These home upgrades are so clever & cheap, Amazon can barely keep them in stock

You likely spend a good amount of time in your home, so it’s only natural to want it to look and feel its best. But upgrading your space doesn’t have to mean spending tons of cash on intense renovations. Quite the contrary: There are lots of little swaps and helpful changes you can make that will transform your home in no time.

So whether you’re looking for a more coordinated kitchen, customizable lighting, or easier ways to keep everything clean, there’s something here for you on this list. Read on for clever home upgrades you can score on the cheap, but don’t wait long because they’re bound to sell out.

01 Elevate your bedding with a supportive yet soft memory foam pillow Amazon Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Cooling Pillow $40 See On Amazon Why settle for saggy pillows when you can upgrade to this memory foam pillow that’s great for anyone, regardless of the position you sleep in? Perhaps what’s most impressive about this bedding upgrade is that it comes with extra filling, so you can adjust the firmness to your liking. Just toss the bamboo cover in the washing machine to launder.

02 Prepare expert meals using these matching mixing bowls Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (6-Piece Set) $42 See On Amazon Set yourself up for culinary success using these stainless steel mixing bowls. They come in six graduated sizes, making them perfect for nesting and for coordinating the look of your kitchen. They’re both dishwasher and freezer safe, so they’re an excellent choice for cooking, meal prep, and even storing leftovers. Available colors: 8

03 Protect your refrigerator with these grippy shelf liners Amazon AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) $15 See On Amazon All you have to do to cut down on your appliance cleaning time is simply install this pack of refrigerator mats to protect your shelves. Made from vinyl, these mats are waterproof and super easy to clean when they get dirty. And since they’re coated in textured dots, they prevent items from rolling around inside your fridge, too. Available colors: 2

04 Give your bathroom a coordinated look with this set of jars Amazon AOZITA Apothecary Jar Set (4-Piece Set) $9 See On Amazon Instantly make your bathroom look more chic with this set of four apothecary jars. Made from plastic, they deliver the look of glass while being much more durable. Each jar comes with a corresponding lid with an easy-to-grip handle. The set even includes pre-printed labels for items like “cotton balls” and “floss picks” if you’re looking to level up your organization.

05 Add extra storage to any outlet with this clever shelf cover Amazon WALI Outlet Shelf $12 See On Amazon Say goodbye to devices dangling from outlets thanks to this outlet shelf. It replaces your existing wall plate and screws easily into place, providing a ledge on top that’s perfect for resting charging smartphones, displaying decor, or propping up a speaker. All the hardware you need to install it comes included, too. Available colors: 2

06 Brighten up any space with these bold-hued smart bulbs Amazon Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon For a fresh and fun lighting scape you can control from your phone, just make the switch to these smart light bulbs. They don’t require a central hub (even to control multiple bulbs at a time), and they’re compatible with smart assistants like Google and Alexa. Enjoy dimmable, color-changing bulbs with over 16 million hues from which to choose.

07 These straps that help keep your bedsheets in place Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Bed Sheet Straps (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Thanks to these sheet straps, you can put a stop to one of bedding’s most annoying habits: fitted sheets creeping up over the corners of your mattress. Using three claw clips on the ends of adjustable elastic straps, these clips help secure the corners of the sheets from riding up. They’re super easy to use and affordably priced. Available colors: 3

08 Streamline your food prep with a handy vegetable chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $30 See On Amazon If you’re tired of slicing and dicing by hand, upgrade to this vegetable chopper that does the job in seconds. Made from stainless steel and BPA-free plastic, this chopper comes with four interchangeable blade plates for chopping, spiralizing, and more. It even includes brushes for cleaning the plates and a finger guard for added safety. Available colors: 3

09 Store your pans safely with a tidy shelf rack Amazon DecoBros Pan Organizer Rack $17 See On Amazon Don’t let your pans get scratched up in cabinets, just use this pan organizer shelf rack instead. It helpfully stores up to five pans at once and prevents them from nicking each other thanks to the dividers. It can be installed both vertically and horizontally and comes with all the screws you need to set it up in a flash. Available colors: 3

10 Boil up water in just 3 minutes with an electric kettle Amazon COSORI Electric Kettle $28 See On Amazon Your time is valuable, so don’t waste it waiting for water to boil when you can just use this electric kettle that gets it done in just 3 minutes. It comes with lots of useful safety features, like automatic shut-offs when the water boils or when the kettle is lifted off the base. And since it boils up to 7 cups at once, you’ll have plenty of refills for tea time, coffee, and more. Available colors: 3

11 Make backyard adventures easier with this solar-powered lantern Amazon Kizen Collapsible LED Solar Lantern $16 See On Amazon This camping lantern comes with tons of useful features that make it an excellent choice for outdoor activities, whether you’re miles away or right outside your home. It’s solar powered so you don’t need to rely on batteries, and it’s fully collapsible to save space. Plus, it even has a USB port for charging your phone.

12 Protect your paws with these multi-faceted oven mits Amazon Big Red House Heat-Resistant Oven Mitts $20 See On Amazon Make cooking just a bit more comfortable with these heat-resistant oven mitts, which are safe to use at temperatures as high as 480 degrees. They’re made from cotton and feature a soft terrycloth lining but are also coated with silicone stripes to deliver a nonslip grip that comes in handy for hot dishes. They’re even machine washable. Available colors: 7

13 Class up tea time with this chic glass kettle Amazon Willow & Everett Infuser Teapot $16 See On Amazon Brew a cup of loose-leaf tea directly in the pot with this tea infuser kettle. Just heat up the water in the microwave, replace the stainless steel infuser chamber and fill it with a tea of your choosing, then let it sit. Soon, you’ll be able to pour a perfectly brewed cup of tea directly into your mug.

14 Swap out single-use paper towels for these dish cloths Amazon Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Help out the environment and your wallet at the same time with these Swedish dish cloths that come 10 to a pack. Not only do they soak up 20 times their weight in spills, they’re also good for up to 100 uses each. Simply toss them in the washing machine after use. Available colors: 9

15 Whip up delicious coffee drinks at home with this milk frother Amazon Café Casa Milk Frother $22 See On Amazon Turn your kitchen into a barista-approved coffee bar with this milk frother. Featuring a stainless steel whisk and an easy-to-grip handle, this frother has two different speeds and can deliver perfectly fluffy milk in just 15 seconds. It’s great for scrambling eggs or mixing up powdered shakes, too.

16 Store out-of-season clothes more efficiently with packing cubes Amazon Shacke Packing Cubes (5-Piece Set) $22 See On Amazon Yes, these packing cubes are excellent for prepping your suitcases for maximum efficiency, but they’re also great for storing excess items right at home. The set comes with four cubes in different sizes, each with a transparent mesh top, plus a laundry bag. They’re highly rated, too, with over 19,000 reviewers weighing in to give them a stellar 4.8-star rating. Available colors: 10

17 Rid your home of excess moisture with a dehumidifier Amazon Pro Breeze Dehumidifier $45 See On Amazon This compact dehumidifier is an excellent tool to make your home more comfortable. Not only can it sap the air of up to 9 ounces of water per day, it also won’t drain your electric bill, since it requires just 23 watts of power per hour. Plus, it turns off automatically, too.

18 Flatten out your rugs with these corner grippers Amazon iPrimio NeverCurl Rug Corner Gripper (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Bid adieu to messy-looking rugs that won’t stay flat with these rug corner grippers. It comes with one L-shaped grip for each corner of your rug. The grippers adhere directly to your runner or rug to prevent the edges from curling up, while the rubber material helps prevent slipping.

19 Speed up drying time & soften your laundry naturally with these wool dryer balls Amazon Simple Natural Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Instead of loading up on sheets or liquid softeners, just toss these wool dryer balls into your tumble cycle for softer clothes and linens. They also work well for naturally reducing wrinkles and static, too. And because they don’t use fragrance or chemicals, they’re great for sensitive skin.

20 Guard against pet damage with these useful cat scratch shields Amazon Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Why spend big replacing shredded upholstery when you can prevent it in the first place with these cat scratch deterrent shields? These plastic shields are transparent so as not to obscure the look of your furniture and they couldn’t be easier to use. Just cut them to your desired size, remove the backing, and stick them directly onto your furniture to keep claw marks away.

21 Tend to your home garden with an LED grow lamp Amazon Everlasting Comfort 4-Headed LED Grow Light $40 See On Amazon Revive your house plants with this unique grow lamp. It comes on a tripod that can be adjusted for height and features four different LED panels, each with a flexible gooseneck stem. This way, you can select different brightness levels and color scapes for a variety of different plants all at once. It even comes with a handy remote.

22 Store your kitchen tools in a heavy-duty utensil holder Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder $28 See On Amazon Make it easier to grab kitchen tools with this handy utensil holder that has lots of useful features. It features internal dividers to help keep items organized, plus a rotating, weighted base for stability with a textured bottom to prevent skids. It’s made from stainless steel that helps deter fingerprints, too. Available colors: 4

23 Swap out your bathmat for this one that won’t feel soggy Amazon Genteele Bath Mat $22 See On Amazon This memory foam bath mat is an excellent, affordable upgrade that will instantly make your bathroom more spa-like. Not only is it extra cushy and supportive, since it’s made from microfiber, it dries in just minutes so you won’t be left with a waterlogged mess. The back has a nonslip coating for added safety. Available colors: 22

25 Protect your shower curtains with an affordable shower liner Amazon Barossa Design Plastic Shower Liner $8 See On Amazon For just $8, you can keep soap scum and mildew at bay with this plastic shower liner. Not only is it BPA-free and easy to clean, it has a classic, simple look thanks to the steel grommets that won’t rust. It even comes equipped with weighted magnets at the bottom to keep the liner evenly in place. Available colors: 10

26 Pamper your skin and hair with these silky satin pillowcases Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Upgrade your bed linens with this set of satin pillowcases that feature a silky finish. Because of the high slip of satin materials, hair and skin can easily glide across it, thereby preventing breakage and creasing. Snag them in a range of colors and sizes, including standard, queen, king, and more. Available colors: 29

27 Refresh your windows with these classic mini blinds Amazon Achim Home Furnishings Cordless Mini Blind $21 See On Amazon These mini blinds are the perfect way to add privacy to your home without sacrificing light. They’re cordless, so all you have to do is pull down or push up on the bottom rail to adjust the height. The tilt wand on the side conveniently allows you to change the angle of the blinds to let in more or less light. Plus, they come in a whopping 72 different length and width dimensions. Available colors: 6

28 Swap out your linens for these extra-large bath towels Amazon Utopia Towels Quick Dry Bath Towel $16 See On Amazon Sometimes bigger is better, and these extra-large bath towels prove it. Measuring a generous 35-by-70 inches long, these towels are quick to dry and made from 100% cotton. Available in a one-, two-, or three-piece set, these soft and plushy towels are safe to use in the washer and dryer, too. Available colors: 20

29 Add a stylish touch to your laundry room with these hampers Amazon WISELIFE Laundry Hamper (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon If your laundry baskets could use an upgrade, this set of two hampers is a great place to start. Made from waterproof fabric with an iron wire frame to help it keep its structure, each hamper also comes with sturdy handles that give it a chic shopping bag vibe. They can also be folded flat when not in use, making them as practical as they are cute. Available colors: 7

30 Turn water jugs into water fountains with this bottle pump Amzon Myvision Water Bottle Pump $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a water dispensing system that’s low on hassle, this water bottle pump is here to make hydration easier. It affixes to the top of a traditional 5-gallon jug (though you can use it with smaller sizes, too) and pumps up water through the spout with just the push of a button. Just charge it up via the USB port when the battery needs a power-up. Available colors: 2

31 Boost your home security with this compact camera Amazon Wyze Security Camera $36 See On Amazon Give yourself the gift of peace of mind with this security camera that works for both indoor and outdoor use. Providing a crisp HD picture, this camera delivers color night vision for extra visibility and is compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa so you can get motion-activated alerts on your phone. It even has two-way audio for responding to visitors.

32 Ditch the matches for this electric candle lighter Amazon Power Practical Candle Lighter $26 See On Amazon Why struggle with matches or burn through traditional lighters when you can use this electric lighter instead? Fully rechargeable via USB, this lighter has a long neck and an angled head to light even deep taper candles with its smokeless charge. For safety, it takes three presses of the power button to activate and is great to use even in windy environments.

34 Hide cords with this clever outlet concealer Amazon Sleek Socket Outlet Concealer Extension Cord $24 See On Amazon One easy way to make your home look more streamlined and elevated is to use this socket concealer that plugs directly into your outlet and covers it with a smooth, unobtrusive plate. Attached to the plate is a set of three outlets on a cord that you can tuck behind appliances, thereby eliminating visible, mismatched cords. Snag one in both 3- and 8-foot lengths.

35 Nourish your lawn with this affordable sprinkler Amazon Aqua Joe Oscillating Sprinkler $20 See On Amazon No need to spring for a fancy irrigation system when this oscillating sprinkler works with most standard garden hoses. It rotates, sending 16 beams of water across your lawn with the ability to cover 3,600 square feet of space. Made with a sturdy base, it’s resistant to both leaks and clogs.

36 Coordinate your kitchen with this practical broom set Amazon Kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Set $22 See On Amazon This broom and dustpan set solves a whole host of common cleanliness problems. For one, its extra-long length for both the broom and the color-coordinated pan ensures you won’t need to bend down as you sweep up. For another, the teeth on the dustpan allow you to comb through the broom’s bristles to easily clean it after use. It even comes with a clip to attach them together for convenient storage. Available colors: 7

37 Take your cooking skills to the next level with this pair of kitchen shears Amazon iBayam Kitchen Shears (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Make food prep that much simpler with this set of kitchen shears. The handles come coated with nonslip cushioning to make getting a comfortable grip easy, while the stainless steel blades are durable enough to cut through tough meat and more. Better yet, they’re even dishwasher-safe. Available colors: 9

38 Keep your laundry room safer with this dryer vent cleaner Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $14.95 $8.95 See On Amazon Dryers can cause house fires if not cleaned properly, so snagging this dryer vent cleaner kit isn’t just useful for cleaning, it’s useful for peace of mind. The tube-like cleaner attaches to most vacuum hoses and features a flat head that’s excellent for getting into narrow, hard-to-reach places to suck up lint and dust. It measures 3.5-feet long to give you extra room to maneuver, too.

39 Improve your home security with this personal paper shredder Amazon Bonsaii Paper Shredder $31 See On Amazon Don’t just toss out papers and bills with sensitive information, destroy them with this paper shredder. Featuring a 3.4-gallon capacity waste receptacle, this shredder will store up to 180 sheets of paper and can easily shred six pages at once for faster use. (And yes, it can shred credit cards). The transparent window makes it easy to see when it needs emptying, too.

40 Transform any room into a relaxing space with a set of flameless candles Amazon GenSwin Flameless LED Candles (3-Piece Set) $25 See On Amazon Get all the ambiance without the fire hazard with this set of three flameless candles, each in different sizes. To give them an authentic look, these candles are made with an actual wax base inside classic glass votive jars. They even come with a remote control so you can adjust the mode, brightness levels, or power with ease. Available colors: 6

41 Tame unruly cables with this streamlined cord organizer Amazon INCHOR Cord Organizer (2-Piece Set) $7 See On Amazon Make any home office or bedside table look neater with this cord organizer set. It comes with two adhesive hubs: one with five slots and one with three slots. Just stick the cable clip onto your desired spot and thread your charging cords through it for easy organization that will keep your cables from looking cluttered.

42 Clean your floors with this spray mop that’s more affordable than other brands Amazon ASOGO Spray Mop $18 See On Amazon An easy way to upgrade your home is to ensure it looks as clean as possible, and this spray mop can help get floors back to their shining glory. The mop has a canister for cleaning solution and comes with three washable microfiber pads for a deep clean that’s also eco-friendly. It’s ideal for both wet and dry use.

43 Pamper yourself with this luxurious rainfall shower head Amazon Dream Spa 9" Rainfall Shower Head $30 See On Amazon Simply swapping out a standard shower head for this rainfall shower head can make a world of difference. With a high-end chrome finish, this attachment comes with a handheld nozzle as well, giving you a customizable shower experience. Better yet, since it easily attaches to most shower arms, you don’t need any tools to install it. Available colors: 3

44 Enhance the look of your kitchen with this attractive matching knife set Amazon Astercook Stainless Steel Knives (14-Piece Set) $40 See On Amazon While some knife sets can cost hundreds, these stainless steel knives are much more affordable while still delivering excellent quality. The set comes with 14 different pieces including shears, a paring knife, a steak knife, a bread knife, and more. The included stand even features a built-in sharpener so you can keep your blades in tip-top shape.