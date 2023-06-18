These weird things for your home are so damn clever

Once a rug decides to curl up at the corners, it becomes an unsightly trip hazard. Fortunately, the fix is easy. Peel and stick this set of four rug corner grippers to the corners of the rug. Stick them to the floor. That’s the end of that problem. The rug won’t slide around anymore, either.

“Within less than 30 seconds of attaching the NeverCurls, the rug corners were down and have stayed down!” said one reviewer.