Replacing your swim trunks every year feels wasteful, but most swimsuits aren’t made to stand up to the sun and fun of more than one or two summers. Luckily, Vilebrequin’s swimwear line is out to change that. The brand has rolled out a repair program for its line of recycled nylon swimsuits (made from things like fishing nets), so you’re not just keeping the material out of the oceans and landfills, but your swim trunks can actually last a lifetime — they offer an innovative repair program. In fact, the brand offers the first round of repairs for free on its embroidered Mistral line.

Scroll on to see unique options including a pair made from (surprisingly water-friendly) merino wool, a pair that folds down into its own back pocket, and swim trunks with a water-activated print design.

1. A pair of swim trunks made from 100% recycled materials

Made from 100% recycled polyamide, you can feel good knowing that you’re keeping plastics out of the ocean when purchasing these swim trunks. They have a classic cut with seamless mesh inner briefs and an elasticized waistband with a drawstring for adjustability. The length of the swim trunks is 15.1 inches. If you’re a fan of this print, a longer pair of swim trunks also features it.

Available sizes: XS — 6XL

Available colors: 1

2. A merino wool swimsuit with a Velcro pocket

Merino wool is a surprisingly water-friendly material because it’s breathable and quick-drying. The swim trunks feature a water-resistant mesh lining, an elasticized waistband (with a drawstring), and three pockets, including a Velcro one in the back to keep important items secure. Choose from solid crimson, azure, purple-blue, and sunflower, all of which have contrasting waistbands for added style. The swim trunks are 15.6 inches long.

Available sizes: S — XXXL

Available colors: 4

3. A shorter pair of swim trunks that comes in 12 shades

These swim trunks feature a shorter length (12.2 inches), an elasticized drawstring waistband, and two back eyelets to avoid puffing up in the water. With no side or back pockets, the swim trunks are streamlined, and they’re made from a combination of recycled polyester and elastane.

Available sizes: S — XXL

Available colors: 12

4. An extra-lightweight swimsuit that folds down into its own back pocket

These swim trunks are crafted from an extra-lightweight material (specifically 100% recycled polyester) to feel airy and comfortable but dry quickly when not in use. Plus, they’re super travel-friendly — the swim trunks fold into the built-in zippered pocket on the back. Utilize the drawstring on the fully elasticized waistband to adjust the fit as needed. This pick has a 15.5 inch-length.

Available sizes: XS — XXXL

Available colors: 1

5. Some longer swim trunks with a playful leopard pattern

Prefer a longer pair of swim trunks? This leopard-print pair is ideal with its 19-inch length that provides added coverage. Plus, it’s made from recycled polyamide with a mesh inner lining. Adjust the waistband using the drawstring for a secure fit and there’s a pocket in the back to hold smaller items.

Available sizes: S — XXXL

Available colors: 1

6. A pair of swim trunks with a water-activated print

On land, these swim trunks are a solid purple-blue hue. But as soon as they get wet, a turtle pattern appears. They’re made from recycled polyamide with inner briefs (and no irritating center seam) for added comfort. It has a stretchy elastic waistband and a drawstring that allows you to tweak the sizing as needed. This pick boasts a three-pocket design and a 15.5-inch length.

Available sizes: XS — 6XL

Available colors: 1

7. A quick-drying, stretchy swimsuit that looks like denim

These swim trunks may look like they’re made from faded vintage denim, but the fabric is a combination of recycled polyamide and elastane so they’re soft, quick-drying, stretchy, and pool-friendly (unlike real jeans). The elasticized waistband features a drawstring that you can tighten or loosen as needed and the inner mesh briefs provide extra comfort. They are 14.5 inches in length.

Available sizes: XS — XXXL

Available colors: 1

8. A tailored pair of swim trunks with a subtle fish print

Like a nice pair of tailored shorts, these swim trunks fit closely — yet comfortably — and the back seaming creates added shape. The swim trunks have a zipper and snap closure on the waistband that lays flat for a less-bulky look — though there is also an internal drawstring for further adjusting. While it looks like a houndstooth pattern at first glance, look a little closer: it’s actually printed with fish. The material is 98% recycled polyamide and 2% elastane. These swim trunks are a bit shorter with a 14.7-inch length.

Available sizes: XS — XXXL

Available colors: 1

9. A pair of classic-fit swim trunks with 3 pockets

Whether you like a brighter option or a more neutral shade, you’ll find it in these swim trunks — there are a total of nine colors to choose from and a 15.6-inch length. These timeless swim trunks feature an elastic waistband with a drawstring, three different pockets (including one with a Velcro flap on the back), and a mesh lining for additional comfort. They’re a recycled option made from 100% regenerated polyamide.

Available sizes: XS — XXXL

Available colors: 9

10. A sleek pair of swim briefs

Whether diving into the pool or lounging in a cabana, you can’t go wrong with these swim briefs. They’re made from 26% elastane for superior stretch and 74% polyamide to dry quickly. Plus, they boast an elastic waistband coupled with a drawstring for a customized fit. Choose from four solid shades: navy, green, purple, and black.

Available sizes: XS — XXXL

Available colors: 4