Hallelujah, we're no longer landlocked. Here's where you can travel safely.

Like many people, I found an outlet for my pandemic restlessness in domestic travel. For the past several months, bae and I have been crisscrossing the U.S. in our van. But as fun as it’s been to explore this big, wild country, nothing quite matches the awe and thrill of jetting off to a foreign locale, far removed from the life we know. The good news is, while countries are still keeping a watchful eye on Delta, more of them are opening up to American travelers, according to CNN, especially if they’re fully vaccinated.

Another reason (among a zillion) for those with the travel bug to get vaccinated? An easier return trip. For now, all passengers age two and older flying into the U.S. need to show a negative COVID test from the last three days, the New York Times reported. Under the order President Biden signed on Monday — effective November 8 — that rule will still apply to fully vaccinated Americans, but unvaccinated Americans will need to have taken a test within one day of travel, plus take another test once they’re back home.

Long story short, we’re still in a pandemic, so traveling abroad isn’t without risk. The CDC recommends staying up-to-date on the situation at your destination, per the Times, since countries can tighten their restrictions at a moment’s notice. (The agency has a risk assessment ranking system for each country.) And if you’re unvaccinated, the CDC cautions against traveling abroad altogether.

If you’ve weighed the risks and benefits, and decided you still want to book that overseas vacation (and God knows you could use one after the past 18 months), here’s are a few of the many places you can go right now, and the requirements you’ll need to meet to do so:

Dominican Republic

You’ll need to submit an electronic travel form before arriving, according to the Times. If you show a vaccination card with a date of at least three weeks after your final dose, or a negative PCR test taken within three days before arriving, you won’t be subject to the random breath tests authorities administer to visitors age five and older and those who show symptoms.

Iceland

If you’re fully vaxxed, or you’ve recovered from COVID, you’ll be able to enter as long as you complete a preregistration, the Times said. If you’re unvaccinated, you’ll need to show a negative PCR test taken within three days of boarding the first leg of your trip, as well as quarantine for five days and test negative afterward. According to the CDC, the COVID risk for Iceland is Level 3: High.

Mexico

The U.S.-Mexico land border won’t open until sometime next month, CNN reported, but Americans can still fly to Mexico. The country has no testing or quarantine requirements, but, as the Times pointed out, the CDC risk assessment here is Level 3: High.

South Africa

Prepare to either present a negative COVID test taken with three days before leaving for South Africa, or quarantine, per the Times. Something else to consider: The CDC risk assessment for this country still Level 3: High.

Spain

You have to not only be fully vaccinated, the Times explained, but also have a Spain Travel Health-generated QR code. Keep in mind that the CDC has rated the COVID risk in Spain as Level 3, or High.

United Kingdom

According to the Times, if you’re fully vaxxed, you can visit England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland without quarantining or pre-flight testing. You’ll need to book and pay for a COVID test scheduled on or before your second day in your destination, as well as submit a passenger locator form beforehand, though. If you’re unvaccinated, you’ll need book and pay for a travel package that includes two tests scheduled for specific time points during a 10-day quarantine. Per the CDC, the risk assessment for the UK is Level 4: Very High.