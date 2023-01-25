These clever things make your home 10x more comfortable for less than $35 on Amazon

Home is where the heart is — but if you’re noticing cricks in your neck, drafty windows, or consecutive nights of poor sleep thanks to the streetlight right outside your window — you might start longing to be away from home. To make your place truly your castle, I’ve put together this list of things that make your home comfortable — so you’ll actually want to stay put.

From ergonomic kitchen tools that ease strain while you cook, to ingenious hacks for controlling your indoor climate without increasing your energy bill, these products are guaranteed to make your living space oh-so comfy.

01 This jar opener that unsticks the most difficult of lids Amazon EZ Off Jar Opener $20 See On Amazon Designed to be mounted to the underside of your cabinet or counter with the included hardware, this handy jar opener helps you unscrew even the most stubborn-to-budge lids with ease. Simply insert the lid of your jar into the V-shaped opening and twist — easy as pie.

02 These bamboo pillowcases that regulate temperature while you sleep Amazon Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Pillowcases (2-Pack) $22.99 See On Amazon Throw out those old pillowcases you’ve had for the last decade and treat yourself to this set made from sustainable bamboo. Bamboo is not only super soft, but a naturally temperature-regulating material, which means that it will keep you cool all night long. One reviewer enthused, “Fabric feels great, indescribably soft!” Available sizes: standard, king

03 This mug warmer that keeps beverages perfect for sipping Amazon VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer $27 See On Amazon This mug warmer keeps coffee, tea, or soup at the perfect temperature for sipping, so you don't have to worry about your beverage getting cold before you’ve had a chance to enjoy it all. It features a four-hour auto-shutoff and an indicator light to show that it’s on the job of keeping your coffee hot. Plus, with fun colors like sky blue and pink, this warmer add a pop of color anywhere you put it. Available colors: 8

04 The foldable step stool that makes it easy to reach high-up items Amazon Greenco Foldable Step Stool $21 See On Amazon This step stool provides a convenient way to reach those dishes that live on the very top shelf — all without the risk of standing on a rickety kitchen chair. It’s strong enough to hold up to 300 pounds, and folds away for convenient storage when you’re done. Available colors: 5

05 The wireless touch lights that highlight shelves & countertops Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Touch Lights (2-Pack) $9.99 See On Amazon Just 1 inch thick, these wireless LED lights are a great solution when you’re looking for under-cabinet or under-shelf lighting. Designed for easy installation with the included adhesive or screws, they can be turned on and off just by pressing them. The battery-operated lights have a 100-hour life at 100% brightness.

06 These draft stoppers that put a cap on your HVAC bill Amazon Holikme Door Draft Stopper (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon These draft stoppers block the gap between your door and floor, keeping your air conditioning inside during the summer and your heat inside in the winter. This makes your home considerably more energy-efficient and comfortable, no matter the season. Suitable for both interior and exterior doors, they can be trimmed to size and applied with the adhesive backing.

07 A knee pillow that keeps your body aligned while you sleep Amazon Ebung Memory Foam Knee & Leg Pillow $22 See On Amazon Crafted from high-density memory foam, this knee pillow brings your knees, hips, and spine into alignment while you sleep, providing support and comfort. It's great for side sleepers (and pregnant women), and has a removable cover that’s machine-washable for easy cleaning.

08 This little heater that keeps you at just the right temperature Amazon Amazon Basics Personal Heater $24 See On Amazon Although it has a small footprint, this personal heater will warm your space right up — stick it on your desk or kitchen counter and cozy right up to it. It has low-, medium-, and high-output options and three built-in safety mechanisms: an auto-off timer, tip-over protection, and an overheat auto-off function. Available colors: 3

09 These straps that keep your bottom sheet in place Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Bed Sheet Straps (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Don’t you absolutely hate it when your bottom sheet comes off the bed in the middle of the night? These bed sheet straps make sure it stays in place using suspenders and alligator clamps — and the three-way adjustment ensures you can pull it totally taut. The clips are rust-resistant and have a plastic clamping mechanism that won’t damage your sheets. Available colors: 6

10 The lumbar support pillow with an ergonomic design Amazon SAMSONITE Lumbar Support Pillow $20 See On Amazon With an ergonomic design, this memory foam pillow from Samsonite supports your lower back and promotes good posture. It’s the perfect companion for road trippers as well folks who sit at their computer for hours at a time. The mesh cover enhances breathability while the elastic strap lets you secure it to any chair.

11 These thermal-insulated blackout curtains that make sure you sleep soundly Amazon NICETOWN Blackout Curtains (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon If you require absolute darkness to get a good night’s sleep, these blackout curtains are for you, working to block out ambinet light or a too-early sunrise. As an added bonus, they’re thermal-insulated too, which means you won’t lose heat or air-conditioning through your windows when they’re drawn. In other words, this is a win-win. Available sizes: 24

12 The bed pillows that are a massive upgrade from your lumpy old ones Amazon Sleep Restoration Bed Pillows (2-Pack) $21 See On Amazon If you’re tired of wrestling with old bed pillows — propping them up under your neck, periodically fluffing them — then it might be time to trade up for these plush gel pillows. They bounce back for optimal support, and won’t retain heat the way memory foam will. Hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant, they can go right in the washing machine. Available sizes: queen, king

13 An essential oil diffuser that adds zen vibes to your home Amazon ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser $26 See On Amazon Create your choice of a calm or energizing environment by adding your favorite essential oils to this aromatherapy diffuser. With a fan that’s quieter than the sound of your own breath, it features a built-in LED light that can be set to one of several colors, as well as settings for both intermittent and continuous misting. Available colors: 3

14 The memory foam bath mat that’s like stepping onto a cloud Amazon Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $15 See On Amazon Wouldn’t you like to step onto a cloud after your next shower or bath? This memory foam bath mat provides that exact feeling, thanks to its soft and cushioned core combined with a cozy microfiber cover. It also features a nonslip underside, so your footing will be sure on tile floors. Available sizes: 6

15 These cabinet door bumpers that dampen sound Amazon Vellax Cabinet Door Bumpers (118 Count) $9 See On Amazon If you hate the sound of kitchen drawers and cabinet doors slamming shut, you’ll want to stock up on these cabinet door bumpers. Backed with adhesive, they dampen sound, so you don’t have to be aggravated anymore. You can also use them to protect surfaces that might otherwise get marred by doorknobs, vases, or picture frames.

16 A laptop stand that reduces shoulder strain while you work Amazon Soundance Laptop Stand $29 See On Amazon Elevate your computer screen — and prevent shoulder and neck strain — with this laptop stand that’s earned a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after 46,000 reviews. It’s crafted from sturdy aluminum alloy, making it less wobbly than its competitors. Suitable for laptops from 10 to 15.6 inches, it has an open design that keeps your laptop running cool. Available colors: 6

17 The bed & sofa risers that give you a little boost Amazon iPrimio Bed Risers (4-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Capable of holding up to 10,000 pounds, these furniture risers elevate your bed or sofa off the floor by 2 inches, making it easier to get up. Plus, they also allow for extra clearance if you want to store items underneath. This set of four is made from durable ABS plastic and outfitted with foam to protect hardwood floors. Available colors: 3

18 The light therapy lamp that helps alleviate the winter blues Amazon LASTAR Light Therapy Lamp $28 See On Amazon Shorter days and colder weather can make anyone feel the blues, but this therapy lamp simulates natural sunshine to help give you a lift. It also works to regulate your circadian rhythm so you get a more restful night of sleep (helpful if you’re dealing with jet lag). Just use it for about 30 minutes each morning. Available sizes: 3

19 The folding breakfast table that’s crafted from eco-friendly bamboo Amazon Greenco Bamboo Foldable Breakfast Table $19 See On Amazon This tray table is ideal for enjoying breakfast in bed or on the sofa, and can be folded down for compact storage when not in use. Made from eco-friendly bamboo, it’s easy to wipe clean and features sturdy legs and carrying handles. (Saturday mornings just got a lot better.)

20 A fluffy area rug that cozies up any room in the house Amazon Signature Loom Fluffy Area Rug $35 See On Amazon Soft and fluffy, this shag area rug has a high-density foam interlayer that makes it feel super cushy underfoot — in fact, you might want to curl up and take a nap on it. It’s also backed with nonslip PVC dots, so it won’t go anywhere, even without a rug pad. Available in a rainbow of colors, it’s a definite upgrade to any room in your house. Available sizes: 6

21 This rechargeable hand warmer that can also power up your phone Amazon OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmer $28 See On Amazon Instead of cranking the heat when your fingers get cold, whip out this rechargeable hand warmer. Made from smooth aircraft-grade aluminum, it offers dual-sided heating at three temperature settings. Just as good, it acts as a backup battery for your phone when you’re on the go.

22 A pillow-top mattress topper that makes any bed absolutely dreamy Amazon Utopia Bedding Pillow-Top Mattress Topper $30 See On Amazon Turn any lackluster bed into a cradle of of comfort with this pillow-top mattress topper. The plush topper provides cushiony softness, and the quilted design keeps the microfiber fill in place. It’s machine-washable and fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep. One reviewer raved that it’s “like sleeping on a cloud.” Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, short queen, king, California king

23 These light bulbs that will ease you into a restful sleep Amazon KINUR Amber Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon If you have trouble winding down for bed, try using these amber light bulbs in the room where you spend the most time before hitting the hay. Regular LED bulbs can emit blue light (similar to daylight), which can mess with your natural circadian rhythm. These amber bulbs, on the other hand, replicate sunset vibes, signaling to your body that it’s time to tuck in for the night.

24 This bath pillow that turns an everyday soak into a spa treatment Amazon IKINHO Bath Pillow $29 See On Amazon Upgrade your after-dinner soak by securing this bath pillow to the sides of your tub — it has six ultra-strong suction cups that keep it firmly in place. The extra cushioning up top provides a soft landing place for your head, while the wings below cushion your shoulders. Made from breathable mesh, the pillow dries quickly between uses.

25 A bamboo spa bench that you can use in the shower Amazon VaeFae Bamboo Spa Bench $35 See On Amazon If you shave your legs, placing this bamboo spa bench in the shower will be a game-changer. And even if you don’t use it for shaving, you’ll still find plenty of ways to put it to work. Use it to hold toiletries and extra towels, as a catchall for your clothes while you’re getting ready, or as a seat when you’re applying lotion.

26 The TV backlight that make home viewing feel cinematic Amazon Power Practical LED TV Backlight $22 See On Amazon Make any average Tuesday feel like a night out at the cinema with this TV backlight that increases the vibrancy of the picture on your screen while easing any potential eyestrain. The USB-powered strip has 15 color options and 10 brightness modes, all of which can be adjusted with the included remote control. Just use the 3M adhesive backing to install it.

27 This fan-favorite comforter that’s the perfect all-weather weight Amazon Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert $27 See On Amazon Boasting an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 99,000 reviews, this comforter is a surprisingly affordable way to add some coziness to your bed. Filled with microfiber down alternative, the box-stitched comforter provides warmth in winter and cool comfort in summer. It comes in more than a dozen colors and styles, but you can also attach a duvet cover to the four corner tabs. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

28 A white noise machine that lulls you to sleep Amazon Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine $25 See On Amazon Whether you live on a busy street or simply have a busy mind, this white noise machine can drown out the noise so you get a good night’s sleep. It provides your choice of six soothing sounds: thunder, rain, brook, ocean, summer night, and traditional white noise. Plus, three timers and volume adjustment give you even more customization.

29 This blanket that has two ultra-soft sides Amazon GREEN ORANGE Fleece Sherpa Blanket $28.99 See On Amazon This fleece throw blanket has two super soft sides, so you just might find yourself flipping it over again and again to find the one you like best. One side is made from plush, ribbed microfiber, while the other is made from a cozy sherpa fleece. It comes in two sizes, including a larger one that will even fit a queen-size bed. Available sizes: 50 x 60 inches, 60 x 80 inches

30 The electric can opener that’s a piece of cake to use Amazon Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $30 See On Amazon Forget using a manual crank to break into that can of tomato soup — the Kitchen Mama electric can opener does it with just the press of a button. This sleek gadget doesn’t make contact with the food inside the can (no more gunk to clean off) and it doesn’t leave sharp edges behind (no more nicks on your finger). All you need is AA batteries to use it.

31 This lazy Susan that helps you organize your spices & condiments Amazon Estilo 2-Tier Lazy Susan $26 See On Amazon This two-tier lazy Susan makes use of the vertical space in your kitchen cabinet, so it’ll feel a lot less crammed. What’s more, the spinning mechanism means you can always see — and access — everything that’s stored on it. The turntable is ideal for spices but can also be used for hot sauce, syrup, and jam.

32 These throw pillow inserts that never look schlumpy Amazon Utopia Bedding Throw Pillow Inserts (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon If your throw pillows are looking a little flat and, well, blah, it may be time to swap them out for these highly rated throw pillow inserts. Packed with fluffy siliconized fill, they provide a plush look and feel, and can be used with your existing covers. (Or you can create a custom look by choosing covers in a shade that will go with your couch exactly.) Available sizes: 15

33 This unique tray table that gives you space for your drink Amazon GEHE Sofa Arm Tray Table $31 See On Amazon Your favorite armchair is on one side of the living room while the coffee table is on the other side — leaving you with no place to rest your drink. This ingenious armrest tray solves that dilemma. Made from bamboo, it drapes over the armrest and gives you a flat platform for your drink and snack. To boot, there’s even a built-in holder for your phone.

34 A cool mist humidifier to improve your indoor air quality Amazon Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $30 See On Amazon Dry skin, sinuses, and eyes are no match for this ultrasonic cool mist humidifier. Boasting a small footprint and whisper-quiet operation, the humidifier has a sleek design that blends into any space. It has a 10-hour run time, two mist settings, and an optional night light. Press the ‘on’ button before bed and wake up feeling so much better. Available sizes: 3

35 The anti-fatigue kitchen mat that absorbs shock while you stand Amazon HappyTrends Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $27 See On Amazon If you’ve ever made a bolognese, you know that standing for a long time at the stove can be rough on your body. Enter this anti-fatigue kitchen mat that provides a layer of shock-absorbing comfort to your feet, joints, and back. Water-resistant and easy to wipe clean, the cushioned mat features beveled edges that help prevent tripping. Available sizes: 6

36 This electric wine opener that makes uncorking a breeze Amazon Secura Electric Wine Opener $22 See On Amazon Dealing with a manual corkscrew can be an ordeal (unless you’re a sommelier, which most of us aren’t). Make your life easier by using this electric wine opener the next time you want to pop open a bottle of vino. It can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge — just place it over the neck of the bottle, press a button, and voilà.

37 The remote control organizer that tidies up your coffee table Amazon YAPISHI Remote Control Organizer $14 See On Amazon Organize your remote controls for once and for all with this remote control caddy. Available in two sizes, it holds your remotes upright, so you can view them — and locate them — without having to dig through your sofa cushions. Plus, you coffee table will look so much more streamlined when they’re all organized and in one place. Available sizes: 2

38 This faux leather ottoman that solves seating & storage challenges Amazon Greenco Faux Leather Ottoman $24 See On Amazon When you’re squeezed for space, multifunctional items are a must, and this faux leather ottoman fits the bill. It works as a footrest when you’re lounging on the couch, as well as extra seating when company comes over. And since it’s hollow inside, it’s perfect for storing miscellaneous items.

39 This vertical mouse that’s more ergonomic for your hand & wrist Amazon Anker Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Mouse $25 See On Amazon If your wrist is achey after a long day at the computer, this wireless vertical mouse might be the ergonomic upgrade you need. Designed to cause less strain, the contoured gadget holds your wrist in a neutral handshake position. The battery-operated mouse comes with a simple receiver for wireless use, and three DPI settings give you customizable control over sensitivity.

40 A rainfall showerhead that gives you a spa experience right at home Amazon SparkPod Shower Head $30 See On Amazon You deserve a spa-grade shower every day of the week (well, every time you shower, anyway), and this rainfall showerhead delivers. With a 6-inch diameter, it provides a wide-angle stream of water and is a breeze to install — you don’t even need tools. Choose from basic finishes like chrome, or elevate your shower with gold, polished brass, or matte black. Available styles: 15