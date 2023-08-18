50 weird things under $30 on Amazon that are so freaking clever

Sometimes the best purchases are the ones you least expect. Weird items like quirky pizza cutters and ice ball molds can turn out to be surprisingly useful. The only catch is that you don’t want to spend too much money while shopping. Luckily for both of us, I’ve put together this list of the weirdest, most clever, and cheapest things you can find on Amazon.

From automatic bottle openers to LED backlights for your television, you’re sure to find a little something for everyone below. And if that isn’t enough? I’ve also made sure that each item costs $30 or less, which means you can go ahead and grab a few items without breaking the bank. But if you want to see more? Then you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

01 This insulating sleeve that helps keep canned drinks cold Amazon BrüMate Hopsulator Can Cooler $25 See On Amazon Seltzer always turning warm before you can finish sipping it? This insulated sleeve helps keeps canned drinks up to 20 times colder than that cheap neoprene sleeve you’ve probably been using. It also prevents sweat from forming on the outside — and the narrow profile is designed to fit slim 12-ounce cans.

02 A quirky pizza cutter that helps protect your hands from nicks Genuine Fred BOSS 3000 Circular Saw Pizza Wheel $20 See On Amazon Unlike open pizza cutters that can accidentally nick your hands, this one features a protective cover on the top that helps protect you from cuts. The blade is made from food-safe stainless steel that’s unlikely to rust over time — and the quirky table saw design is a fun addition to any kitchen.

03 The dip clip that helps you eat in the car without making a mess Amazon Saucemoto Dip Clip $11 See On Amazon When eating in the car is unavoidable, this Dip Clip can at least help keep mess to a minimum. It attaches to your air vents, giving you a secure place to dip your food into ketchup, hot sauce, and more. The best part? The ramekin container is designed to fit the most common sauce packets you’ll find at fast food restaurants, making it easy to use regardless of where you decide to grab food.

04 An LED television backlight that can help reduce eye strain Amazon Power Practical Luminoodle USB Bias Lighting For TVs $21 See On Amazon Sometimes, watching television in the dark can put unnecessary strain on your eyes — so why not brighten up the room with this LED backlight? Its adhesive backing makes it easy to stick directly onto your television — no tools required. And since it’s powered via USB, you can easily plug it right into your television so that your wall outlets stay open for other devices.

05 This insulated travel mug that lets you brew coffee on the go Amazon Coffee Gator Coffee Travel Mug $22 See On Amazon Don’t have time to brew a cup of coffee before you leave the house? Not a problem when you have this travel mug, as each order comes with a reusable filter that lets you brew while you’re on the go. And since the walls are vacuum-insulated, it’ll even help keep your coffee warm for a longer period of time than regular ceramic mugs.

06 A heat-resistant masher that can help you save time in the kitchen Amazon Farberware Nylon Meat and Potato Masher $10 See On Amazon Breaking up potatoes and ground beef can be time-consuming when you don’t have the right tools — so grab this masher. Its five blades help you save time when crushing up ingredients, while the heat-resistant nylon frame can handle temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. And since it’s nonstick, you won’t have to scrape food off once you’ve finished mashing.

07 The silicone utensil rest that helps keep your counters clean Amazon UHMER Silicone Utensil Rest $12 See On Amazon Tired of cleaning up drips once you’ve finished cooking? Then try putting your stirrers on this utensil rest. Four slots give you tons of space for spoons, ladles, and more, while a wide pad underneath catches any stray drips. Plus, the silicone frame easily rinses clean under running water.

08 These reusable food baggies that won’t leak inside your fridge Amazon SPLF Reusable Storage Bags (10-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Not only is upgrading to these reusable food baggies an easy way to save money, but the pinch-lock seals are also leakproof, helping keep your fridge and freezer clean from spills. But if that isn’t enough? Each order comes with three different bag sizes, making them suitable for storing leftovers, packing lunches, and more.

09 The nonstick griddle rings that deliver restaurant-style results Amazon Cuisinart Griddle Ring Set (4 Pieces) $16 See On Amazon Eggs, pancakes, burgers — these griddle rings are great for cooking all sorts of ingredients in a restaurant-quality way. The nonstick walls make it easy to lift your ingredients out once they’ve finished cooking, and the handle even folds down for storage. Each order includes two ring sizes: 6 and 4 inches.

10 A steamer bowl that’s designed to work in the microwave Amazon Progressive International Microwave Mini Steamer $8 See On Amazon You don’t need a bulky appliance to steam veggies — just grab this steamer bowl. It’s safe to heat up in the microwave, making it easy to quickly cook veggies without making much (if any) mess. Plus, the nonstick interior means that removing your veggies once they’ve finished cooking is a total breeze.

11 These spatula tongs that can flip, whisk, & grab ingredients Amazon Cooks Innovations Multipurpose Kitchen Spatula Tongs $14 See On Amazon Consider these spatula tongs a must-have in any kitchen — especially if you’re looking to downsize your utensil collection. You can use them to flip, whisk, and grab ingredients, as the stainless steel head is sturdy enough to handle everything from thick burger patties to watery egg whites.

12 A strainer pickle jar that helps keep your fingers clean Amazon AIxibu Strainer Flip Pickle Jar $15 See On Amazon You don’t have to get your fingers wet with juice whenever you’re in the mood for a pickle — just transfer them into this strainer jar. When flipped upside-down, all the pickle juice will strain into the bottom, making it easy to grab a pickle without getting your hands dirty.

13 The reusable food wraps made from organic cotton Amazon Bee's Wrap Reusable Food Wraps (3-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Unlike wasteful plastic wraps, these food wraps are made from organic cotton that’s reusable as well as eco-friendly. A light beeswax coating gives them some grip, helping keep them from unraveling once you’ve wrapped up your food — and they’re so sturdy that you can even wash them between uses.

14 An ice ball tray that won’t leak inside your freezer Amazon ROTTAY Ice Ball Trays (Set of 2) $12 See On Amazon Not only does this ice ball tray have a leakproof design, but it’s also made from high-quality, flexible silicone, making it easy to pop your ice out without cracking the frame. Each order also includes a second tray that makes large ice cubes if you prefer them over spheres — and you even have the choice of four colors: black, blue, gray, or purple.

15 This cold brew tea bottle that comes with a reusable filter Amazon Hario Filter-In Cold Brew Tea Bottle $24 See On Amazon If you haven’t tried cold brewing tea leaves yet, this bottle makes the process so simple. Simply add your preferred blend of tea leaves to the bottle, fill it with water, then leave it in the fridge to brew. Once it’s ready, a reusable filter on the top removes the leaves as you pour, leaving you with nothing but pure, smooth tea.

16 A magnetic wristband that keeps nuts & bolts within reach Amazon RAK Magnetic Wristband $15 See On Amazon Don’t forget to wear this wristband during your next DIY project. Strong magnets on the inside hold onto all your nuts, bolts, nails, and other small metal bits, keeping them conveniently within reach at all times. Plus, the velcro fastener can easily be adjusted to fit nearly any wrist.

17 The leakproof trash can that helps keep your car clean Amazon Drive Auto Car Trash Can $16 See On Amazon Don’t let guests leave trash in your car — instead, tell them to toss it inside of this trash can. Adjustable straps let you secure it to your headrests, stick shift, or nearly anywhere else in your car, while a leakproof base helps keep liquids contained. Plus, the magnetic lid helps keep everything from spilling out on sharp turns.

18 A nonstick press that takes the work out of making stuffed burgers Amazon Cave Tools Burger Press $21 See On Amazon Stuffing your burgers with cheese is a fun way to change up weekly dinners, so why not grab this press? Not only does it take the work out of stuffing patties, but there are also indicator lines so that you can easily tell whether your patty is 1/3 or 1/4 of a pound in size. And since the interior is nonstick, you shouldn’t have any problem removing your patty once it’s ready to cook.

19 This aerator spout that can help improve the flavor of cheap wine Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Pop this aerator spout into your bottle of wine, and it can help improve its flavor as it pours through into your glass. Its rubber base creates a tight fit to help prevent leaks, while the tapered spout helps keep drips to a minimum. The best part? You can reuse it hundreds of times, as there are no filters or pieces that will need to be replaced.

20 These reusable baking cups that don’t require baking spray Amazon Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups $9 See On Amazon There’s no grease or spray needed when you’re cooking with these baking cups, as cupcakes easily lift away from them without any breakage once they’ve finished cooking. They’re also safe to use in the microwave, fridge, and freezer. And unlike some silicone cups, these ones are also completely BPA-free.

21 The quick-drying towels that are easy to take with you Amazon OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel (3-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed to the gym, beach, or anywhere in between, these towels can help keep you high and dry. They’re made from soft microfiber that can absorb more water than regular cotton, yet can still dry up to three times faster. Plus, each order includes a small travel tote so that they’re easy to pack inside your bag.

22 A camping pillow that’s filled with soft memory foam Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow $27 See On Amazon Unlike some camping pillows, this one is filled with soft memory foam, making it way more comfortable to sleep on than the inflatable one you’ve likely been using. It also folds down into a small drawstring bag, making it a breeze to take with you — and you can even throw the entire pillow into the wash for easy cleaning.

23 These packing cubes that help you fit *way* more inside your suitcase Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) $22 See On Amazon Not only can these packing cubes help you fit even more stuff inside your suitcase, but they’re also great for keeping all your clothes neatly organized so that it’s easy to find that one shirt you packed. The see-through mesh tops let you see exactly where everything is stored without having to unpack each cube — and each order even includes a drawstring bag for dirty laundry.

24 A clip-on strainer that helps save space in cramped kitchens Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap-On Pot Strainer $15 See On Amazon Full-size strainers can take up a ton of cabinet space, so why not downsize to this clip-on version? The clips stretch to fit nearly any bowl, pot, or pan — even if there’s a lip around the edge. And since all the food stays inside the pot while you strain, it’s much less likely that anything will spill out into your sink.

25 The electric whisk that runs at a near-silent level Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $12 See On Amazon Whether you want to froth milk for coffee or scramble some egg whites for meringue, this electric whisk has you covered. It runs at a near-silent level, so there’s no need to worry about disturbing your neighbors at the office when jazzing up your coffee. Plus, the stainless steel whisk attachment is unlikely to rust.

26 A reusable pet hair remover that doesn’t rely on sticky sheets Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $20 See On Amazon Whereas lint rollers rely on wasteful sticky sheets, this pet hair remover utilizes hundreds of tiny bristles to latch onto hair, pulling it off your furniture, clothes, carpets, and more with just a few simple swipes. The best part? All the collected hair gets stuffed into a built-in dustbin that can easily be emptied out by pressing the button on the handle.

27 These portable chargers that can power 4 devices simultaneously Amazon Miady Dual USB Portable Charger (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Don’t get caught with a low phone battery — just keep one of these portable chargers in your bag. Each one features two USBs, one type-C, as well as one micro-USB port, allowing you to charge multiple devices at the same time. And since they’re lightweight and slim, they’ll take up hardly any space at all.

28 A shampoo brush that comes with a second massage head Amazon Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager and Shampoo Brush $8 See On Amazon Add a dollop of your favorite shampoo to this brush, then gently scrub it into your scalp to wash away dirt and grime. The bristles are made from soft silicone that shouldn’t leave your skin feeling irritated — and each order even includes a second interchangeable head that you can use to massage your scalp when not in the shower.

29 This stainless steel scraper that won’t shed bristles into your grill Amazon Sage Owl BBQ Scraper $18 See On Amazon Tired of that brush shedding bristles into your grill? Not only is this scraper made without any bristles, but it also features 14 different notches so that it’s compatible with nearly any kind of grill grate. Its compact size makes for easy storage — and many reviewers even raved about how it “works great.”

30 The deck of cards that help you change up boring workouts Amazon NewMe Fitness Workout Cards See On Amazon It’s almost too easy to fall into a stagnant workout routine — but that’s where these cards come in handy. Each one features a different exercise using a barbell, including wrist extensions, pullovers, and everything in between. And if you aren’t sure how to do the exercise pictured? There are easy-to-follow instructions on the back that walk you through it step by step.

31 These rechargeable book lights that feature 3 different light settings Amazon GearLight Rechargeable Book Light $22 See On Amazon There’s no need to squint at those pages when you have these book lights, as their bright LED bulbs make it easy to read no matter how dark your surroundings are. They also feature three light colors to choose from — gentle white, amber, or daylight — and their adjustable goosenecks can be pointed in nearly any direction.

32 The nonstick baking mats that can help you save money over time Amazon HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Instead of wasting money on baking sprays and parchment paper, why not save yourself some dough and start using these mats? They’re made from heat-resistant silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit — and their nonstick surface makes it easy to lift away your baked goods once they’ve finished cooking.

33 A grilling hook that helps you flip & turn your food Amazon Cave Tools Food Flipper and Meat Hook $20 See On Amazon When a regular spatula just isn’t working over your grill, consider giving this hook a try. It’s great for flipping steaks, ribs, hot dogs, burgers, and more, as the pigtail design latches onto meat for a firm grip. Plus, the stainless steel metal is safe to run through the dishwasher.

34 A Belgian waffle maker that’s easy to clean Amazon Oster Belgian Waffle Maker $23 See On Amazon With nonstick heating plates that easily wipe clean, this Belgian waffle maker is a must-have in any kitchen. The adjustable temperature control gives you options when deciding how you want to finish off your waffles, while its stainless steel exterior makes it incredibly durable. Plus, the safe-touch handle gives you somewhere safe to grip when hot.

35 The adorable ladle that can stand up on its own Amazon OTOTO Nessie Ladle Spoon $18 See On Amazon Not only is this ladle designed to look like an adorable version of the Loch Ness monster, but the tiny feet on the bottom also allow it to stand upright on its own. But if that isn’t enough? The food-grade plastic it’s made from is even completely BPA-free.

36 This stainless steel splatter screen that helps keep your counters clean Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen Grease Guard $21 See On Amazon Place this splatter screen over your pots and pans, and it’ll prevent hot oil pops from dirtying up your counters. Unlike regular lids, its mesh face allows steam to escape so that your fried foods still come out crispy — not soggy. And since it’s made from stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about it developing rust over time.

37 A cold brew coffee maker made from sleek borosilicate glass Amazon Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker $25 See On Amazon The cost of buying pre-made cold brew from the store quickly adds up over time, making this pitcher a smart investment. Its borosilicate glass walls hold up when filled with hot water, while an airtight lid helps keep everything inside fresh. And if you aren’t into cold brew? You can also use it to make tea, or nearly any other beverage that requires steeping.

38 A running belt with space for all your essentials Amazon E Tronic Edge Running Belt $12.99 See On Amazon Keys, cards, phones, earbuds — this running belt has space to store all of it and more. The water-resistant pouch helps keep all your items safe if you get caught in the rain, while a reflective strip on the front works to keep you visible at night. Choose from seven colors.

39 The cocktail shaker set made from sleek stainless steel Amazon FineDine Cocktail Shaker Set (7 Pieces) $10 See On Amazon Not only is this cocktail shaker set sure to look good sitting out on your home bar, but each piece is also made from sleek stainless steel. The best part? It comes with two pour spouts, a stirrer, a Boston-style shaker, as well as a speed opener — which is just about everything you’ll need to make margaritas, martinis, as well as every drink in between.

40 An adorable tea infuser that works with loose leaf blends Amazon Genuine Fred Slow Brew Sloth Tea Infuser $13 See On Amazon Consider this infuser a must-have if you enjoy creating your own blend of loose tea leaves. It’s made from BPA-free silicone, making it easy to clean as well as reusable. The best part? You have a variety of styles to choose from, including sloths, frogs, koalas, and more.

41 The beard bib that helps keep your sink clog-free Amazon Beard King Beard Bib Apron $11 See On Amazon Don’t let beard trimmings clog up your sink — instead, use this bib to help contain all that mess. Two suction cups attach to your mirror so that you don’t have to hold it open in front of you, while the slick fabric makes it easy to empty out once you’ve finished shaving. Choose from five colors.

42 An automatic bottle opener that holds onto the cap Amazon HQY Magnetic Beer Bottle Opener $7 See On Amazon Unlike some bottle openers that send the cap flying, this automatic one holds onto it so that it’s easy to throw away. It also does all the work for you — simply push it down onto your bottle, and it’ll pop the cap off without any twisting or pulling required.

43 These corn holders that come in a ton of fun styles Amazon Charcoal Companion Dog Corn Holders (8-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Dogs, pigs, cows — with five different styles to choose from, you’re sure to find these corn holders in a shape that suits your taste. The prongs are made from stainless steel, providing a tight grip on your corn cob so that you can eat it with ease. Many reviewers also appreciated how they’re “super cute” and “well made.”

44 The cut-resistant gloves that are suitable for food prep Amazon NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves $12 See On Amazon Always nicking yourself in the kitchen? These gloves can help keep your hands safe from cuts, as they’re made from super-tough fabric that’s four times stronger than leather. They’re also 100% food-safe, making them suitable for handling raw ingredients — or you can even use them outside when woodworking.

45 These oven rack shields that help protect you from burns Amazon LeeYean Oven Rack Shields (4-Pack) $8 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy to burn yourself when reaching into a hot oven, so why not grab these shields? They fit onto the front of your oven rack to help keep your forearms safe, and can even be trimmed to fit as needed. Or, if you don’t use your oven very often, you can also use them in toaster ovens as well as air fryers.

46 A coffee pod holder that attaches to the side of your coffee maker Amazon STORAGENIE Coffee Pod Holder $16 See On Amazon This coffee pod holder is a smart pick if your kitchen doesn’t have a ton of storage space. It attaches to the side of your coffee maker to help save space — and with enough room for up to 15 pods, it can hold enough to keep you brewing for up to two weeks. Installation is also a total cakewalk using the included adhesive tabs.