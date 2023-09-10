50 unique things under $30 on Amazon that are so damn useful

Amazon is overflowing with useful things you didn’t know you needed. In fact, these 50 unique things are so incredibly useful that you’re going to wonder how you’ve gone all your life without them. And — the best part — they’re all under $30.

It doesn’t take a lot of money or effort to make something like hydrating easier with a gallon-sized water bottle and thin ice that slips right into a water bottle’s narrow mouth. You can even make everyday cooking easier with a digital meat thermometer and meat shredding claws for perfectly pulled pork. It’s just these kinds of useful products — and more — that you’ll find right here.

01 This stainless steel drain insert that keeps hair from clogging the shower Amazon ShowerShroom Drain Protector $13 See On Amazon Say goodbye to clogged shower drains when you have this protector. Just insert the stainless steel catcher into the drain hole and it traps and collects hair and other debris before it can get sucked into the drain and clog it. The hair neatly wraps around the center as water moves through the holes, so it’s super easy to remove and throw out, keeping your drain — and shower — clean.

02 A leaf-proof car trash can that sits on the floor or hangs off a headrest Amazon Drive Auto Car Trash Can $16 See On Amazon Secure this mini trash can anywhere in your car to help keep your space clean and tidy. Complete with hooks and belts, this trash can can attach to car doors, consoles, headrests — wherever you need it most. It holds two gallons of trash, and, since it’s waterproof and leak-proof, it can even double as a cooler. Plus, it folds for super easy storage when not in use.

03 These packing cubes that organize your suitcase Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) $20 See On Amazon If you don’t have packing cubes like this set of four, you have no idea what you’re missing. This set comes with four sizes, depending on your needs — the large is great for sweaters or jeans, while the small organizes your underwear in one place — and they fit snug like a perfect Tetris board inside your suitcase. Plus, this set comes with a laundry bag to make unpacking so much easier.

04 This highly-rated meat tenderizer with a textured & a flat side Amazon Checkered Chef Meat Tenderizer Hammer $11 See On Amazon This two-sided meat hammer will do the hard work for perfect meat every time. It’s lightweight and features a non-slip grip for a sturdy hold. Beyond the textured side for tenderizing and flat side for pounding, it features a non-slip coating so it won’t get stuck, and it’s dishwasher-safe for a super easy clean.

05 This covered holder to protect toilet paper from your furry friends Amazon kakaforsa Hanging Toilet Paper Holder $12 See On Amazon If your furry friends have the lovely habit of destroying your toilet paper, this hanging covered holder is your solution. It completely covers your toilet paper roll in its waterproof polyester case, and can hang from your toilet paper holder or virtually anywhere else. That means it’s also great for traveling, camping, or other situations where you have to BYO roll.

06 This extra-large coffee maker for perfect cold brew every time Amazon Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking to save some money on your iced coffee habit, doing it yourself at home has never been easier thanks to this cold brew coffee maker. It’s so simple — just add your grounds into the super fine mesh filter, pour cold water into the glass carafe, put on the leakproof lid, chill and — voila — cold brew at your fingertips.

07 This phone mount for hands-free movie watching on an airplane Amazon Perilogics Airplane Phone Holder Mount $11 See On Amazon This phone mount features a secure clamp that attaches to your seat back tray table, luggage handle — or, anywhere, really — to easily and comfortably watch TV or a movie no matter where you are on your travels. It can be rotated 360 degrees and can be neatly folded up for easy transportation and storage.

08 This reusable lint & pet hair roller with a massive cult following Amazon ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $20 See On Amazon Get pet hair off your furniture and clothes with this reusable lint roller. Just roll it over hair on your upholstered furniture, clothing, car seats — you name it — and the hair is trapped and collected inside the roller’s inner chamber. Simply press the button to open it, and dispose of everything inside. Your house and black leggings will thank you — just peep the 113,000 five-star reviews on Amazon for confirmation.

09 These flashlight gloves that are stretchy & waterproof Amazon Parigo LED Flashlight Gloves $16 See On Amazon Forget about having to hold a flashlight — these gloves give you hands-free light wherever you need it. They’re waterproof and one size fits most, with a stretchy wristband to make sure they’re snug and secure. Whether you’re camping, biking at night, working on your car, or knitting — wherever you need a little more light, you’ll get it.

10 This silicone drink holder that mounts to your shower wall Amazon 30 Watt Portable Shower Drink Holder $15 See On Amazon Shower wine? Shower seltzer? Shower IPA? With this portable drink holder, you can party — or simply stay hydrated — even while you’re shampooing your hair. Using a patented grip technology, the silicone adheres directly to glass, mirrors, tiles, fiberglass, marble, or finished metal, to keep your canned drinks held and soap-free.

11 This waterproof bag to keep all your things dry Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Waterproof Dry Bag $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re camping, kayaking, boating, hiking, or spending the day on water rides at theme parks, this waterproof bag will make sure everything you need stays safe and dry. It comes in three sizes and features an airtight, heavy-duty seal with a completely waterproof poly coating. Plus, it floats and comes with a detachable waterproof phone case inside.

12 This anti-slip rubber mat that adheres to your dashboard Amazon BLAU GRUN Anti-Slip Dashboard Mat $6 See On Amazon This rubber mat adheres directly to your dashboard and uses anti-slip silicone nubs to keep your devices, coins, glasses, and other essentials from sliding around. It’s heat- and cold-resistant, waterproof, and malleable enough to fit flush while appearing virtually invisible on your dashboard. It’s an easy and budget-friendly addition to your car to make sure everything you need is always at your fingertips.

13 This electric wine opener that works in seconds Amazon Chefman Electric Wine Opener $18 See On Amazon Not only is this electric wine opener a sleek addition to your bar cart, but it opens wine in seconds. Just place it over the top of the bottle, press a button and the cork comes right out — no screwing required. It even has a foil cutter to make sure you don’t slice your fingers while opening your bottle, an aerator to let things breathe, and a vacuum stopper to keep your bottle lasting longer.

14 This wireless charger with 4 charging modes & 128,000 5-star reviews Amazon Yootech Wireless Charger $13 See On Amazon This wireless charger has four charging modes to keep all your devices in the green. It features four charging modes specifically designed to optimally charge different-sized devices, and it has a rubber ring on its surface to keep things secure — two handy features that have helped this gain a massive following on Amazon. It works through phone cases so you don’t have to remove them and features surge protection.

15 These popular Swedish dishcloths that are reusable & absorbent Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking to replace your paper product usage with something more environmentally-friendly, look no further than these Swedish dishcloths. Super durable and absorbent, with a gridded texture that allows for scrubbing, these cloths can be reused up to 100 times and last from nine to 12 months. They’re machine-washable as you use them and biodegradable once you stop.

16 This headseat holder that hooks right on the side of your desk Amazon EURPMASK PC Gaming Headset Hook $13 See On Amazon If you’re short on desk space (or just misplace your headphones often), this hook is a must-have. It clamps directly to the side of your desk, and features a 360 degree swivel so you always have access when you want and you can tuck it under your desk when you don’t. It even has a built-in cable loop to organize your headphone’s wires and keep things tidy.

17 These silicone trays for water bottle-approved narrow ice Amazon Lily's Home Silicone Narrow Ice Stick Cube Trays (3-Pack) $9 See On Amazon If you struggle to find ice that fits in your water bottle’s narrow mouth, you need this ice cube tray. The long and narrow-shaped ice will pop right out of the silicone base and slips directly into your water bottle — or other glass — so you can always have the cool beverage you crave.

18 A microwavable popcorn popper that holds up to 15 cups Amazon Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper $15 See On Amazon Talk about a perfect movie night accessory — this popcorn popper is everything. Just pour kernels to one of the internal measuring lines, add any accoutrements — butter, salt, etc. — put on the lid, microwave on high for two to three minutes, and there you have it. The cooking vessel then doubles as a stylish, large serving bowl. It’s that simple — delicious, mess-free popcorn.

19 This car organizer that slips between the 2 front seats Amazon Lusso Gear Car Seat Organizer (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon This vegan leather organizer slips directly into the tricky space between the front seats and center console to not only store all your essentials in an easy-to-grab spot, but also catch things that might accidentally fall while you’re driving. And it comes with two spacers to ensure a snug fit and divide the organizer into smaller compartments, if needed.

20 This magnetic wristband with a near-perfect rating Amazon RAK Magnetic Wristband $15 See On Amazon It’s no wonder this magnetic wristband is an Amazon bestseller with over 17,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. It features 10 super strong magnets and an adjustable strap around the wrist to keep any loose nails, screws, washers, and bolts in one secure spot that’s easy to reach while you work. Whether you’re a professional contractor or doing some at-home projects, it’s an easy and budget-friendly convenience.

21 These reusable silicone baking mats that let you cook without foil or oil Amazon HOTPOP Baking Mats (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon These silicone baking mats are non-stick and withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, eliminating the use of cooking oils and parchment paper. They don’t curl at the sides like less-sturdy oven-safe mats do, and they fit on both quarter and half sheet pans. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe to make clean-up a breeze.

22 These foot peels with over 49,000 5-star reviews Amazon DERMORA Foot Peel Mask (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon “Must buy!!!!!” one reviewer raved. “Awesome product, honestly didn’t believe it would work but the results will leave you shook!!!!!” These foot peel masks work as follows: first, soak your feet; second, slide them into the sock-shaped masks; third, wait 60 minutes; and fourth, wait six to 11 days and watch your dry, cracked, and callused skin transform before your eyes to reveal good-as-new, baby soft feet.

23 This jar scraper spatula to get out every last drop Amazon OTOTO Splatypus Jar Spatula $8 See On Amazon Whether it’s peanut butter or jelly, never leave a drop inside the almost-empty jar again when you have this spatula. The patented silicone end is thin enough to slide into a narrow-mouthed jar, and sturdy enough to reach even the trickiest nooks and crannies. It’s made of food-grade silicone, and is dishwasher safe.

24 This beard bib to keep your countertop hair-free Amazon Beard King Beard Bib Apron $14 See On Amazon In just two steps, this beard bib will keep pesky little hairs off your sink and counter. Just place one side around your neck, suction the other side to your mirror, and shave away. The bib collects all the loose hair, and the static-resistant material makes it easy to dispose of without the tricky post-shave clean up. It’s that simple!

25 An adjustable tablespoon that works with wet & dry ingredients Amazon KitchenArt Adjustable Tablespoon $11 See On Amazon Clear out a ton of space in your kitchen drawer by ditching all your measuring spoons and using this adjustable tablespoon instead. It has a stylish black and white design and can be adjusted to accurately measure to six different levels from 1/2 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon of wet and dry ingredients.

26 This vibrating facial cleaning brush that’s waterproof Amazon EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush $25 See On Amazon Make your daily facial cleanser more effective by pairing it with this easy-to-hold and use cleansing brush. It has five different speeds so the silicone scrubbers can get rid of dirt and oil on your skin’s surface and in your pores. Unlike pricier models, this one doesn’t require an annoying app, and it comes with a sleek charger that only takes three hours to make this scrubber good for 200 uses.

27 These reusable & stretchy silicone lids that are leak-proof Amazon Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (Set of 7) $16 See On Amazon These reusable silicone lids are a kitchen must-have. The set comes with seven different sizes — from 2.6 to 12 inches — that can stretch to fit circular or square containers so you don’t have to break out plastic containers or plastic wrap. Plus they’re oven-, dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe for nearly universal use around the kitchen. Bonus: they come with a cotton mesh bag for easy storage.

28 These slim portable chargers that can charge an iPhone 2 times per charge Amazon Miady Dual USB Portable Charger (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Keep your phones and other devices charged no matter where you are when you have these portable chargers. Each one features two USB ports and two lightning ports to charge Apple and Android devices, and it can power an iPhone 14 or Galaxy S23 from 0 to 100% twice per charge. Each one has short-circuit protection and it’s so lightweight and portable you’ll be able to take thee anywhere.

29 These flexible & thin cutting boards that come in super cute colors Amazon JULY HOME Flexible Cutting Boards (Set of 3) $9 See On Amazon Not only do these plastic cutting boards come in adorable colors, but they’re also practical. They’re thin and malleable, which means you can fold them up a little to easily dump your ingredients from their surface to the pan. Plus, they feature a waffle texture that keeps the board from slipping around on your counter while you’re cutting.

30 An easy-to-hold scalp massager that can be used wet or dry Amazon Flathead Scalp Massager & Shampoo Brush $9 See On Amazon Keep your scalp and hair healthy and shiny with this handheld massager. Use it in the shower to apply shampoo for a super deep clean, or use it when your hair is dry to stimulate the skin, increase blood flow, and remove dry skin, for a healthier scalp. The interchangeable heads can do both with ease.

31 This splatter screen that keeps stray grease inside the pan Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re bringing home the bacon or cooking up some fried chicken, this splatter screen will keep your stove, counters, and backsplash grease-free. The extra-fine, stainless steel mesh blocks 99% of splatter, while still allowing steam to be released. It’s dishwasher-safe and has a hooked end for hang storage. As a bonus, it can also be used as a strainer or a cooling rack.

32 These quick dry towels that absorb 4 times their weight Amazon OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel (3-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re camping, doing hot yoga, or spending an afternoon on the beach, these quick-drying towels are a must-have. The microfiber towel set comes with three sizes — a body towel, head towel, and face towel — and each absorbs up to four times their weight. The moisture-wicking fabric is also anti-slip, odor-resistant, and super quick drying, which makes them ideal for the gym.

33 This instant thermometer with a temp reference chart Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $22 See On Amazon Should you use a thermometer like this one so you always have perfectly-cooked meat every time? Yes, chef. The backlit screen gives a highly accurate digital read in just three seconds, so you can always see the temperature no matter what time of night you’re grilling. Plus, it’s waterproof, and features a magnetic back and holed end for multiple storage options between uses.

34 This portable ring light with 3 color modes Amazon GearLight Selfie Ring Light $12 See On Amazon Make your Zoom meetings and vlog recordings look better than ever when you have this portable ring light. It can be clipped directly to your computer, tablet, or phone and adjusted to three color modes — warm, daylight, and white, to work with the time of day you’re on camera. Plus, it’s dimmable to 10 different levels and has a two-hour battery life per charge.

35 This nonstick panini press for cafe-quality sandwiches at home Amazon Gotham Steel Sandwich Maker $20 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a cafe-quality sandwich for a fraction of the price with this at-home panini press. The nonstick copper surface perfectly warms and toasts your sandwich in less than five minutes with indicator lights letting you know when your lunch is ready to eat. It even seals your sandwiches diagonally to make cutting them in half upon finishing easy.

36 This adjustable tablet holder for ergonomic use Amazon UGREEN Tablet Stand Holder $12 See On Amazon Put your tablet or device on this adjustable stand — your back and neck will thank you. It’s adjustable from 15 to 100 degrees, for ergonomic use no matter the angle from which you’re using it. And it has silicone pads on the bottom to protect your surfaces and keep it from sliding around.

37 This half-gallon water bottle with time marks & 2 lids Amazon AQUAFIT Half Gallon Water Bottle $17 See On Amazon Stay hydrated all day long when you have this water bottle. The half-gallon container features time markers along the side — from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. — to make sure you’re hitting your hydration goals throughout the day. It’s leakproof and comes with two lids, a straw lid and a chug lid. Plus, it has a strap around the mouth that can be used to hold it or attach the bottle to a bag for easy transport.

38 These magnetic twist ties to organize your wires Amazon Smart&Cool Magnetic Twist Ties (20-Pack) $15 See On Amazon A more organized desk, purse, and junk drawer is within reach when you have these magnetic twist ties. The silicone ties feature strong magnets at both ends, allowing you to twist them around your disorganized cords and connect them at the end. This makes them reusable and super easy to remove when you’re done. Pro tip: they can also be used to hang holiday ornaments, or display stuff on your refrigerator.

39 This cotton oven mitt with a wrap-around design that protects your body Amazon KitchenAid Gingham Casserole Mitt $20 See On Amazon Get a secure grip on that big casserole dish with this oven mitt. It’s made with 100% cotton and has a classic gingham pattern, but beyond the easy wash and aesthetics, this mitt has a double-handed, wrap-around design that protects your hands, arms, and body when dealing with bigger dishes. As a bonus, the ends have silicone grippers for better handling.

40 A desktop vacuum cleaner that lasts 90 minutes per charge Amazon ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner $12 See On Amazon This mini vacuum cleaner features high powered suction to easily get your desk, table, or counter spick and span. It’s cordless and with just one charge, it can work for 90 minutes straight. The handheld size and square shape make it easy to swipe over your surfaces to get even the trickiest corners clean.

41 These waterproof refrigerator shelf liners that keep your things secure Amazon AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) $13 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an easy way to organize and clean your refrigerator, these mats are exactly what you need. Waterproof and oil-proof, the mats are so easy to clean — just wipe with soap and water. Plus they can be cut to the exact size of your shelf and feature a dotted texture that keeps things from rolling around.

42 This headband & wristband set that make washing your face a drier affair Amazon WSICSE Makeup Headband and Wrist Washband Set $10 See On Amazon Keep your hair and arms dry even as you vigorously wash and scrub your face with this handy headband and wristband set. Each stylish piece (which comes in four colors) is made of a super soft and highly absorbent terry cloth fabric, and the elastic means they’ll fit on you comfortably.

43 These easy-to-use meat shredding claws with over 26,000 ratings Amazon Bear Paws Original Shredder Claws $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re shredding pork, chicken, beef, or turkey, these claws make it easy. The solid blades are heat-resistant up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can even use them to grab your roast right out of the oven, grill, or smoker. Meanwhile, the easy-to-grip handle makes for a mess-free shred. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe so you can focus on cooking and eating — not cleaning.

44 This insulated thermos for warm or cold food on the go Amazon MIRA Insulated Food Jar Thermos $17 See On Amazon Whether you’re bringing chicken noodle or gazpacho to work for lunch, this 13.5-ounce thermos will make sure it’s stays the perfect temperature. The triple-wall insulation keeps hot foods hot for five hours, and cold foods fold for ten hours, and it has a leak-proof seal and sweat-free exterior to pack it in your bag without worries.

45 This thin colander that adjusts to fit over your sink Amazon BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Colander $17 See On Amazon This colander adjusts from 14 to 19 inches to fit the length of your sink and features evenly-spaced holes for easy rinsing, draining, and drying. It’s made of BPA-free plastic that’s heat resistant up to 212 degrees — perfect for draining pasta — and can be tossed into the dishwasher to clean.

46 These clever dip clips for mess-free sauce in the car Amazon Saucemoto Dip Clip (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon These dip clips are an ingenious invention for anyone who eats on-the-go. The end clips securely into your car’s vent slots and can be adjusted to 16 different angles. The square design can be used to hold plastic sauce containers and it also comes with a small ramekin which you can squirt sauce packets directly into.

47 This bacon grill that makes perfect breakfasts in the microwave Amazon Prep Solutions Microwavable Bacon Grill $10 See On Amazon Not only does this microwave grill feature an elevated bottom to let fat drip off for crispy bacon, but it also has a vented cover to keep your microwave clean and grease-free. It has a recessed handle to easily and safely remove from the microwave, and can cook up to six strips of bacon at a time for a delicious breakfast.

48 These highly-rated reusable mesh produce bags that come in 3 sizes Amazon Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (Set of 15) $12 See On Amazon If you’re looking to reduce your single-use plastic, check out these reusable mesh produce bags, which have a 4.7-star rating on Amazon after nearly 30,000 reviews. They come in three sizes that each hold up to a different number of pounds, and are great for replacing the small plastic produce bags at the grocery store. Plus, the ultra fine mesh is both sturdy and see-through to allow you to see everything inside while you store.

49 A utensil holder & steam release that looks like a silly little crab Amazon OTOTO Red the Crab Silicone Utensil Rest $20 See On Amazon Keep your dirty utensils off the counter with the help of this funky little silicone crab. The claws on this 4-inch tall crustacean can grip your spatula with ease. If you already have a functional spoon rest, this crab can double as a steam releaser for your pots and pans.