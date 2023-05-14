These weird but genius things on Wish are so freaking cheap

Wish offers everything from trendy clothes to electronics to kitchen gear at 60 to 90 percent discounts.

The online marketplace makes its goods so cheap by teaming up directly with merchants around the world. So, whether you want fairy lights for a dollar or a toilet brush for two, Wish provides 60-90% discounts on a huge array of goods.

Shipping is not super fast nor is it free. But if you spend $10, you get everything shipped for just $2.99. That sounds easy, but at these prices, getting a cart to $10 is a challenge — especially with added coupon codes. I’ve gathered some favorites below to get you started. May the games begin.

Use code WELCOME20 for 20% off your first order, and WISH2023 for 10% off sitewide.