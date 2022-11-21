These single-serve wines are the perfect gift for people who are hard to shop for

A candle takes dozens of hours to burn down, and there are only so many lotions, bath salts, masks, and other self-care products a person can use. But a gift that’s always put to good use (and quickly)? Booze, of course. And thanks to its single-serve packaging, ready-to-give boxes, and range of variety packs so all you have to choose is team white, red, rose, or a mix of the above, Wander + Ivy’s restaurant-quality wines make giving your friends and family something they’ll actually use really, really easy.

FAST FACTS

Each bottle is 6.3 fluid ounces, suitable for one (very) full glass or two smaller ones

Each bottle is made of glass but is also twist-open for easy serving

4, 8, 16, or 24 packs starting at $34

Organic, low-sulfite wines

Choose from red, white, rosé, or a combo

Arrive boxed and ready to give

Free shipping on orders with 24 or more bottles (and yes, you can mix and match to get to 24)

With sets ranging from single varietals to mixed packs of white, red, and rosé, there’s likely a Wander + Ivy pack to suit the palates of hosts, friends, and family whether you know what they like or not. Add to that the polished, ready-to-gift packaging and gifting couldn’t be easier. Plus, the single-serve bottles are made of weighty glass with sleek black caps, but since they are twist-open, you don’t have to compromise on convenience for style here.

And when it comes to the wine? The brand works with award-winning wineries in California, Languedoc France, and Spain to source high-quality, organic wines that has one shopper calling it the “best single serve bottled wine on the market.”

According to reviewers

Wander + Ivy has earned a 4.7-star overall rating from shoppers. Here’s what some had to say: