These cheap things on Amazon are so damn good at saving you money

Saving money doesn’t have to be hard. Sometimes the smallest changes — like switching from disposable plastic bags to reusable ones — are all it takes to save hundreds of dollars over the course of a year. But if you aren’t sure what sort of changes you can make? Not a problem, as I’ve put together this list of genius products that are so damn good at helping you save money.

And since I’ve also made sure that each item you’ll find below is affordable, you can easily grab more than a few products without having to worry about their impact on your monthly budget. But if you want to see more, you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

01 This protective cover that adds storage to car seats Amazon Lusso Gear Car Seat Protector $31.95 See On Amazon Looking for ways to keep the inside of your car looking good? Search no further than this seat protector. It’s made from a combination of vegan leather and Oxford cloth, making it just as durable as it is waterproof — and there are even two mesh pockets on the bottom where you can store small items. Choose from six colors, ranging from classic black to light tan.

02 These insulated wine glasses that shouldn’t break if dropped Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Wineglasses (2-Pack) $18.61 See On Amazon Whereas some wine glasses are incredibly fragile, these ones are made from tough stainless steel that won’t rust over time, nor will they shatter if you accidentally drop them. The insulated walls work to keep your reds and whites at their ideal temperature — and each glass also comes with a matching lid to help prevent spills.

03 A sleek container that helps herbs stay fresh Amazon NOVART Premium Herb Keeper $30 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy for herbs to spoil in your fridge, so why not use this container to help them stay fresher for longer? It works great with everything from asparagus to rosemary — and the compact base allows it to easily fit inside most refrigerator shelves. One reviewer even raved about how “This helps our cilantro last a longtime!”

04 This soft towel that erases all sorts of makeup Amazon MakeUp Eraser Towel $20 See On Amazon There’s no need for any cleanser when you have this towel, as it only requires a little water in order to be effective at wiping away all sorts of makeup — including waterproof mascara. And once it’s finally too dirty to reuse? Simply toss it into the wash for a quick clean.

05 A reusable coffee pod that you can fill every morning Amazon Perfect Pod Cafe Fill Value Pack $13 See On Amazon The cost of having to purchase new coffee pods quickly adds up, so why not save yourself some money by switching to this reusable version? Just fill it up, close the lid, then pop it inside your K-Cup-compatible machine like you would with a disposable. Each order also includes a scoop for easy, mess-free filling.

06 The insulated lunch box for on-the-go meals Amazon Upper Order Durable Insulated Lunch Box Tote $19 See On Amazon Insulated, leakproof, and durable — this lunch box hits all the right notes. A large interior pocket and expandable sides give you tons of room for all sorts of meals, while a cushioned handle on the top allows for comfortable carrying. Plus, the high-quality zippers easily glide across their tracks, so there’s no need to deal with any snagging

07 These reusable grocery bags that are surprisingly versatile Amazon Green Bulldog Reusable Grocery Bags (Set Of 3) $39 See On Amazon Not only are these reusable grocery bags an eco-friendly alternative to wasteful disposables, but each one is also so sturdy that it can handle up to 65 pounds. That means you can easily use them for heavy jugs of milk, DIY tools, linens — the list goes on and on. And since they fold down flat when not in use, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere in your car to stash them.

08 The wool dryer balls that’ll last through thousands of loads Amazon Simple Natural Products Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Make the switch from wasteful dryer sheets to these dryer balls, and they’ll help save you money after just a few loads of laundry. They also help fluff up your clothes as they tumble, eliminating the need for any fabric softener — and each one is made from natural wool that contains zero artificial fragrances.

09 These silicone baggies that you can wash & reuse Amazon Zip Top Reusable Storage Bags (Set of 3) $38 See On Amazon Instead of wasting money on plastic baggies, why not save some green and start using these reusable ones instead? They’re made from tough silicone, helping them hold up through hundreds of washes. And unlike their disposable counterparts, they even have flat bottoms so that they can stand up on their own, making it easier to fill them up.

10 The silicone baking cups that won’t stick to baked goods Amazon Katbite Silicone Cupcake Baking Cups (24-Pack) $9.99 See On Amazon There’s no denying that these silicone baking cups are an upgrade from the paper ones you’ve been using — and not just because they can help you save money. They’re odor-resistant, non-stick, as well as heat-resistant up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit, so there’s no need to worry about how they’ll hold up in the oven. Many reviewers also raved about how they’re “easy to clean.”

11 A travel-friendly wallet that blocks incoming RFID signals Amazon Zero Grid Travel Neck Wallet with RFID Blocking $19 See On Amazon Not only does this travel wallet block incoming RFID signals, but it also has a strap on the top that lets you wear it around your neck so that you can hide it underneath your shirt. Choose from five colors: light grey, desert sand, black, shadow, or forest.

12 This washer that gets dirty makeup brushes looking good as new Amazon Neeyer Automatic Makeup Brush Cleaner $20 See On Amazon Don’t throw out your brushes when they’re clogged with makeup — instead, use this washer to get them looking good as new. It’s designed to work with brushes of nearly any shape or size, while the compact size means you can easily take it with you when traveling. Choose from two colors: black or pink.

13 A cleaning kit that’s safe to use on all your jewelry Amazon Simple Shine. Complete Jewelry Cleaning Kit $28.87 See On Amazon Whether your pearl necklaces or silver rings are looking a little worse for wear, this cleaning kit can help breathe some new life into nearly any piece of jewelry. It’s gentle on delicate metals while being tough on grime — and since it contains zero ammonia, there’s no need to worry about any skin irritations.

14 The aerator that can help improve the taste of cheap wine Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer and Wine Pump $9.95 See On Amazon Trying to spend less money on vino? Then you’ll definitely want to check out this aerator. Simply pop it into the top of your wine bottle, and it’ll infuse the perfect amount of oxygen into your wine as it passes through. Each order also includes an airtight stopper and vacuum pump — just in case you don’t want to finish the entire bottle in one sitting.

15 A puzzle mat that lets you save your progress for later Amazon Newverest Jigsaw Puzzle Mat $45 See On Amazon Lay this mat down before you start that jigsaw puzzle, and you’ll be able to “save” your progress by rolling it up when you finally get tired of working on it. Hook and loop fastener straps help keep it from unrolling while in storage — and each order even includes a storage bag for safekeeping.

16 These earplugs that you can use over & over again Amazon ANBOW Reusable Silicone Ear Plugs (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon While it may be tempting to buy disposable earplugs, these reusable ones are designed for a comfortable, custom fit, making them a smart upgrade that’s also cost-effective. They’re made from soft silicone that contours to the shape of your ear to keep you insulated from outside noise — and they’re so snug that you can even use them to protect your inner ear when swimming.

17 The silicone lids that stretch to fit nearly any container Amazon Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (7-Pack) $16 See On Amazon From cooking pots to glass mixing bowls, these silicone lids can be stretched to fit containers of nearly any shape or size. Unlike plasticware lids, these ones create an airtight seal to help keep leftovers fresh and prevent spills. They’re also safe to use in the microwave, oven, and freezer.

18 A wireless doorbell that won’t break the bank Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbells $21 See On Amazon If your home didn’t come with a doorbell pre-installed, this wireless one is an affordable option that’ll set you back less than $25. It has a range of up to 500 feet, making it great for the first floor of your home — and the manufacturer even states that the included battery can last for up to three years.

19 This setting spray that can help your makeup last longer Amazon Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Face Makeup Setting Spray $15.99 See On Amazon If you’re always having to touch up your makeup in the middle of the day, consider using this setting spray to help your look last longer. It’s weightless as well as long-lasting, delivering a matte finish so that you don’t leave the house looking oily. Just give your face a quick spritz and you’re ready to go.

20 An organizer that helps you keep track of loose batteries Amazon The Battery Organizer Storage Case with Tester $30 See On Amazon Don’t know exactly how many batteries you have? This organizer can help you keep track of your collection, as there’s space inside for slim AAAs, chunky Ds, and more. The transparent lid makes it easy to see what you’re working with at a glance — and each order even includes a tester so that you can throw out any duds.

21 The water bottle that reminds you to stay hydrated Amazon AQUAFIT Half Gallon Water Bottle $27 See On Amazon Staying hydrated can be difficult if you’re always forgetting to sip on water — so grab this bottle. The time markers printed on the side remind you to take a few sips every two hours, and each order comes with two lids, both of which are leakproof. Plus, the half-gallon size holds enough water for an entire day.

22 An easy-to-use repair kit that fixes small drywall holes Amazon 3M Small Hole Repair Kit $13 See On Amazon Designed for holes up to 3 inches in diameter, this drywall repair kit might just be the easiest (and most affordable) way to fix small holes in your walls. It comes with all the tools you’ll need for the job, including a sanding sponge as well as a putty knife. Plus, the spackling compound won’t crack or sag over time.

23 This electric toothbrush with more than 15,000 positive reviews Amazon Philips Sonicare Electric Rechargeable Power Toothbrush $25 See On Amazon Not only did more than 15,000 reviewers award this electric toothbrush either four or five stars, but many even raved about how it “cleans well.” Its built-in timer helps you keep track of how long you’ve ben brushing, while a slim, ergonomic design allows for easy maneuvering. The best part? The rechargeable battery lasts for up to two weeks.

24 The cloth napkins that are hotel-quality Amazon Urban Villa Dinner Napkins White Cloth Napkins (12-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Spending money on paper napkins is a total waste, so why not make the switch to these cloth ones? They’re made from durable cotton, which means you can wash and reuse them as many times you want — they’ll still look good. You also have dozens of styles to choose from, ranging from crisp white to a rustic checkerboard pattern.

25 A stand that helps you get every last drop out of bottles Amazon Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit $14 See On Amazon Can’t quite get that last bit of product out of the bottle? Use these stands to balance your bottle upside down, allowing everything to drip toward the opening so that you can easily squeeze it out. They work great with everything from shampoo to ketchup — and each one is even BPA-free.

26 These aprons with handy pockets in the front Amazon HiBaBy Adjustable Bib Aprons (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re grilling outside or baking in the kitchen, these aprons can help ensure that you don’t wind up with any food splatter on your clothes. Two pockets in the front give you ample space for spatulas, tongs, stirrers, and more, while an adjustable neck strap lets you choose how high or low it sits. Choose from two colors: black or stripes.

27 The rollers that help you squeeze tubes dry Amazon LOVEINUSA Toothpaste Tube Squeezers (4-Pack) $5 See On Amazon From toothpaste to face creams, these rollers can help you get that last bit of product out of those stubborn tubes. Each order comes with four, or enough for everybody in your home — and there’s even a small loop on the top where you can hang them up in storage.

28 A vacuum sealer that can preserve food for up to 25 days Amazon Bonsenkitchen Food Sealer Machine $29 See On Amazon Not sure when you’ll get around to eating that mahi-mahi? Save it for later with this vacuum sealer. The airtight packaging can preserve cured meats and seafood for up to 25 days — and each order even includes five vacuum bags to help you get started.

29 These drain snakes that latch onto stubborn clogs Amazon Omont Drain Clog Removers (6-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Slip one of these snakes down your drain, and the angled teeth on either side of the shaft will latch onto hair, grime, or whatever else is clogging your pipes. The best part? You also get a stainless steel grabber tool — just in case you accidentally drop jewelry down your sink.

30 A budget planner that can help you set financial goals Amazon Clever Fox Budget Planner $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re trying to beef up your savings account or simply spend less on takeout, this budget planner can help you reach your financial goals. The months are un-dated, making it easy to pick up and use regardless of what year it is — and each order even comes with a slew of stickers to help you stay motivated. Choose from more than 20 colors.

31 This notepad that helps you plan meals for the week Amazon Sweetzer & Orange Gold Meal Planner $10 See On Amazon Trying to spend less on takeout? This notepad has space for you to plan your weekly meals and jot down any items you need from the grocery store. The paper is thick enough that there’s no need to worry about ink bleeding through — all while magnets on the back make it easy to attach to your fridge.

32 A portable organizer with space for 5 pairs of sunglasses Amazon Longjet Sunglasses Organizer $20 See On Amazon Don’t let your sunglasses get crushed in your suitcase — instead, store them inside of this organizer. There’s enough space inside for up to five pairs, while a sturdy faux leather exterior helps protect them from damage. Plus, the loop on the top lets you hang it up in storage.

33 The gel manicure kit that comes with all the essentials Amazon modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit $35 See On Amazon From a UV curing lamp to seven different polish colors, this gel manicure kit comes with all the tools you’ll need to give yourself a professional set of nails right in the comfort of your home. The polish is long-lasting, staying on your nails for up to 45 days — and many reviewers even wrote about how it’s “worth the money.”

34 These racks that let you hang your hats up for easy storage Amazon UCOMELY Hat Rack (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Instead of cluttering up a shelf with all your hats, why not use these racks to hang them up and save some space? The clips are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and each order comes with enough to store up to 40 hats. The best pat? You can use them with nearly any hat, whether you enjoy baseball caps or floppy sun hats.

35 A sock dock that helps keep them from going missing in the wash Amazon SockDock Laundry Tools (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Attach your socks to this dock, and it’ll keep them all bundled together so that none of them disappear as they tumble through the wash. It’s safe to use in the washer and dryer, so there’s no need to remove the socks halfway through the laundry process — and there’s enough space on it for up to nine pairs of socks.

36 The sticky notes that work like miniature white boards Amazon mcSquares Dry-Erase Sticky Notes $20 See On Amazon Not only are these sticky notes reusable, but they also work just like miniature whiteboards — just give them a quick wipe to erase your notes when you no longer need them. The best part? Each order includes a dry-erase marker that’s both smear- as well as smudgeproof.

37 These cable savers that can help prevent fraying Amazon Jetec Charger Cable Saver (24-Pieces) $6 See On Amazon Slip one of these cable savers onto your charging wires, and they’ll help prevent fraying at the connecting part where the cable meets the charging port. They’re made from soft silicone, making them flexible so that your wires can bend in any direction — and many reviewers appreciated how they “work well.”

38 The coasters that help keep your cupholders clean Amazon SINGARO Car Cup Coaster $6 See On Amazon Ever notice how dust and grime can accumulate in your cupholders? Then you’ll definitely want to check out these coasters. They’re made from high-quality PVC, making them just as waterproof as they are dustproof. You also have the choice of six colors: black, blue, grey, pink, red, or yellow.

39 A magnetic wristband that holds onto all your nuts & bolts Amazon BINYATOOLS Magnetic Wristband $18 See On Amazon Slap on this wristband before tackling your next DIY project, and it’ll hold onto all your metal nuts, bolts, nails, screws, and more, keeping them conveniently within reach. The thumb strap works to keep it from sliding down your arm when you raise your hands up — and the velcro closure makes it easy to adjust how it fits.