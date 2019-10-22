37 gifts skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon that you've never heard of

Ready to make a few good product discoveries that are guaranteed to change your life (or at least make your days a whole lot easier and more fun)? These 37 things skyrocketing in sales on Amazon that you've never heard of truly run the gamut and expand to include items in categories as diverse as beauty, household cleaning, and everything in between.

Don't let fear of the unfamiliar hold you back — even though they may be new to you, these genius products have already gained a cult-following because they have proven themselves to be affordable items that are so darn practical and useful.

Imagine waking up on a morning where you're itching for an iced coffee, but only have regular coffee (and really don't feel like dropping money for it). There's an innovative chiller cup on this list that literally transforms hot beverages into cold ones in the time it takes you to tie your shoelaces.

Similar pleasant surprises await when you discover a heated eyelash curler that gives you the lushest lashes of your life, a money-saving container that keeps berries from turning stale, and a digital luggage scale that weighs your carry-on for you before you show up at the airport and discover you'll have to pay extra for all those skincare bottles you stashed inside.

For almost every problem, there's a sweet solution on this list — grab what you need and consider yourself a product pioneer (before word officially gets out about them).

01 This butter spreading knife that makes for a smooth application Amazon Mudder Butter Knife (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon One of the great mysteries of food prep remains: how are you supposed to bread cold, hard butter onto toast? And the answer is: with this butter spreader knife, which is designed with a special 1-inch blade that grabs ahold of just enough butter. The knife curls butter perfectly and provides an even, smooth application.

02 This shampoo bar made with nourishing ingredients Amazon J.R. Liggett's Old Fashioned Shampoo Bar (3-Pack) $15 See On Amazon There's absolutely no waste involved in this shampoo bar set, which comes in a three-pack with zero plastic, harsh detergents, or chemicals anywhere to be found. The bars include jojoba and peppermint, hemp and tea tree oil, and coconut and argan oil — all nourishing ingredients that keep hair feeling soft and shiny. Reviewers say this works great at getting rid of dandruff.

03 The dual-texturized facial cleansing sponge infused with hydrating oils Amazon Spongeables Tea Tree Oil Facial Cleaner in a Sponge $6 See On Amazon This multi-tasking facial cleansing sponge has two sides that you can use to clean your skin daily. Use the exfoliating side to slough away dead skin — and its smooth side to cleanse and provide hydration, courtesy of a blend of infused ingredients like olive oil, shea butter, and tea tree oil. Just add water to release its lather and use the sponge 20 times before you need to replace it.

04 A 50-pack of disposable face masks for under $20 Amazon Assacalynn Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) $14 See On Amazon This value pack of 50 disposable face masks is a great purchase any day, since you can get them for less than $20. Made with a three-layer fabric for added protection and comfy elastic ear loops for a snug fit, these masks are available in a bunch of different colors, including white, purple, and blue. No wonder they have a 4.5-star overall rating.

05 A set of moisturizing sheet masks Amazon Wolf Project Hydrating Sheet Mask (5-Pack) $25 See On Amazon With hydrating glycerine, nourishing Vitamin B3, and detoxifying bamboo charcoal, these sheet masks are designed to firm and hydrate your skin in just 15 minutes. The masks are made with mostly natural ingredients, and the brand promises you'll see visible results from just one use. If you'd rather focus on getting a deep clean rather than adding moisture, the brand also makes cleansing mud masks.

06 These hydrating facial masks made with hyaluronic acid Amazon Ebanol Sheet Masks (10-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, stem cell extracts, and peptides provide these facial sheet masks with major hydrating powers — and they're free of oil, parabens, alcohol, and sulfates, so sensitive skin types can indulge, too. One of more than 700 satisfied reviewers raved: "I do not ever go a single morning without one of these applied for 20 mins while I get ready for work."

07 An armrest tray table for drinks, snacks, and remote controls Amazon my sofa arm Tray Table $17 See On Amazon This miniature tray table attaches to your sofa's armrest and provides the most convenient spot to rest drinks. snacks, remote controls, and your phone. It has sturdy spring arms that keep it in place and can be easily wiped down when it needs a cleaning.

08 An elegant egg cracker that removes shells and can be used for serving Amazon Eparé Egg Cracker Topper Set $16 See On Amazon It doesn't seem like there's an elegant way to crack hard-boiled eggs, but this egg cracker set comes along to prove that notion wrong. The set includes a cutter, egg cups, and spoons — and removing each shell is simple and mess free. Prep your eggs and serve at the same time with this set.

09 A miniature LED flashlight that fits in your pocket for emergencies Amazon Hatori Mini LED Flashlight $8 See On Amazon Tuck this mini LED flashlight into your pocket or purse — it's perfect for camping and hiking (or just finding your keys in the dark depths of your bag). The brighter pen light runs on battery and is designed with a clip that attaches to surfaces.

10 An oven rack shield that prevents burns Amazon Laminas Oven Rack Protectors (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon It's so easy to burn yourself when you're cooking, and it happens in a flash. Install these oven rack guards, which come three in a pack, and you'll protect your hands and arms from accidents when you're taking out that roast or attempting to stir your potatoes. The guards are made from quality, heat-resistant, BPA-free silicone.

11 The texturized grooming gloves that remove stray hair and massage your pet Amazon StarRoad Pet Grooming Glove (2 Pack) $8 See On Amazon Grooming your cat or dog shouldn't be torture — for either you or your pet. These grooming gloves, which come with one left and one right hand pair, feature an adjustable wrist strap and gentle bristles that massage your pet while skillfully removing and trapping stray fur and hair. They can be used dry or wet.

12 An organizer for car trunks that folds down when you're not using it Amazon Honey-Can-Do Folding Car Trunk Organizer $10 See On Amazon Turn your car trunk into usable space with the help of this car trunk organizer, which has two roomy compartments for cleaning supplies and other items, and smaller mesh pockets for tools, maps, and accessories. The fabric organizer folds down for flat storage when you aren't using it.

13 The heated scarf to keep your neck warm on chilly days Amazon PerfectPrime Electric Heated Neck Scarf $18 See On Amazon When temperatures drop and winds pick up, sometimes a regular scarf doesn't seem to cut it — that's where this heated scarf comes in. It features a pocket on the inside where you can store the USB power bank it runs on. (The power bank itself isn't included, but it's compatible with ones you might use for phones.) Like a heating pad, the scarf immediately begins to warm up — plus, the fabric is soft and comfortable, according to reviewers.

14 The snail mucus repair cream that makes dry and acne-prone skin glow Amazon MIZON Snail Repair Cream $17 See On Amazon For nearly every skincare dilemma — acne, dry skin, an uneven, faded complexion — this snail mucus repair cream can be considered the amazing, affordable solution. This moisturizer contains a running list of effective ingredients: healing snail mucin extract, organic aloe, jojoba oil, and more. According to one reviewer: "This has been a life-saver moisturizer for me since I started using Retin-A...I put it on after my serums in the evening, and in the morning, my face felt soft, not dry. No tight feeling. It was great."

15 These reusable sous vide bags that come with a vacuum sealer Amazon Vicarko Sous Vide Bags (10 Bags) $20 See On Amazon Whether you're knee-deep into trying on the sous vide cooking technique, or are trying to find better ways of keeping food fresh, these sous vide bags and vacuum sealer are perfect for both tasks. You'll get five medium and five large zippered bags, along with a vacuum sealer and pump that provide an air-tight closure to keep food locked in.

16 16. This meat injector for a marinade that really infuses your proteins Amazon Ofargo Plastic Marinade Injector Syringe $9 See on Amazon The secret to more delicious, juicier cuts of meat is marinading it well — and the secret to marinading it well is using this meat marinade injector kit, which comes with two needles (one small and one large). You can use this kit for both liquid and minced marinades and all of the parts are dishwasher-friendly. One reviewer wrote: "This injection pen worked great! Easy, kinda fun and made for a really moist turkey, just as if I brined it all night! Totally recommend!"

17 The 6-piece knife set that's incredibly affordable Amazon Wanbasion Knife Set (6 Pieces) $16 See On Amazon You don't have to spend hundreds on quality knives — this six-piece knife set comes with every knife you'll need to whip up a feast and the whole darn thing costs less than $20. These knives are made from stainless steel, won't scratch, and include a chef's, Santoku, carving, bread, utility, and paring knives.

18 The handbag hangers that organize bags, scarves, ties, and belts Amazon Niclogi Handbag Hangers (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon No more opening your closet door to find purses, belts, and scarves on a pile on the floor. This two-pack of handbag hangers features six rounded hooks per hanger (twelve total) that provide secure places to hang your favorite accessories. The metal organizers are each attached to a hanger that fits on any closet rod, so there's no installation necessary.

19 A French press coffee maker and bottle that's such a cinch to make Amazon ALLOMN Travel Coffee Press Mug $20 See On Amazon French press coffee is so good, but so tricky to get right (hello, grains in your cup). This French press coffee maker and bottle combo does it all — it's an easy-to-use coffee maker with a plunger that even works for tea and a travel mug with a spill-resistant lid. Just put the coffee grinds in, wait a few minutes, and then push down. A cup of delicious coffee in an instant.

20 A crinkle-cutting tool for potatoes and other veggies Amazon Guardians Crinkle Cutters (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Make homemade crinkle-cut French fries and vegetables in a flash with this pair of crinkle cutting tools. Simply use the wooden handle to press the stainless steel blade down on whatever you're hoping to cut — Fries! Pickle slices! Fruit salad! You name it! — and enjoy the resulting decoratively wavy cut.

21 These nail clips that remove gel polish without causing damage Amazon eBoot Nail Cap Clips (10-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Gel nail polish is convenient when you need to maintain your color for longer than a few days — but when it comes to removing it, it's a real pain. Prevent gel from damaging and weakening nails with these polish-removing wrap clips. Just add nail polish remover to the cotton pads and wear the clips while you stream your favorite shows to loosen up polish.

22 The magical cup that chills hot coffee into iced coffee in seconds Amazon HyperChiller $30 See On Amazon Pour hot coffee into this chiller glass and, less than 60 seconds later, it transforms your hot brew into delicious iced coffee. The cup is equally amazing at keeping wine, tea, and other beverages cold without the need for ice (which dilutes and changes the taste of drinks). It comes with a tight lid for no spills — just keep it in the freezer and it'll be ready whenever the mood strikes you.

23 These gel insoles for shoes that provide cushioned support Amazon Dr. Scholl's Gel Insoles $11 See On Amazon Slip these gel insoles into shoes to provide cushioned arch support that alleviates pain and discomfort if you're on your feet all day. These insoles provide excellent shock absorption and fit in a variety of shoes and shoe sizes — but you can cut them to fit. They even have cooling vents to keep feet dry and comfortable all day.

24 An anti-chafing thigh band that provides complete comfort Amazon Bandelettes Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands $15 See On Amazon Prevent uncomfortable (and painful) chafing and reduce friction when you walk when you wear these smooth, silky anti-chafing thigh bands under dresses, shorts, skirts, and pants. The stretchy bands come in six sizes and 14 colors and designs, including lace. The top and bottom of these bands are lined with silicone so they won't slip or fold, and they're also made with some spandex for extra stretch.

25 A bottle cap that lets you squeeze out every last drop of product Amazon Flip It! Bottle Emptying Kit (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon It's frustrating to see a bottle that still contains product at the bottom that you just can't seem to get out — it's also a waste of product. Replace bottle caps with these flip-it caps, then flip your shampoo, syrup, or gel bottom over, give it a squeeze, and make good use of every last drop. These caps help you save major money in the long run.

26 This money-saving berry keeper box that makes fruit last longer Amazon Hutzler Berry Keeper Box $22 See On Amazon Buying berries usually also means having to discard those berries after a few days if they aren't eaten. But this special berry box, which comes with a colander and a lid, keeps fragile berries fresh and dry for longer periods of time, which means you save money on produce. The box holds 2 pints of berries and comes in six fun colors.

27 This heated eyelash curler for your curliest lashes yet Amazon Dust2Oasis Heated Eyelash Curler $19 See On Amazon Curlier, longer, and lusher lashes are about to become a reality — all it takes is a bit of heat action from this rechargeable heated eyelash curler. The tool heats up in 10 seconds and has a curved design that works on both upper and lower lashes. Apply mascara first, this heated wand second, and emerge with voluminous lashes.

28 A handy acrylic tray for beauty sponges Amazon LUGUNU Acrylic Beauty Blender Sponge Holder $15 See On Amazon This acrylic tray is perfect for corralling your beauty sponges — and there are slots for four of them. Not only does it prevent cross-contamination from your makeup bag onto the delicate sponges, but it helps them air dry without that mildew smell accumulating over time.

29 The handheld vacuum that is a treat to pet owners Amazon Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum $31 See On Amazon You love your dog or cat with all of your heart, but wouldn't it be nice to have a home without all that hair everywhere? This handheld vacuum is designed especially for pesky pet hair and debris and makes cleaning up after your cuties a cinch. The device has a 16-foot power cord, a washable dirt cup, two nozzles that pull hair up and out from wherever it lurks, and it's ideal for stairs, upholstery, and car interiors. Bonus: This has over 4,000 perfect five-star reviews.

30 These disposable drink containers for on-the-go beverages Amazon FroZip Disposable Drink Container (50 Pieces) $15 See On Amazon The next time you want to take that smoothie on-the-go (but don't want the hassle of dealing with a portable cup that has to be stored and washed), look no further than these disposable drink containers — genius pouches with gusset bottoms and zippers that can be closed to prevent leaks. The pack of 50 containers come with straws and are ideal for both cold and hot drinks. These are also, of course, fantastic for parties.

31 A hair straightener that's designed for beards Amazon GROW ALPHA BEARD Beard Straightener $16 See On Amazon If you're looking to straighten your beard, this tool should come in handy. "No more beard hair going in 50 different directions," wrote one reviewer. "Smoother and definitely nicer looking beard now." It has different heat settings and it automatically shuts off after 30 minutes. Plus, it comes with a an unscented oil and a balm for your beard.

32 This strap that lets you apply lotion and sunscreen to your own back Amazon Slick Solutions Lotions Applicator $10 See On Amazon Relying on the kindness of strangers when it comes to applying lotion or sunscreen to your back isn't always an option. But this back lotion applicator is the solution: apply lotion to this long, soft velvet band and it allows you to reach every part of your back and neck for an even application. The band is machine-washable, so you can have this around for a long time.

33 A luggage scale that keeps you from having to pay more at the airport Amazon Luxebell Digital Luggage Scale $10 See On Amazon Never be caught off guard with a too-heavy bag that requires you to pay extra at the airport. This luggage scale can weigh up to 110 pounds and flashes numbers on its easy-to-read digital monitor. It's accurate, portable, and will save you time and money.

34 This peeler for corn cobs that works instantly Amazon Kuhn Rikon Corn Zipper $18 See on Amazon Numerous recipes call for fresh corn peeled straight from the cob — and though you know it will taste better, you can't be blamed for cheating with frozen corn (because what a chore). But this corn peeler makes the job super fast. The dishwasher-safe tool has a Y-peeler shape and quality Japanese stainless steel blades that zip through cobs safely and speedily.

35 An air purifier that plugs in to eliminate germs and odors Amazon Germ Guardian $30 See On Amazon If you've always been intimidated by air purifiers because most seem large and cumbersome, this compact, plug-in purifier is your dream come true. It takes up barely any space, but delivers a powerful UV C light that kills germs and odors and makes your environment cleaner and fresher. Use it in kitchens, bathrooms, pet areas, and anywhere else it will come in handy.

36 A relaxing bath pillow for DIY spa days Amazon IndulgeMe Bath Pillow $30 See On Amazon Indulge in a much-needed self-care treatment with a long, luxurious bath — and this comfortable bath pillow to protect and support your neck and head. The soft mesh pillow, which dries quickly, is designed with large suction cups that keep it in place on your tub and it even comes with a Konjac bath sponge.