip from Petal & Pup is one of those accessories that’ll be tempting to reach for during any occasion — it dresses up an outfit and adds a little romance. In that trendy claw-clip style, it also holds up hair during the heat of the summer. Pearls always look so classic, no matter whether you’re gifting this to your mama or a friend.
02 These relaxing bath salts infused with CBD, cacao, & rose
These
Foria bath salts take relaxation to a new level, with a base of epsom and Himalayan salts that’s complemented by 200 milligrams of CBD that’s sourced from certified-organic hemp. To use it, just add a quarter of the jar to a warm bath — or add it to a muslin bag first for easier cleanup. For a limited time, you can get 50% off with code BATHSALTS50. 03 A set of shower steamers in six different, soothing scents
Maybe you’re looking for one more thing to add to your Mother’s Day gift basket — or maybe you’re searching for an affordable gift to give mom friends — whatever the case, these shower steamers are a thoughtful option. Coming in a set of six different scents, these steamers are placed in the corner of a tub where water and steam release smells like lavender and watermelon for soothing aromatherapy. These at the end of a long day? Yes, please.
04 The gift card that lets mom choose where she has a spa day
Spafinder is a network that helps people take a spa day by locating some of the best deals in their area on massages, facials, reflexology, and more. For Mother’s Day, they’re offering a special 20% off any eGift card of $200 or more when you use code
MAMMAMIA. (If the gift recipient prefers a physical gift card, Spafinder is offering free shipping.) Once your mom has the gift card, she’ll be able to look up featured deals in her area. 05 These silk pillowcases that make your bed feel so luxurious Silk pillowcases are a small bedroom upgrade that can feel so luxurious, and these ones from Silvi are infused with silver ions, which helps keep skin-irritating bacteria under control, according to the brand. Available in two sizes to fit most pillows, they feature 22-momme mulberry silk for a soft, luxe feel. You can choose from a mix of bold and soothing hues, ranging from classic white and rose gold to tie-dye. While silk bedding is usually a splurge, these pillowcases are 20% off right now when you use code MUM20. Available sizes: Standard, King Available colors: 9 06 A monthly subscription box that sends Japanese snacks & home goods
The best gifts are those that mom wouldn’t think to get for herself. A snack subscription box from Sakuraco will be a cool, unexpected gift to receive each month that also teaches its recipient about Japanese cuisine and culture as they enjoy tasty snacks. Each box is filled with the snacks, teas, home goods, and art of local Japanese makers. This month’s “Moonlit Sakura” box, for instance, features treats like peach hibiscus tea, plum mochi, and pastel ichigo rolls. Each box also includes a 24-page booklet that has stories and information on where the snacks came from and, on a practical note, any potential allergens. There’s a new theme every time, which guarantees at least one fun surprise a month — always a good gift to give someone.
07 This adhesive cable holder that organizes cords
Tangled cables can really mess with the look of an area, which is why this cable organizer is so genius. With an adhesive back that sticks to the side (or top) of a desk or table, each slot neatly holds up to seven cables and keeps them from getting jumbled.
Plus, Wish is currently running a 10% off sitewide promo when you use code WISH2023. And if it’s your first order, you can get 20% off your order with code WELCOME20. 08 This rotating cosmetics organizer that looks so sleek
This cosmetic organizer is a beauty lover’s dream — particularly if they’re also a fan of organization. With four rotating trays and a brush holder, there are multiple waterfall-esque tiers to display bottles, tinctures, brushes, candles, etc. The trays and holder rotate a full 360 degrees, so placement is flexible. Mom will like being able to display this on her bathroom counter or vanity.
Plus, when you spend $150 or more at Umbra through May 14, you’ll receive a free $50 gift card. 09 This cozy throw that elevates any sofa or bed
This cozy throw makes you want to take a nap just looking at it — made from 100% microfiber, it also sports a vibrant color-blocked pattern that livens up any living area or bed. For mom to get snuggly with a book on the patio or while watching TV, she’ll love this easy, chic throw that also isn’t too heavy. According to Sunday Citizen, the pattern is inspired by the Rainbow Mountains of the Peruvian Andes, a way of bringing some nature inspiration indoors.
10 A set of unique wall vessels that hold succulents or accessories
For a visually interesting wall display, it’s hard to beat Umbra’s set of two geometric vessels — and at under $20, they’re affordable too. Supported with a wire frame, the molded resin containers can hold succulents or practical accessories like pens, art materials, and makeup accessories.
Plus, when you spend $150 or more at Umbra through May 14, you’ll receive a free $50 gift card. 11 A baking slab made from a 202-year-old French porcelain recipe
For the mom who loves to bake, this red-rimmed baking slab from celebrated cookware brand Made In Cookware is a thoughtful gift made to last. Crafted from a 202-year-old French porcelain recipe, this slab is designed to let baked goods receive even heat distribution without spots that are overbaked or underbaked. Whether sheet cakes or focaccia bread, any dish with a wide surface area will do well in this pan. It’s microwave- and oven-safe up to 650 degrees Fahrenheit, and it’s temperature-resistant, which means it can go from the freezer to the oven.
12 A lightweight knife sharpener that’s deeply discounted
Wish is the online marketplace with wildly good deals — they eliminate the middleman so buyers purchase directly from merchants — and one such deal is this knife sharpener that’s under $5. With three levels of sharpening to accommodate various types of knives, this sharpener is made to work with larger chef’s knives, smaller paring knives, and even scissors. (The only exception is serrated knives, which it doesn’t work with.) To clean, just remove the grinder head.
Plus, Wish is currently running a 10% off sitewide promo when you use code WISH2023. And if it’s your first order, you can get 20% off your order with code WELCOME20. 13 This mirror that doubles as artwork
A step beyond your usual hallway mirror, the Misto mirror doubles as artwork for an entry way or above a dresser. With a soft copper gradient that accents it, this minimal, curved mirror looks like it’s meant to be art — while also reflecting light into a room. Display it by itself or use it as the focal point of a gallery wall, this pretty mirror works with a lot.
Plus, when you spend $150 or more at Umbra through May 14, you’ll receive a free $50 gift card. 14 A box that holds your phone as it charges
Instead of keeping your phone on the floor while it’s charging, this phone-charging box can be placed (using the adhesive on the back) next to an outlet. As your phone charges, it’ll be held securely — plus you’ll be able to see if you’ve received any messages. This is particularly handy for moms charging their phone in the kitchen, so it’s nearby without being in danger of food or drink spills.
Plus, Wish is currently running a 10% off sitewide promo when you use code WISH2023. And if it’s your first order, you can get 20% off your order with code WELCOME20. 15 The cast iron skillet that’s built for high-heat frying, grilling, and searing
A kitchen is improved when a cast iron skillet is present — it’s one of those long-lasting cookware items that does so much, from searing meat to baking a skillet berry cobbler. This one from Made In Cookware comes from Northeast France where craftspeople have been pouring cast iron since the early 1920s. What sets this skillet apart is that it’s both a southern-style pan that has the durability and years of seasoning that cooks romanticize, accompanied by the easy-care enameled surface of a Dutch Oven. This also means you can sear, fry, grill, and simmer without having to maintain a seasoning. You can also oven roast up to 580 degrees Fahrenheit.
16 This gadget that turns any tap into a swiveling faucet
A small gadget that makes a mighty difference for the sink, this add-on head turns any faucet into a swiveling faucet that can turn up to 720 degrees (up, down, any angle). It works with any kind of circular tap in the kitchen or bathroom, and it’s particularly useful for the bathroom, where the sink can become your own personal water faucet during teeth-brushing.
Plus, Wish is currently running a 10% off sitewide promo when you use code WISH2023. And if it’s your first order, you can get 20% off your order with code WELCOME20. 17 A bird feeder that channels modern design
It’s not often that birds get to dine at a house that belongs in
Architectural Digest. This very modern Bird Cafe from Umbra is a fun, stylish addition to any bird watcher’s patio. When it’s filled with seed, the food is visible through the clear plastic windows as it feeds into a wrap-around tray for birds to perch on. The roof overhang also helps keep bird food dry when it rains. Built from durable plastic, it can be hand-washed or wiped clean. Plus, when you spend $150 or more at Umbra through May 14, you’ll receive a free $50 gift card. 18 This ultimate facial kit for a dreamy spa day at home
Gift someone the full spa facial experience at home with Peak Scents’ Ultimate Facial Bundle. The set comes with an array of products from the brand’s rose phyto line — facial cleanser, toner, mist, and oil — in addition to a jade roller and a serum with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. The brand’s propietary blend of rose and acai hydrates the skin with restorative, rejuvenating stem cells and peptides.
Save 20% on your order now through Sunday, May 14th. 19 These sustainably-made sandals that are beautifully designed
The Huarache sandal from Nisolo is a classic, sophisticated sandal with its hand-woven design and sunny, water-resistant leather. It’s one of those versatile styles that dresses both up and down — they’re that kind of wear-everyday shoe. The midsole is cushioned with shock-absorbing foam, and the outer sole is nonslip. Nisolo is notable for their transparency around labor and the environment. Each purchase comes with information about their environmental impact, and they’re also a certified
B-corp company for their commitment to inclusivity and sustainability.