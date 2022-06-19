Thousands of cat owners swear by these 30 cheap, clever products on Amazon

If you’re a cat parent who loves to spoil their pet, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve narrowed down the best cat toys, beds, food dishes, and carriers. These popular items are just a few clicks away from making your kitty very happy. Check out these 30 cheap, clever products on Amazon that thousands of cat owners swear by.

Whether you’re a new parent to an adorable little kitten or have an older cat that’s been with you through it all, there’s something for you and your pet on this list. I found easy ways to keep high-energy cats busy, as well as make your life easier. From automatic feeders to a cat tree that’s nearly 6 feet tall, these finds are unique and easy on the budget.

Fill your cart with a few highly rated things to surprise your four-legged friend.

01 A soft-bristle pet brush that gently detangles Amazon Hertzk Soft Bristle Pet Brush $15 See On Amazon Pet owners love this soft-bristle pet brush that removes the toughest of tangles from your cat’s fur using only gentle brushing. The brush features soft plastic bristles with rounded ends so as not to irritate your cat’s skin and it can even be used on their paws or face. Over 3,000 five-star reviews attest to this brush’s ability to get right down to the undercoat, removing dirt, dander, and shedding hair, while boosting blood circulation for a happy kitty. Helpful Review: “When we bought our house last fall, it came with a big, fluffy orange kitty whose owners evidently couldn't be bothered to brush him, much less take him with them. We took him to the vet and found out he is 10 years old or so with an overactive thyroid. His fur was tangled and pretty matted. This brush has worked really well at getting the knots out and helping to make him look like a movie star! And he loves the soft bristles, even on his tummy.”

02 This mat remover with an effective curved comb Amazon Hertzko Mat Remover $19 See On Amazon Don’t whip out the scissors just yet when faced with a number of matted hairballs. This mat remover comb gets rid of all those tangles, knots, and mats using a cleverly designed comb with sharp teeth that won’t pull hair and a curved end to protect your cat’s skin. It has over 5,900 reviews on Amazon with one fan raving that “It was easy on both myself and the cat and SO much safer and easier than trying to use scissors, and way better than clipping. I totally recommend these!” Helpful Review: “[...]I was honestly amazed at how fast and easily it was able to remove his large mat as well as the others. It sliced through everything like a hot knife through butter and now he looks perfectly groomed and seems a lot more comfortable.”

03 A nail trimmer that’s safe & quiet Amazon Hertzko Electric Nail Grinder $17 See On Amazon Your cat won’t bat a cat-eye at a mani/pedi session using this ultra-quiet and safe electric nail trimmer with over 10,000 reviews. It charges via USB and uses a diamond bit grinding stone for precise cutting. Adjust the size to one of the three available openings to perfectly suit your cat. Its low vibration and quiet operation will keep them calm throughout. Helpful Review: “I was absolutely astounded at how little noise and vibration there is!!! Of course it takes a while the first time (I always put off the job way too long), but keeping up with trim nails will be a snap from now on! I LOVE it!”

04 These nail clippers designed for smaller cats Amazon Pet Republique Cat Nail Clippers $7 See On Amazon Over 18,000 five-star reviews show that these nail clippers are a go-to choice when it comes to dealing with your small cat’s claws. They’re specially designed for small animals and feature a soft and comfortable grip that makes things easy for the humans involved. The stainless steel blades promise to remain sharp for years and help to “cease the bloodletting,” as one reviewer puts it, saying, “It was easy to use and completely painless.” Helpful Review: “[...] I was terrified I was accidentally going to hurt her but it was so easy for both me and her!! [...]”

05 A pack of cat scratch deterrent shields that adhere transparently to your furniture Amazon Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) $35 See On Amazon Save your furniture and your sanity by using these cat scratch deterrents to protect cherished upholstery. The fully transparent shields come in a pack of six and use a strong peel-off adhesive to stick to multiple kinds of fabrics. Feel free to cut them to the size required and you’ll soon be exclaiming like this cat owner, “Problem solved!!! No scratching and the shields are hardly noticeable.” Helpful Review: “We have seven cats (our own plus we foster for the local Humane Society). Bought this to protect our new living room furniture from being shredded. The product does exactly what it says it does. It protects the couches, stays in place, is fairly invisible, and is easy to use. [...]”

06 This cat litter trapper mat that keeps floors spotless Amazon iPrimio Cat Litter Trapper Mat $30 See On Amazon Nothing is worse than strolling through your kitchen only to feel the crunch of small bits of litter underfoot. This cat litter trapper mat catches all those extra pieces of litter by allowing them to fall through large holes to a moisture-resistant layer underneath. This is a true game-changer for many cat owners, with one writing that it, “works well to thwart our cat’s dastardly attempt to put litter everywhere.” As a bonus, you can put that extra litter right back into the litter box and save lots on your future supply. Helpful Review: “[...] it works exactly as described. I no longer step on cat litter which is one of my biggest pet peeves. I will likely order another one for my basement litter box. Oh, and it is a very neutral color that should match pretty much any decor. [...]”

07 The pet carrier sling bag for carrying your pet around Amazon iPrimio Pet Sling Carrier $18 See On Amazon Take your pet on an adventure with this pet carrier sling bag. It holds pets up to 12 pounds so your feline friend can go everywhere with you. The bag features adjustable shoulder straps, a quick-release buckle, extra storage, and a safety strap to keep pets from jumping out. The breathable and soft material is easy to wash and dries quickly — plus it features a reversible design. This $18 pick has earned more than 5,000 reviews and comes in five colors. Helpful Review: “Perfect - anyone who has a cat that constantly wants to be held - here's your solution! Can actually move about and even shift to side or back to carry on about your chores/hobbies/etc...”

08 A flexible wool cat cave for making pets feel safe Amazon iPrimio Cat Cave $39 See On Amazon Cats love feeling cozy and even hidden away and this unusual wool cat bed is the ideal hide-out. It’s made of premium felt that will hold its round, cave-like shape for your cat to crawl into and collapses flat for storage. The hand-shaped pod is a fun place for cats to jump in and out of or peek out to play. The wool is durable and stays warm in the winter, yet cool in the summer. It’s available in 10 colors. Helpful Review: “The second I unwrapped this my cat strolled right in! She seriously has not come out since. We may never see her again. ...should we be worried? [...] Would definitely recommend this gem!! [...]”

09 The stainless steel bowl set that’s easy to stack Amazon Bonza Stainless Steel Pet Food Bowls (2 Pieces) $11 See On Amazon Your pet’s feeding area can make a huge difference to them. This two-pack includes 12-ounce bowls made of stainless steel. They’re big enough that you don’t have to keep refilling the water all day but small enough for your kitty to access. They stack inside each other for travel or easy storage when your pet’s not using them. Plus they can be thrown in the dishwasher for a good clean. Helpful Review: “I bought these stainless steel bowls to replace the melamine bowls that I already had. The cat food in the melamine bowls was always sticking to the bowl making it extremely difficult to clean. These stainless steel bowls clean up really easily without food sticking to them. All you need to do is wipe them out with a paper towel and they’re ready to be washed - no muss, no fuss! [...]”

10 This mesh cat carrier that fits under airplane seats Amazon Vceoa Carriers Soft-Sided Pet Carrier for Cats $20 See On Amazon This is the travel bag you and your cat need for your next trip — it’s earned more than 15,000 reviews. It’s approved by most airlines, holds pets up to 16 pounds, and has soft sides to provide more cushion and comfort for your pet. It features an adjustable shoulder strap, mesh windows, and provides easy access to your pet. The multiple panels and zippers allow you to customize your pet’s setup to keep them happy the entire trip. Helpful Review: “Not sure who liked it more! [...] My little guy didn’t want to get out and didn’t even need to keep zipped to keep him in. Whenever he sees it he jumps in to lay. [...]”

11 The angled cat bowls that help protect your cat’s spine Amazon Marchul Gravity Water and Food Bowls $18 See On Amazon This raised pet bowl set up is tilted to help older cats protect their backs. It allows your pet to eat more comfortably, so they’ll make less of a mess. The set’s base is elevated to help with this as well. An included gravity water bottle provides water on demand and the food-grade plastic bowls are fully detachable and easy to wipe clean. Helpful Review: “This water & food bowl combo is so adorable! I love how the bowl is at an angle making it easier for my cats to eat! The self refilling water is also really great too, I’m able to fill it once in the morning and it lasts pretty much all day! It’s also a really nice size & doesn’t take up much room! Really happy with this product!”

12 A multi-functional scratch toy for cats Amazon Coastal Pet - Turbo - Scratcher Cat Toy $20 See On Amazon This cat scratch toy has plenty of components to entice your cat to play until they’re tired. This one toy is designed with a rolling ball on a racetrack, a cardboard scratching patch, and catnip. Not only is it loads of fun for your pet, but it distracts them from scratching your furniture. The bottom is anti-slip so your kitty can independently play without messing up your floors. It’s earned more than 20,000 reviews. Helpful Review: “I foster cats and litters, so I can say from experience that very few cats can resist this toy, especially if you sprinkle the catnip on it. Even tiny kittens love it.”

13 This 31-piece cat toy bundle for new kitty parents Amazon Ailuki Cat Toys (31 Pieces) $15 See On Amazon This toy pack is a must-order for new cat parents. It comes with 31 different toys for young pets to play with. It includes a collapsible cat tunnel, a teaser wand, feather toy, mouse toy, balls, and more. Each toy is designed to entertain and stimulate (and exhaust) your pet in a different way so that they sleep soundly at night. Helpful Review: “The quality, the variety, and the price for the whole set is such a great deal. I have two cats Jinx and Jasper. Jasper loves his toys. When I poured these toys on the floor his head began to spin with excitement of which toy to try out first.”

14 A scratching board to distract your cat from your furniture Amazon Coching Cat Scratcher $11 See On Amazon Your cat will pick this scratching board over your furniture because of its unique texture that mimics that of a tree’s bark. It’s made of 100% recycled cardboard that’s safe, non-toxic, and extremely durable. It has a slightly curved design — which cats also love sleeping on — and is reversible for double the fun for your cat. Choose from several patterns and two sizes. Helpful Review: “[...] My kitty set up shop on his new chaise lounge chair and demanded I whip him up some frozen beverage. I've bought plenty of these over the years, but this one uses a very thick corrugated cardboard that will help with longevity. Also unlike others I've purchased in the store, this one has alternating textures in the cardboard to make things more interesting for kitty. I'm very pleased with my purchase, and it's 'Abner' approved!”

15 This UV flashlight to detect new and old pet stains Amazon ANGRY ORANGE UV Flashlight $13 See On Amazon You know the cat has peed in the house — but you can’t find exactly. You need one of these LED black flashlights that detect stains and urine — even after they’re dry. This powerful flashlight uses UV light to identify stains, as well as things like bed bugs and leaks. The budget-friendly tool is a life-saver as a cat parent. Helpful Review: “I wondered if such a small light could work well. It does. Unfortunately, had a very sick cat that left stinky urine I could smell but not locate. Waited til dark and I could see everything. After I cleaned the places the next day I waited til dark again to see how well I cleaned. Again, it worked great. It's a great little light.”

16 The stain remover you’ll want to keep on hand for pet emergencies Amazon Emergency Stain Rescue Stain Remover $17 See On Amazon Keeping emergency stain remover on hand when traveling with a cat will save you a lot of headaches. This pack comes with a 4-ounce spray bottle and 10 individually wrapped wipes. Use them directly on stains in clothes, upholstery, and even carpet. It works on fresh or old stains. Just spray, blot, and rinse to send odors and stains packing. Helpful Review: “[...] I needed something to get things like cat puke stains that have soaked in the rug and other stains that have been there forever. [...] This stuff literally took EVERYTHING out and my carpet looks like new!!! OH, AND NO smell!!!! [...]”

17 This self-cleaning pet hair remover that revives furniture Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $27 See On Amazon Rediscover the real color of your rugs and furniture with this efficient pet hair remover roller. The self-cleaning tool quickly removes pet hair from carpets, fabric furniture, car seats, and more. Roll it back and forth and watch it pick up lint, fuzz, and hair. Empty the chamber when it’s full and wipe the roller with a wet cloth between uses. Helpful Review: “I've had it in my possession for like 2 hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair, I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights "things cat people need." [...]”

18 A kitten-sized adjustable harness and leash combo Amazon rabbitgoo Cat Harness and Leash $18 See On Amazon This small harness and leash set is made for cats and is virtually escape-proof. It buckles around your cat’s shoulders and can be adjusted at all four points. This set has earned nearly 40,000 reviews for its under $20 price, breathable mesh material, and long, durable leash. It’s made of premium nylon and polyester and even features reflective safety strips to keep kitty safe on evening walks. Helpful Review: “This works great for both my cats- one that's tall and thin and the other is thicker. Neither can back out of it and have started to walk normal in it. It's very sturdy and they haven't been able to do much damage to it.”

19 These cat treats that are made with real tuna and chicken Amazon INABA Churu Cat Treats $39 See On Amazon Your kitten will love these treats and you can give them guilt-free since they’re made with healthy ingredients. The tuna and chicken variety pack comes with 50 treats that are made without grains, preservatives, artificial colors, and carrageenan and are instead made with wild-caught tuna or farm-raised chicken. Each treat also contains vitamin E and taurine, which can help with vision, digestion, heart function, and immunity. Helpful Review: “Whether your kitty has FIP or not, the fact that my kitty who wouldn't eat for weeks without it being shoved down her throat - finally would eat on her own with this treat?. I can't say enough. The best part? It makes her thirsty, so she frequents the water dispenser shortly after eating - which was another problem that comes with this feline disease. We'll be back for more and more. She takes her medicine now- without as much pushback, because she knows this line of paste is coming her way. Absolutely awesome!!”

20 This dander spray that helps eliminate your cat allergies Amazon Allerpet Cat Dander Remover $26 See On Amazon Did you know there’s an easy way to reduce cat allergens in your home? This dander remover spray is scientifically proven to reduce the effects of cat allergies inside your home — making your family and guests more comfortable. It’s not the hair that’s making you sneeze — it’s actually the proteins in the cat’s dander, urine, and saliva. This spray binds to those proteins to reduce or eliminate them — without toxins. Simply spritz your cat with this spray once a week and rub it in with the included application mitt. It’s safe for your pet and even smells good, thanks to ingredients like aloe vera, green tea, and chamomile. Helpful Review: “Amazing product! I'm SUPER allergic to cats. My face itches, eyes, I even get hives if I continue to be around them. This has made a life changing difference. My cat can rub his face on mine and I don't itch at all. I'm not even on allergy meds anymore.[...]”

21 A multi-level cat tree with platforms and rooms Amazon Nova Microdermabrasion Multi-Level Cat Tree Stand $50 See On Amazon High-energy cats love to climb, scratch, run, and jump, and this multi-level cat tree with more than 30,000 reviews will give them plenty of room to do so. The cat dream house is made with plush material over durable particle board. It includes two rooms for lounging, as well as three circular platforms and three rectangular platforms. Place it by a window to give them the ultimate view. Helpful Review: “My cat is enjoying the condo so much and I’m sure yours would too. It’s surprisingly much smaller than I anticipated, but my big cat is managing just fine. It doesn’t have a very large foot print, so I imagine it can fit well into any room. It matches the aesthetics of my apartment, which is a major plus. Very easy to assemble/customize at a great value.”

22 This pet water fountain to keep your cat hydrated Amazon Veken Pet Fountain $24 See On Amazon Keeping your pet properly hydrated is crucial, especially in the summertime. This pet water fountain is a desirable alternative to ordinary water bowls. This one is whisper quiet and features a triple filtration system that purifies the water. It has three different drinking modes and comes with an adapter, pump, three filters, a sponge, and a mat. Helpful Review: “This is by far the best Pet Water Fountain I have gotten! We have gone thru about 10 before this one! This fountain, is easy set up, easy filter change, and best of all..the design is such that pet hair does not get in the bottom in the water, bc the filter traps it up top!! [...]”

23 A cat wand toy for giving your pet exercise Amazon MeoHui Cat Toys (2 Pieces) $12 See On Amazon This pack of chasing toys has earned more than 21,000 reviews and is one of Amazon's bestsellers in “cat feather toys.” It comes with two interactive cat wands that are extendable and feature a line with a feather lure. This pack includes eight backup options: four other color feathers and four worms. The hand of the wand is made of foam so it’s lightweight yet comfortable. Helpful Review: “I ordered this toy because I need to train my kitten not to attack my hands constantly. These retractable toy wands are the best solution to keep her running, engaged and leaving my hands safe for once.My kitten and me are very happy with this purchase [...]”

24 The magic odor spray that eliminates tough pet stains Amazon ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator $20 See On Amazon This pet odor remover has earned more than 89,000 reviews for saving so many reviewers’ furniture and carpets. It’s made with enzymes and natural ingredients that target odors and stains and destroy any messes. Use it on carpet, hardwood floors, tile, litter boxes, pillows, kennels, and more. Helpful Review: “I’ve had cats my whole life. If you know cats sometimes they get mad at you and pee on things or refuse to use the litter box [...] I ordered the Angry Orange Enzymatic Spray [...] So I stripped my solid foam couch cushions of their covers, sprayed them till they were nice and wet with the enzymatic spray and let them sit until dry. Then I did the same with the covers. Once dry I did a sniff test and there was NO PEE SMELL! [...]”

25 This floppy fish toy for cats that will entertain them for hours Amazon Potaroma Flopping Fish $13 See On Amazon You may have seen these flopping fish toys online — where they’ve gone viral for just how hilarious they look. When charged, the fish toy moves its tail, making realistic fish movements that keep your cat engaged. A catnip pouch is included and you can charge it with a USB to make sure it’s always ready to flop around. Helpful Review: “I'm never sure if a new cat toy will be received as well as I hope, but this one sure delivered! My three cats have been playing with it almost non-stop, except for when I have to take it away to charge it. One of them pretty much "hogs" it and the other two can't get near it, though they try. It took them a few minutes to realize that they had to touch it to get it to move when it stopped flopping, but once they understood it, they were off to the races [...]”

26 The cat bowl that automatically dispenses food four times a day Amazon PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder $45 See On Amazon This is no ordinary cat bowl — it’s an automatic cat feeder, which means it will dispense your cat’s food at a scheduled time. Program the food to be portioned out into one, or up to four meals. It can hold enough food at once to consistently feed a dog for 10 days and a cat for 25 days. You can even record a 10-second voice memo that plays when the food is dispensed to make your pet feel safe. Helpful Review: “My family LOVES this pet feeder!!! We have 2 kitties & this awesome device makes feeding them twice a day sooo easy!!! [...]”

27 This free-standing cat hammock that’s washable Amazon JUNSPOW Cat Bed $30 See On Amazon This cat hammock is adorable, well-made, and has more than 4,000 reviews. This $30 bed is free-standing yet fully detachable for travel or to wash its fabric. The breathable material keeps your pet comfortable without having to lay on the cold (or hot) and dirty floor. Helpful Review: “This hammock enables a lazy cat to live their best possible life.”

28 A large PVC mat to trap litter before you cat tracks it in the house Amazon Cosyearn Cat Litter Mat $24 See On Amazon Keep cat litter in the litter box, or at least right outside of it, with this large mat. It’s designed to capture and trap litter from your cat’s paws after they exit the litter box. Place this large mat outside of or under the box. It’s soft on your cat’s feet, but made of easy-to-clean PVC that can be rinsed with a hose or vacuumed. It has a durable backing that keeps it from sliding on tile, too. Reviewers say it’s water-resistant and sturdy. Helpful Review: “This mat gets 5 stars. It's the best litter mat, hands down. When the mat was intact, I never felt any litter on my feet outside of the bathroom (I usually walk around barefoot). [...]”

29 This suction cup cat bed that attaches to the window Amazon PETPAWJOY Window Cat Bed $55 See On Amazon If your cat loves sunbathing or window watching — this window seat cat bed is for them. It attaches to your window with durable suction cups to create a hammock area for your cat to sit in the sun and watch the birds. It can hold up to 30 pounds and provides a 360-degree view for your pet. The breathable mesh perch is cool and comfortable, while the durable ABS tubes keep the window seat’s shape and support your cat’s weight. It’s earned more than 10,000 reviews from cat owners with very happy kitties. Helpful Review: “Wonderful! I have large cats and they fit nicely on here. It attaches very securely to the window. It took my kitties like 2-ish weeks before they trusted it but now the one pictured is on it all the time and I will be buying a second for my second cat. [...]”