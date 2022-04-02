Tons of reviewers say they're SO happy they got these 45 weird things that ended up being so useful

Have you ever passed on a product because it just seemed too... weird? As it turns out, some of the strangest gadgets end up being the most awesome and effective. That’s why tons of customers are raving over these unusual home items that are surprisingly useful.

Most of the products on this list are things that you didn’t know you needed, but which have the potential to change your life in small, everyday ways. For example, this electric scrubbing tool makes easy work of removing grime from your grout and tile, so you don’t have to put a lot of effort into cleaning. Meanwhile, this pair of multi-blade herb scissors allows you to snip thyme, parsley, chives, and more — without a knife — significantly speeding up meal prep time.

You’ll also find a lot of items that work wonders for compact spaces. Those living in a small apartment will get tons of use out of this clip-on nightstand that fits onto the side of a bed frame, as well as this two-tier shelf organizer that fits under your sink, where it provides vertical storage space.

Even though they might be unconventional, these genius products on Amazon really get the job done. And, since they’re bolstered by hundreds of rave reviews, you can feel confident you’re getting a product that lives up to its hype.

The kitchen gadget that cleans your microwave with steam Amazon GB Quality Microwave Cleaner $10 See On Amazon If scrubbing the grease from your microwave is at the bottom of your to-do list, try using this nifty microwave cleaner. Shaped like a volcano, the gadget can be filled with water and covered with the included cap before running a microwave cycle. The small holes in the cap release steam, which softens any food residue, so all you have to do is wipe it off with a cloth.

This value pack of moisturizing socks that soothe dry, cracked heels Amazon Nado Care Moisturizing Heel Socks (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon One way to soothe dry, cracked heels? Apply your favorite lotion or cream, then put on these open-toe socks. The breathable fabric is infused with moisturizing ingredients, including rose oil, vitamin E, and jojoba oil, resulting in ultra-soft skin. Plus, the socks are designed with silicone gel pads on the heels to keep them from soaking up your moisturizer, while the open-toe design offers lots of breathability.

A wall-mounted dispenser that reduces shower clutter Amazon Bosharon Wall-Mounted Soap Dispenser $30 See On Amazon Tidy up your shower with this wall-mounted dispenser that holds your shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. The unit has three individual chambers, each with a 300-milliliter capacity, as well as three easy-push buttons that dispense the perfect amount of liquid into your hand or shower loofah. You can install it using the included screws or double-sided tape.

The granite cubes that chill your whiskey without ice Amazon Mixology & Craft Whiskey Rocks $26 See On Amazon Rather than use ice cubes — which can quickly water down your drink — invest in this set of granite whiskey-chilling rocks. The six natural, machine-polished rocks come with a wooden storage tray you can place directly in the freezer. Place a few of the chilled stones inside your glass of whiskey to cool it down while preserving the flavor.

These toothpaste squeezers that help you get every last bit Amazon LOVEINUSA Toothpaste Tube Squeezers (4-Pack) $6 See On Amazon Get the most out of every tube of toothpaste with a four-pack of these clever toothpaste squeezers. Simply slide a squeezer over the end of the tube, then gradually move it up each time you brush your teeth. Also helpful for sunscreen, moisturizer, and other cosmetics, the brightly colored squeezers are always easy to find. One reviewer wrote that these help you “really get your money’s worth” from each tube of toothpaste.

These silicone shields that protect you from oven burns Amazon LeeYean Oven Rack Shields (4-Pack) $9 See On Amazon These silicone oven rack shields protect you from accidental hand and forearm burns when you reach in to grab that cookie sheet or roast. Measuring 14 inches long, the heat-resistant strips can easily be cut down to fit the size of your oven. “These install in SECONDS and will stop you from getting those annoying Thanksgiving Day burns when you're distracted by other things,” one reviewer wrote. Available colors: Red, Black, Gray

This cooling memory foam seat cushion that makes it comfy to sit Amazon Sleepavo Gel Seat Cushion $35 See On Amazon Designed to reduce pressure in the lower back and tailbone while sitting, this U-shaped memory foam cushion is a great investment for those who sit for long periods of time. A layer of cooling gel over the foam helps regulate your body temperature, so you don’t overheat. Covered in a breathable mesh fabric with a non-skid bottom, this pillow can be used on desk chairs, stadium bleachers, and even in the car.

These wool dryer balls that save you money Amazon SnugPad Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Place these wool dry balls in with your laundry to save time, energy, and money on wash day. Made from 100% New Zealand wool, the balls separate your clothes so that they dry faster, which reduces electricity usage and therefore, your utility bill. The balls’ natural anti-static quality also helps prevent wrinkles in your clothing, so you won’t need to iron them as frequently.

A cleansing soap made with tea tree & charcoal Amazon Nextrino Tea Tree Soap with Peppermint $14 See On Amazon Formulated with tea tree oil and peppermint oils, this face and body soap has an invigorating scent that wakes up your senses. Balanced with moisturizing coconut oil and olive oil, the soap cleanses your skin without causing dryness, and the addition of activated charcoal works to offer deep-cleaning power.

These drain snakes that remove clogs from your sink Amazon Arctic Eagle Drain Clog Removers (3-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Instead of pouring liquid de-clogger down your drain, reach for one of these drain clog removers the next time your sink backs up. Made from flexible plastic, they’re effective in pulling hair and food out from your pipes. Each barbed wand has a handle at the end, allowing you to extend it all the way down your drain before pulling it back up. “Cleared the drain of long hairs, restored complete drainage with both taps turned on full,” wrote one reviewer.

This weighted eye mask that soothes headaches & more Amazon IMAK Compression Mask $14 See On Amazon Filled with weighted beads, this eye mask gently applies pressure to your face, helping to soothe tired eyes and relieve headaches. The stretchy strap provides a comfortable fit, and the sewn-in darts prevent pressure on your eyelids. Place it in the freezer beforehand to enjoy an added layer of cooling therapy. “This mask is simply amazing. I mainly use it to block out light when I have a migraine and it does a great job,” one reviewer raved.

This handheld massage roller that soothes sore muscles Amazon URBNFit Muscle Roller $16 See On Amazon Roll this handheld massager over your legs before and after a workout to warm up muscles, reduce stiffness, and stimulate recovery. It has rotating foam trigger points that work to loosen up knots, while a pair of textured handles gives you full control, so you can reach your calves, thighs, and hips with ease. “Love the quality of them, they are very stiff and really gets deep into the muscle and helps with tightness, knots and just overall blood circulation,” one reviewer raved.

This cooling bamboo blanket that keeps you comfortable on warm nights Amazon DANGTOP Cooling Blanket $25 See On Amazon Made from a lightweight bamboo fabric, this cooling blanket will help regulate your temperature on warm nights. The breathable material releases body heat while trapping the coolness from the fibers, so you get all the cozy benefits of a blanket, without getting too hot. Featuring a subtle diamond pattern, the blanket comes in several shades, including gray, navy blue, and light green. Available sizes: 59 inches x 79 inches, 79 inches x 91 inches, 108 inches x 90 inches

Available colors: 10

An eco-friendly alternative to plastic wrap Amazon Bee's Wrap Reusable Food Wraps (3-Pack) $15 See On Amazon The next time you have leftovers, don’t reach for the plastic wrap — instead, grab one of these reusable cotton wraps. Coated in natural beeswax and tree resin, they hold their shape, whether they’re keeping produce fresh, or covering a bowl or jar. Not only are they good for the environment, but these food wraps will also reduce your need to buy plastic wrap and foil, saving you money in the long run. Available patterns: 4

The highly rated shower steamers with aromatherapy benefits Amazon Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6 Count) $17 See On Amazon With over 14,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s clear this set of shower steamers is a reviewer-approved way to practice self care. You get six steamer tablets in a variety of scents, from refreshing eucalyptus to calming lavender to summery watermelon. Simply place a tablet at the base of your shower, turn on the water, and let the sense-soothing fragrance mingle with the steam.

These car seat organizers made of faux leather Amazon SIJAWEYI Faux Leather Car Seat Organizers (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Easy to install with the included straps, these car seat organizers have multiple pouches for holding your smart devices, water bottle, snacks, tissues, and more. They’re fashioned from sleek faux leather, and hang neatly behind the front seats. Not only do these help to declutter your car, but they also protect the backs of your car seats from scratches, spills, and — if you have little ones — the bottoms of tiny shoes.

A tablet stand that’s as soft as a pillow Amazon Lamicall Tablet Pillow Stand $21 See On Amazon Unlike hard tablet stands made from plastic or metal, this tablet holder is constructed with a pillow-like fill and outfitted with a microsuede cover, so you can comfortably place it in your lap while hanging on the couch or lying in bed. Also suitable for tabletop use, it’s compatible with devices between 4 and 13 inches wide, and a storage pouch on the side provides the perfect spot for a stylus or smartphone. Available colors: 5

These cut-resistant gloves for cooking & gardening Amazon Pine Tree Gloves Cut-Resistant Gloves $9 See On Amazon Whether you use them in the kitchen, the garden, or the garage, these heavy-duty gloves will keep your hands safe from cuts and scratches. The lightweight knit gloves feature an anti-slip Nitrile coating on the palms and fingers, allowing you to easily grip sharp objects without risk of damage. They have a slim fit that hugs your hand, providing protection without any bulkiness.

A heat-conductive scoop that softens your ice cream Amazon Zeroll Heat-Conductive Ice Cream Scoop $22 See On Amazon Here’s an aluminum ice cream scoop that’s filled with a heat-conductive liquid, warming up automatically when you grab the handle. This way, the scoop softens the ice cream while lifting it out of the container — no more struggling to ladle out your frozen treat. “Perfect weight, perfect size, great scoop shape and finish, and makes easy work of even the hardest frozen desserts,” one reviewer raved.

This clip-on nightstand for small bedrooms Amazon Modern Innovations Bedside Shelf $27 See On Amazon Perfect for small bedrooms or dorm rooms, this clip-on bedside shelf can hold your smartphone, snacks, and more — helpful if you don’t have space for a nightstand. Measuring 15 inches long and holding up to 50 pounds, the shelf can easily be hooked onto the side of your bed frame and tightened with the included screws. There’s even a drink holder and a small notch on one side for holding your charging cable. Available colors: White, Black

These multi-blade scissors that quickly chop your herbs Amazon JOFUY Herb Scissors $11 See On Amazon Save yourself the hassle of chopping up your thyme, rosemary, and chives by using these herb scissors instead. Designed with five parallel blades, the scissors quickly and efficiently snip everything from green onions to thyme to parsley. You also get a small brush that allows you to comb out the leftover plant residue that sticks to the blades. Available colors: Green, Black

An electric scrubbing tool that clears away dirt & grime Amazon Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $19 See On Amazon Rubbermaid’s electric scrubbing tool has an oscillating head that rotates 60 times per second, effectively clearing away grime from grout, tile, and other surfaces. With two different scrubbing settings, the handheld gadget makes easy work of cleaning your bathroom or kitchen. Four AA batteries are included with the scrubber, so you can get to cleaning right away.

These braided curtain tiebacks with easy magnet closures Amazon NICEEC Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) $10 These elegant curtain tiebacks are braided with hand-woven rope, and each one is fashioned with a magnetic closure that makes securing them a breeze. Available in a wide range of neutrals and vibrant jewel tones, the tiebacks add a touch of color to any room. “These magnetic curtain tie-backs are awesome. Simple to use and they look high-end,” one reviewer wrote. Available multipacks: 2-Pack, 4-Pack, 6-Pack

Available colors: 18

The picture hangers you can press into the wall with your thumbs Amazon 3M Claw Picture Hangers (6-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Forget about using a hammer — you can use your thumbs to press these 3M claw picture hangers into the wall, where they can hold up to 15 pounds each. They’re designed with a unique claw shape that mounts easily to dry wall, and they won’t leave big, obvious holes behind. This set even includes six spot markers, so you can be sure to place the claws right where you want them.

The Japanese shower towel that gently exfoliates your body Amazon GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel $15 See On Amazon Made from a blend of lathering and exfoliating threads, this Japanese shower towel gently scrubs your skin without causing irritation. Add a dollop of your favorite soap and work up a lather on your body — the towel’s large size allows you to get all those hard to reach spots. Boasting an overall rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon, this towel will leave your skin feeling soft and refreshed.

A wireless charging stand for multiple devices Amazon Poweroni Wireless Charging Station $33 See On Amazon Power up your smartphone, earbuds, and smart watch all at once with this wireless charging station. Compatible with both Apple and Android devices, the streamlined unit is compact enough to fit on your bedside table or office desk. It also doubles as a phone-viewing stand, and even gives you the option of charging your phone vertically or horizontally.

A tiered organizer with convenient pull-out baskets Amazon Simple Trending Under-Sink Organizer $30 See On Amazon Whether you place this metal rack organizer in your cabinet, on your counter, or under your sink, you’ll definitely get plenty of use out of it. The double-tiered design maximizes vertical space, and provides you with two shelves for storing food jars, spices, or cleaning supplies. For added convenience, the shelves can be pulled out, so you can easily access your items without having to reach. Available colors: 6

The fan-favorite smart plugs with voice activation capabilities Amazon Kasa Smart Plugs (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon With over 55,000 perfect five-star reviews, these smart plugs from Kasa are an affordable way to add voice activation to your household appliances. Compatible with Alexa and Google Home, the plugs can be turned on and off with a simple verbal command. You can also set timers and monitor energy usage by opening the accompanying mobile app.

A clip-on pot strainer for compact kitchens Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $14 See On Amazon When you have a small kitchen, you know that every bit of storage space counts. That’s why this clip-on pot strainer is so genius. Taking up a fraction of the size of a conventional strainer, this flexible silicone one snaps onto the edges of pots and pans of all sizes. Simply tilt the pot to drain the excess liquid, then when you’re done using it, collapse it for storage. Available colors: 5

This battery organizer with a built-in tester Amazon The Battery Organizer Case and Tester $17 See On Amazon Keep your batteries all in one place with this organizing case that has 93 slots of various sizes to accommodate everything from AAAs to 9-volt batteries. The container also includes a built-in tester, so you can make sure each battery is ready to use. A transparent lid allows you to easily see what you have, and which ones you need to restock. “This is just what we needed!! I was able to take a bunch of random bags and boxes of batteries and organize them all into one little box,” wrote one customer. Available colors: 6

The mini waste bin that sits on your countertop Amazon Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can $16 See On Amazon Perfect for used tea bags, empty sugar packets, and kitchen scraps that build up during food prep, this mini stainless steel waste bin is compact enough to fit on your kitchen countertop. Measuring only 6.5 inches tall and 4.7 inches across, the streamlined can has a swinging lid that conceals your trash until you throw it out. You can also place this can on your office desk or in your bathroom.

The clip-on book lights with 2 color temperatures Amazon GearLight NiteOwl Book Lights (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Designed with flexible goosenecks and sturdy clips, these book lights can be adjusted to suit your specific reading angle, whether you’re sitting in a chair or lying in bed. The rechargeable LED lights have three different brightness settings as well as warm and cool modes, so you can get the reading experience that suits you best. “Very lightweight and bright, so much better than the old fashioned booklights I've used for years,” one reviewer commented.

These V-shaped grippers that keep your rug in place Amazon StepNGrip Rug Corner Grippers (4 Count) $15 See On Amazon If your rug tends to slip and slide all over the place, you should check out these self-adhesive grippers. Each one features a layer of sticky gel that keeps your rug corners securely on the floor. An added layer of plastic keeps the edges from curling, while an EVA foam tip at the corner allows you to easily lift the rug for cleaning.

An ergonomic knee pillow made from supportive memory foam Amazon Abco Tech Memory Foam Knee Pillow $19 See On Amazon This contoured pillow is designed to fit between your knees, aligning your hips and spine when you lie on your side. Made from plush but sturdy memory foam, the cushion conforms to your body shape for maximum comfort, and the soft zippered cover is removable and machine-washable. Ideal for side sleepers, this pillow helps alleviate leg, ankle, and back discomfort, so you wake up feeling well rested.

The insulated cooler backpack for outdoor adventures Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Backpack Cooler $35 See On Amazon Here’s a cooler backpack that features a waterproof, insulated interior and an adjustable air valve to keep your food and drinks fresh and chilled while camping or hiking. Designed with adjustable straps, this cooler can be comfortably slung over your shoulders until you reach your destination. It holds ice for up to 24 hours, and can accommodate up to 24 cans at once. “It looks small but could easily keep a gallon of milk, ice cream, and lots of other freezer/fridge stuff nice and chilled, even in the warm Georgia sun,” wrote one happy customer. Available sizes: 20 liters, 30 liters

Available colors: Red, Blue

The knife sharpener with an easy-grip design Amazon Kitchen IQ Edge Grip Knife Sharpener $11 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to bring a dull blade back to life, or simply touch up one that just needs a little polishing, this small but mighty kitchen knife sharpener comes in handy. Equipped with two different slots — coarse and fine — this knife sharpener is suitable for both serrated and smooth blades. Plus, the soft-grip rubber handle makes it easy to use, and the triangular design means you can place it on the edge of your countertop to prevent blade dragging. Available colors: 4

The magnetic paper towel holder that doubles as a spice rack Amazon Hoopoton Magnetic Paper Towel Holder $20 See On Amazon Made from durable steel, this paper towel holder is magnetic, so you can mount it to the side of your fridge or other metal surfaces — no drilling required. With a weight capacity of 8 pounds, it also doubles as a storage spot for spice jars, tea condiments, and other small kitchen essentials — handy for anyone with a small kitchen. Available colors: White, Black

The wireless puck lights you can stick anywhere Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon These battery-powered LED lights can be placed anywhere in your home, such as under your kitchen cabinets, inside your closet, or along your staircase. Completely wireless, the lights can be turned on, dimmed, and set on timers with a remote. Use the included mounting tape to stick your lights to any smooth surface, or screw them in for a more secure placement.

A round salt box made from sleek bamboo Amazon Estilo Bamboo Salt Box $9 See On Amazon Made of natural bamboo wood, this round salt box is an aesthetically pleasing way to store your Kosher and sea salt, and you can also use it for other herbs and spices. The magnetic lid ensures a tight seal, so the contents will remain fresh in between uses. The box has a sleek, minimalist design that looks great on your kitchen counter or table.

This expandable bamboo drawer organizer for your cutlery Amazon ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Kitchen Drawer Organizer $30 See On Amazon Here’s a cutlery organizer that can expand from 17.7 inches to 20 inches, so you can maximize space in small and large drawers alike. Made from lightweight, durable bamboo, the organizer features several compartments for your serving utensils, cutlery, and kitchen tools. “Excellent quality and construction... it holds so many items of different shapes and sizes and fits so neatly in the drawer,” wrote one reviewer. Available colors: 4

These fabric storage cubes that are collapsible Amazon Greenco Foldable Storage Cubes (6-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Perfect for towels, sheets, blankets, and out-of-season clothes, these fabric storage cubes come in your choice of 10 colors. Each one is designed with a pair of side handles, so you can easily pull them out from a shelf. As an added bonus, the cubes are collapsible — when you’re not using them, fold them flat and place them in a closet or under your bed. Available colors: 10

This portable power bank that fits in your pocket Amazon Anker Portable Charger $22 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 49,000 reviews, this streamlined portable charger is small enough to fit in your pocket or backpack, so you never have to worry about a dead phone battery while you’re on the go. Compatible with a wide range of smart devices, the power bank detects which device is plugged in for a customized charge. “It's very slim and light weight,” one reviewer wrote. “Great for power outages, theme parks, conferences and camping.” Available colors: White, Black

These space-saving pants hangers that hold 5 pairs Amazon Devesanter Pants Hangers (4-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Holding up to five pairs of pants each, these uniquely shaped hangers will save so much space in your closet. Designed with multiple tiers, the hangers are constructed from durable, rust-resistant stainless steel with nonslip caps on the ends. You get four in a pack, allowing you to store up to 20 pairs of pants, towels, or scarves at once.

A spray that releases wrinkles on your clothes without an iron Amazon The Laundress Crease Release Spray $17 See On Amazon When you don’t have time to pull out the ironing board, this wrinkle-release spray from The Laundress is a great alternative. Safe for use on everyday laundry — as well as specialty fabrics including silk, wool, and linen — the spray works to remove creases from your clothes in a pinch. A light jasmine-sandalwood scent leaves your clothes smelling fresh.

The vacuum-sealed bags that create space-saving storage Amazon Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags (6-Pack) $27 See On Amazon Store your clothes, duvet covers, pillows, and more in these vacuum-sealed bags. An air valve on the side allows you to get all of the excess air out of each bag — just use your vacuum’s hose attachment or the included hand pump. By removing the air, these bags can reduce their original volume up to 80%, so you can store items without taking up unnecessary space. Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, Jumbo