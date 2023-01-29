These cheap things on Amazon are so damn good at saving you money
Saving cash has never been easier.
Saving money doesn’t have to be hard. Sometimes the smallest changes — like switching from disposable plastic bags to reusable ones — are all it takes to save hundreds of dollars over the course of a year. But if you aren’t sure what sort of changes you can make? Not a problem, as I’ve put together this list of genius products that are
so damn good at helping you save money.
And since I’ve also made sure that each item you’ll find below is affordable, you can easily grab more than a few products without having to worry about their impact on your monthly budget. But if you want to see more, you’ll just have to keep scrolling.
01 This protective cover that adds storage to car seats
Looking for ways to keep the inside of your car looking good? Search no further than this
seat protector. It’s made from a combination of vegan leather and Oxford cloth, making it just as durable as it is waterproof — and there are even two mesh pockets on the bottom where you can store small items. Choose from six colors, ranging from classic black to light tan. 02 These insulated wine glasses that shouldn’t break if dropped
Whereas some
wine glasses are incredibly fragile, these ones are made from tough stainless steel that won’t rust over time, nor will they shatter if you accidentally drop them. The insulated walls work to keep your reds and whites at their ideal temperature — and each glass also comes with a matching lid to help prevent spills. 03 A sleek container that helps herbs stay fresh
It’s almost
too easy for herbs to spoil in your fridge, so why not use this container to help them stay fresher for longer? It works great with everything from asparagus to rosemary — and the compact base allows it to easily fit inside most refrigerator shelves. One reviewer even raved about how “This helps our cilantro last a longtime!” 04 This soft towel that erases all sorts of makeup
There’s no need for any cleanser when you have this
towel, as it only requires a little water in order to be effective at wiping away all sorts of makeup — including waterproof mascara. And once it’s finally too dirty to reuse? Simply toss it into the wash for a quick clean. 05 A reusable coffee pod that you can fill every morning
The cost of having to purchase new coffee pods quickly adds up, so why not save yourself some money by switching to this
reusable version? Just fill it up, close the lid, then pop it inside your K-Cup-compatible machine like you would with a disposable. Each order also includes a scoop for easy, mess-free filling. 06 The insulated lunch box for on-the-go meals
Insulated, leakproof, and durable — this
lunch box hits all the right notes. A large interior pocket and expandable sides give you tons of room for all sorts of meals, while a cushioned handle on the top allows for comfortable carrying. Plus, the high-quality zippers easily glide across their tracks, so there’s no need to deal with any snagging 07 These reusable grocery bags that are surprisingly versatile
Not only are these
reusable grocery bags an eco-friendly alternative to wasteful disposables, but each one is also so sturdy that it can handle up to 65 pounds. That means you can easily use them for heavy jugs of milk, DIY tools, linens — the list goes on and on. And since they fold down flat when not in use, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere in your car to stash them. 08 The wool dryer balls that’ll last through thousands of loads
Make the switch from wasteful dryer sheets to these
dryer balls, and they’ll help save you money after just a few loads of laundry. They also help fluff up your clothes as they tumble, eliminating the need for any fabric softener — and each one is made from natural wool that contains zero artificial fragrances. 09 These silicone baggies that you can wash & reuse
Instead of wasting money on plastic baggies, why not save some green and start using these
reusable ones instead? They’re made from tough silicone, helping them hold up through hundreds of washes. And unlike their disposable counterparts, they even have flat bottoms so that they can stand up on their own, making it easier to fill them up. 10 The silicone baking cups that won’t stick to baked goods
There’s no denying that these
silicone baking cups are an upgrade from the paper ones you’ve been using — and not just because they can help you save money. They’re odor-resistant, non-stick, as well as heat-resistant up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit, so there’s no need to worry about how they’ll hold up in the oven. Many reviewers also raved about how they’re “easy to clean.” 11 A travel-friendly wallet that blocks incoming RFID signals
Not only does this
travel wallet block incoming RFID signals, but it also has a strap on the top that lets you wear it around your neck so that you can hide it underneath your shirt. Choose from five colors: light grey, desert sand, black, shadow, or forest. 12 This washer that gets dirty makeup brushes looking good as new
Don’t throw out your brushes when they’re clogged with makeup — instead, use this
washer to get them looking good as new. It’s designed to work with brushes of nearly any shape or size, while the compact size means you can easily take it with you when traveling. Choose from two colors: black or pink. 13 A cleaning kit that’s safe to use on all your jewelry
Whether your pearl necklaces or silver rings are looking a little worse for wear, this
cleaning kit can help breathe some new life into nearly any piece of jewelry. It’s gentle on delicate metals while being tough on grime — and since it contains zero ammonia, there’s no need to worry about any skin irritations. 14 The aerator that can help improve the taste of cheap wine
Trying to spend less money on vino? Then you’ll definitely want to check out this
aerator. Simply pop it into the top of your wine bottle, and it’ll infuse the perfect amount of oxygen into your wine as it passes through. Each order also includes an airtight stopper and vacuum pump — just in case you don’t want to finish the entire bottle in one sitting. 15 A puzzle mat that lets you save your progress for later
Lay this
mat down before you start that jigsaw puzzle, and you’ll be able to “save” your progress by rolling it up when you finally get tired of working on it. Hook and loop fastener straps help keep it from unrolling while in storage — and each order even includes a storage bag for safekeeping. 16 These earplugs that you can use over & over again
While it may be tempting to buy disposable earplugs, these
reusable ones are designed for a comfortable, custom fit, making them a smart upgrade that’s also cost-effective. They’re made from soft silicone that contours to the shape of your ear to keep you insulated from outside noise — and they’re so snug that you can even use them to protect your inner ear when swimming. 17 The silicone lids that stretch to fit nearly any container
From cooking pots to glass mixing bowls, these
silicone lids can be stretched to fit containers of nearly any shape or size. Unlike plasticware lids, these ones create an airtight seal to help keep leftovers fresh and prevent spills. They’re also safe to use in the microwave, oven, and freezer. 18 A wireless doorbell that won’t break the bank
If your home didn’t come with a doorbell pre-installed, this
wireless one is an affordable option that’ll set you back less than $25. It has a range of up to 500 feet, making it great for the first floor of your home — and the manufacturer even states that the included battery can last for up to three years. 19 This setting spray that can help your makeup last longer
If you’re always having to touch up your makeup in the middle of the day, consider using this
setting spray to help your look last longer. It’s weightless as well as long-lasting, delivering a matte finish so that you don’t leave the house looking oily. Just give your face a quick spritz and you’re ready to go. 20 An organizer that helps you keep track of loose batteries
Don’t know exactly how many batteries you have? This
organizer can help you keep track of your collection, as there’s space inside for slim AAAs, chunky Ds, and more. The transparent lid makes it easy to see what you’re working with at a glance — and each order even includes a tester so that you can throw out any duds. 21 The water bottle that reminds you to stay hydrated
Staying hydrated can be difficult if you’re always forgetting to sip on water — so grab this
bottle. The time markers printed on the side remind you to take a few sips every two hours, and each order comes with two lids, both of which are leakproof. Plus, the half-gallon size holds enough water for an entire day. 22 An easy-to-use repair kit that fixes small drywall holes
Designed for holes up to 3 inches in diameter, this
drywall repair kit might just be the easiest (and most affordable) way to fix small holes in your walls. It comes with all the tools you’ll need for the job, including a sanding sponge as well as a putty knife. Plus, the spackling compound won’t crack or sag over time. 23 This electric toothbrush with more than 15,000 positive reviews
Not only did more than 15,000 reviewers award this
electric toothbrush either four or five stars, but many even raved about how it “cleans well.” Its built-in timer helps you keep track of how long you’ve ben brushing, while a slim, ergonomic design allows for easy maneuvering. The best part? The rechargeable battery lasts for up to two weeks. 24 The cloth napkins that are hotel-quality
Spending money on paper napkins is a total waste
, so why not make the switch to these cloth ones? They’re made from durable cotton, which means you can wash and reuse them as many times you want — they’ll still look good. You also have dozens of styles to choose from, ranging from crisp white to a rustic checkerboard pattern. 25 A stand that helps you get every last drop out of bottles
Can’t quite get that last bit of product out of the bottle? Use these
stands to balance your bottle upside down, allowing everything to drip toward the opening so that you can easily squeeze it out. They work great with everything from shampoo to ketchup — and each one is even BPA-free. 26 These aprons with handy pockets in the front
Whether you’re grilling outside or baking in the kitchen, these
aprons can help ensure that you don’t wind up with any food splatter on your clothes. Two pockets in the front give you ample space for spatulas, tongs, stirrers, and more, while an adjustable neck strap lets you choose how high or low it sits. Choose from two colors: black or stripes. 27 The rollers that help you squeeze tubes dry
From toothpaste to face creams, these
rollers can help you get that last bit of product out of those stubborn tubes. Each order comes with four, or enough for everybody in your home — and there’s even a small loop on the top where you can hang them up in storage. 28 A vacuum sealer that can preserve food for up to 25 days
Not sure when you’ll get around to eating that mahi-mahi? Save it for later with this
vacuum sealer. The airtight packaging can preserve cured meats and seafood for up to 25 days — and each order even includes five vacuum bags to help you get started. 29 These drain snakes that latch onto stubborn clogs
Slip one of these
snakes down your drain, and the angled teeth on either side of the shaft will latch onto hair, grime, or whatever else is clogging your pipes. The best part? You also get a stainless steel grabber tool — just in case you accidentally drop jewelry down your sink. 30 A budget planner that can help you set financial goals
Whether you’re trying to beef up your savings account or simply spend less on takeout, this
budget planner can help you reach your financial goals. The months are un-dated, making it easy to pick up and use regardless of what year it is — and each order even comes with a slew of stickers to help you stay motivated. Choose from more than 20 colors. 31 This notepad that helps you plan meals for the week
Trying to spend less on takeout? This
notepad has space for you to plan your weekly meals and jot down any items you need from the grocery store. The paper is thick enough that there’s no need to worry about ink bleeding through — all while magnets on the back make it easy to attach to your fridge. 32 A portable organizer with space for 5 pairs of sunglasses
Don’t let your sunglasses get crushed in your suitcase — instead, store them inside of this
organizer. There’s enough space inside for up to five pairs, while a sturdy faux leather exterior helps protect them from damage. Plus, the loop on the top lets you hang it up in storage. 33 The gel manicure kit that comes with all the essentials
From a UV curing lamp to seven different polish colors, this
gel manicure kit comes with all the tools you’ll need to give yourself a professional set of nails right in the comfort of your home. The polish is long-lasting, staying on your nails for up to 45 days — and many reviewers even wrote about how it’s “worth the money.” 34 These racks that let you hang your hats up for easy storage
Instead of cluttering up a shelf with all your hats, why not use these
racks to hang them up and save some space? The clips are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and each order comes with enough to store up to 40 hats. The best pat? You can use them with nearly any hat, whether you enjoy baseball caps or floppy sun hats. 35 A sock dock that helps keep them from going missing in the wash
Attach your socks to this
dock, and it’ll keep them all bundled together so that none of them disappear as they tumble through the wash. It’s safe to use in the washer and dryer, so there’s no need to remove the socks halfway through the laundry process — and there’s enough space on it for up to nine pairs of socks. 36 The sticky notes that work like miniature white boards
Not only are these
sticky notes reusable, but they also work just like miniature whiteboards — just give them a quick wipe to erase your notes when you no longer need them. The best part? Each order includes a dry-erase marker that’s both smear- as well as smudgeproof. 37 These cable savers that can help prevent fraying
Slip one of these
cable savers onto your charging wires, and they’ll help prevent fraying at the connecting part where the cable meets the charging port. They’re made from soft silicone, making them flexible so that your wires can bend in any direction — and many reviewers appreciated how they “work well.” 38 The coasters that help keep your cupholders clean
Ever notice how dust and grime can accumulate in your cupholders? Then you’ll definitely want to check out these
coasters. They’re made from high-quality PVC, making them just as waterproof as they are dustproof. You also have the choice of six colors: black, blue, grey, pink, red, or yellow. 39 A magnetic wristband that holds onto all your nuts & bolts
Slap on this
wristband before tackling your next DIY project, and it’ll hold onto all your metal nuts, bolts, nails, screws, and more, keeping them conveniently within reach. The thumb strap works to keep it from sliding down your arm when you raise your hands up — and the velcro closure makes it easy to adjust how it fits. 40 This handheld vacuum that reaches deep into tight crevices
Not only is this
handheld vacuum the perfect size to keep in your car, but it also comes with three different attachments to help you clean deep into tight corners. The 16-foot power cable makes it easy to use with distant outlets — all while a powerful HEPA filter quickly sucks away everything from pet dander to dust.