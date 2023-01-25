These clever things make your home 10x more comfortable for less than $35 on Amazon
We’re talking soft, cushiony & ergonomic.
Home is where the heart is — but if you’re noticing cricks in your neck, drafty windows, or consecutive nights of poor sleep thanks to the streetlight right outside your window — you might start longing to be
away from home. To make your place truly your castle, I’ve put together this list of things that make your home comfortable — so you’ll actually want to stay put.
From ergonomic kitchen tools that ease strain while you cook, to ingenious hacks for controlling your indoor climate
without increasing your energy bill, these products are guaranteed to make your living space oh-so comfy. 01 This jar opener that unsticks the most difficult of lids
Designed to be mounted to the underside of your cabinet or counter with the included hardware, this
handy jar opener helps you unscrew even the most stubborn-to-budge lids with ease. Simply insert the lid of your jar into the V-shaped opening and twist — easy as pie. 02 These bamboo pillowcases that regulate temperature while you sleep
Throw out those old pillowcases you’ve had for the last decade and treat yourself to this
set made from sustainable bamboo. Bamboo is not only super soft, but a naturally temperature-regulating material, which means that it will keep you cool all night long. One reviewer enthused, “Fabric feels great, indescribably soft!” Available sizes: standard, king Available colors: 10 03 This mug warmer that keeps beverages perfect for sipping
This
mug warmer keeps coffee, tea, or soup at the perfect temperature for sipping, so you don't have to worry about your beverage getting cold before you’ve had a chance to enjoy it all. It features a four-hour auto-shutoff and an indicator light to show that it’s on the job of keeping your coffee hot. Plus, with fun colors like sky blue and pink, this warmer add a pop of color anywhere you put it. 04 The foldable step stool that makes it easy to reach high-up items
This
step stool provides a convenient way to reach those dishes that live on the very top shelf — all without the risk of standing on a rickety kitchen chair. It’s strong enough to hold up to 300 pounds, and folds away for convenient storage when you’re done. 05 The wireless touch lights that highlight shelves & countertops
Just 1 inch thick, these
wireless LED lights are a great solution when you’re looking for under-cabinet or under-shelf lighting. Designed for easy installation with the included adhesive or screws, they can be turned on and off just by pressing them. The battery-operated lights have a 100-hour life at 100% brightness. 06 These draft stoppers that put a cap on your HVAC bill
These
draft stoppers block the gap between your door and floor, keeping your air conditioning inside during the summer and your heat inside in the winter. This makes your home considerably more energy-efficient and comfortable, no matter the season. Suitable for both interior and exterior doors, they can be trimmed to size and applied with the adhesive backing. 07 A knee pillow that keeps your body aligned while you sleep
Crafted from high-density memory foam, this
knee pillow brings your knees, hips, and spine into alignment while you sleep, providing support and comfort. It's great for side sleepers (and pregnant women), and has a removable cover that’s machine-washable for easy cleaning. 08 This little heater that keeps you at just the right temperature
Although it has a small footprint, this
personal heater will warm your space right up — stick it on your desk or kitchen counter and cozy right up to it. It has low-, medium-, and high-output options and three built-in safety mechanisms: an auto-off timer, tip-over protection, and an overheat auto-off function. 09 These straps that keep your bottom sheet in place
Don’t you absolutely hate it when your bottom sheet comes off the bed in the middle of the night? These
bed sheet straps make sure it stays in place using suspenders and alligator clamps — and the three-way adjustment ensures you can pull it totally taut. The clips are rust-resistant and have a plastic clamping mechanism that won’t damage your sheets. 10 The lumbar support pillow with an ergonomic design
With an ergonomic design, this
memory foam pillow from Samsonite supports your lower back and promotes good posture. It’s the perfect companion for road trippers as well folks who sit at their computer for hours at a time. The mesh cover enhances breathability while the elastic strap lets you secure it to any chair. 11 These thermal-insulated blackout curtains that make sure you sleep soundly
If you require absolute darkness to get a good night’s sleep, these
blackout curtains are for you, working to block out ambinet light or a too-early sunrise. As an added bonus, they’re thermal-insulated too, which means you won’t lose heat or air-conditioning through your windows when they’re drawn. In other words, this is a win-win. Available sizes: 24 Available colors: 27 12 The bed pillows that are a massive upgrade from your lumpy old ones
If you’re tired of wrestling with old bed pillows — propping them up under your neck, periodically fluffing them — then it might be time to trade up for these
plush gel pillows. They bounce back for optimal support, and won’t retain heat the way memory foam will. Hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant, they can go right in the washing machine. Available sizes: queen, king 13 An essential oil diffuser that adds zen vibes to your home
Create your choice of a calm or energizing environment by adding your favorite essential oils to this
aromatherapy diffuser. With a fan that’s quieter than the sound of your own breath, it features a built-in LED light that can be set to one of several colors, as well as settings for both intermittent and continuous misting. 14 The memory foam bath mat that’s like stepping onto a cloud
Wouldn’t you like to step onto a cloud after your next shower or bath? This
memory foam bath mat provides that exact feeling, thanks to its soft and cushioned core combined with a cozy microfiber cover. It also features a nonslip underside, so your footing will be sure on tile floors. Available sizes: 6 Available colors: 22 15 These cabinet door bumpers that dampen sound
If you hate the sound of kitchen drawers and cabinet doors slamming shut, you’ll want to stock up on these
cabinet door bumpers. Backed with adhesive, they dampen sound, so you don’t have to be aggravated anymore. You can also use them to protect surfaces that might otherwise get marred by doorknobs, vases, or picture frames. 16 A laptop stand that reduces shoulder strain while you work
Elevate your computer screen — and prevent shoulder and neck strain — with this
laptop stand that’s earned a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after 46,000 reviews. It’s crafted from sturdy aluminum alloy, making it less wobbly than its competitors. Suitable for laptops from 10 to 15.6 inches, it has an open design that keeps your laptop running cool. 17 The bed & sofa risers that give you a little boost
Capable of holding up to 10,000 pounds, these
furniture risers elevate your bed or sofa off the floor by 2 inches, making it easier to get up. Plus, they also allow for extra clearance if you want to store items underneath. This set of four is made from durable ABS plastic and outfitted with foam to protect hardwood floors. 18 The light therapy lamp that helps alleviate the winter blues
Shorter days and colder weather can make anyone feel the blues, but this
therapy lamp simulates natural sunshine to help give you a lift. It also works to regulate your circadian rhythm so you get a more restful night of sleep (helpful if you’re dealing with jet lag). Just use it for about 30 minutes each morning. 19 The folding breakfast table that’s crafted from eco-friendly bamboo
This
tray table is ideal for enjoying breakfast in bed or on the sofa, and can be folded down for compact storage when not in use. Made from eco-friendly bamboo, it’s easy to wipe clean and features sturdy legs and carrying handles. (Saturday mornings just got a lot better.) 20 A fluffy area rug that cozies up any room in the house
Soft and fluffy, this
shag area rug has a high-density foam interlayer that makes it feel super cushy underfoot — in fact, you might want to curl up and take a nap on it. It’s also backed with nonslip PVC dots, so it won’t go anywhere, even without a rug pad. Available in a rainbow of colors, it’s a definite upgrade to any room in your house. Available sizes: 6 Available colors: 9 21 This rechargeable hand warmer that can also power up your phone
Instead of cranking the heat when your fingers get cold, whip out this
rechargeable hand warmer. Made from smooth aircraft-grade aluminum, it offers dual-sided heating at three temperature settings. Just as good, it acts as a backup battery for your phone when you’re on the go. 22 A pillow-top mattress topper that makes any bed absolutely dreamy
Turn any lackluster bed into a cradle of of comfort with this
pillow-top mattress topper. The plush topper provides cushiony softness, and the quilted design keeps the microfiber fill in place. It’s machine-washable and fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep. One reviewer raved that it’s “like sleeping on a cloud.” Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, short queen, king, California king 23 These light bulbs that will ease you into a restful sleep
If you have trouble winding down for bed, try using these
amber light bulbs in the room where you spend the most time before hitting the hay. Regular LED bulbs can emit blue light (similar to daylight), which can mess with your natural circadian rhythm. These amber bulbs, on the other hand, replicate sunset vibes, signaling to your body that it’s time to tuck in for the night. 24 This bath pillow that turns an everyday soak into a spa treatment
Upgrade your after-dinner soak by securing this
bath pillow to the sides of your tub — it has six ultra-strong suction cups that keep it firmly in place. The extra cushioning up top provides a soft landing place for your head, while the wings below cushion your shoulders. Made from breathable mesh, the pillow dries quickly between uses. 25 A bamboo spa bench that you can use in the shower
If you shave your legs, placing this
bamboo spa bench in the shower will be a game-changer. And even if you don’t use it for shaving, you’ll still find plenty of ways to put it to work. Use it to hold toiletries and extra towels, as a catchall for your clothes while you’re getting ready, or as a seat when you’re applying lotion. 26 The TV backlight that make home viewing feel cinematic
Make any average Tuesday feel like a night out at the cinema with this
TV backlight that increases the vibrancy of the picture on your screen while easing any potential eyestrain. The USB-powered strip has 15 color options and 10 brightness modes, all of which can be adjusted with the included remote control. Just use the 3M adhesive backing to install it. 27 This fan-favorite comforter that’s the perfect all-weather weight
Boasting an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 99,000 reviews, this
comforter is a surprisingly affordable way to add some coziness to your bed. Filled with microfiber down alternative, the box-stitched comforter provides warmth in winter and cool comfort in summer. It comes in more than a dozen colors and styles, but you can also attach a duvet cover to the four corner tabs. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Available colors and styles: 13 28 A white noise machine that lulls you to sleep
Whether you live on a busy street or simply have a busy mind, this
white noise machine can drown out the noise so you get a good night’s sleep. It provides your choice of six soothing sounds: thunder, rain, brook, ocean, summer night, and traditional white noise. Plus, three timers and volume adjustment give you even more customization. 29 This blanket that has two ultra-soft sides
This
fleece throw blanket has two super soft sides, so you just might find yourself flipping it over again and again to find the one you like best. One side is made from plush, ribbed microfiber, while the other is made from a cozy sherpa fleece. It comes in two sizes, including a larger one that will even fit a queen-size bed. Available sizes: 50 x 60 inches, 60 x 80 inches Available colors and styles: 23 30 The electric can opener that’s a piece of cake to use
Forget using a manual crank to break into that can of tomato soup — the
Kitchen Mama electric can opener does it with just the press of a button. This sleek gadget doesn’t make contact with the food inside the can (no more gunk to clean off) and it doesn’t leave sharp edges behind (no more nicks on your finger). All you need is AA batteries to use it. 31 This lazy Susan that helps you organize your spices & condiments
This
two-tier lazy Susan makes use of the vertical space in your kitchen cabinet, so it’ll feel a lot less crammed. What’s more, the spinning mechanism means you can always see — and access — everything that’s stored on it. The turntable is ideal for spices but can also be used for hot sauce, syrup, and jam. 32 These throw pillow inserts that never look schlumpy
If your throw pillows are looking a little flat and, well,
blah, it may be time to swap them out for these highly rated throw pillow inserts. Packed with fluffy siliconized fill, they provide a plush look and feel, and can be used with your existing covers. (Or you can create a custom look by choosing covers in a shade that will go with your couch exactly.) Available sizes: 15 Available colors: 7 33 This unique tray table that gives you space for your drink
Your favorite armchair is on one side of the living room while the coffee table is on the
other side — leaving you with no place to rest your drink. This ingenious armrest tray solves that dilemma. Made from bamboo, it drapes over the armrest and gives you a flat platform for your drink and snack. To boot, there’s even a built-in holder for your phone. 34 A cool mist humidifier to improve your indoor air quality
Dry skin, sinuses, and eyes are no match for this
ultrasonic cool mist humidifier. Boasting a small footprint and whisper-quiet operation, the humidifier has a sleek design that blends into any space. It has a 10-hour run time, two mist settings, and an optional night light. Press the ‘on’ button before bed and wake up feeling so much better. 35 The anti-fatigue kitchen mat that absorbs shock while you stand
If you’ve ever made a bolognese, you know that standing for a long time at the stove can be rough on your body. Enter this
anti-fatigue kitchen mat that provides a layer of shock-absorbing comfort to your feet, joints, and back. Water-resistant and easy to wipe clean, the cushioned mat features beveled edges that help prevent tripping. Available sizes: 6 Available colors: 6 36 This electric wine opener that makes uncorking a breeze
Dealing with a manual corkscrew can be an ordeal (unless you’re a sommelier, which most of us aren’t). Make your life easier by using this
electric wine opener the next time you want to pop open a bottle of vino. It can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge — just place it over the neck of the bottle, press a button, and voilà. 37 The remote control organizer that tidies up your coffee table
Organize your remote controls for once and for all with this
remote control caddy. Available in two sizes, it holds your remotes upright, so you can view them — and locate them — without having to dig through your sofa cushions. Plus, you coffee table will look so much more streamlined when they’re all organized and in one place. Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 10 38 This faux leather ottoman that solves seating & storage challenges
When you’re squeezed for space, multifunctional items are a must, and this
faux leather ottoman fits the bill. It works as a footrest when you’re lounging on the couch, as well as extra seating when company comes over. And since it’s hollow inside, it’s perfect for storing miscellaneous items. 39 This vertical mouse that’s more ergonomic for your hand & wrist
If your wrist is achey after a long day at the computer, this
wireless vertical mouse might be the ergonomic upgrade you need. Designed to cause less strain, the contoured gadget holds your wrist in a neutral handshake position. The battery-operated mouse comes with a simple receiver for wireless use, and three DPI settings give you customizable control over sensitivity. 40 A rainfall showerhead that gives you a spa experience right at home
You deserve a spa-grade shower every day of the week (well, every time you shower, anyway), and this
rainfall showerhead delivers. With a 6-inch diameter, it provides a wide-angle stream of water and is a breeze to install — you don’t even need tools. Choose from basic finishes like chrome, or elevate your shower with gold, polished brass, or matte black. 41 The sofa slipcover that gives you a whole new couch
Whether your cat has treated your couch as a scratching post or you’re just longing for an infusion of new color, this
sofa slipcover can help — and it’s earned more than 80,000 reviews. Made from high-stretch material, it’s machine-washable and protects your sofa from everyday wear and tear. One reviewer wrote, “Not only is the cover nice looking but it fits like a glove and doesn't require constantly adjusting. I've washed it and had no problem putting it back on. I love it!” Available sizes: 7 Available colors: 37