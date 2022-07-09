These genius things under $35 make your backyard & patio so much nicer

Spending time outdoors has lots of benefits, like increasing vitamin D levels and even just elevating your mood. It makes sense, then, that being out in nature is a big priority for some. To make the most of your time outdoors, investing a bit of effort in your backyard or patio can make a huge difference.

But making big changes doesn’t have to mean spending big bucks. This list is full of simple, genius solutions to make your outdoor space so much nicer. Whether you’re looking for affordable lighting ideas, entertaining lawn games, or even seating and decor, there’s something for you below. Better yet, every item is positively reviewed and less than $35, so you can revamp your green spaces without burning through your dough. When nature calls, get shopping.

01 A set of chic, spill-resistant glass pitchers Amazon Estilo Glass Carafe Pitcher (Set of 2) $28 See On Amazon Take your outdoor entertaining to new, sophisticated heights with these glass pitchers. They look equally sleek whether serving cocktails at a party or lemonade at a barbecue. Plus, you can expect to cut back on spills thanks to the easy-to-grip neck which makes pouring a breeze. The lids help keep things fresh when not in use, too.

02 The remote-controlled umbrella light that brightens your outdoor gatherings Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Patio Umbrella Light with Remote $25 See On Amazon Don’t let nightfall push the party indoors, just install this LED umbrella light instead. You don’t need any tools for installation, as it clamps directly onto your patio umbrella’s pole. Use the remote control to adjust the brightness or even set the 12 bulbs on a timer from up to 50 feet away.

03 These rope lights that add a twinkle to your space Amazon ANJAYLIA Outdoor LED Rope Lights $34 See On Amazon Try thinking outside the patio lighting box with these colorful LED rope lights. Offering up over 66 feet of lights, this rope is encased in waterproof tubing that helps keep it safe from the elements. Using the remote, you can change the lights to 16 different shades, or set them to blink and switch colors for a twinkling effect. Available colors: 6

04 This frisbee game set that’ll challenge & delight your guests Amazon Giggle N Go Frisbee Yard Game $35 See On Amazon Shake up your lawn games with this frisbee yard set. The kit comes with two easy-to-assemble poles, plus a frisbee and a convenient travel bag. Simply set a target of your choice on top of the pole’s platform, take aim, and try to hit it with your frisbee. Everything breaks down easily, too, meaning you can take this game on the road as well.

05 The extra-tough grill cover that stays put Amazon Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover $35 See On Amazon You can keep your grilling investment protected with this barbeque grill cover. This cover fits lots of typical grill models and features ultra-secure hook and loop straps to ensure a tight fit, which is great for both weatherproofing and ensuring it doesn’t blow away. Plus, it’s really easy to clean. Just spray it down with water and let it dry. Available colors: 4

06 A bit of tropical decor that doubles as a lawn game Amazon Tiki Toss Ring Toss Game $35 See On Amazon If you’re looking to spice up your yard decor while also entertaining guests, try this tiki ring toss game. With its fun surfboard shape and colorful accents, it looks sharp while also delivering a fun skill game. Try and toss the metal ring, attached with string, onto the affixed hook. It comes with all the hardware you need to install.

07 A camping blanket that keeps things cozy outdoors Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Blanket $30 See On Amazon This camping blanket works for rugged trips to the mountains or the beach, but also in your backyard. Featuring 32 square feet of space, the blanket is made from waterproof nylon outside with a warm synthetic fill inside. Secure it in place with its corner stake loops, or pack it up to go in its included travel bag. Available colors: 3

08 The hammock that lets you go camping in your own backyard Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock $16 See On Amazon Skip the hiking trip and set up camp in your backyard with this camping hammock. Made of ultra-lightweight ripstop nylon, the hammock weighs under 20 ounces but can support up to 400 pounds. It comes with tree straps measuring 9 feet long as well as carabiners for customizable height placement. Available colors: 2

09 A clip-on bird bath that brings nature to your front door Amazon Hanizi Deck Mounted Bird Bath $23 See On Amazon Make your space a haven for the local fauna with this mounted bird bath. The clamp makes it easy to install on any railing up to 2 inches thick, and the bowl is made of durable, easy-to-clean plastic. The bowl is easily removable from the base, too, meaning changing out the water is a breeze.

10 A set of planter caddies with convenient wheels Amazon Wistwoxxon Round Planter Caddies (2-Pack) $33 See On Amazon Banish the inconvenience of heavy platers for good with these planter caddies. Made from wood and featuring an attractive cross-hatch design for drainage, the caddies are on wheels so watering and re-organizing your yard can be stress-free. The wheels rotate 360 degrees and lock in place, too.

11 These flower pot baskets that turn any fence into a garden Amazon HowRU Iron Hanging Baskets (3-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Grab a set of these iron hanging baskets and you’ll have flowers anywhere you can place a hook. There are three baskets in a pack — and according to many reviewers, they work well with 6-inch plants. The hooks fit on rails that are 2.5 inches wide, and the bottoms are perforated to allow for drainage, too. Available colors: 2

12 These tags that make labeling your garden a breeze Amazon KINGLAKE Plant Labels (100 Pieces) $8 See On Amazon This set of 100 plant labels is a bargain at just $8. Available in a range of colors, these labels are made from waterproof and UV-resistant plastic, making them durable for outdoor use. They’re reusable too, as most household cleaners will easily wipe them clean once you’re ready to change up your plants. Available colors: 10

13 A portable wine & cheese table that’s ready in minutes Amazon Bambüsi Portable Beach Table $27 See On Amazon Take your wine and cheese night outdoors with this portable table. This wooden table comes with everything you need to serve tempting appetizers, including six slots for wine glasses and four cheese knives, which snap into place magnetically on the underside of the table. Just drive the stake into the ground to set it all up.

14 The scent-free outdoor mosquito shield your yard needs Amazon Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller $20 See On Amazon This mosquito repeller comes in a compact cylinder shape and repels bugs without sprays or scents. It works by placing a fuel pod and a repellant mat inside the chamber, then powering it on. Each repellant mat lasts for four hours, and each fuel pod lasts for 12 hours. Snag it in multiple colors to match your decor. Available colors: 19

15 These floating flamingo lights that add a touch of whimsy Amazon Rukars Flamingo Floating Pool Light (1 Piece) $20 See On Amazon Whether you have a pool or a pond, these floating flamingo lights add character and fun to any space. They inflate via a valve and pump just like a beach ball, and charge up with solar power during the day. Once they’re fully charged, they’ll glow at night for six to eight hours and turn off automatically.

16 The sun sail that creates shade & privacy with ease Amazon AsterOutdoor Sun Shade $25 See On Amazon Install this sun shade in your outdoor space to cool down. It’s attachable via D-rings and ropes, so you can customize its placement. Made from high-density polyethylene fabric, the canopy blocks out 95% of UV rays, offering you protection and breathability. Snag one in a range of sizes. Available colors: 6

17 An umbrella weight you can fill up and empty on the spot Amazon Gravipod Square Umbrella Base $28 See On Amazon If your backyard is sandy, this umbrella base is the perfect tool to keep patio umbrellas in place. Just place it where you want it, fill it with sand to make it sturdy, insert your umbrella, and empty it when you’re done. Once it’s empty, it becomes lightweight again. The base itself is made from water-resistant PVC, so it will stand up to the elements, too.

18 This bird feeder that doubles as a lantern Amazon SWEETFULL Solar Bird Feeder $28 See On Amazon This attractive bird feeder features an abstract, floral design and can hold up to 2 pounds of bird seed. It also doubles as a solar lantern, charging by day and glowing by night. The birdhouse style top protects birds from the elements as they feed, and the included S-hook makes hanging a breeze.

19 This hanger that will keep your garden hose all wrapped up Amazon Ebliiny Garden Hose Hanger $11 See On Amazon You can install this hose hanger to keep your expandable garden hose from becoming a tangled mess. The heavy-duty metal hanger is made from painted steel and is conveniently rustproof. All the mounting hardware you need to install comes included in the package.

20 A pack of colorful solar lights to illuminate your walkways & more Amazon GIGALUMI Color Solar Garden Lights (12-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Light up your garden or pathways with these colorful solar lights. They come 12 to a pack and stick directly into the earth for super easy installation. They soak up sunlight and charge during the day and automatically turn on in the evening. They also turn off at dawn to preserve battery life. Available colors: 4

21 The easy way to grow sunflowers in your garden Amazon Nature's Blossom Sunflowers Garden Kit $20 See On Amazon This sunflower garden kit makes the process of planting and growing flowers easier. It comes with three different types of seeds, soil pellets, biodegradable planter pots you put straight into the ground, and even a spray bottle for watering. These kits boast high germination rates, making them even more foolproof.

22 This insulated stainless steel ice bucket that comes with tongs Amazon FineDine Double- Wall Stainless Steel Insulated Ice Bucket $33 See On Amazon Keep the beverages cool at your next outdoor gathering with this double-wall insulated ice bucket. Made from stainless steel, the bucket features a 3-liter capacity. It also has an attractive bamboo lid and comes with a pair of tongs that store conveniently underneath the lid’s handle when not in use.

23 A chic-looking breadboard for your outdoor parties Amazon Villa Acacia Wooden Cheese Board $16 See On Amazon Wood is an excellent choice for outdoor serving materials because it’s shatter-proof, and this wooden cheese and bread board is no exception. Made from acacia wood, it features a natural finish with attractive color variation. At about 17 inches long, it’s the perfect size for a small gathering.

24 These mini grilling baskets for when you don’t need the entire grill Amazon Yukon Glory Mini Grilling Basket Set (3-Pieces) $30 See On Amazon If you don’t want to clean your entire grill after use, try these mini grilling baskets. Each kit comes with three items: a grill pan, a circular basket, and a square basket. Made from durable stainless steel, these baskets have great airflow and deliver even cooking results.

25 The unbreakable wine glasses your outdoor party needs Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wineglasses (Set of 4) $22 See On Amazon These wine glasses come in a set of four and unlike traditional glasses, won’t shatter because they’re made with 18/8-gauge stainless steel. They retain your beverage’s temperature and are also super easy to grip. These glasses are easy to care for, too, since you can toss them in the dishwasher to clean. Available colors: 14

26 A stress-free magnetic screen door that installs in a snap Amazon Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door $22 See On Amazon No need for costly renovations when you can add this magnetic screen door in minutes. It fits doors up to 38 by 82 inches and snaps in place with magnets. Along the center seam, 26 more magnets create a seal that’s easily opened and closed whenever you need access, and the breathable mesh keeps bugs out while letting air in.

27 This insulated can that keeps beverages ice cold Amazon BrüMate Insulated Can Cooler $23 See On Amazon Prevent warm drinks from ruining your outdoor gatherings with this insulated can cooler. Not only is it double-wall insulated, but it also has an additional layer of copper to keep your drink 20 times cooler than competing products. Plus, the exterior shouldn’t sweat, and the nonslip base keeps spills to a minimum. Just place your 12-ounce slim can inside and the rest is a breeze. Available colors: 30

28 This tiny, ridged gadget that helps keep your grill clean Amazon The Sage Owl Safe Brass BBQ Grill Cleaner $14 See On Amazon This grill cleaner strips your grill’s grates of gunk in a flash — and unlike traditional brushes, it won’t shed bristles into your grill in the process. Made from solid brass, it features four differently shaped ridges to reach difficult spaces. Just wait until your grill cools down to use.

29 A set of planters perfect for growing herbs on your windowsill Amazon Amazing Creation Self Watering Window Herb Planter Box (3-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Take the stress out of gardening with these self-watering window planters. They come three to a pack and feature an interior chamber with drainage to help avoid rot. They also come with a watering reservoir and strips to help the plants take in only the water they need (and no more), allowing you to water them just every two weeks.

30 These grill mats that help cook your food evenly Amazon Grillaholics Grill Mat (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon This two-pack of grill mats is here to help save you from grill flare-ups and losing items below the grates. Made from toxin-free materials, these mats can withstand up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit of heat. They’re sturdy, but still thin enough to deliver tasty grill marks. Just toss them in the dishwasher to clean.

31 The outdoor pillow covers that will keep your space dry & stylish Amazon MIULEE Outdoor Waterproof Pillow Covers (2 Pack) $11 See On Amazon Outdoor furniture can be tricky because of the elements, but these waterproof pillow covers help keep your patio pillows dry and protected. Available in tons of colors and sizes, these covers feature convenient zipper closures and are dust-resistant, too. Wash them on a cold, gentle cycle to clean. Available colors: 21

32 These flameless candles that won’t blow out Amazon Homemory Outdoor Flameless Candles $18 See On Amazon Candles can be tricky to keep lit outdoors, but these flameless candles are powered via battery to deliver a flickering effect that mimics a flame without the stress. Use the included remote to adjust the brightness or even set them on a timer. They can even run for up to 500 hours on a single set of batteries.

33 A set of inflatable coolers that brings the party wherever you go Amazon Jasonwell Inflatable Serving Bars (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon No need to lug around a heavy ice chest, because this lightweight inflatable serving bar comes together in minutes with a pump. It’s BPA-free and will even float in your swimming pool if you want a DIY swim-up bar. Just release the drain plug after use and you’re good to go.

34 This sleek braided rug that works indoors & outside Amazon nuLOOM Wynn Braided Indoor/Outdoor Accent Rug $27 See On Amazon Toss this decorative braided rug on your patio and instantly add a touch of visual interest. Its low height means it won’t obstruct doorways or throw off the balance of your furniture. Because it’s made from durable polypropylene, it will stand up to wear and tear from the elements, pets, and more. Available colors: 14

35 The faux greenery branches that liven up your tablescape Amazon Artiflr Artificial Greenery (12 Strands) $12 See On Amazon Even your outdoor space can get a little greener, and this artificial greenery can help. It comes with 12 strands of lifelike ivy that are each 7 feet long. Featuring a plastic vine and silk leaves, this low-maintenance decor offers up a natural look. It’s earned an impressive 4.5-star rating after over 2,000 reviewers have weighed in.

36 These self-watering hanging planters that make plant care a breeze Amazon VIVOSUN Hanging Planters (Set of 2) $26 See On Amazon This set of two hanging planters takes the stress out of gardening. With each featuring a durable 17.7-inch chain and hook, you can hang them just about anywhere. Simply fill the water reservoir, and the self-watering feature will help ensure the plants get only as much moisture as they need, all while the drainage feature lets extra water leak through when you need it to. Available colors: 4

37 A lightweight table tennis set with extra ping pong balls Amazon Abco Tech Ping Pong Paddle & Table Tennis Set $25 See On Amazon This ping pong set lets you turn just about any surface into a table tennis court. Included in the set are four wooden paddles that each come with a padded rubber surface, plus six balls in two different colors. The handles also feature a comfortable grip for easy gameplay, too.

38 The jar light that gives your yard some rustic charm Amazon Design House Jar Light $9 See On Amazon Upgrade your outdoor lighting on a budget with this hard-wired jar light sconce. Featuring a glass jelly-jar style casing and a finished black matte upper, this light is easy to install, according to many reviewers. Plus, it’s safe to use in wet locations.

39 This low-profile waterproof doormat for the patio Amazon SlipToGrip Universal Doormat $27 See On Amazon This doormat is made with waterproof material that’ll withstand the elements if left outside on the patio. Its textured design will help latch onto dirt before it’s taken inside, and the nonslip bottom will help keep it in place. Not to mention, the doormat’s available in six colors — so you can match it with the decor of your outdoor space.