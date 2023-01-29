These clever, viral products make your annoying, everyday tasks a hell of a lot easier

These are some tasks that are mundane and just plain annoying, like prepping dinner or doing your hair. Luckily, the internet has a million ways to make this pesky must-dos easier, more efficient, or just plain fun. Just check the Internet Famous section of Amazon, and you’ll see what I mean.

These products have blown up on TikTok, Instagram, and internet retailers like Amazon because they truly help you out every single day. Not sure what I mean? Scroll to find out.

01 An alarm clock that makes you get out of bed to turn it off Amazon CLOCKY Alarm Clock on Wheels $38 See On Amazon This alarm clock solves the age-old problem of hitting snooze too many times. You have one chance to snooze (for one to eight minutes) before the device sounds its loud alarm, hops down from your nightstand, and starts running away on its wheels, forcing you out of bed. It can move on both carpet and wood, and it’s loud enough for even the heaviest of sleepers.

02 This vegetable slicer with an attached container for virtually no clean-up Amazon Mueller 10-in-1 Vegetable Slicer $35 See On Amazon This vegetable slicer actually comes with eight different blades so that you can chop and grate in just one motion — and there are two holders to keep them all nearby. There are a ton of different size options so you can decide just how thick your sliced carrots are, how fine your grated cheese is, and how large your chopped onions come out. The sharp stainless steel can handle it all. Plus, since each insert slides atop the storage container, transferring your ingredients to the pot is easy.

03 This reusable cloth that removes waterproof makeup with just water Amazon MakeUp Eraser $20 See On Amazon Switch over from disposable wipes to this reusable makeup eraser that can take off even the most stubborn waterproof mascara and eyeliner. The super soft pad is made up of millions of hair-like microfibers that require just water to leave your face squeaky clean. The shorter side is meant to be used for the erasing, while the longer strands on the opposite side are a great tool for a gentle exfoliation.

04 A cleaning gel that rids hard-to-reach spots of dust Amazon PULIDIKI Cleaning Gel Kit $7 See On Amazon This cleaning gel is exactly what you need to reach those tight spaces that even the tiniest brushes can’t quite get into. The flexible putty can be pushed into car air vents, keyboards, and drawer corners to easily pick up dust and debris. It has a light, sweet scent and can be reused multiple times.

05 This electric kettle that boils water in just 3 minutes Amazon COSORI Electric Kettle with Stainless Steel Filter $28 See On Amazon Since a watched pot never boils, grab this electric kettle for boiling hot water in as little as three minutes. The glass pitcher is made with a wide opening that makes cleaning and filling a breeze so you can pour in nearly 2 liters of water without spilling half of it on your counter. The design is made even more sleek by its stainless steel base and interior filter that delivers the purest flavor. Just wait for the LED indicator light to go off, and you’re good to go.

06 A dustpan set that comes with an extendable broom Amazon kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Set $27 See On Amazon Since the broom that’s included in this dustpan set comes with an additional extension rod, you can say goodbye to bending over and straining your back. The broom is also made with four rows of bristles that are dense enough to pick up dust and debris with the first swipe so cleaning doesn’t have to take all day. Meanwhile, the dustpan is equipped with a top scraper that gets every last bit off the bristles so that you’re not making more of a mess as you go. The set can stand up on its own or be hung from the top of the handle.

07 This cult favorite hot tool that dries & styles your hair all at once Amazon REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush $39 See On Amazon Not only does this hot brush dry and style your hair at the same time, but it does it using ionic technology that leaves a smoother and more voluminous finish. The unique oval shape gives an extra lift at your roots, while the nylon bristles create less frizz and more shine. The tool has three heat and speed settings in addition to a cool option that help the wave you create last longer. Stabilize your hand by holding onto the cool tip that remains safe to touch no matter how hot the body is.

08 A multi-use egg cooker that takes up very little space Amazon Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $20 See On Amazon Without taking up too much counter or cabinet space, this egg cooker can hold six eggs at a time and whip them up any way you like — hard boiled, poached, scrambled, or even as an omelette. It gets breakfast ready faster than when using the stovetop and comes with everything you need, including a measuring cup and recipe book for some inspiration.

09 This lint remover with a pure copper head Amazon ANRUI Lint Remover And Sweater Shaver $12 See On Amazon This unique lint remover is made with a pure copper head and durable metal rods that can be pressed down to collect every last piece of pet hair and dust. It leaves behind no sticky residue and is safe to run across carpets, upholstery, and clothes. Changing the angle at which you hold the wooden handle will change the intensity of each swipe so be sure to follows their suggestions to best remove unwanted lint from fine to more tough-haired fabrics.

10 A wireless white noise machine with an easy-to-use design Amazon Big Red Rooster 6 Sound White Noise Machine $24 See On Amazon Soothe your mind and get your body to relax with this white noise machine before it’s time for bed. The minimalist device won’t interrupt your bedroom aesthetic, and it can be powered via plug, USB, or battery. There are six sounds, like thunder and ocean, that will transform your home into a serene zone. Leave it on all night or set it on a timer for 30, 60, or 120 minutes.

11 A 12-pack of microfiber dish towels that are absorbent yet quick-drying Amazon kimteny Kitchen Cloth Dish Towels (12-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Made of coral velvet, these dish cloths are lightweight, absorbent, and quick-drying so that they can be used over and over again for various chores around the house. The microfiber is non-abrasive so that it won’t leave behind streaks when cleaning mirrors or scratches when washing or drying the dishes. And since they’re made of a thickening material, you can throw them in the washing machine without worrying about them shrinking or wearing away.

12 The garlic crusher that’s shaped like an adorable vampire Amazon OTOTO Gracula Garlic $18 See On Amazon This garlic crusher can make even the most mundane task a bit more fun. Disguised as Dracula, the compact tool is also a great way to decorate your countertop without taking space away from necessities. The raised top keeps your fingers odor-free as you press, crush, and mince cloves for a recipe. And if you’re not the biggest garlic fan, use it to mince and crush ginger, chili, nuts, and more.

13 This lint roller with an extra-long, retractable handle Amazon Smart Design Large Mega Floor Lint Roller $22 See On Amazon This lint roller can transform from handheld to hip-height in just seconds. Just snap in or take out sections to have the height go from 12 to 42 inches. The extendable handle makes it easy to pick up pet hair or collect everyday dust and debris from every corner and underneath every piece of furniture. The roller comes with 25 adhesive sheets that can easily be peeled off and thrown out after use.

14 A silicone strainer that takes up half the space of an ordinary one Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap n Strain Strainer $24 See On Amazon Save time when getting dinner prepared by snapping this silicone strainer onto any size pot, pan, or bowl. The nonslip clamps create a secure grip and give you a way to drain your food with a single hand. Plus, all of the water will be drained but the food will remain exactly where it was — giving you fewer dishes to wash, too. The BPA-free surface is heat-resistant up to 440 degrees and flexible enough to fit in any open space that’s available in your cabinets or drawers.

15 This power scrubber to efficiently clean tiles & grills Amazon Rubbermaid Power Scrubber $15 See On Amazon With the same look and feel as an electric toothbrush, this power scrubber is easy to control. Its small but mighty size can be used for car detailing, cleaning between tiles, getting the rust off your outdoor grill, and so much more. The oscillating head scrubs 60 times per second and can be set to either a pulse or continuous movement. And since it comes with batteries, you can get started right away.

16 This breakfast sandwich maker that neatly piles all your ingredients Amazon Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $30 See On Amazon This compact sandwich maker is split into three sections so you can heat up your turkey bacon and fry an egg all at once, making cooking breakfast a passive task. Once you’re done, flip out the bottom of the center section and let it all be piled together without falling into a mess. Each part has a nonstick coating and can be removed so you can throw them in the dishwasher.

17 A scalp massager with 100,000 five-star reviews Amazon HEETA Hair Shampoo Brush $7 See On Amazon The soft silicone bristles on this scalp massager can actually help to really get your shampoo into a lather while also brushing any tension away. The soft, raised surface promotes circulation while also easing itchiness. Use it on dry or wet hair in order to better cleanse your roots while shampooing. The ergonomic shape makes it easy and comfortable to use without having it slip out of your hands.

18 This stainless steel cat water fountain that is whisper quiet Amazon PETLIBRO Stainless Steel Cat Water Fountain $28 See On Amazon This pet water fountain is suitable for cats and small dogs, and the soothing waterfall or bubbling effect encourages them to drink and prevents your pet from splashing in their bowl. The stainless steel tray is BPA-free, easy to clean, and helps to prevent cat acne, and it holds 80 milliliters of water, so your cat still has water even if the power goes out. Meanwhile, the container holds over 2 liters of water, which is constantly being filtered and kept clean for your furry friend.

19 An 8-pack of scratch-free, odor-resistant sponges with a genius shape Amazon Scrub Daddy Scrub Mommy (Variety Pack Of 8) $30 See On Amazon This eight-pack of sponges smile for a reason — the eyes help you grip the sponge and reach the bottom of deep containers, while the smile allows you to clean both sides of a utensil at once. Each Scrub Mommy has two sides: a textured one to scrub debris and a foam side to wipe dishes and surfaces clean.

20 An Echo Dot that has nearly 1 million reviews & a 4.7-star rating Amazon Echo Dot $40 See On Amazon Whether you want to check the weather, turn on your lights as soon as you walk in, or blast your favorite pick-me-up song, the Echo Dot can do it all. All you need is your voice. You can do everything, including call your contacts, completely hands-free by simply asking Alexa to assist you. And to protect your privacy, you can hear and delete your voice recordings at any time and turn off the microphone whenever you know you won’t be using any of its tens of thousands of skills.

21 A handheld milk frother that’s made of durable stainless steel Amazon Cafe Casa Electric Milk Frother $19 See On Amazon Before you give up on recreating the beautiful latte that you typically pay $6 for, grab this milk frother. The handheld device will make you feel like a pro as it whips up the perfect foam in as little as 15 seconds. When not in the mood for coffee, use its stainless steel whisk to mix up a protein shake or scramble some eggs.

22 This gentle heatless curling set that’s made of smooth silk Amazon Kitsch Silk Heatless Hair Curler $16 See On Amazon If you love the look of styled hair but hate the damage from the hot tools that make it possible, you need this heatless curling set. Both the rod and scrunchies that are included are made of soft silk that won’t tug or crease the hair as you wrap it around your locks and sleep on it throughout the night. You’ll wake up with gorgeous, voluminous curls that are smoother than the ones from an iron.

23 This heat-resistant masher to use with meat or potatoes Amazon Farberware Heat Resistant Meat Stirrer $10 See On Amazon To quickly get through your homemade bolognese recipe or transform those potatoes into a scrumptious mash, reach for this masher. It has five angled blades that chop, mash, and stir foods with ease. Plus, it can be used as a scraper to get every last bit off the sides when you’re done. And since it’s made of a heat-resistant nylon, it’s safe to use on precious nonstick cookware sets.

24 A detangling brush that gently glides through your hair Amazon Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $12 See On Amazon Made with flexible bristles that are gentler on hair, this detangling brush glides through knots and tangles without tugging and pulling out strands. They’re actually so comfortable that the brush can be used for a scalp massage too. But, don’t worry, they’re firm enough that they won’t lose their shape over time. The ergonomic handle is easy to hold as you comb it through wet or dry hair.

25 This 4-in-1 air fryer that makes quick & crispy meals Amazon Instant Vortex 4-in-1, 2-QT Mini Air Fryer $50 See On Amazon With this air fryer, you can still enjoy fresh, hot meals without turning on the oven. It works quickly to fry, roast, bake, or reheat ingredients with a temperature range of 120 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It can make one to two servings and be easily cleaned afterwords, thanks to its nonstick dry basket and tray. In just minutes you can have crispy chicken wings or toasted cinnamon rolls that were frozen right before.

26 An electric cleansing brush for a gentle exfoliation Amazon Olay Facial Cleansing Brush $22 See On Amazon This facial cleansing brush can switch between two different speeds to give you either a deep, exfoliating clean or a gentle, daily clean that buffs away dead skin. Both options will leave your skin with a healthy glow and prep it to better absorb all the nourishing products you apply afterwards.

27 This narrow, non-scratch brush that can fit in tall vases & glasses Amazon CairnCleaner Whiskey Tasting Glass Brush $10 See On Amazon In addition to wine glasses and taller cups, this glass brush can be used to clean vases and reusable water bottles that have small openings. The brush’s tapered shape can get in to just about anything so that its scratch-free head can leave things shining. The handle is made of durable bamboo while the top loop is made of natural leather strap to hang dry.

28 A food chopper that can be operated anywhere by hand Amazon Chef'n Hand Powered Food Chopper $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re trying to whip up a fancy meal while camping or just don’t want to look for an open outlet at home, this food chopper is the thing to reach for since it requires no electricity or batteries. Just pull the string to mash avocado, chop nuts, or dice onions. The sharp blade can handle larger pieces so that you can fly through the preparation and get to the good part — eating it, of course.

29 These detanglers that prevent sheets from getting tangled in the wash Amazon Wad-Free Bed Sheet Detanglers (Set of 2) $19 See On Amazon These sheet dentanglers prevent the twisting that typically occurs when you try to wash your bedding. By attaching them to two corners, the pads stop anything from getting balled up, which will save you energy and time since you won’t have to deal with clothes getting stuck in your fitted sheet, and you can be assured that every inch of your sheets is getting cleaned. These are easy to attach and event prevent more wrinkles from forming.

30 A pack of drill brush attachments for a more precise cleaning Amazon Useful Products Drill Brush Attachment Set $19 See On Amazon In order to better clean around your tub and baseboards, try these drill brush attachments. The set comes with three different sizes and shapes, each made of nylon bristles that won’t scratch any surface. The pack is available in six different versions with the color of each representing the intensity. The range goes from soft enough for glass and leather to hard enough for grimy ovens and grills.

31 These fridge organizer bins that minimize clutter Amazon Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (6-Piece Set) $30 See On Amazon These fridge organizer bins make it a breeze to declutter your shelves and maximize your space. By separating your food into categories, you’ll have a better view of everything you have available so that you stop wasting money on things you don’t need and stop wasting electricity standing with the fridge door open. This pack comes with six pieces or four different sizes, including an egg tray and can holder. Each tray is made of shatter-proof plastic that is easy to clean and sure to last.

32 A silicone body scrubber that can help prevent ingrown hairs Amazon Dylonic Exfoliating Brush $7 See On Amazon Covered in flexible silicone bristles, this body scrubber is a great way to exfoliate and quickly reveal soft and radiant skin. Use it dry or while cleansing to unclog pores, remove dead skin, and even prevent ingrown hairs. The ergonomic handle fits perfectly in the palm of your hand for stable control as you work it in circular motions.

33 A dish soap dispenser set with a ventilated tray for your sponge Amazon OMAIA 4-in-1 Dish Soap Dispenser Set $20 See On Amazon To keep your sink in order, place this soap dispenser set right next to the faucet. It has a matching dispenser and shelf atop the silicone tray. The dispenser is easy to refill so you can avoid the eye-sore of labeled soap bottles, and the sponge shelf is ventilated so that it can properly dry and prevent bacteria from growing. The shelf holds 8.5 ounces of liquid soap, while the dispenser holds 10.5.

34 This concentrated shoe cleaner that comes with a durable brush Amazon Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit $19 See On Amazon You’ll only need a few drops of this concentrated shoe cleaner in order to buff away scuffs and stains. The non-toxic formula can be used on all washable fabrics, including leather, suede, canvas, and more. To gently scrub away, use the included brush for a gentle wash that won’t leave behind scratches. Your loafers, sneakers, and boots will look as good as new in no time.

35 A handheld vacuum with a slim nozzle that can reach every nook & cranny Amazon BLACK+DECKER Handheld Vacuum $56 See On Amazon To make this lightweight handheld vacuum even easier to use, it was built with an extra slim nozzle that can fit in tight places like under the couch, between stair banisters, and behind car seats. It also rotates 180 degrees so you can find a way in, no matter the angle. Its powerful voltage collects dust and debris with just one swipe but also uses cyclonic action spins to keep the collection away from the filter to keep its suction strong.

36 This pack of dish cloths that leave behind a streak-free shine Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $18 See On Amazon These dish cloths come in a pack of 10 and since each can be used up to 100 times, you won’t have to repurchase for a long time, saving you tons on paper towels and other disposible products. The eco-friendly pads are ultra absorbent and gritty when dry but also super soft when wet, making them perfect for both scrubbing dishes and drying crystal. They’ll leave behind a streak-free shine on stainless steel, wood, tile, and marble as well.

37 An under-cabinet jar opener that works on containers of all sizes Amazon EZ Off Jar Opener $15 See On Amazon Use the included screws or adhesive stickers to attach this jar opener under any cabinet. It’ll be hidden from guests but always an arm’s length away for when you’re having trouble opening a sauce or jam. Its V-shaped design is made to fit lids of all sizes, as its sharp teeth easily twist even vacuum-sealed and childproof containers open.

38 This quick-acting defrosting tray with a nonstick surface Amazon YUNDOOG Defrosting Tray for Frozen Meat $21 See On Amazon If you forgot to put your meat in the fridge, pop that frozen steak or chicken onto this defrosting tray. It’s made from high-quality aluminum with thermal conductivity that speeds up the process without the use of heat or water. And since the surface is covered with a nonstick coating, the pieces will easily slide off when ready. The silicone covered corners will keep the tray in place until that times comes but when it does you can hang it up from the corner loop to dry after washing.

39 This hair catcher to keep your shower walls clean Amazon Shower Cat Hair Catcher $15 See On Amazon Not only does this hair catcher improve the look of your shower but it also prevents your drain from getting clogged by keeping those loose strands contained. After detangling your hair, all you have to do is swipe left to trap the hair and swipe right to release it. It comes with an adhesive strip that creates a strong hold on tile, glass, stone, wood, marble, granite, plastic, and ceramic.