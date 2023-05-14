These things for your backyard under $30 are legitimately amazing

Outdoor furniture can be a serious investment, and if you need extra seating but don’t want to blow through your budget, get this inflatable pouf. It’s a great way to add a pop of color and pattern, and it provides an extra seat — or spot to put up your feet — at a cheap price, and it barely takes up any storage space since you can deflate and fold it. The pouf has a zippered design, features a sewn-on handle for easy carrying, and a pump is included so you can immediately inflate it.