These genius things declutter the crap out of your closets, cabinets & drawers

Lie it down or stand it up — whichever way you choose, this pot rack will save you a ton of space. It has eight tiers (each of which can hold 10 pounds) that can be assembled in three different ways to maximize your space exactly how you need it. Each of the iron rods are coated in rubber so that the pots and pans don’t slide off or get scratched. Keep it on your counter to use your cabinets for something else or stick it in your cabinets to organize the space and make it easier to search through.