These genius, cheap products have near-perfect reviews because they solve so many damn problems

Aren’t we lucky to live in a world where day-to-day problems are so simple to solve? It’s literally never been easier to declutter living rooms, organize kitchens, or tackle a home DIY project. With so many genius, wallet-friendly products out there, nothing is stopping us from improving our lives in small — but meaningful — ways.

From a magnetic knife holder that affixes to your wall to a set of expandable bamboo dividers that declutter your drawers, these items are both practical and ridiculously clever — things you might never have thought of on your own, but may realize you can’t live without. Each one comes with near-perfect reviews from thousands of buyers, so you can feel confident knowing you’re getting something that actually lives up to the hype.

01 This digital thermometer that checks the internal temperature of your meat Amazon Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $12 See On Amazon Having this digital thermometer on hand while cooking makes your life so much easier. Quickly read the internal temperature of fish, steak, and chicken to ensure that it’s fully cooked, or check on your oil to make sure it’s hot enough for frying. Not to mention, a built-in bottle opener allows you to crack open a brew while grilling.

02 A compact holder for your remote controls Amazon Kenobe Remote Control Holder $15 See On Amazon Designed with five compartments, this faux leather organizer keeps your various remotes from slipping between your sofa cushions or getting lost under a pile of laundry. It has an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon after over 1,900 reviews, with one customer describing it as “surprisingly life-changing”. Available sizes: Small, Large

03 These nonstick baking mats that eliminate the need for cooking spray Amazon HOTPOP Baking Mats (4-Pack) $17 See On Amazon With these heat-resistant silicone baking mats, you can ditch the cooking sprays, oils, and butter — they’re completely nonstick. Each mat is designed with rows of circular stencils, perfect for spacing out macarons or cookies. You get two half sheets and two quarter sheets in a set, and each one is safe to go in the dishwasher once you’re finished.

04 The foldable step stool you can use anywhere in your home Amazon Greenco Foldable Step Stool $21 See On Amazon You’d be surprised just how many uses you can find for this foldable step stool — use it to reach your highest shelves in the kitchen, change light bulbs, or reach for that box of Christmas decorations in the garage. A set of rubber dots on the top platform prevents your feet from slipping. When folded, it has an easy-to-carry handle that makes it a cinch to transport it from room to room. Available colors: 5

05 These freshness containers that extend the life of produce Amazon Rubbermaid Freshworks Produce Savers (Set of 2) $14 See On Amazon The built-in filters on the lids of these food containers regulate the amount of oxygen and carbon dioxide, keeping your produce fresher for longer. An elevated base lifts your food away from any moisture that has collected at the bottom of the bin. Choose from a variety of sets with different sizes.

06 This inverted umbrella with a reversible design Amazon EEZ-Y Reverse Umbrella $20 See On Amazon Since this reversible umbrella is inverted, it stands up on its own when folded — no need for a cumbersome umbrella stand. Plus, since it folds outward, it’s easier to enter your car without getting drenched by rain. The ergonomic, C-shaped handle can either be gripped in your hand or placed around your wrist for hands-free convenience. Available colors: 8

07 Some heat-resistant cooking tongs with silicone grips Amazon The Original Popco Tongs (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Heat-resistant silicone pads allow you to grip onto these cooking tongs without burning your fingers. This set includes three stainless steel tongs in different sizes, each with a pair of scalloped silicone heads for a superior grip. Use them for tossing salads, transferring foods, and flipping steaks on the grill. With an overall rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon after over 11,000 reviews, it’s clear these utensils are top-notch.

08 These furniture wheel stoppers that protect your floors Amazon SlipToGrip Bed and Furniture Stoppers (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon If your bed frame, chair, or sofa is on wheels, you might want to invest in these rubber stoppers — they protect your hardwood, ceramic, and tile floors from damage. The unique V-shaped slots accommodate all wheel types up to 2.5 inches wide. “We were amazed by how well these work. The bed doesn’t move around at all,” wrote one reviewer.

09 The cable clips that keep your cords from tangling Amazon simr Cable Clips (2-Pack) $6 See On Amazon With three slots apiece, these cable clips are designed to keep your electronic cords from tangling in a heap on your desk or beside your bed. The self-adhesive clips stick to wood, glass, metal, and tile — pick any spot near your outlet or power strip. You can even place them in your car to keep your aux cord and charger nearby. Available multipacks: 4

10 The expandable cutlery organizer made of sleek bamboo Amazon Dynamic Gear Expandable Silverware Organizer $28 See On Amazon Made of lightweight, sleek bamboo wood, this silverware organizer keeps all your forks, knives, spoons, and serving utensils clearly separated. It expands from 13 inches to 20 inches in width, allowing you to adjust it based on the size of your drawer. A set of slip-resistant grips on each corner keeps the unit firmly in place.

11 This universal socket tool with so many uses Amazon RAK Universal Socket Tool $23 See On Amazon Instead of digging around your toolbox for the exact piece you need, you can use this universal socket. The head is designed with 54 steel spring pins that transform into the exact size and shape you need. You also get a set of 10 bits in a variety of shapes, so you can immediately go to work on that DIY project you’ve been putting off.

12 These tablets that clean & descale your coffee maker Amazon Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner Tablets (3 Count) $9 See On Amazon It’s a good idea to clean out and descale your coffee maker now and then, and these tablets from Affresh make it so easy. Simply place one of the tablets in your single-serve or multi-cup coffee maker, hit brew, and let the cleaner do its magic. It breaks down mineral buildup and hard water deposits, without the harsh smell that comes with vinegar.

13 A milk & honey cuticle oil for strong nails Amazon Cuccio Cuticle Oil $13 See On Amazon Blended with hydrating milk and honey, this cuticle oil gently moisturizes dry, cracked nail beds. Add a couple of drops to your fingers and massage the lightweight formula into your skin and nails. There are a dozen revitalizing scents available, including lavender and chamomile as well as mango and bergamot. Available scents: 12

14 The pint-sized kit that repairs small holes in your wall Amazon 3M High-Strength Small Hole Repair Kit $12 See On Amazon Repairing a small hole in your wall has never been easier, thanks to this compact kit that includes 8 ounces of spackling compound, a self-adhesive patch, a putty knife, and a sanding pad. You have everything you need to patch holes up to 3 inches in diameter — and according to several reviewers, the process is straightforward and beginner-friendly.

15 These transparent refrigerator bins with easy-pull handles Amazon Greenco Refrigerator Bins (6-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Give your refrigerator an organized, uniform look with this set of six plastic food storage bins. Each transparent bin fully displays the contents inside, with a built-in handle for easy access. You can even stack the bins on top of one another to maximize space on the shelves of your fridge.

16 A space-saving surge protector with 6 pivoting outlets Amazon EchoGear Surge Protector $16 See On Amazon Unlike a conventional surge protector, this one from EchoGear has six AC outlets that pivot up to 90 degrees — allowing you to fit all of your chargers with ease. The low-profile design makes this outlet extender ideal for fitting in narrow spaces, such as the space behind your TV.

17 This soap dispenser that keeps your sink area clutter-free Amazon ALBAYRAK Soap Dispenser $9 See On Amazon Press your sponge down onto this soap dispenser to get the perfect amount of dishwashing liquid, every single time. In between dishwashing sessions, the compact unit also acts as a sponge holder. Using this dispenser also keeps your counter clutter-free, since it allows you to keep your bottle of dish soap underneath the sink.

18 The magnetic knife holder with ultra-high ratings Amazon Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Holder $20 See On Amazon Boasting an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars after over 34,000 reviews, this magnetic knife holder will change your kitchen for the better. Simply install the stainless steel bar with the included hardware, then simply allow your knives to stick to the magnetic surface. More space-efficient than a knife block, the holder keeps your kitchen utensils within arm’s reach for easy access while cooking.

19 A tea tree body wash that helps soothe irritated skin Amazon Remedy Tea Tree Oil Body Wash $13 See On Amazon Tea tree and peppermint oils combine with hydrating aloe vera to make a body wash that’s equal parts cleansing and soothing. The invigorating formula neutralizes odors while helping calm irritated skin — it can even be particularly effective in relieving eczema or athlete’s foot. “Smells great and has worked a miracle for my skin,” wrote one reviewer.

20 This nifty dry-erase calendar for planning out your week Amazon cinch! Magnetic Dry-Erase Calendar $17 See On Amazon Complete with a set of markers and an eraser, this magnetic dry-erase calendar affixes to the front of your fridge for easy visibility. Great for families or households with roommates, the board has seven columns for each day of the week and a bottom section for jotting down grocery items and chores. Simply wipe off the calendar at the end of the week to start fresh.

21 These cut-resistant gloves that protect your fingers while food prepping Amazon Dowellife Cut-Resistant Gloves $10 See On Amazon Protect your hands from accidental cuts while slicing in the kitchen by wearing these heavy-duty gloves. Made of a stretchy nylon material blended with fiberglass, the gloves keep your hands safe from sharp knife blades, graters, and more. “These have been a lifesaver!! Really protect your hands from cuts and injuries,” wrote one happy customer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22 A microwaveable popcorn maker that collapses for storage Amazon Popco Collapsible Popcorn Maker $13 See On Amazon This silicone popcorn maker needs just a few minutes in the microwave to whip up a bowl of freshly popped kernels — no oil or butter required. Plus, the maker doubles as a serving bowl, so you can get straight to snacking. When not in use, it collapses flat for easy storage, which is especially helpful if you’re tight on shelf space. Available colors: 14

23 This spaghetti server with a soft, comfortable grip Amazon OXO Good Grips Spaghetti Server $9 See On Amazon Made of sturdy, heat-resistant nylon, this spaghetti server is safe to use with all of your nonstick cookware. It has a nonslip handle that’s easy to hold onto, giving you full control as you scoop your pasta out of the pot. A set of holes at the center of the spoon allows for easy drainage, while the prongs around the edges keep slippery noodles from falling out.

24 A pet brush that gently detangles & removes excess fur Amazon Hertzko Pin Brush for Dogs and Cats $9 See On Amazon Suitable for dogs and cats with both long and short hair, this pin brush makes at-home grooming a breeze. The wire bristles lift loose fur and dirt from your pet’s coat, while also detangling any small knots. Each bristle has a rounded plastic tip that won’t irritate sensitive skin, resulting in a gentler brushing experience.

25 This easy-to-use spin mop that just needs water Amazon O-Cedar Spin Mop $35 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating, the O-Cedar microfiber mop just needs water to clear away dirt and grime from your floors — no harsh cleansing agents needed. The angled head is designed to access those hard-to-reach corners on hardwood, laminate, and tile flooring. Simply place the mop in the strainer and push down on the lever to wring it dry — that’s all there is to it.

26 A portable dishwashing tub with a built-in drain Amazon Joseph Joseph Wash and Drain Dish Tub $21 See On Amazon Great for RVs and camping as well as regular at-home use, this dishwashing tub is designed with a built-in drain and easy-to-carry handles. It has an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon after over 8,000 reviews, with several buyers praising its convenience and portability. Holding up to 2.35 gallons of water, the tub allows you to clean your dishes just about anywhere.

27 The wooden pizza board & cutter set that creates even slices Amazon Checkered Chef Cutting Board and Pizza Cutter $18 See On Amazon This wooden pizza board is designed with grooves across its surface, acting as a stencil for slicing eight identical pieces of pizza or pie. The included stainless steel rocker blade is super easy to use — just rock it back and forth over the pizza to create an even cut. Meanwhile, the other side of the board is smooth, so you can use it to hold charcuterie, cakes, and more.

28 This magnetic wristband that holds screws, nuts & bolts Amazon HORUSDY Magnetic Hardware Wristband $10 See On Amazon When working on a DIY project, it’s nice to have your bolts, screws, and other pieces of small hardware close by — which is why this magnetic wristband is so genius. Made from soft but durable polyester with 10 embedded magnets, the wristband can hold all sorts of small metal objects. Plus, a pair of small pockets provides the perfect spot for any plastic pieces you have.

29 An over-the-sink colander that saves space in the kitchen Amazon Blue Gingko Over-Sink Colander $16 See On Amazon Expanding from 14.5 inches to 19.5 inches, this over-the-sink colander is a great space-saving solution for compact kitchens, dorms, and RVs. It has so many uses — whether you’re draining pasta, rinsing produce, or air-drying utensils, it’ll come in handy. “Such a creative and helpful way to clean your fruits and veggies without having to use a huge colander,” wrote one reviewer. Available colors: 9

30 This set of deep-cleaning brushes that are great for tight spaces Amazon OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brushes (Set of 2) $9 See On Amazon Ideal for clearing out grout, shower door tracks, and other tight spaces, these deep-cleaning brushes tackle all sorts of household surfaces. Both brushes have heads with durable nylon bristles and easy-grip handles, while the smaller brush is equipped with a wiper blade that removes dirt from tight crevices.

31 The lightweight bamboo turntable that rotates 360 degrees Amazon Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan $17 See On Amazon Rotating a full 360 degrees, this lazy Susan serves so many purposes in your kitchen. The sleek bamboo turntable can be used as a spice rack, a serving platter, a cake stand, or the base for a centerpiece. “The color of the wood is very beautiful, easy to clean, and it spins very easily even with having the weight of the objects we have on top of it!” raved one reviewer.

32 A battery-powered scrubbing tool that cuts deep into grime Amazon Rubbermaid Power Scrubber $15 See On Amazon This cordless scrubbing tool makes easy work of cleaning your tiles, outdoor grills, and even your car wheels. The oscillating head rotates 60 times per second, clearing out grime from all sorts of household surfaces — without the chore of manual scrubbing. Plus, four AA batteries come included in the set, so you can get right to cleaning as soon as you receive it.

33 A handy kitchen tool with 5 different uses. Amazon Joseph Joseph Uni-Tool $10 See On Amazon Here’s a uniquely designed kitchen utensil that serves as a slotted spoon, solid spoon, spatula, turner, and cutting tool — great for kitchens that are tight on space. Made from tough nylon, the heat-resistant utensil is safe to go in the dishwasher. One reviewer raved: “This multipurpose utensil is fantastic- so useful and easy to clean. And I end up with fewer utensils to wash after I cook!”

34 These adjustable bamboo dividers that organize your drawers Amazon Homemaid Living Bambo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) $31 See On Amazon Want a simple way to organize your drawers? Use these bamboo dividers to create compartments for your belongings. Each divider expands from 17.5 inches to 22 inches, so they’re compatible with many different drawers. Textured rubber pads on each end keep the dividers from slipping — while also protecting your drawers’ interiors. Available colors: Gray, Natural Bamboo, White

35 The tabletop LED lamp that may boost your mood & energy levels Amazon Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp $36 See On Amazon Using this light therapy lamp may boost your energy levels, increase your focus, and even improve your mood — take it from more than 1,500 buyers who left it a glowing five-star review. The UV-free lamp has three adjustable brightness levels, recreating the light of the noonday sun in any space. Measuring 9 inches in diameter, the compact unit is easy to travel with, so you can even use it to help prevent jet lag.

36 An outlet shelf that holds your electronic devices while they charge Amazon EchoGear Outlet Shelf $17 See On Amazon Have an electrical socket that isn’t located near a table? This outlet shelf creates the perfect perch for your devices while they charge. It has a weight capacity of up to 10 pounds, and even includes a hole to run your cables through. “It’s so easy, no more cord trailing everywhere, I wish I’d bought this sooner!” wrote one customer.

37 This car trash can that doubles as a cooler Amazon Drive Auto Products Car Trash Can $12 See On Amazon This thermal-insulated container can be used as either a car trash can or a drink cooler, depending on your needs. It has adjustable straps that allow you to attach it to your car seat headrest, console, or side door. Waterproof and easy to clean, the trash can is great for road trips or your daily commute. As a bonus, you get a set of 20 plastic liners to catch any leaks or spills.

38 The sophisticated bamboo box that displays your tea collection Amazon Signature Living Bamboo Tea Box $32 See On Amazon This bamboo tea box has a transparent lid, so you can easily get a glimpse at your collection of tea bags. There are a total of eight adjustable compartments as well as a built-in storage drawer for packets of sugar and honey. With a sleek, sophisticated appearance, this box looks so nice sitting on your countertop or tucked away in your breakfast nook.

39 Some crew-length socks with nonslip grips on the bottoms Amazon LA Active Grip Socks $22 See On Amazon Ideal for yoga, pilates, or simply hanging out at home, these crew-length socks have special nonslip grips at the heels and toes — so you won’t slide around on smooth floors. They’re made of a terry-cotton blend fabric that’s both soft and breathable, with light cushioning on the soles for added comfort. Available multipacks: 28

40 These magnetic push pins that are heavy-duty Amazon Power Pins Magnets (50 Count) $14 See On Amazon Unlike traditional push pins, these magnetic ones won’t leave behind any holes or marks. After over 2,200 reviews, they have an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon. The ultra-strong magnets can pin down up to 11 pieces of paper at once, and the variety of hues allows you to color code your important memos and tasks.

41 An aerator bottle attachment that enhances the flavor of your wine Amazon Vintorio Wine Aerator $10 See On Amazon Aerating your wine is a quick, simple step that can enhance the flavor of your beverage. All you need is this bottle attachment that infuses your wine with just the right amount of oxygen. A tapered rubber gasket at the base of the glass aerator ensures an airtight seal and prevents dripping. Just pop it in and pour.

42 Some fabric storage bins that keep your socks & underwear sorted Amazon Qozary Sock and Underwear Organizers (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Tired of opening up a messy underwear drawer? These fabric storage bins have 24 cells apiece, so you can keep your underwear and socks sorted. Also great for accessories such as belts and ties, the organizers fit neatly inside your dresser drawer, on a closet shelf, or underneath your bed. Available multipacks: 6

43 This ergonomic laptop stand that improves your posture Amazon Soundance Laptop Stand $20 See On Amazon For those of us who work primarily from our laptops, this ergonomic laptop stand is a game-changer — it has an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon after 44,000 reviews. It’s compatible with any laptop measuring from 10 inches to 15.6 inches, lifting your device to eye level with a slight forward tilt. The sleek aluminum stand keeps you from having to hunch over, reducing the strain on your neck and shoulders. Available colors: 10

44 The ingenious cap that helps you get every last drop out of your bottles Amazon Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit $16 See On Amazon With this cap attachment, it’s possible to get every last drop of liquid out of your shampoo, lotion, and hand sanitizer bottles. The genius device uses gravity to pull the liquid down towards the cap — just flip the bottle upside down and allow it to rest on the standing legs. All you have to do is open the nozzle and squeeze.