Trainers say you should never do these things if you have a dog — & here's what to do instead

Your dog will likely be spending a good deal of time on their bed, so it’s important you pick one they’ll actually want to curl up on. According to Arujo, one of the best dog bed styles is an elevated cot. “They can’t destroy it and the elevation keeps them cool,” says Arujo. Plus, he adds that it an be used indoors or out. (Points for versatility.) So, if your pup tends to chew up plush beds or has a thick coat that could cause them to overheat, this lightweight cot is an excellent choice. Coolaroo’s signature breathable fabric promotes airflow, while its flexibility supports your dog’s pressure points. Last but not least, the removable cover is easy to clean — just rinse it off under a hose and let it air dry.

Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 8