Homeownership didn’t make sense a decade ago, and for many, it still doesn’t. But here’s the good news: Whether you rent or own, there are ways to elevate your space without breaking the bank. In fact, ahead you’ll find stunning decor and home improvement products from Vevano Home that are surprisingly budget-friendly and fairly easy to install (if not altogether effortless). Plus, these are designer home upgrades you can take with you (wherever you go next).

If a brand new leather sectional feels as out of reach as a new home, don’t underestimate just how much of a difference small upgrades can make — from shower heads that will take your self-care routine from subpar to spa-like to an area rug that will tie your room together, and maybe even cover up that boring beige carpeting.

Vevano Home offers high-quality products from industry-leading brands, like Kohler, Toto, Delta, and Moen to name a few, so you can shop knowing you’re choosing from the best. And for those who might be having trouble taking their Pinterest boards from vision to reality, Vevano Home virtual designers will walk you through every step of the process (think 3D renderings and product samples), so you absolutely love the end result.

Ready to get started? Here are some must-haves for every home — and some already-discounted items can be scored for even less by using the included codes at checkout.

This Spa-Like Universal Showerhead

Delta Universal Showering Showerhead

This elegant chrome showerhead features five spray settings and installs in less than 20 minutes.

All the calcium removal products in the world won’t make your old showerhead stop spraying out in every direction. So stop wasting your time and upgrade to this spa-like chrome showerhead from Delta. It features five spray settings (did someone say massage?) and uses about 20% less water than standard models so you can do your part in conserving water. And for those who aren’t the handy type, know that this installs easily in under 20 minutes, no special tools required.

This Lamb’s Wool Throw Pillow For Fun Texture

Moe's Home Lamb Pillow

Save 15% when you use code HOME15 at checkout.

These faux fur throw pillows add a playful touch to any space while serving a functional purpose. The front panel is constructed of 100% lamb’s wool, giving them an ultra-soft feel for cozy lounging. Toss them on your bed, sofa, or use them to create a comfy reading nook. And if you use code HOME15 at checkout, you can score them for an additional 15% off while the deal lasts.

These Sleek Vanity Sconces For Elevated Lighting

Maxim Lighting Lateral Sconces

Save 15% when you use code HOME15 at checkout.

Standard bathroom lighting fixtures are, well, standard and to be honest, don’t make a bathroom feel exactly luxurious. And if makeup is part of your routine, the right lighting is essential. So if you’re going to change out anything in your bathroom, take this advice and start with the lighting. The sleek lines and satin white shades on these vanity wall sconces will add a touch of modern luxury — literally lighting up your bathroom in style. Use code HOME15 at checkout to score it for less.

This Moroccan-Inspired Area Rug

Loloi Vance Rug in Dove & Charcoal (2' 3" x 3' 1)

Save 25% when you use code LOLOI25 at checkout.

If the mention above of that wall-to-wall carpeting hit hard, you’re probably already on the search for the perfect rug. Vevano Home’s huge collection of area rugs by cult brand Loloi has something for every style, like this Vance Rug in Dove & Charcoal. It’s ultra-plush with a black and white Moroccan-inspired pattern and is available in eight sizes so you’re sure to find one that fits your space. The rug is already on sale but if you use code LOLOI25 at checkout, you can nab it for an additional 25% off.

These Modern Cabinet Pulls For The Bathroom

Kohler Poplin Marabou Cabinet Pull

In a strong square shape, these modern pulls come in three finishes.

While you’re taking your bathroom vanity into 2023, you might as well replace those outdated cabinet pulls. Kohler’s Poplin Marabou cabinet pulls are available in three finishes — chrome, brushed, and black — and feature a chic and convenient squared-off shape that's easy to grasp. They’re affordable, too.

This Art Deco Ottoman With Built-In Storage

Elegant Decor Ozman Seating

Save 15% when you use code HOME15 at checkout.

This glamorous ottoman with built-in storage is the perfect place to rest your feet at the end of a long day. Or you could use it as a side table with a tray for your morning coffee. Whatever you choose to use it for, it's sure to add a luxe touch to your space thanks to clean lines and bronze accent base. Use code HOME15 at checkout to score it for less than $100.

This Canvas Print That Looks Like The Real Deal

Moe's Home Line Painting

Save 15% when you use code HOME15 at checkout.

Buying art from an art gallery is a great way to support local artists but, let’s be real, the prices aren’t exactly budget-friendly. One day, one day. Until then, you don’t have to stare at blank walls. Chic wall art like this contemporary line canvas print give off real-deal vibes at a fraction of the cost. Hang it above a dresser or prop it on a media cabinet — it’ll look stunning anywhere. And don’t forget to use the code HOME15 at checkout for an additional 15% off.

This Abstract Bowl For A Posh Touch

V Studio Free Form Bowl (Small)

Save 15% when you use code HOME15 at checkout.

This abstract bowl is an eye-catching piece to store your fruit or to use a as catch-all dish in your entry area. The freeform open design features an appealing textured matte gold finish that can blend in with a variety of decor styles. Beautifully made in India, the statement bowl is available in two sizes: small (featured) and medium. Use the HOME15 code at checkout to get 15% off.