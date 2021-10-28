40 weird things for dogs & cats on Amazon that are totally genius

While many people love to treat themselves to their entire Amazon cart every once in a while, they sometimes forget that their beloved furry friends could always use a little TLC, too. But what is it that will truly make our pets happy, occupied, and healthy every day? A trip through the local pet store sometimes just doesn’t have all the answers — but Amazon often does. There, you’ll find weird-but-useful things for your canine or feline fur babies.

From water bottles to interactive toys to stuffed puppies with real-sounding heartbeats (you’ll just have to scroll to see what that one’s all about), there’s tons of things that will make your dogs and cats love you more than they already do. Bonus? They’re all highly rated and inexpensive. There are even products that will make both your pets and you happy, like tools that make throwing balls for fetch easier, and paw cleaners that’ll ensure no muddy prints end up on your white furniture or carpets.

Amazon’s options are seemingly endless when it comes to picking out the best for your pet, which is why I picked out 43 of the coolest and most useful products for dogs and cats that will be fulfilling for both you and your furry friends.

01 The doggy toothpaste made by vets Amazon Vet’s Best Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste $8 See On Amazon If you’re going to brush your dog’s teeth yourself, don’t settle for anything less than this doggy toothpaste. This paste was made by vets and created with ingredients like aloe, baking soda, and grapefruit seed extract that will freshen your pup’s breath and help keep plaque and tartar under control.

02 This cleaner for your pup’s muddy paws Amazon Paw Plunger – The Muddy Paw Cleaner $23 See On Amazon If your dog loves the outdoors (but your floors don’t), get this paw cleaner that instantly gets rid of dirt and other particles that should stay outside and off your pup’s paws. Just carefully lower your dog’s paw into the scrubber and it’ll be clean in seconds. It’s even small enough to bring with you on any outdoor adventure.

03 A puzzle that will bust your dog’s boredom Amazon Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Interactive Puzzle Game $14 See On Amazon This puzzle game will have your pup busy for hours solving interactive puzzles and getting delicious treats as rewards. If your dog’s regular chew toys just aren’t cutting it lately, this game is a great alternative that offers a bit of a challenge and tests their smarts.

04 The post your kitty can scratch all day long Amazon Kazura Tall Cat Scratching Post $14 See On Amazon Keep your cat’s paws busy all day with this scratching post. They’ll love playing with this, whether they want to scratch at the post or bop at the fuzzy pompom on top. It’s easy to assemble and its simple design even makes it look like a decor item in your home.

05 This cot for the pets that love to lounge Amazon K&H Pet Products Pet Cot Elevated Dog Bed $38 See On Amazon This elevated cot isn’t just any regular dog bed. It’s suitable for indoors and outdoors, helps your pet stay cool and dry with its elevated mesh design, and can hold over 200 pounds of weight. Easy assembly and disassembly makes this ideal for traveling, too.

06 An odor-remover that smells like oranges Amazon ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator $12 See On Amazon You can easily rid your home of any unwanted pet odors on furniture or floors quickly with this spray. Just shake and spray the area you want to refresh, and your space will smell like citrus in seconds. Over 44,000 Amazon customers have given it five-star ratings.

07 The easy communicator for your canine Amazon Mighty Paw Smart Bell $28 See On Amazon Train your dog to tell you when it’s potty time with this easily-activated bell. Just attach the bell onto any door or wall and your dog can activate it with the push of a paw, no matter how big or small they are. You can even customize the volume and ring tone.

08 This water additive that helps freshen your pup’s breath Amazon Nylabone Advanced Oral Care Water Additives $0 See On Amazon If you struggle to keep up with your pet’s dental hygiene, this water additive makes the task easier. Add 1 tablespoon of this to your dog’s water bowl (with 32 ounces of water), and they’ll be on their way to fresher breath and tartar control. Be sure to ask your vet before adding this to your pup’s routine.

09 A litter box that your cat enters from the top Amazon IRIS Top Entry Cat Litter Box $35 See On Amazon Both you and your cat will be thrilled about this top-entry litter box. It’s a fun hideout for them, and way less cleanup for you. It even comes with a grooved lid so your kitty can get the litter particles off of their paws when they come out, along with a scooper that attaches to it.

10 The 20-piece toy set to keep your kitty busy all day Amazon Dorakitten Cat Toys Kitten Toy Tunnel $18 See On Amazon This set of 20 adorable toys will keep your cat occupied for hours. It comes with a rainbow tunnel, plush mice, a stick with feathers and bells at the end of it, a catnip fish, and tons more that will keep your kitty happy. One customer wrote, “This is the best thing I have ever purchased on Amazon! My new kitten loves the rainbow tunnel far more than I ever anticipated.”

11 This 2-in-1 cat beds that you can stack on top of each other Amazon Kitty City Large Cat Bed $31 See On Amazon This cat bed is ideal for single-cat and multiple-cat owners alike. If you have one, this cozy hideaway has a napping spot on the bottom and a cushy perch on top, whereas if you have more than one, you can buy multiple beds and stack them on top of each other so all your kitties will be happy.

12 An interactive cat toy that moves on its own Amazon WWVVPET Ball with LED Light Interactive Cat Toy $13 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a stimulating toy for your feline, this interactive ball with an LED light will do the trick. This ball moves around on its own, giving your cat a fun game to play in the house. It’s especially great for indoor cats that don’t get as much exercise staying inside all day long.

13 The ball that your dog will play with all day Amazon Wobble Wag Giggle Ball Interactive Dog Toy $12 See On Amazon This ball isn’t like the other dog toys in your house — it makes funny giggling sounds that make your pup want to chase it around until it can’t any longer. Both small and large dogs can enjoy it, and it’s a great way to keep them active in and outside the house.

14 This brush that detangles fur and undercoats Amazon Pat Your Pet 2 Sided Undercoat Rake Grooming Tool $18 See On Amazon This brush works to both de-mat and de-shed your dog or cat with its 9- and 17-teeth sides, all without harming your pet’s skin. Use either side depending on your furry friend’s grooming needs, and you’ll kiss those clumps of hair goodbye in no time.

15 A protective seatbelt for pups big and small Amazon SlowTon Dog Seat Belt (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Help keep your pup safe in the car with this doggy seat belt that can adjust to fit any size dog. Just attach the rounded strap to the back of the seat’s headrest and attach the clip to your dog’s harness, and your pup will be more secure and comfortable during the entire car ride.

16 The arch that lets your cat groom itself Amazon Hollypet Cat Arch Self Grooming and Massaging Brush Toy $20 See On Amazon Your cat can easily groom and pamper itself with this arched brush toy. Place a little catnip in the hole at the bottom of the arch to attract your cat to the toy, and watch it massage itself with the bristles, easily catching any stray hairs that would have ended up on your floor or in a hairball.

17 This ball launcher that will make fetch even better Amazon ChuckIt! Sport Ball Launcher $7 See On Amazon Make fetch more fun for you and your puppy with this tennis ball launcher that chucks balls further with less effort. This launcher allows you to throw your pet’s ball faster and harder, and the bright-colored design of the ball helps them spot it in the grass or water easier.

18 An indestructible doggie chew toy Amazon Feeko Dog Chew Toys $10 See On Amazon Treat your big dog to this indestructible chew toy that they’ll gnaw on forever. This nontoxic toy is made of high-density natural rubber that shouldn’t rip no matter how hard and how often your canine chews it, making it the perfect way to cure your pup’s boredom during the day.

19 The water fountain with a built-in filter Amazon Veken Pet Fountain $27 See On Amazon If you ask me, all of your furry friends need this drinking fountain that’s made specifically for pets. This fountain filters and dispenses drinking water easily to your cats and dogs without making a huge mess, thanks to the silicone mat that comes underneath it.

20 This portable shower that’s perfect for cleaning muddy pups Amazon Kurgo Portable Outdoor Shower Travel Accessory $14 See On Amazon If your dog can’t help itself from getting messy whenever you’re at the park or the beach, this portable shower accessory will become your best friend. Screw the shower head onto your water jug and use it like a hose; your pup can get an instant cleaning right then and there.

21 A portable water dispenser that’s easy to take on walks Amazon MalsiPree Portable Dog Water Bottle $20 See On Amazon If you’re a frequent dog walker, this portable water bottle should come with you and your pup every time. The leakproof bottle easily dispenses water into its bowl-like spout that your dog can directly drink from, and you can even bring unused water right back into the bottle so you’ll never waste a drop.

22 The clever treats that hide your pup’s medicine pills Amazon GREENIES Pill Pockets Treats $15 See On Amazon If your pet hates taking medicine (and concealing them in human foods hurt their stomach), you can try these pill pockets. These treats have special compartments in them that hold onto pills, making giving your pup its meds effortless. Be sure to ask your vet about these before adding them to your dog’s diet.

23 This reusable roller that cleans up pesky pet hair Amazon DELOMO Pet Hair Remover Roller $25 See On Amazon In my opinion, pets are lovable — but their shedding most definitely is not. Enter this pet hair remover to solve all your problems. Roll the device back and forth on your couch, carpet, blankets, or anywhere where pet hair is plentiful, and watch all of it disappear and land into the inner compartment (which can be easily emptied after each use).

24 An all-in-one toy and treat dispenser Amazon Pet Zone IQ Treat Ball $11 See On Amazon Give your dog a chance to play and be rewarded all at the same time with this treat ball. Your pup will love this stimulating ball toy that they can roll around and get treats from (once they figure out how to dispense them). This is a great toy for all dogs except toy breeds, per the brand.

25 The seat protector that keeps your car free from pet hair Amazon VIEWPETS Bench Car Seat Cover Protector $36 See On Amazon Don’t ruin your car’s seats just because you want to bring your pet on all your adventures; get this car seat protector to help prevent any damage. This protector covers the entire bench of your backseat, is super durable, and shouldn’t slip around when your pup or cat is hanging out.

26 This no-rinse shampoo for cats and dogs Amazon TropiClean Waterless Shampoos $8 See On Amazon Keep your pets squeaky clean with this no-rinse shampoo for cats and dogs. This shampoo is ideal for on-the-go because it doesn’t require rinsing. Just rub the shampoo into your pet’s fur, brush it out, and they’ll have a fresh coat in no time.

27 These dog treats that clean their teeth while they chew Amazon Dingo Tartar and Breath Dental Sticks for Dogs $8 See On Amazon Both you and your dog will love these dental sticks that’ll help remove unwanted odor in their mouth. (Plus, taste delicious — like chicken.) These bones work to scrub your dog’s teeth while it chews, removing plaque and tartar. It’s always best to chat with your vet before treating your dog with these.

28 The dog bowls that help keeps messes under control Amazon wesen Collapsible Dog Bowl with No Spill Non-Skid Silicone Mat $17 See On Amazon If you’re always on the go with your pup, you might want these collapsible food bowls. Not only do these bowls easily fold into each other (making eating while traveling seamless), but they also come with a silicone mat that prevents spilled food and water from getting onto the floor.

29 This mat that keeps your pet’s feeding area clean Amazon AUDWUD Silicone Waterproof Pet Feeding Mats $12 See On Amazon If your pet can’t ever keep food and water in its bowl, this silicone waterproof mat will prevent any more messes in its feeding area. This mat comes in three different sizes and nine different colors, making dinner time fun and clean for your furry friend.

30 A food bowl that helps your dog eat more carefully Amazon NOYAL Dog Slow Feeder Bowl $9 See On Amazon Some dogs love dinner time so much that they gulp down their kibble too fast. This slow feeder bowl helps your pup eat its food slowly due to its obstacle design, preventing gulping and promoting safer eating habits. It’s available in seven different colors and has over 11,000 five-star ratings.

31 The teething chew toy for puppies Amazon Nylabone Puppy Chew Toys $7 See On Amazon When your puppies teethe, they usually want to chew on anything. You can give them something fun to gnaw on with this soft, colorful chew toy that looks like an adorable set of keys. These can help your puppy teethe without destroying all of your items in the process.

32 These outdoor dog shoes that help protect their paws Amazon XSY&G Waterproof Dog Shoes $22 See On Amazon If your pup loves the outdoors but the rough terrain of the beach or the hiking trail is harmful for its paws, these doggy shoes can help. These shoes come in different sizes to suit different sized pups and are waterproof as well as anti-slip. They’re available in black and brown, and the brown features a leopard-print design.

33 A natural balm that helps your pets feel at ease Amazon Nature's Pure Edge RX Calming Balm Stick for Pets $7 See On Amazon If your pet becomes nervous easily, they might benefit from this calming balm for pets that can help calm symptoms of unease. Just gently rub the natural balm onto your pet’s neck and chest if you can sense its nerves acting up, and watch your furry friend become at ease again. As always, talk to your vet before using this product.

34 The puppy toy that feels like a real companion Amazon Moropaky Training Toy for Separation Puppy Toy $28 See On Amazon New puppy afraid of being home alone? Give them this adorable stuffed dog toy meant to provide comfort. This toy has a fake heartbeat inside its fluffy belly so your real dog can feel like there’s a living companion next to him whenever you’re out and about during the day and can’t be there with them.

35 This grass mat that helps your pup get potty-trained Amazon Fezep Artificial Dog Grass Mat $22 See On Amazon Make potty training a breeze for your puppy with this mat that looks just like a patch of grass. This artificial grass mat comes with draining holes that allow your pup to use it to potty train (in any indoor or outdoor space) and make it easy to clean with soap and water. Plus, it requires no regular maintenance like real grass does.

36 A waste bag holder that you can use hands-free Amazon Okydoky Dog Poop Bag Holder $5 See On Amazon Carrying around a used waste bag throughout the entirety of a walk with you dog isn’t always ideal, which is why this waste bag holder is essential for any frequent walker. It easily attaches to your dog’s leash and keeps full bags in place hands-free. You can attach it to your bike, as well.

37 The zippered dispenser for your pup’s waste bags Amazon Tuff Mutt Poop Bag Holder $13 See On Amazon With your canine’s leash in one hand during a walk and your wallet, keys, or phone in the other, it can be hard to find a place to put waste bags. This waste bag holder easily attaches onto your dog’s leash and holds rolls of ready-to-use bags whenever you need, all hands-free.

38 This bell that helps gets your pet potty trained Amazon Athenas Pets Dog Bells for Potty Training $5 See On Amazon If you’re in the process of potty training your puppy, these doggy bells just might give you some relief. They can hang down from the doorknob of any door and allow your dog to easily signify they need to go outside. Reviewers love how quickly their pups picked up these potty training skills with these handy bells.

39 An ultra-absorbent towel specifically for pets Amazon KinHwa Super Absorbent Pet Bath Towel $14 See On Amazon Make bath time for your dog or cat stress-free with this ultra-absorbent bath towel that helps ensure no water droplets are left on your pet. This towel is made of quality microfiber that leaves your pet feeling comfortable and dry, and you can get them in seven colors as well as two different sizes.