40 weird mistakes you don’t realize you're making that cost you a lot of money

Saving money is always a good idea; the only trick is figuring out how to cut back on your spending. Your rent will probably never get cheaper, and you have to buy groceries, right? The solution: figuring out all the weird mistakes you don’t realize you’re making that are costing you a ton of money.

But if you aren’t sure what I’m talking about, don’t worry — I’ve put together this list of all the most common ways people tend to waste money (as well as how to fix them). From letting food spoil in the fridge to wasting water in the shower, you’re sure to find at least a few missteps that apply to your home. And since the name of the game is saving money instead of spending it, I’ve also made sure that none of the fixes you’ll find below will break the bank.

So what are you waiting for? That leaky shower door isn’t going to repair itself, you know.

01 Mistake: Not keeping track of the batteries you have Fix: Organizing all of them inside this case Amazon The Battery Organizer Storage Tester Case $21 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy for your battery collection to turn into a jumbled mess — that’s why I’m a big fan of this case. There’s space for up to 93 batteries, ranging from AAAs to Ds. The best part? Each order includes a battery tester, making it easy to throw out any batteries that are low on juice.

02 Mistake: Leaving drinks open inside the fridge Fix: Storing them inside these travel-friendly glasses with lids Amazon Paksh Novelty Travel Glass Drinking Bottles (6-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Can’t finish that glass of juice you’re drinking? Just pour it into one of these glasses. The lids are leakproof as well as airtight, helping keep everything inside fresh until you’re ready to start sipping again. And since the bases are narrow enough to fit into most cupholders, you can easily take them with you when traveling.

03 Mistake: Accidentally slicing bread too thin Fix: Using this bread slicer to cut even pieces Amazon Bambüsi Bamboo Bread Slicer $30 See On Amazon Cutting even pieces of bread is harder than it looks, so why not grab this bread slicer to help you out? Slats on either side make it easy to cut uniform slices — and each order even includes a bread knife made from sharp stainless steel. Plus, the crumb tray underneath helps keep the mess to a minimum.

04 Mistake: Spending too much money on candles Fix: Making your own at home using this kit Amazon HPST Candle Making Kit $25 See On Amazon The cost of buying new candles quickly adds up, so why not save some money and make your own at home using this kit? Each order comes with everything you’ll need, including high-quality soy wax as well as four scented oil bottles: jasmine, eucalyptus, rose, and lemon. All of the materials are also cruelty-free, nontoxic, and vegan-friendly.

05 Mistake: Letting furniture block your air vents Fix: Using this deflector to work around furniture Amazon Home Intuition Adjustable Magnetic Heat and Air Deflector (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Whether your air vents are on your walls or floors, these deflectors can help direct the air so that it can get around bulky pieces of furniture. They’re designed to work with most vents, as they can be expanded from 10 to 14 inches — and the built-in magnets make installation a total breeze.

06 Mistake: Wasting food by accidentally cooking too much Fix: Measuring out your portions using this scale Amazon Easy@Home Digital Kitchen Scale $16 See On Amazon With a weight limit of up to 11 pounds, this kitchen scale is perfect for measuring out everything from ground beef to quinoa. A precision sensor on the inside ensures that your measurements are accurate, while an auto-tare function helps you calculate the net weight of your ingredients by subtracting the weight of whatever bowl or container they’re sitting in. You also have the choice of four units of measurement: pounds, ounces, grams, and milliliters.

07 Mistake: Putting up with a leaky shower door Fix: Swapping out your door seal with this brand-new one Amazon Aulett Home Frameless Shower Door Bottom Seal $27 See On Amazon Tired of your shower leaking all over your bathroom floor? Try swapping out that worn-out door seal with this brand-new one. It clicks right into place with a little pressure and can be trimmed to fit smaller doors as needed. Many reviewers also wrote about how it was “easy to cut” and “keeps the water where it belongs.”

08 Mistake: Accidentally burning your meals Fix: Cooking with this high-quality pan that won’t stick to food Amazon Black Cube Quick Release Cookware Fry Pan $50 See On Amazon Not only is this pan made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but it also features a non-stick surface that won’t latch onto ingredients as they cook. Unlike some non-stick pans, this one is scratch-resistant, which means you can use it with metal utensils — and it’s even made without any harsh PFOAs.

09 Mistake: Wasting money on pre-made cold brew Fix: Making your own at home using this pitcher Amazon County Line Kitchen Cold Brew Coffee Maker $35 See On Amazon Buying pre-made cold brew can be expensive, so why not make your own at home using this pitcher? The stainless steel filter is reusable, so there’s no need to purchase paper replacements — and the leakproof lid works to keep everything inside fresh until you’re ready to pour yourself a cup.

10 Mistake: Letting your bars of soap melt away Fix: Storing them on this elevated soap dish Amazon Happitasa Silicone Soap Dish Tray $11 See On Amazon Letting your bars of soap sit in their own puddle will cause them to deteriorate faster, making this soap dish a smart investment. Raised slats along the bottom keep your bars lifted away from drips, helping them dry faster so that they last longer. Plus, there’s even a spout that allows all that collected water to drain away into the sink.

11 Mistake: Running the dishwasher when it’s already clean Fix: Using this magnet to keep track of dirty dishes Amazon cinch! Dishwasher Magnet $8 See On Amazon If your housemates are always running the dishwasher when it’s already clean, try putting this magnet on the front. Not only can it help you keep track of whether the dishes are dirty or clean, but it also comes with a piece of metal backed with adhesive — just in case the front of your washer isn’t magnetic.

12 Mistake: Wasting money on multiple scrubbers Fix: Grabbing this drill brush set that covers all the bases Amazon Holikme Drill Brush Attachment Set (38 Pieces) $33 See On Amazon From grimy countertops to dusty baseboards, this drill brush set can be used to clean nearly every surface in your home. Nylon bristles on each brush head easily scrub away grime without leaving behind any scratches — and the scouring pads even come in five different stiffness levels, making them great for stovetops, frying pans, and more.

13 Mistake: Letting your snacks go stale in their bags Fix: Help them stay fresher for longer with these clips Amazon Riveda Utility Clips (30-Pack) $6 See On Amazon Folding your snack bags won’t keep them tasting fresh, whereas these clips do a much better job at sealing them shut for later. Each one is made from tough stainless steel, making them resistant to rust as well as durable. Many reviewers also appreciated how versatile they are, with even more writing about how they’re “good quality” and “last a long time.”

14 Mistake: Hot oil pops dirtying up your counters Fix: Keeping mess to a minimum with this splatter screen Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen $14 See On Amazon Frying food can be messy, making this splatter screen a must-have in any kitchen. The mesh prevents hot oil pops from dirtying up your counters — but since it also allows steam to escape, there’s no need to worry about your fried foods coming out mushy. Plus, the stainless steel metal is unlikely to rust over time.

15 Mistake: Leaving your mixed ingredients uncovered Fix: Upgrading to these mixing bowls that come with lids Amazon Belwares Mixing Bowls (3 Pieces) $35 See On Amazon Not only are these mixing bowls made from stainless steel, but they also come with a variety of lids that let you grate ingredients, prevent mess when using a hand mixer, as well as store ingredients in the fridge. Nonslip bottoms help them remain stable when stirring, and they even nest inside of each other to help save space in storage.

16 Mistake: Breaking flimsy spoons when scooping ice cream Fix: Upgrading to these tough stainless steel spoons Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop Set (3-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Regular spoons can be too flimsy to properly scoop ice cream, so why not grab these extra-durable ones? They’re made from a single, solid piece of stainless steel, so there’s no need to worry about the heads popping off the handles. Each order also comes with three different-sized spoons, making them suitable for large sundaes as well as smaller, single-scoop servings.

17 Mistake: Spilling red wine on your clothes & carpet Fix: Using this stain remover to wipe it away Amazon CHATEAU SPILL Red Wine Stain Remover (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Red wine, chocolate, and more — this stain remover is so powerful that it can tackle nearly anything. It’s safe to use on nearly any type of fabric or upholstery, as it’s made without any peroxide, chlorine, or parabens. Just, spray, blot, rinse, and then watch as stains fade away, even if they’ve dried and set into your fabrics.

18 Mistake: Letting your cat scratch up your furniture Fix: Using these shields to help prevent damage Amazon Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Attach these shields to your furniture, and they’ll help keep the upholstery safe from overactive cats. They’re completely transparent, making them hardly noticeable — even if you know they’re there. And while they’re incredibly durable, you can still trim them to fit smaller spaces as needed.

19 Mistake: Losing socks in the laundry Fix: Securing them to this hanger before tossing them in the wash Amazon SockDock Sock Laundry Tool & Storage Hanger $20 See On Amazon Attach your socks to this hanger before you toss them into the wash, and the strong loops will hold onto them so that none of them go missing as they spin and tumble. Once the wash cycle is done, you can transfer it to the dryer without having to remove the socks — and many reviewers raved about how it’s a huge “time saver.”

20 Mistake: Always misplacing your television remotes Fix: Storing them inside of this helpful caddy Amazon TotalMount Hole-Free Remote Holder $17 See On Amazn Can’t figure out where those remotes went? Grab this caddy, and you’ll always have a convenient place to store them. Each order includes a double-sided adhesive that lets you mount it onto a wall for easy access — and there’s even enough space for up to four remotes. Choose from two colors: black or white.

21 Mistake: Wasting gas when you get lost while driving Fix: Using this mount to follow your GPS handsfree Amazon VANMASS Universal Car Phone Mount $22 See On Amazon Not only is getting lost while driving a total pain, but it can also make you waste gas — so grab this mount. The tough suction cup secures your phone down to your dashboard so that you can easily follow your GPS, and the clamp is large enough to fit nearly any phone. What’s not to love?

22 Mistake: Getting your shoes dirty with snow & mud Fix: This spray that helps fabrics repel moisture Amazon Jason Markk Shoe Protector Repellant Spray $17 See On Amazon Don’t ruin your shoes in bad weather — use this spray to help keep them looking clean as new. It’s suitable for use on nearly any type of fabric, from tough nylon to luxurious suede. Plus, the water-based formula contains zero toxic odors, dyes, or colors.

23 Mistake: Leaving the bathroom light on at night Fix: This night light that sits inside your toilet Amazon LumiLux Toilet Light with Motion Detection Sensor $13 See On Amazon Instead of blinding yourself with that bright overhead bathroom light, why not give this toilet night light a try? 16 different LED colors let you illuminate your toilet in all sorts of shades — and there’s even a rotating carousel mode so that you can enjoy them all. Plus, the flexible arm fits onto practically any toilet.

24 Mistake: Always misplacing your wallet Fix: Using this tile tracker to figure out where it is Amazon Tile Slim Thin Bluetooth Tracker $34 See On Amazon If you’re always losing your phone, wallet, or keys, you’ll definitely want to take a look at this tile. Simply open the app on your phone, and you’ll be able to have the tile let out a loud ring, making it easy to find. Or, if you lose your phone, you can also use the tile in reverse so that your phone starts to ring — even if it’s in silent mode.

25 Mistake: Letting your old sweaters pill Fix: Giving them a quick pick-me-up with this fabric shaver Amazon Conair Portable Fabric Shaver $14 See On Amazon Breathe new life into tired fabrics with the help of this fabric shaver. The shaving grate is adjustable, making it suitable for use with nearly any type of fabric or upholstery — and you only need two AA batteries (which are not included) to get it up and running.

26 Mistake: Using too much dish soap Fix: This holder that injects soap into your sponge Amazon Aeakey Dish Soap Dispenser $9 See On Amazon Press your sponge down onto this holder, and it’ll inject the ideal amount of soap into its fibers to help minimize waste. It can also help prevent drippy messes that soap bottles can create — and the container on the bottom is large enough to hold almost an entire bottle of soap.

27 Mistake: Your halved avocados quickly turn brown in the fridge Fix: Using this food hugger to help them stay fresh Amazon Hoan Silicone Avocado Food Huggers (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Halved avocados quickly turn brown in the fridge, so why not use these food huggers to help keep them deliciously green? They create an airtight seal to help keep your avocado fresh and can be used with or without the avocado pit. They’re also 100% food-safe as well as BPA-free.

28 Mistake: Accidentally breaking your wine glasses Fix: Upgrading to these unbreakable ones made from silicone Amazon Sili-Wraps Unbreakable Silicone Wine Glasses $18 See On Amazon Shatterproof, large, and colorful — these wine glasses hit all the right notes. Not only are they a definite upgrade to the fragile ones you’ve likely been using, but each one can also hold up to 12 ounces of wine. Choose from three colors: patriotic, coral, flamingo pink, or sunset orange.

29 Mistake: Letting your coffee go cold before you can finish it Fix: A heated coaster that helps it stay warm Amazon Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $15 See On Amazon Don’t buy a new cup of coffee when yours turns cold — instead, grab this heated coaster. It’ll help your mug stay warm, and works particularly well with tea and hot chocolate if you aren’t into coffee. Plus, the extra-long power cable makes it easy to use with distant outlets.

30 Mistake: Losing your expensive hats Fix: Keeping track of them using this hat rack Amazon UCOMELY Hat Rack (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon With 40 clips in total, these hat racks make it easy to hang your hats up in a closet for safekeeping. The clips are made from stainless steel, which means it’s unlikely that they’ll grow rusty over time — and you even have the choice of three rack colors: black, brown, or yellow.

31 Mistake: Accidentally leaving the fridge open Fix: This alarm that lets you know it hasn’t shut Amazon WSDCAM Freezer Door Alarm (2-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Stick this alarm onto your fridge door, and it’ll go off every three, 15, 30, and 60 seconds — a must-have if your food tends to spoil quickly. You can also use it as a door alarm so that you know when someone has arrived home. And since each order comes with adhesive, installation is a total breeze.

32 Mistake: Buying breakfast when you’re in a rush Fix: Using this sandwich maker to make a quick meal Amazon Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $30 See On Amazon The cost of buying breakfast quickly adds up, making this breakfast sandwich maker a must-have for busy mornings. Simply load it up with your favorite fresh ingredients, then sit back and watch as it cooks them all to perfection within just a few minutes. The best part? All removable parts are dishwasher-safe.

33 Mistake: Ruining clothes with a hot iron Fix: Getting rid of wrinkles with this steamer instead Amazon Hilife Handheld Steamer $30 See On Amazon A hot iron can ruin certain fabrics if you aren’t careful, making this steamer a smart upgrade. It’s small enough to take with you when traveling, yet large enough to provide up to 15 minutes of continuous steam. And with a 9-foot power cord, you shouldn’t have any trouble using it with distant outlets.

34 Mistake: Cranking your thermostat up high when it’s cold Fix: Snuggling underneath this heated blanket for warmth Amazon Bedsure Electric Heated Blanket $43 See On Amazon You don’t have to heat up the entire house when it’s cold — just cuddle underneath this heated blanket. The temperature is adjustable up to six levels, and the fleece fabric feels oh-so-soft against the skin. It even features a three-hour automatic shut-off.

35 Mistake: Washing cast iron with soap & water Fix: Using this chainmail scrubber instead Amazon PIBC Chainmail Cast Iron Cleaner $10 See On Amazon Using soap and water to clean your cast iron can strip away its seasoning, which is why it’s important to use a chainmail scrubber like this one instead. It’s made from high-quality stainless steel, making it resistant to rust — and the loop on the corner makes it easy to hang up in storage.

36 Mistake: Spilling expensive nail polish Fix: Using this ring to keep the bottle securely upright Amazon tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder Ring $10 See On Amazon Unless you intentionally flip your hand upside-down, this ring will keep your polish bottle safely upright while you’re doing your nails. It’s designed to fit nearly any bottle — and since it’s made from soft silicone, it can even stretch to fit your hands for added comfort. Choose from more than 20 colors.

37 Mistake: Having to replace frayed charging cables Fix: These silicone coils that help them last longer Amazon Jetec Charger Cable Saver (24-Pack) $6 See On Amazon Tired of buying new charging cables? Not only can these coils help keep them from fraying, but they can also expand to fit thicker cables as needed. The flexible silicone moves with your wires so that they’re just as flexible as they were before — and you even have the choice of three colors: multi, black, or grey.

38 Mistake: Wasting money on a professional blowout Fix: This hot brush that styles & dries hair at the same time Amazon Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler $45 See On Amazon There’s no need to pay for a professional blowout when you have this hot brush. Ionic technology helps smooth away unwanted frizz, while a swivel cord helps keep you from getting tangled up as you move it around your head. The heat is also adjustable up to two levels, making it suitable for all types of hair.

39 Mistake: Holes in your walls deducting from your security deposit Fix: This putty that easily fills them in Amazon Erase-A-Hole The Original Drywall Repair Putty $12 See On Amazon Simply glide this putty overtop the small holes in your drywall, and it’ll fill them in — no extra tools required. Once dry, the specialized formula won’t shrink, crack, or produce flashbacks in photos. Plus, the small tube easily fits into a drawer or even cramped toolboxes.