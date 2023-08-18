50 weird things under $30 on Amazon that are so freaking clever
Amazon
Sometimes the best purchases are the ones you least expect. Weird items like quirky pizza cutters and ice ball molds can turn out to be surprisingly useful. The only catch is that you don’t want to spend
too much money while shopping. Luckily for both of us, I’ve put together this list of the weirdest, most clever, and cheapest things you can find on Amazon.
From automatic bottle openers to LED backlights for your television, you’re sure to find a little something for everyone below. And if that isn’t enough? I’ve also made sure that each item costs $30 or less, which means you can go ahead and grab a few items without breaking the bank. But if you want to see more? Then you’ll just have to keep scrolling.
01 This insulating sleeve that helps keep canned drinks cold
Seltzer always turning warm before you can finish sipping it? This
insulated sleeve helps keeps canned drinks up to 20 times colder than that cheap neoprene sleeve you’ve probably been using. It also prevents sweat from forming on the outside — and the narrow profile is designed to fit slim 12-ounce cans. 02 A quirky pizza cutter that helps protect your hands from nicks
Unlike open
pizza cutters that can accidentally nick your hands, this one features a protective cover on the top that helps protect you from cuts. The blade is made from food-safe stainless steel that’s unlikely to rust over time — and the quirky table saw design is a fun addition to any kitchen. 03 The dip clip that helps you eat in the car without making a mess
When eating in the car is unavoidable, this
Dip Clip can at least help keep mess to a minimum. It attaches to your air vents, giving you a secure place to dip your food into ketchup, hot sauce, and more. The best part? The ramekin container is designed to fit the most common sauce packets you’ll find at fast food restaurants, making it easy to use regardless of where you decide to grab food. 04 An LED television backlight that can help reduce eye strain
Sometimes, watching television in the dark can put unnecessary strain on your eyes — so why not brighten up the room with this
LED backlight? Its adhesive backing makes it easy to stick directly onto your television — no tools required. And since it’s powered via USB, you can easily plug it right into your television so that your wall outlets stay open for other devices. 05 This insulated travel mug that lets you brew coffee on the go
Don’t have time to brew a cup of coffee before you leave the house? Not a problem when you have this
travel mug, as each order comes with a reusable filter that lets you brew while you’re on the go. And since the walls are vacuum-insulated, it’ll even help keep your coffee warm for a longer period of time than regular ceramic mugs. 06 A heat-resistant masher that can help you save time in the kitchen
Breaking up potatoes and ground beef can be time-consuming when you don’t have the right tools — so grab this
masher. Its five blades help you save time when crushing up ingredients, while the heat-resistant nylon frame can handle temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. And since it’s nonstick, you won’t have to scrape food off once you’ve finished mashing. 07 The silicone utensil rest that helps keep your counters clean
Tired of cleaning up drips once you’ve finished cooking? Then try putting your stirrers on this
utensil rest. Four slots give you tons of space for spoons, ladles, and more, while a wide pad underneath catches any stray drips. Plus, the silicone frame easily rinses clean under running water. 08 These reusable food baggies that won’t leak inside your fridge
Not only is upgrading to these
reusable food baggies an easy way to save money, but the pinch-lock seals are also leakproof, helping keep your fridge and freezer clean from spills. But if that isn’t enough? Each order comes with three different bag sizes, making them suitable for storing leftovers, packing lunches, and more. 09 The nonstick griddle rings that deliver restaurant-style results
Eggs, pancakes, burgers — these
griddle rings are great for cooking all sorts of ingredients in a restaurant-quality way. The nonstick walls make it easy to lift your ingredients out once they’ve finished cooking, and the handle even folds down for storage. Each order includes two ring sizes: 6 and 4 inches. 10 A steamer bowl that’s designed to work in the microwave
You don’t need a bulky appliance to steam veggies — just grab this
steamer bowl. It’s safe to heat up in the microwave, making it easy to quickly cook veggies without making much (if any) mess. Plus, the nonstick interior means that removing your veggies once they’ve finished cooking is a total breeze. 11 These spatula tongs that can flip, whisk, & grab ingredients
Consider these
spatula tongs a must-have in any kitchen — especially if you’re looking to downsize your utensil collection. You can use them to flip, whisk, and grab ingredients, as the stainless steel head is sturdy enough to handle everything from thick burger patties to watery egg whites. 12 A strainer pickle jar that helps keep your fingers clean
You don’t have to get your fingers wet with juice whenever you’re in the mood for a pickle — just transfer them into this
strainer jar. When flipped upside-down, all the pickle juice will strain into the bottom, making it easy to grab a pickle without getting your hands dirty. 13 The reusable food wraps made from organic cotton
Unlike wasteful plastic wraps, these
food wraps are made from organic cotton that’s reusable as well as eco-friendly. A light beeswax coating gives them some grip, helping keep them from unraveling once you’ve wrapped up your food — and they’re so sturdy that you can even wash them between uses. 14 An ice ball tray that won’t leak inside your freezer
Not only does this
ice ball tray have a leakproof design, but it’s also made from high-quality, flexible silicone, making it easy to pop your ice out without cracking the frame. Each order also includes a second tray that makes large ice cubes if you prefer them over spheres — and you even have the choice of four colors: black, blue, gray, or purple. 15 This cold brew tea bottle that comes with a reusable filter
If you haven’t tried cold brewing tea leaves yet, this
bottle makes the process so simple. Simply add your preferred blend of tea leaves to the bottle, fill it with water, then leave it in the fridge to brew. Once it’s ready, a reusable filter on the top removes the leaves as you pour, leaving you with nothing but pure, smooth tea. 16 A magnetic wristband that keeps nuts & bolts within reach
Don’t forget to wear this
wristband during your next DIY project. Strong magnets on the inside hold onto all your nuts, bolts, nails, and other small metal bits, keeping them conveniently within reach at all times. Plus, the velcro fastener can easily be adjusted to fit nearly any wrist. 17 The leakproof trash can that helps keep your car clean
Don’t let guests leave trash in your car — instead, tell them to toss it inside of this
trash can. Adjustable straps let you secure it to your headrests, stick shift, or nearly anywhere else in your car, while a leakproof base helps keep liquids contained. Plus, the magnetic lid helps keep everything from spilling out on sharp turns. 18 A nonstick press that takes the work out of making stuffed burgers
Stuffing your burgers with cheese is a fun way to change up weekly dinners, so why not grab this
press? Not only does it take the work out of stuffing patties, but there are also indicator lines so that you can easily tell whether your patty is 1/3 or 1/4 of a pound in size. And since the interior is nonstick, you shouldn’t have any problem removing your patty once it’s ready to cook. 19 This aerator spout that can help improve the flavor of cheap wine
Pop this
aerator spout into your bottle of wine, and it can help improve its flavor as it pours through into your glass. Its rubber base creates a tight fit to help prevent leaks, while the tapered spout helps keep drips to a minimum. The best part? You can reuse it hundreds of times, as there are no filters or pieces that will need to be replaced. 20 These reusable baking cups that don’t require baking spray
There’s no grease or spray needed when you’re cooking with these
baking cups, as cupcakes easily lift away from them without any breakage once they’ve finished cooking. They’re also safe to use in the microwave, fridge, and freezer. And unlike some silicone cups, these ones are also completely BPA-free. 21 The quick-drying towels that are easy to take with you
Whether you’re headed to the gym, beach, or anywhere in between, these
towels can help keep you high and dry. They’re made from soft microfiber that can absorb more water than regular cotton, yet can still dry up to three times faster. Plus, each order includes a small travel tote so that they’re easy to pack inside your bag. 22 A camping pillow that’s filled with soft memory foam
Unlike some
camping pillows, this one is filled with soft memory foam, making it way more comfortable to sleep on than the inflatable one you’ve likely been using. It also folds down into a small drawstring bag, making it a breeze to take with you — and you can even throw the entire pillow into the wash for easy cleaning. 23 These packing cubes that help you fit *way* more inside your suitcase
Not only can these
packing cubes help you fit even more stuff inside your suitcase, but they’re also great for keeping all your clothes neatly organized so that it’s easy to find that one shirt you packed. The see-through mesh tops let you see exactly where everything is stored without having to unpack each cube — and each order even includes a drawstring bag for dirty laundry. 24 A clip-on strainer that helps save space in cramped kitchens
Full-size strainers can take up a ton of cabinet space, so why not downsize to this
clip-on version? The clips stretch to fit nearly any bowl, pot, or pan — even if there’s a lip around the edge. And since all the food stays inside the pot while you strain, it’s much less likely that anything will spill out into your sink. 25 The electric whisk that runs at a near-silent level
Whether you want to froth milk for coffee or scramble some egg whites for meringue, this
electric whisk has you covered. It runs at a near-silent level, so there’s no need to worry about disturbing your neighbors at the office when jazzing up your coffee. Plus, the stainless steel whisk attachment is unlikely to rust. 26 A reusable pet hair remover that doesn’t rely on sticky sheets
Whereas lint rollers rely on wasteful sticky sheets, this
pet hair remover utilizes hundreds of tiny bristles to latch onto hair, pulling it off your furniture, clothes, carpets, and more with just a few simple swipes. The best part? All the collected hair gets stuffed into a built-in dustbin that can easily be emptied out by pressing the button on the handle. 27 These portable chargers that can power 4 devices simultaneously
Don’t get caught with a low phone battery — just keep one of these
portable chargers in your bag. Each one features two USBs, one type-C, as well as one micro-USB port, allowing you to charge multiple devices at the same time. And since they’re lightweight and slim, they’ll take up hardly any space at all. 28 A shampoo brush that comes with a second massage head
Add a dollop of your favorite shampoo to this
brush, then gently scrub it into your scalp to wash away dirt and grime. The bristles are made from soft silicone that shouldn’t leave your skin feeling irritated — and each order even includes a second interchangeable head that you can use to massage your scalp when not in the shower. 29 This stainless steel scraper that won’t shed bristles into your grill
Tired of that brush shedding bristles into your grill? Not only is this
scraper made without any bristles, but it also features 14 different notches so that it’s compatible with nearly any kind of grill grate. Its compact size makes for easy storage — and many reviewers even raved about how it “works great.” 30 The deck of cards that help you change up boring workouts
It’s almost too easy to fall into a stagnant workout routine — but that’s where these
cards come in handy. Each one features a different exercise using a barbell, including wrist extensions, pullovers, and everything in between. And if you aren’t sure how to do the exercise pictured? There are easy-to-follow instructions on the back that walk you through it step by step. 31 These rechargeable book lights that feature 3 different light settings
There’s no need to squint at those pages when you have these
book lights, as their bright LED bulbs make it easy to read no matter how dark your surroundings are. They also feature three light colors to choose from — gentle white, amber, or daylight — and their adjustable goosenecks can be pointed in nearly any direction. 32 The nonstick baking mats that can help you save money over time
Instead of wasting money on baking sprays and parchment paper, why not save yourself some dough and start using these
mats? They’re made from heat-resistant silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit — and their nonstick surface makes it easy to lift away your baked goods once they’ve finished cooking. 33 A grilling hook that helps you flip & turn your food
When a regular spatula just isn’t working over your grill, consider giving this
hook a try. It’s great for flipping steaks, ribs, hot dogs, burgers, and more, as the pigtail design latches onto meat for a firm grip. Plus, the stainless steel metal is safe to run through the dishwasher. 34 A Belgian waffle maker that’s easy to clean
With nonstick heating plates that easily wipe clean, this
Belgian waffle maker is a must-have in any kitchen. The adjustable temperature control gives you options when deciding how you want to finish off your waffles, while its stainless steel exterior makes it incredibly durable. Plus, the safe-touch handle gives you somewhere safe to grip when hot. 35 The adorable ladle that can stand up on its own
Not only is this
ladle designed to look like an adorable version of the Loch Ness monster, but the tiny feet on the bottom also allow it to stand upright on its own. But if that isn’t enough? The food-grade plastic it’s made from is even completely BPA-free. 36 This stainless steel splatter screen that helps keep your counters clean
Place this
splatter screen over your pots and pans, and it’ll prevent hot oil pops from dirtying up your counters. Unlike regular lids, its mesh face allows steam to escape so that your fried foods still come out crispy — not soggy. And since it’s made from stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about it developing rust over time. 37 A cold brew coffee maker made from sleek borosilicate glass
The cost of buying pre-made cold brew from the store quickly adds up over time, making this
pitcher a smart investment. Its borosilicate glass walls hold up when filled with hot water, while an airtight lid helps keep everything inside fresh. And if you aren’t into cold brew? You can also use it to make tea, or nearly any other beverage that requires steeping. 38 A running belt with space for all your essentials
Keys, cards, phones, earbuds — this
running belt has space to store all of it and more. The water-resistant pouch helps keep all your items safe if you get caught in the rain, while a reflective strip on the front works to keep you visible at night. Choose from seven colors. 39 The cocktail shaker set made from sleek stainless steel
Not only is this
cocktail shaker set sure to look good sitting out on your home bar, but each piece is also made from sleek stainless steel. The best part? It comes with two pour spouts, a stirrer, a Boston-style shaker, as well as a speed opener — which is just about everything you’ll need to make margaritas, martinis, as well as every drink in between. 40 An adorable tea infuser that works with loose leaf blends
Consider this
infuser a must-have if you enjoy creating your own blend of loose tea leaves. It’s made from BPA-free silicone, making it easy to clean as well as reusable. The best part? You have a variety of styles to choose from, including sloths, frogs, koalas, and more. 41 The beard bib that helps keep your sink clog-free
Don’t let beard trimmings clog up your sink — instead, use this
bib to help contain all that mess. Two suction cups attach to your mirror so that you don’t have to hold it open in front of you, while the slick fabric makes it easy to empty out once you’ve finished shaving. Choose from five colors. 42 An automatic bottle opener that holds onto the cap
Unlike some
bottle openers that send the cap flying, this automatic one holds onto it so that it’s easy to throw away. It also does all the work for you — simply push it down onto your bottle, and it’ll pop the cap off without any twisting or pulling required. 43 These corn holders that come in a ton of fun styles
Dogs, pigs, cows — with five different styles to choose from, you’re sure to find these
corn holders in a shape that suits your taste. The prongs are made from stainless steel, providing a tight grip on your corn cob so that you can eat it with ease. Many reviewers also appreciated how they’re “super cute” and “well made.” 44 The cut-resistant gloves that are suitable for food prep
Always nicking yourself in the kitchen? These
gloves can help keep your hands safe from cuts, as they’re made from super-tough fabric that’s four times stronger than leather. They’re also 100% food-safe, making them suitable for handling raw ingredients — or you can even use them outside when woodworking. 45 These oven rack shields that help protect you from burns
It’s almost
too easy to burn yourself when reaching into a hot oven, so why not grab these shields? They fit onto the front of your oven rack to help keep your forearms safe, and can even be trimmed to fit as needed. Or, if you don’t use your oven very often, you can also use them in toaster ovens as well as air fryers. 46 A coffee pod holder that attaches to the side of your coffee maker
This
coffee pod holder is a smart pick if your kitchen doesn’t have a ton of storage space. It attaches to the side of your coffee maker to help save space — and with enough room for up to 15 pods, it can hold enough to keep you brewing for up to two weeks. Installation is also a total cakewalk using the included adhesive tabs. 47 This set of cooking tools that are designed for camping
Made from tough stainless steel, this
all-in-one set of cooking tools is a must-have for your next camping trip. A locking handle helps keep it stable while your meal cooks and each order even includes two insulated tumblers for drinks. Plus, the pot includes a vented top that lets steam escape.