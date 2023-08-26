Weird, clever things on Amazon you'll end up using at least 3 times a day

Online shopping makes the day more fun, but when you spring for something that you end up using all the time? Even better. In the sea of Amazon products, there are so many unusual, yet useful finds that you didn’t know you needed in your life. In fact, I’ve scoured pages of products to compile a list of weird, clever things on Amazon that you’ll find yourself reaching for time and time again — at least three times a day.

Whether for the kitchen, yard, bedroom, or even your car, the items listed here are designed to make life a little easier. Scroll through and rest easy, secure in the knowledge that every product that you add to your cart will be put to good use.

01 This car seat gap filler that prevents dropped items from being gone forever Amazon Drop Stop The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Never again lose important items (or old fries) to the seemingly bottomless crevasse between your car seat and center console with this pack of two car seat gap fillers. Featured on Shark Tank, the Drop Stop’s neoprene casing adapts to any gap size, expanding and contracting to fit. Easily attach it to your seat belt for a secure fit that moves with your seat. Say bye to dangerous reaches for a dropped phone as you drive or fast food detritus collecting under your seat.

02 A bottle that makes hydrating a little more refreshing Amazon Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $13 See On Amazon It’s essential to drink enough water each day, but let’s be honest, plain water can get a little boring. This fruit-infuser water bottle encourages healthy water intake throughout the day by infusing drinks with various natural flavors. It features a flip-top lid and nonslip grip for longevity and style, plus the removable infuser insert is easy to clean.

03 This ingenious ball that keeps the inside of your bags immaculate Amazon Sauberkugel Sticky Inside Ball $12 See On Amazon We all know what it feels like to have a mystery layer of crumbs in the bottom of our bag — blech. That’s why this cleaning sticky ball is so brilliant; it gathers dirt, dust, and crumbs, helping your bags stay pristine. It’s also reusable — simply rinse it under water to clean it and use it again. The ball is smaller than a golf ball, making it a convenient addition to any bag.

04 This pack of deliciously-scented hand sanitizers Amazon Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray (3-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Practice good hand hygiene and smell great doing so with this three-pack of hand sanitizer sprays. Each mist delivers 500 sprays of moisturizing hand care, featuring three mood-boosting scents: wild watermelon, velvet peach, and berry bliss. Enriched with hydrating aloe vera and lemon essential oil, this award-winning formula leaves hands soft while effectively eliminating 99.9% of germs. They’re a handy, pocket-sized essential for on-the-go use, from public transportation to dining out.

05 A sleek outlet cover that hides unsightly cords Amazon Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Cover $24 See On Amazon Streamline your space with this subtle outlet cover. Ideal for cramped spaces like kitchens and bathrooms, this innovative design discreetly hides plugs and cords while complementing your decor. Eliminate clutter and hazards with this ultra-thin, wall-hugging solution. No tools needed — just attach to the top receptacle of any standard outlet.

06 A purse holder that keeps your valuables front & center while driving Amazon Car Cache Purse Holder $12 See On Amazon No more hunting for your purse at the drive-thru — keep it accessible and secure with this car purse holder. It’s designed to fit cars that have accessible headrests and center consoles that open from the front. This organizer is ideal for road trips, preventing pets from jumping to the front seat, and storing personal items with an extra storage pocket. It’s also machine-washable.

07 A reusable smart notebook that turns handwriting into digital notes Amazon Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook $22 See On Amazon Seamlessly bridge the gap between pen and tablet with this smart notebook. Transform handwritten notes into digital text using the Rocketbook App for easy organization and retrieval. It's eco-friendly and efficient, with reusable pages that can be wiped clean with water. This versatile notebook is perfect for students, creatives, and professionals on the go.

08 A pack of drawer organizers that install easily under your desk Amazon YOOUSOO Under Desk Drawer Organizer (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Declutter your desk and streamline your workspace with these convenient under-desk pen holders. Easy to install using non-marking adhesive tape, the minimalist design complements any decor, making it both functional and stylish. Perfect for offices, kitchens, and more, they’re great for keeping your essentials close by.

09 These refillable atomizers to take your favorite perfumes with you Amazon HINNASWA Portable Perfume Atomizer 3 Pcs $7 See On Amazon Whether meeting TSA regulations for travel or slipping into your handbag for daily use, these perfume atomizers provide a fine mist of your favorite fragrance. Made from aluminum and featuring an innovative bottom valve for easy refilling, these travel-friendly atomizers hold five milliliters each and come in a set of three different colors.

10 An electric can opener that’s so easy to use Amazon Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $29 See On Amazon Open cans hassle-free with this electric can opener. This hands-free solution effortlessly cuts cans 360 degrees around the lid with just two taps to start and stop. It’s ideal for those with gripping challenges or arthritis, or anyone (like me) who struggles with a classic can opener. Powered by 4 AA batteries that aren’t included, this user-friendly and ergonomic design makes opening cans a breeze.

11 This shelf that attaches to the side of your bed Amazon BedShelfie Bedside Shelf $35 See On Amazon Elevate your dorm room or other compact living space with this handy bedside shelf. A durable and stylish solution for small spaces, it’s designed with a T-shaped cable organizer, a smooth matte finish, and a strong clamp to latch onto your bed frame. Requiring no tools to install, the shelf holds up to 35 pounds and can also be used on sofas.

12 These individually packed wipes that are gentle on skin Amazon DUDE Wipes - On-The-Go Flushable Wipes 2 Pack, 60 Wipes $13 See On Amazon Made from plant-sourced fibers individually wrapped wipes offer a fresh alternative to scratchy toilet paper. Perfect for on-the-go use, they're fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and gentle on sensitive skin. As they’re alcohol and paraben-free, they’re suitable for use all over your body, providing a clean, refreshing experience wherever you go.

13 A protein shaker bottle that doesn’t require those noisy wire balls Amazon HELIMIX 2.0 Vortex Blender Shaker Bottle $22 See On Amazon No more “chk chka chka chk” noises alerting everyone to your protein intake schedule. This innovative shaker bottle has a patented vortex design that mixes powder supplements without the need for shaker balls, preventing clogs and mess. Made from odor-resistant plastic, this shatterproof bottle is easy to clean in the dishwasher and has a leak-proof guarantee. Available in two sizes and 16 colors, its sturdy loop makes it your perfect gym companion.

14 This digital meat thermometer that gives you a read in under 3 seconds Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $20 See On Amazon It’ll be a job “well-done” (or medium rare, whichever you prefer) every time with this instant read thermometer. This versatile kitchen tool is ideal for grilling, roasting, baking, candy making, and more. Its lightning-fast three-second readings ensure perfectly cooked meals every time. The easy-to-read LED screen is backlit for nighttime grilling, and its waterproof design makes cleanup a breeze.

15 This body soap that smells good & soothes itchy skin Amazon Truremedy Naturals Tea Tree Oil Antibacterial Body Soap $15 See On Amazon Combat skin irritations and enjoy healthier skin with this tea tree, mint, and aloe antibacterial soap. A potent odor eliminator, this body wash tackles common skin issues like acne, athlete's foot, eczema, and more. Enriched with omega fatty acids, vitamins, aloe vera, and essential oils, it aims to soothe dry, cracked skin while remaining gentle enough for daily use.

16 These adjustable dividers for organizing cluttered drawers Amazon Homemaid Living Adjustable Drawer Dividers (4 Pack) $30 See On Amazon Keep your drawers tidy and organized with this set of bamboo drawer organizers. Designed to fit standard drawers, these adjustable dividers can expand up to 22 inches. The water-resistant bamboo can be cleaned easily with a damp cloth, and three available shades of bamboo blend in with nearly any drawer color. With easy installation and adjustable spring mechanisms, these dividers are perfect for preventing that rogue spatula from jamming up the utensil drawer.

17 This toilet night light that adds a fun touch to your bathroom Amazon Chunace Toilet Night Light $9 See On Amazon Light up your loo with this toilet night light. Equipped with a motion and light sensor, it detects movements within five feet, illuminating the toilet bowl in 16 colors. With five brightness levels and an easy-to-install design, it's perfect for potty training or simply adding a fun touch to your washroom decor. It makes a great gag (or sincere) gift idea and runs on three AA batteries for up to 12 months.

18 A garment steamer compact enough to travel with you Amazon Conair Handheld Travel Garment Steamer $24 See On Amazon Never worry about your clothes getting wrinkled in transit again with this handheld garment steamer. Compact in size, this steamer still packs enough power to offer up to 10 minutes of continuous deep steam penetration. It also has an 8-foot-long power cord for a further reach. Designed for travel, this steamer quickly heats up, effectively smoothing your garments. An ergonomic handle, spill protection, and a removable steam head all add to this steamer’s convenience.

19 This snap-on strainer to make rinsing pasta easy Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap n Strain Clip-On Strainer $14 See On Amazon Holding a strainer steady over the sink as you pour a boiling pot of pasta into it can be sweat-inducing. Enter this fine mesh strainer that easily snaps onto various pot and bowl sizes, saving you time and kitchen space while minimizing the risk of spills or accidental burns. With its innovative design, this strainer is a standout kitchen accessory that's perfect for efficient cooking.

20 A detailed income & expense tracker to stay organized Amazon Clever Fox Income & Expense Tracker $16 See On Amazon Streamline your small business accounting with the Clever Fox Income & Expense Tracker. Designed by business owners for business owners, this ledger book simplifies bookkeeping, offering efficient weekly tracking of income and expenses, alongside annual summaries and analysis. Made with vegan leather and no-bleed pages, it comes in both A4 and A5 paper sizes with handy extras like an elastic band and pen loop.

21 A collapsible lantern that’s powered by the sun Amazon KIZEN Collapsible LED Solar Lantern $25 See On Amazon This collapsible solar-powered lantern will be a reliable source of light and power during dark times. Perfect for outdoor adventures or emergency preparedness, you can collapse it down to the size of a hockey puck for easy storage. Enjoy up to 10 hours of bright LED light in three modes: low, high, and a flashing SOS option. Waterproof and USB-rechargable, it can also function as a portable power bank for charging phones.

22 These sticks that keep your drains so fresh & so clean Amazon Green Gobbler BIO-FLOW Drain Strips (24 Count) $12 See On Amazon Tired of drain clogs and unpleasant odors? These drain sticks are designed to eliminate organic matter, grease, and scum that cause slow drains and unwanted smells. With a highly concentrated formula and powerful digestive enzymes, simply drop one stick into your drain to start the cleansing process. Safe for all pipes and septic systems, these strips gradually dissolve over time, leaving drains odor-free.

23 This self-cleaning pet brush that also detangles Amazon Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Pet Brush $16 See On Amazon If you look down and see fur all over your leggings or sofa, this cat and dog brush will be your new BFF. It’s a must-have for your fur-shedding friends. Not only does it effectively remove loose hair, but it also detangles fur and keeps coats shiny. Suitable for all fur types, the retractable bristles make cleaning a breeze.

24 A pack of picture-hanging strips that won’t damage your walls Amazon Command 20 Lb XL Heavyweight Picture Hanging Strips $8 See On Amazon If you’re hesitant to hammer nails into your walls, no worries. Securely hang your favorite decorations with ease using these extra-large picture-hanging strips. With eight pairs (16 strips in total) in a pack, these strips can hold up to 20 pounds, perfect for frames up to 24 by 36 inches in size. Designed for smooth surfaces like painted walls, cinderblock, and concrete, they provide a strong, damage-free hanging solution.

25 This drain cover that lets you enjoy a deeper, more luxurious bath Amazon SlipX Solutions Bottomless Bath Overflow Drain Cover $8 See On Amazon Behold the Bottomless Bath overflow drain cover. This bath essential adds extra inches of water to your tub, creating a deeper, spa-worthy atmosphere. Its power-grip suction cups ensure a reliable, long-lasting seal, preventing water from entering the overflow drain. Compatible with most tub drains, this accessory is perfect for a relaxing soak.

26 A car seat unbuckling tool designed by an occupational therapist Amazon UnbuckleMe Car Seat Buckle Release Tool $15 See On Amazon You may recognize this revolutionary car seat buckle release tool from Shark Tank. Designed to ease the struggles of unbuckling child car seats, it helps prevent thumb pain and broken nails. The patented lever arm device caters to those with limited hand strength due to conditions like arthritis, carpal tunnel, and tendonitis. With a comfortable grip and versatile applicability, it works on various car seat buckles, strollers, high chairs, and more.

27 These luxurious gold eye masks for depuffing tired skin Amazon DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (20-Pack) $15 See On Amazon For truly opulent self-care, try these gold eye masks. This set of 20 pairs is designed to reduce puffiness and dark circles — and smooth fine lines. Pop them in the fridge before use for an added refreshing effect. Convenient, travel-friendly packaging lets you enjoy skin-pampering wherever you go, leaving you feeling glowy and rejuvenated.

28 A nifty tool for putting on tricky bracelets Amazon Miles Kimball Bracelet Helper Tool $8 See On Amazon We’ve all been there — dressed to the nines, ready to walk out the door, but cursing in frustration, hand cramping, as we struggle with the finishing touch: a delicate and fiddly bracelet. This bracelet helper tool has a comfortable handle, making it user-friendly, helping to effortlessly secure clasps for bracelets, necklaces, watches, and more. A must-have for your daily routine, it takes the hassle out of putting on jewelry.

29 These detergent sheets so you don’t have to lift that heavy detergent bottle Amazon Sheets Laundry Club Laundry Detergent Sheets (50-Pack) $15 See On Amazon These laundry detergent sheets are a game-changer for wash day, removing the hassle of having to lift a heavy detergent bottle and clean up spills. Conveniently liquid-free and easy to use, they dissolve completely, providing a deeper clean and leaving clothes fresh and soft. Perfect for everyday laundry — including cottons, blends, and synthetics — they’re made to be safe for all colors and fabrics. The sheets work in any water type or temperature, and if you’re doing a smaller load, you can even use half of a sheet.

30 This fun & handy gadget for picking up pickles mess-free Amazon Norpro Pickle Pincher $6 See On Amazon Enjoy mess-free pickle and olive serving with the pickle pincher. With a plastic exterior and stainless steel spring-loaded pincher, this tool grabs and serves your favorite pickles and olives without your fingers getting wet. While it might not be a totally necessary kitchen gadget, it’s kind of like playing the claw game at an arcade — only instead of losing quarters, you win a pickle every time.

31 A foot file that removes calluses without being too rough Amazon Bare August Glass Foot File $15 See On Amazon Treating your tootsies to some TLC? Get salon-quality results at home with this non-abrasive foot callus remover. This gentle filer is made of etched glass that’s designed to restore dry, cracked heels without irritating your skin. Perfect for both wet and dry use, it exfoliates dead skin, leaving your feet soft and smooth. Easy to clean and portable, it's an essential addition to your foot care routine.

32 This vegetable slicer that cuts down your prep time Amazon Mueller 10-in-1 Vegetable Slicer $30 See On Amazon Recipes always lie about prep time. Maybe a professional chef can slice and dice all this produce in 10 minutes, but not us mere mortals. That is unless we mortals have the Mueller 10-in-1 vegetable slicer. Made with tough 420 stainless steel, the eight interchangeable blades can effortlessly slice, dice, chop, grate, and shred various ingredients. The innovative design includes a food container and holder for mess-free prep, making it a must-have tool to make dinners easier.

33 These pop-up covers to protect your food at outdoor gatherings Amazon FOOEN Mesh Food Covers (6 Pack) $14 See On Amazon Tell picnic-ruining pests to buzz off with these mesh food covers. Using high-density mesh and stainless steel frames, they shield your food from party-crashing insects. The generous 17-inch dome tent design accommodates up to 8-inch-tall dishes. Easy to set up and store, these collapsible and reusable covers come in a pack of six and are a useful addition to outdoor parties, picnics, and even garden protection against pests.

34 An odor-eliminating kit that helps you track down & destroy pet-related stains Amazon ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator $27 See On Amazon Some odor-causing stains are invisible to the eye, making them hard to clean up. This handy pet smell removal kit offers an effective solution for tackling pet odors and stains. It includes a UV light to identify hidden stains and a pleasant-smelling urine odor eliminator.

35 This powerful frother that whisks everything from milk to eggs Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother for Coffee $13 See On Amazon From protein shakes to scrambled eggs, this Bean Envy coffee frother whisks more than just milk. Its powerful battery-operated motor delivers creamy froth in just 15 seconds, while the ergonomic silicone rubber handle and stainless-steel construction ensure durability. Of course, it’s perfect for making at-home lattes. The included stand adds style and convenience.

36 A bungee cord that lets your bananas hang loose Amazon Banana Bungee Hanger $11 See On Amazon Ripen bananas perfectly while freeing up counter space with this discreet banana-hanging bungee cord. By promoting natural airflow, bananas stay fresher longer while reducing handling and decreasing the risk of bruising. When not in use, it stores easily in a drawer.

37 A white noise machine with over 22,000 5-star ratings Amazon Big Red Rooster White Noise Sleep Sound Machine $25 See On Amazon This highly-rated white noise machine offers six soothing sleep sounds: rain, brook, ocean, soft thunder, white noise, and summer night. Ideal for both babies and adults, it masks background noises, enhancing sleep quality, concentration, and relaxation. Set the auto-off timer for 30, 60, or 120 minutes — or leave it on all night. Powered by an AC adapter or batteries, it’s portable and compact, making it perfect for home or travel.

38 This cooling rack that triples your space for baked goods Amazon Wilton 3-Tier Collapsible Cooling Rack $20 See On Amazon In my experience, baking takes up the entire kitchen — there are always bowls, mixers, eggshells, and rogue everywhere. This expandable cooling rack has the countertop footprint of a regular cooling rack yet can accommodate three times the goods. Easily fold it to store it alongside your baking supplies.

39 This spray nozzle for your garden hose with 8 watering patterns Amazon Signature Garden Heavy-Duty Water Hose Spray Nozzle $16 See On Amazon Make it rain (or spritz, or jet, or any of the eight available watering options) with this heavy-duty water nozzle. Made from durable metal with a baked enamel finish, it's built to outlast regular plastic nozzles. Compatible with standard garden hoses, it boasts adjustable flow control, and the cushioned handle makes it comfortable to grip. Whether you're watering plants or washing your car, this versatile nozzle has you covered.