Things you're accidentally neglecting if you have pets & it'll cost you later

You may not even realize you’re neglecting an issue with your pets until it costs you money — not to mention energy and time — which is why I’ve rounded up clever cat and dog products that will save you in the long run.

Don’t wait until your kitty shreds your couch — give them this sisal mat to satisfy their scratching urges. Unpleasant carpet odor? Bust out these UV blacklight pens to detect urine stains, then follow up with a zesty deodorizing spray. Even the most seasoned pet owner slips up every so often, but with these products, your costly mistakes will quickly become a thing of the past.

01 The furniture upholstery that’s unprotected from cat scratches Amazon Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Solution: These transparent shields that prevent your cat from tearing up your couch Has your feline companion made your upholstery their own personal scratching post? Made out of transparent plastic, these furniture shields protect your fabric couches and chairs from unrelenting, sharp kitty claws. Each self-adhesive pad can easily be cut to your desired size. You also get a set of removable twist pins to help secure the shields in place.

02 Your car’s interior that’s vulnerable to dirt, claws & hair Amazon Active Pets Car Seat Cover $21 See On Amazon Solution: This durable backseat cover that keeps your car clean & scratch-free This waterproof back seat cover is made of hard-wearing Oxford cotton, which protects your car’s interior from the dirt, claw marks, and hair that comes with bringing Fido along for the ride. It attaches to your car’s headrests with a set of buckled straps, while the side flaps ensure that every inch of the seat area is covered. Simply run the cover over with a vacuum when it’s time to clean.

03 Your pet’s dental hygiene (& breath) Amazon Vet’s Best Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste $11 See On Amazon Solution: An enzymatic toothpaste & toothbrush set for fresher breath Like humans, dogs can develop dental issues if their teeth aren’t kept in check. Luckily, you can remove plaque from your pup’s teeth at home with this enzymatic toothpaste and toothbrush set. Formulated with gentle ingredients such as aloe, neem oil, and grapefruit seed extract, the toothpaste also works to freshen your dog’s breath — something you’ll definitely appreciate the next time they slobber in your face.

04 The fur building up incessantly on your furniture Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $29 See On Amazon Solution: The rolling pet hair remover with a cult following If you find your living space accumulates pet hair faster than you can clean, you’re not alone. In fact, more than 100,000 Amazon buyers have tried (and loved) the ChomChom pet hair remover, giving it a perfect five-star rating on Amazon. All you have to do is roll the tool over your couches, chairs, and bedspreads — the loose fur collects inside the removable chamber, so you can quickly dispose of it. “This is a life saver, a game changer, the best invention ever!” raved one reviewer.

05 A dedicated place for your kitty to scratch Amazon Fukumaru Cat Scratcher Mat $17 See On Amazon Solution: This sisal mat that satisfies your feline’s urge to claw things If you don’t give your cat a designated place to sharpen their claws, they’ll target your furniture and carept instead. To protect your upholstery from damage, teach your cat to scratch this sisal mat instead. You can place it on the floor or install it vertically on the wall — wherever your cat prefers. The natural fibers are durable enough to withstand repeated daily scratching.

06 The odd odor coming from the carpet or furniture Amazon ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator $20 See On Amazon Solution: This fast-acting spray that removes pet-related odors from your furniture Infused with an invigorating orange scent, this odor eliminating spray helps remove the lingering pet-related smells from your couches, carpets, and chairs. The fast-acting formula even works on urine stains — just spray it directly onto your furniture and wipe away the excess moisture. “This stuff worked amazingly and without the usual chemical smell,” wrote one reviewer. “I wish I had found this stuff sooner.”

07 Your kitty’s reluctance to drink water Amazon PETLIBRO Cat Water Fountain $28 See On Amazon Solution: A water fountain that provides a constant stream of fresh water Cats can be picky about their drinking water — and since proper hydration is so important for their health, it’s a good idea to invest in a water bowl they’ll actually use. This whisper-quiet water fountain creates a free-falling stream that naturally attracts your feline and keeps them engaged. It also has a bubble-flow setting that provides a larger surface area for your cat to drink. Plus, you won’t have to refill your cat’s water bowl multiple times a day, saving you time and energy. It’s a win-win. Available colors: blue, purple, green, orange

08 Your dog's boundless energy that needs to be released Amazon ChuckIt! Sport Ball Launcher $9 Solution: This handheld ball launcher that upgrades your game of fetch If you’re pressed for time and your dog has boundless energy, a regular game of fetch may not be enough to tire them out — unless you use the ChuckIt! ball launcher. This helpful handheld device allows you to catapult your tennis ball much farther than you could throw it, without causing muscle strain (seriously, your arm will thank you). Just as good, the scoop design means you don’t have to crouch down to to pick up the ball — or make contact with the slobber on it. Available sizes: 4

09 The half-full can of food in the fridge — that’s not covered Amazon Bonza Pet Food Can Covers (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Solution: These silicone can covers that preserve your pet food Covering your opened pet food cans with these silicone lids ensures the contents stay fresh until your pet’s next mealtime — and you won’t have to deal with any unwanted smells in your fridge. Unlike plastic wrap, these can covers are reusable, which will save you money in the long run. The covers are compatible with nearly all sizes of pet food cans.

10 Your pup's digestive health Amazon Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites For Dogs (90 Count) $27 See On Amazon Solution: Some probiotic chews that support your dog’s digestive functions If your pup is prone to an upset stomach, feed them these chewable probiotic supplements. Each one contains six strains of live bacteria that support your dog’s gut health, combined with a base of enzyme-rich pumpkin and papaya. With three tantalizing flavors to choose from — chicken, pumpkin, and bison — your dog will look forward to chowing them down. Available flavors: chicken, pumpkin, bison

11 Your pet's itching skin — & the potential for hot spots Amazon PetHonesty Chlorhexidine Shampoo $21 See On Amazon Solution: This soothing dog shampoo that reduces itching If left unsupervised, your dog’s constant scratching can lead to hot spots that require medical treatment. Soothe their dry, irritated skin with this gentle shampoo made with hydrating aloe, itch-reducing chlorhexidine, and irritation-busting ketoconazole. The veterinary-strength formula has a light cucumber melon scent that leaves your pet’s fur smelling fresh and clean.

12 Your bored cat who might wake you for entertainment in the night Amazon Potaroma Chirping Cat Toys (3-Pack) $15 When left to their own devices, cats’ nocturnal play habits can wake you up in the middle of the night — which can cost you sleep. Tire your kitty out during the day with these fluffy ball toys. Stuffed with tantalizing silvervine catnip, each ball is designed to emit a different animal noise to capture your feline’s attention. Between the frog, cricket, and bird sounds, your cat will have plenty to get excited over (before night falls).

13 Your dog’s appetite for destruction through chewing Amazon Downtown Pet Supply 6-Inch Bully Sticks (10-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Solution: These all-natural bully sticks that keep your dog occupied Dogs thrive when they have a “job” to do — it also keeps them from engaging in destructive behavior. These 6-inch bully sticks are made of pure beef, so they’re fully digestible. And, unlike bone chews, these won’t splinter. Free of preservatives and artificial flavors, each bully stick keeps your dog busy while also strengthening their teeth and gums.

14 The kibble & water spills all over the floor Amazon Bonza Pet Bowls with Spill-Proof Mat $22 See On Amazon Solution: This stainless steel pet bowl set with a spill-proof mat If you’re tired of constantly cleaning up your floors after your messy eater finishes their meal, you’ll love to know that this set of stainless steel pet bowls comes with a spill-proof mat. The silicone mat has raised edges that catch bits of food and water splatters before they reach your floor. Both the bowls and silicone base are dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze.

15 Your kitty’s fur that’s quickly getting matted Amazon yuntop Corner Cat Groomers (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Solution: These wall-mounted groomers cats can use all by themselves Even if you don’t have time to regularly brush your cat, you can still save yourself from a carpet of pet hair on your floor. How? By teaching your cat to use these wall-mounted groomers. Simply add some catnip to the inner chamber, then fasten the brush to the corner of your wall using the included adhesive strips or screws. As your cat rubs against the groomer, the bristles will pick up any loose hair from their coat. Available colors: gray, black

16 The fact that your pup gets indigestion after eating too fast Amazon Outward Hound Fun Feeder $12 See On Amazon Solution: A uniquely shaped food bowl that slows down mealtime When your dog wolfs down their meal too quickly, they may throw their meal right back up — and right onto your clean carpet or rug. An easy way to prevent this from happening is to serve your dog’s meal inside a slow-feeding bowl. The unique ridges prevent your dog from gobbling up their kibble, lengthening their mealtime and reducing the odds of any tummy troubles. (Of course, be sure to check in with your vet about any health concerns.)

17 An older dog’s stiff joints Amazon PetHonesty Advanced Hip & Joint Supplement (90 Count) $27 See On Amazon Solution: This chewable supplement that supports healthy joints As dogs mature, they may start to develop stiff joints — but this chewable supplement can help promote healthy bone function and even boost their mobility. Combining glucosamine — an ingredient which may help improve stiffness — and antioxidant-rich turmeric, this powerhouse formula delivers effective results in a tasty, bite-size package. “Truly an amazing product, not only because it actually works, but my dog will eat it willingly,” wrote one reviewer. Available flavors: chicken, bacon, turmeric

18 The hairballs that are ruining your furniture bit by bit Amazon Sentry Pet Care Hairball Relief for Cats $10 See On Amazon Solution: The malt-flavored hairball relief formula your cat won’t mind eating No one likes coming home to a fresh hairball on their expensive couch. Your cat doesn’t like it, either. Luckily, preventing hairballs is as easy as feeding your cat a small amount of this laxative formula. The hairball relief solution eases occasional vomiting and dry cough, and since it has a tempting malt flavor, your cat will actually enjoy licking it off your finger.

19 The fact that your pup gets into trouble in off-limits areas Amazon Carlson Extra-Wide Walk-Through Pet Gate $44 See On Amazon Solution: This walk-through pet gate that’s easy to install If you’re having trouble keeping your dog away from off-limits areas in your home, you may want to set up this walk-through pet gate. Adjustable and easy to install, the sturdy gate allows you to step through the swinging door while keeping your dog where they’re supposed to be. A built-in smaller door can be left open to give smaller pets — such as your cat — free range of your home.

20 Invisible stains that may be lingering on your carpet & furniture Amazon GearLight UV Black Light Flashlights (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Solution: These ultraviolet flashlights that uncover hidden pet stains Dried urine stains can be practically invisible on your furniture and carpets, so it’s possible you won’t even know they’re there — until you notice the unpleasant odor. Before you replace your entire couch, use these ultraviolet blacklight pens to detect any hidden splotches. Once you’ve found the source of the smell, you can zap it with an enzymatic deodorizing spray.

21 A way for your dog to communicate they need to go out Amazon Mighty Paw Smart Bell 2.0 $35 See On Amazon Solution: A doggie doorbell you can teach your pup to use Unfortunately, pet owners aren’t mind readers and dog’s don’t speak English — that’s why it’s so useful to have a doggie doorbell that lets your pup alert you when they need to go outside. Not only does this reduce the chance of an accident inside the house, it also presents your dog with a new skill they can master. The customizable bell comes equipped with 38 different tones at adjustable volume levels, so you can pick a sound that won’t annoy the heck out of you.

22 Your pet’s long, untrimmed claws that can cause unnecessary scratches Amazon Hertzko Professional Pet Nail Clipper $9 See On Amazon Solution: These easy-grip nail clippers with a safety guard Regularly trimming your cat or dog’s nails can save you — and your furniture — from some nasty scratches. Plus, it’s important for your pet’s overall health. These easy-grip clippers give you complete control when trimming your pet’s nails, while the built-in quick guard prevents you from cutting the nail too short. You also get a stainless steel nail file to smooth out your furry friend’s paw-dicure.

23 Adequate supplies for a dog that loves to chew Amazon AMZpets Durable Dog Toys (Set of 10) $36 See On Amazon Solution: A variety pack of durable chew toys that will keep your pup busy Giving your dog enough things to chew on ensures they stay busy — and keeps them from gnawing on your shoes and furniture. This set of toys includes everything your dog could want, including durable rope pulls, chewable ball toys, and a pair of squeaky plushes. All of the items store away neatly inside the included carrying pouch, so you can even take them to the dog park.

24 The litter getting ground into your floors on the daily Amazon iPrimio Litter-Trapping Mat $20 See On Amazon Solution: This mat that catches the litter before it hits the floor Don’t wait until your cat has tracked litter all across your hardwood or tile flooring — put this grippy mat down to trap the pieces that fall off your feline’s paws. Available in two sizes, the large mat completely covers the area in front of your cat’s litter box. When it’s time to clean, simply shake out the mat into the trash or run a vacuum over the surface. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 5

25 A way to remember to bring waste bags on your walks Amazon Leashboss Wall-Mounted Waste Bag Dispenser with 8 Rolls $18 See On Amazon Solution: This wall-mounted waste bag dispenser with a streamlined, modern design We’ve all been there. You’re walking with your dog, and when they stop to do their business, you realize — you forgot a waste bag. Creating a visual reminder, such as installing this wall-mounted dispenser near your entryway, will prompt you to grab one before heading out the door. With a streamlined, hexagonal design, the dispenser seamlessly blends in with your home’s decor.

26 Your dog's stressful behavior during storms & vet visits Amazon VetriScience Calming Treats for Dogs $19 See On Amazon Solution: These chewable treats that promote calmness in your dog Just like people, dogs can experience bouts of anxiety — especially when they have to deal with a stressful situation, such as a vet visit, car ride, or a thunderstorm. These chewable supplements, formulated with vitamin B1 and L-theanine, may soothe your dog and promote a state of calmness. With effects lasting for up to four hours, the chicken liver-flavored chews are great for any dog owner to have on hand.

27 Your cat’s dander levels that may be causing sniffles & sneezes Amazon Burt's Bees for Cats Natural Dander-Reducing Spray $7 See On Amazon Solution: This dander-reducing spray from a fan-favorite brand If your cat’s dander is driving your allergies wild, you may want to start spraying them with this dander-reducing spray ASAP. You may know Burt’s Bees from their fan-favorite line of skin-care products, but they know their stuff when it comes to pet care, too. The brand’s pH-balanced formula includes gentle ingredients such as aloe vera and oatmeal, which work to moisturize your cat’s skin and ease flakiness — which will help reduce dander output. “This product has helped enormously,” raved one reviewer. “The dry flakes are gone and his coat is soft and shiny, I’m completely amazed.”

28 A way to keep training your dog — without relying solely on treats Amazon HoAoOo Pet Training Clickers (2-Pack) $6 See On Amazon Solutions: These training clickers that offer your dog positive reinforcement Training your dog is an ongoing task — not only does it promote good behavior, but it strengthens the bond between the two of you. To keep you from depleting your treat supply, try using these handheld clickers in their place. By pressing the button, you’ll release a high-pitched sound that your dog will associate with a job well done. With a little patience, you two will be making progress in no time.

29 Enrichment for your dog's (genius) mind Amazon TRIXIE Dog Activity Flip Board $12 See On Amazon Solution: A treat-hiding puzzle board that gives your dog a challenge The easiest way to keep your dog out of trouble is to give them a mentally stimulating activity. One way to really challenge them is to hide their treats inside this puzzle board. Designed with multiple flaps and compartments, the toy will keep your pup’s mind engaged. There are plenty of other designs to pick from depending on your pet’s experience, ranging from beginner to advanced. Available styles: 9